The Genesis of ERP Software
Companies around the world and in a variety of different industries have already discovered the advantages of ERP (enterprise resource planning) software. This cutting-edge technology is effective in streamlining and automating virtually any business-related task, as well as opening the doors of communication both within an organization and with entities outside a company as well. ERP software was first developed several decades ago, at the same time that personal computers began to be widely used in business.
Beginning in the 1980s, a company called MCBA introduced several individual software modules, each of which was designed to automate accounting functions within a business. Shortly after MCBA introduced their products, another company called Macola followed suit. Companies used the Macola accounting modules on their PCs, which was the primary type of computer used by businesses at that time.
Years later in the 1990s, large-scale computer systems became more commonplace. It was at that time that Exact Macola (as the company is now known) replaced its earlier Macola accounting modules with early versions of ERP software. These newer products offered a much wider range of features and were designed to run on computer systems rather than PCs. Exact Macola and a myriad of other software developers continued to expand ERP technology throughout the 1990s and into the new millennium.
Today’s ERP products not only automate accounting functions, but almost every other task imaginable within an organization. Virtually every department’s functions can be streamlined thanks to today’s ERP technology, including accounting, warehousing and shipping, manufacturing, sales and marketing, human resources and many more. When you consider some of the features provided by this cutting-edge software technology, it easy to see why so many modern-day businesses consider ERP software to be an integral part of their day-to-day operations. Here are just a few advantages:
- ERP software allows all departments to use a single database rather than disparate, separate databases that previously existing within different departments.
- Communication between departments is greatly improved because ERP allows different software to effectively communicate back and forth.
- Communication with outside entities (customers, vendors, suppliers, etc.) is made more consistent with ERP because the software allows all departments to have visibility to external communications.
- Management has an easier time evaluating company processes thanks to ERP.
- A company is able to have a single reporting function throughout the organization via ERP.
- Forecasting of product demand is greatly enhanced with ERP software, enabling management to decide on appropriate inventory levels – enough to keep pace with the needs of the customer, but not so much that an excess of inventory is purchased.
All things considered, it’s no wonder that ERP is a “must-have” for so many companies today!
The 8 Most Common Project Management Mistakes
The following list has itemized some of the most common project management mistakes which people tend to make in driving projects. We were hoping that this list helps to identify some of the common areas where errors and mistakes normally occur. All these mistakes can surely be avoided if each of us pay additional attention to important details. Avoiding these common mistakes inevitably increase the success rate of a project.
1. Lacking of resources with the appropriate skill-sets to assist in the project :
Impact: improperly allocating resources is one of the most critical mistakes made in project management. Getting the right people with the right skill-set in the right place ( job / task ) at the right time is essential and necessary. In time of resource constraint, management will try to pull in anyone to run and drive for any adhoc project as long as he/she has the bandwidth at that time.
– Proposal : Management need to support this by providing the necessary support such as : hiring consultants, out-sourcing vendors, hiring of contractors, proper and rightful resource and sent their potential people for useful and effective trainings. People managers and organizations will need to synchronize the people and the projects as best as they can.
2 : Lack of experienced project manager with the necessary project management skill
Impact: Projects can easily get out of control without having a good project manager watching over the progress of the project closely.
– Proposal : An experienced project manager with accredited Program management certificate will definitely add value in driving for the success of the project. From experience and exposure, an experienced project lead can easily call out some of the potential areas where gaps usually surfaced from. A good project manager excel in people management and communicated well with different level of people across the organization.
3. Lack of Traceability on the frequent changes made to the project
Impact : The budget, resources and timeline will be impacted because of this.
Proposal : No changes can be added into the scope after the cut off date. After the cut off date, any urgent changes / requirements will need to go through the proper process to get all the necessary approvals before they will be reviewed. only urgent request with good justifications backups will be considered. The change request committee will review only the prioritized change requests.
4. Problems Get Ignored
Impact: Problem areas which were ignored or left aside will not disappear over night. Any trivial issue might turn into severe problem if it has not being resolved earliest possible.
Proposal : Problems are inevitable in any project. What can be done best is to carry out as many testing as we possibly can to stimulate and validate before the real deployment is here.
5. No proper planning
Impact: Planning is crucial. The project scope and objectives need to be clearly defined during the planning phase. Without a proper plan( which both party have buy in, such as the project manager and the stake-holders) No project can move ahead as there is no synergy among the team members and there is no firm strategy where the team can tightly hold on to.
Proposal : One way to develop more potential managers is to equip them with the rightful knowledge by registering them into Project management courses and provide them with the essential knowledge. They will leverage from these programs on how effective and powerful ‘planning’ is and how they should be carried out.
6. They fail to see the dependencies between projects.
Impact: 99% of the projects in an organization are interdependent among each other. Project managers need to take this into consideration whenever they ask for any new requirements or changes as these may impact others as well.
Proposal : Project managers need to carry a high level wholly view on what’s happening in the organization, Apart from that, consistent engagement with the stake-holders, key business teams will add value in the organization holistic projects’ planning.
7. Communication Issues.
Impact : Communication is the key to every project. Good communication is essential for any project, no matter it is big or small. Everyone has the responsibility to ensure the messages that they communicated are clear and correct among the project teams.
Proposal : a project manager needs to have great communication skills with the right attitude. However it is almost impossible to avoid communication issues in a project team, especially in a big project with many participants. Thus, building an easy and open atmosphere among the team members and the project lead is important so that the communication are of both ways.
8. Some key dependencies have been over look,
Impact : The key dependencies with their impacts might be :
– Resources engagement : such as testing & development resources will be badly constraint if proper planning has not being taken care of ahead of the projects.
