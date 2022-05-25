The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date

Share Pin 0 Shares

I can bet you’ve seen a lot of documentaries this year. Over the recent years, the core audience has increased the demand for Non-Fictitious films or documentaries that seek a wide variety of niche topics that may or may not make it to conventional films and audiences. 2022 has delivered on every category, be it a true crime, nature, or anything else.

From Conversations with a Killer to Tinder Swindler, there’s been a lot of drama for the audience, but that was all on Netflix. The latest documentary that viewers are talking about is The Greatest Lie Ever Told.

Along with The Daily Wire, Candace Owens brings you the facts behind the biggest movement in U.S. History, The Greatest Lie Ever Told. This documentary is based on the death of George Floyd and how, after his death, the Black Lives Matter movement started in the U.S.

Who Was George Floyd?

He was an African American male whose death led to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. The cops brutally murdered him. There was a charge against him with using fake 20$ currency bills. Later on, after investigation it was found false.

His unnecessary demise created a lot of heat, which gave birth to this movement. The movement became so big that music, film, and other big celebrities around the Globe also supported it. The movement stood with the people who had faced discrimination on any basis.

Who Is Candace Owens?

Professionally she’s an author, host, and activist. She may stand against abortion and call women weak while supporting the LGBT community and same-sex marriage. These traits create a conflict among the general public about her personality and nature.

Supporters Of The Black Lives Matter Movement

Nina, Dobrev, Eminem, Billie Eilish, Ryan Reynolds, Rihana, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, Gigi Hadid, and other celebrities supported the movement all around the Globe.

Where Is the Documentary Streaming?

The documentary is not streaming on the usual suspects like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. It is exclusively available only on The Daily Wire. It is exclusively available to the members. If you don’t have an account, you can do it now and get a good discount on the subscription. Using the code “CANDACE,” you can get a 25% off.

What Is Daily Wire?

It is an American Media house that works on opinions, news, and entertainment for its audience. Their primary focus is truth and legitimacy. Their news often creates controversies that should be paid attention to.

When And Where?

It will be available on Monday, 23rd May, only for exclusive members of The Daily Wire’s official website. Other new streamers will have to signup to get access to the movie.

The movie revolves around Candace’s struggle in the political scenario in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death and the start of the BLM movement.