– Testing environment readiness : many a times, people realized that they do not have a testing environment or the testing environment is not ready one or two weeks before the testing commence. This will cause terrible issues to the whole project project milestone.
5 Tips on How to Choose Accounting Software For Your Business
It is important that you choose accounting software that is both suitable for your business, and is easy for your employees or yourself to use. Manual accounting can be very time-consuming, and is also prone to human error. No matter how experienced a traditional accountant is, he or she can still make mistakes that software cannot make.
Most people now understand that a ‘computer error’ is either a programming or an input error, and that people make errors, not computers. It’s somewhat amusing that a machine that can count only in ones and zeros cannot make computational errors. Perhaps we should follow their example! Perhaps one day we will, but that is irrelevant for the moment!
For the same reason, established accountancy software not only saves you time and effort, but also eliminates calculation errors. Redundant data entry is avoided by means of fields and macros, where addresses, for example can be entered at the press of a single button.
Such software has developed in recent years to the extent that virtually no accountancy expertise is required to use it. Hence, if you run a small business, you may be able to avoid the cost of employing a dedicated accountant for anything but auditing and signing off your accounts.
The following 5 tips on how to choose accounting software should give you a good feel for how to select an accountancy software package that best suits your needs. Keep in mind that most modern packages can be run by anyone with computer literacy, and if you make the right choice you can save the cost of hiring a qualified accountant.
1. What do You Need?
First, you should list the accountancy features you require. If you only need to record your income and expenditure, and record profit and loss, then the package you require will be fairly basic and therefore of relatively low cost. There’s no point in buying a Ferrari just to do the shopping!
However, if you run a larger organization, where you wish to track the finances and expenses of individual departments or even individuals, then you will need a few more bells and whistles. You may opt for a more expensive industry-specific accountancy package if you are in an industry such as construction, real estate or finance. In short, the accountancy software you choose should meet your needs, and you are better purchasing the best that meets these needs than an average multifunctional package offering options you will never use.
2. Additional Features
In practical terms, additional features would be included in the heading above. However you also have the choice of the physical form of your hardware to consider. Should the software be suitable for online or desktop use, and should it particularly be designed for portable devices. Can you use it on your laptop and on an iPad or other portable electronic device? Ask this question of yourself first, and if hardware versatility is important then ask the software provider before committing to purchase.
3. Which Brand?
There is a large number of accounting software packages available and the big named brands are not always the best value for money. Once you have decided on the options you need you will still find a good choice available to you – how do you choose then? The important factors are:
a) to make sure you have the features you need,
b) is the support good and
c) can you get a free trial before committing yourself.
4. Shelf Life and Upgrades
You must make sure that your software will not be obsolete when the next generation of computer comes along. Some software packages are more expensive than the hardware that runs them and it is important that you get free upgrades as hardware develops.
Your accountancy software should also be able to be upgraded as your business grows. Rather than purchase a new package, you should look for software that offers extensions or upgrades to your initial package to compensate for your developing business.
5. Cost: Outright Purchase or Lease
Depending upon your choice of accountancy software, you should be able to either purchase the software outright, pay monthly or lease it. Some offer the software on a monthly subscription basis, and often this or leasing might be your preferred method of payment since you are guaranteed upgrades as technology advances – either in software or hardware.
A final tip is that, once you have come to a decision, you should check out peer opinion of your choice of accounting software by visiting forums and reviews. You should enter a search term such as ‘MySoftware review’ and check up what others that have used the package think of it.
This can be the most powerful way to get the best information on your accountancy software available to you. Peer opinion counts for a great deal, and this is possibly more important than any of the above 5 tips on how to choose accounting software.
Flood Insurance: What You Need To Know
Flood insurance is essential because of the many flood cases occurring in the different parts of the country. Such insurance will help protect your property, as flood can be devastating. It is one of the major causes of damages in many households. If you do not want to feel helpless after a flood destroys your property, get one.
Do you need it?
Although flood insurance is a good investment, you still have to asses if you really need one and check the type of coverage you should get. Flood has been a problem in several parts of the country but there are also communities that have not experienced it in years. The question is, should you have a fire insurance policy even if you live in a high and dry area?
Although you do not live in a flood prone area, it is recommended that you get a flood insurance. This is because you remain at risk. Several insurance providers have provided aid to policyholders residing in areas that are not prone to flood. This because flood can occur anywhere, at anytime and can be a result of many varying causes.
Some areas may leave the acquisition of such insurance to your discretion. However, this is not the case in Special Flood Hazard Areas. This is required from properties located in this area before they can build a new structure, improve a current structure or buy a property.
How to choose a flood insurance?
Choosing the best flood insurance is essential to ensure that your home is protected. Here are some tips to help you find the best insurance provider.
1. Research online and learn about the different insurance provider. You can find helpful information online. Check the profile of the insurance company. Check any complaints or testimonies concerning their services. You can also contact a policyholder and ask about the services provided by the company.
2. In addition to company information, you should also gather information about their rates and fees. Compare their rates, other charges and benefits. You might be able to negotiate a company to give you discounts once they know that you are considering another company to insure your home.
3. Contact an insurance agent and ask what company he can recommend, you do not have to work with that agent right away. Ask a few questions first, if you find him helpful, you can set and appointment with him to discuss your options. Having a competent agent can give you the advantage as he has contact with multiple insurance companies. This means that he can present you with different companies that may address your needs properly.
Flood insurance will protect your home. You do not have to worry about where to get money for the repair of your property due to the flood. This is advisable even if you are living in a dry area. This is because flood can occur anywhere. It is best to be protected at all times. Moreover, you have to find the right policy for you. Start your search online. Gather the essential information and make your choice.
