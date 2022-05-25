Finance
The Importance of Hospital
A hospital is an institution for health care providing patient treatment by specialised staff and equipment, and often but not always providing for longer-term patient stays. A hospital today is a centre for professional health care provided by physicians and nurses. During the Middle Ages it could serve other functions, such as almshouse for the poor, or hostel for pilgrims. The name comes from Latin hospes (host), which is also the root for the words hotel and hospitality. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), also known as health-care-associated infections, encompass almost all clinically evident infections that do not originate from a patient’s original admitting diagnosis.
Within hours after admission, a patient’s flora begins to acquire characteristics of the surrounding bacterial pool. Most infections that become clinically evident after 48 hours of hospitalization are considered hospital-acquired. Infections that occur after the patient’s discharge from the hospital can be considered to have a nonsocial origin if the organisms were acquired during the hospital stay. Today, hospitals are usually funded by the state, health organizations (for profit or non-profit), health insurances or charities, including direct charitable donations. In history, however, they were often founded and funded by religious orders or charitable individuals and leaders.
Similarly, modern-day hospitals are largely staffed by professional physicians, surgeons and nurses, whereas in history, this work was usually done by the founding religious orders or by volunteers. There are several kinds of hospital. The best-known is the general hospital, which is set up to deal with many kinds of disease and injury, and typically has an emergency ward to deal with immediate threats to health and the capacity to dispatch emergency medical services. A general hospital is typically the major health care facility in its region, with large numbers of beds for intensive care and long-term care, facilities for surgery and childbirth, bio assay laboratories, and so forth. Larger cities may have many different hospitals of varying sizes and facilities. One plum wall says it all: Hospital services are separate and distinct from boarding and grooming services-yet both are easily accessible to pet owners and team members.
During a candid conversation with his architect, Dr. David Gordon, medical director of VCA Arroyo Animal Hospital (formerly Arroyo Pet Care Center) in Lake Forest, Calif., mentioned he’d like to distinctly separate the hospital and medical functions and the boarding and grooming functions. Yet his idea of using a scalpel handle and blade on the outside of the building to depict that separation didn’t quite seem appropriate. Some patients just come just for diagnosis and/or therapy and then leave (outpatients), others stay the nights (inpatients). Putting the patient first is a challenge that requires not just a huge change in the mindset of all the stakeholders in health care provision, but also the means by which to measure the levels of satisfaction of patients, and to discover what matters to them before, during and after their visit to any hospital. Patient quality initiatives, with their softer, experiential focus than clinical audit, with its precise and scientific methods of measurement, demand different measurement techniques.
Often, the most effective means is to adapt from the survey techniques widely practiced in social research and market research by using surveys and objective self-completion questioning techniques. Yet, without careful management, the measurement teams can drown in a sea of questionnaires. Surveys are labor intensive, so it makes sense to use software developed to handle surveys in this context too, and make the process into something that can be managed by the small teams usually given this responsibility within the hospital.
CPT III Codes – Temporary Codes For Emerging Technologies
Developed by the American Medical Association (AMA), CPT coding is a standard code that is applied to procedures and services for the purpose of patient records. There are three types of CPT codes: Category I, II and III.
Category III types codes are temporary codes for new and emerging technologies. The idea behind this category of codes is to aid researchers track emerging technology and services to substantiate extensive usage and clinical efficiency. So if you are someone who embraces new technology, there’s quite a possibility that you are familiar with Category type III CPT codes.
This category of CPT codes has been created to allow for data collection and utilization tracking for new procedures that do not meet the criteria for Category I CPT codes. Category III codes comprise five digits, with four digits followed by the letter ‘T’ in the last field. These codes are temporary in nature and will make an exit if the procedure or service does not get accepted as Category I code within five years.
Few things to keep in mind about this type of Category codes:
* As per AMA, it’s not right to use a CPT I code or an unlisted procedure if Category III code exists
* Identify a base code that’s quite like the Category III code
* Determine the fee schedule for the Category III code using the same methodology as for unlisted procedures
* Watch the reimbursements closely
The AMA updates these codes twice a year, in January and July. So if you need to get hold of the most current listing of CPT III codes, you can check out the AMA website.
China plus ASEAN plus FTA equals East Asian Unification? Not Quite Part II
As discussed in Part I of this series, the ASEAN-China Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) will be a win-win for the signatories. The agreement will produce greater economies of scales, as it expands trade between members, which will result in an aggregate increase in competitive export products from China and ASEAN. However, it will not foreshadow European-style regional integration, at least not in the near future. The centrifugal force generated by the agreement will not only draw ASEAN closer to China, the regions manufacturing hub, but it will push those states outside the bloc to liberalize their own trade in order to stay competitive. While the United States is generally supportive of ASEAN, it is not in the strategic interest of the U.S. for it to be outside of an Asian economic bloc, especially one that will aid in cementing a strong Chinese leadership position in Southeast Asia. Implementation of this agreement has increased concerns among some analysts that the economic and perhaps, the political center of gravity of the region are shifting away from the United States and toward China.
Over the last 10 years, Southeast Asia has received approximately US$90 billion in U.S. foreign direct investment (FDI); it is the third largest market for U.S. exports; and U.S.-ASEAN trade is over US$140 billion (Pitsuwan 2008). Southeast Asia is flush with agricultural and natural resources, and is home to more than half of the world’s annual merchant shipping traffic. Intraregional trade between ASEAN nations still hovers at 25% and in East Asia, it now verges on 55% (Pitsuwan 2008). Over 80% of Japanese and Chinese oil imports travel through these sea-lanes. The geopolitical reality is that due to proximity and economic clout, China’s access to this region will increase. This could not only be detrimental to America’s economic interests, but also represent a strategic threat.
It is in America and ASEANs best interest for the U.S. to not only promote further ASEAN integration, but also establish stronger ties with the region. This will enable ASEAN to serve as a fulcrum between China (and India). America must also realize that China’s increasing penetration into Southeast Asia is not a zero-sum game; the U.S. must be prepared to have a constructive working relationship with China in the region. If the America hopes to balance China’s growing influence it will need a rapprochement with ASEAN that displays a cohesive policy for the organization, but at the same time exploit the diversity of opinion within ASEAN. This will allow the U.S. to advance its policy goals in the region.
China
Over the last decade, China’s resurgent role in Southeast Asia has moved from a situation that generated fear in the region, to one where China is seen as a benign regional leader that plays a constructive role in creating opportunity. China has worked hard to market this image while participating in regional institutions. Its long-term goals are to create greater interdependencies between itself and Southeast Asia through economic incentives, which will give ASEAN a strong stake in China’s success. In this way, ASEAN can serve as insurance against possible U.S., Japanese, Indian containment in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean. At the same time, Beijing hopes it can simultaneously reduce the influence of the United States in the South China Sea.
China is increasing its political reach in the region through a series of strong bilateral ties with ASEAN member-states. These links include increased cooperation in regional security (including providing military training), scholarships, and helping to facilitate conflict resolution in the region. China has also promised over US$10 billion in infrastructure, energy, and cultural programs between the countries. China has especially provided special assistance to the lesser developed states of Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.
During the 1997 Asian financial Crisis, America did not provide significant leadership, which left room for China advance itself as a regional leader, often at the expense of Japan. China promised not to devalue its currency, the Renminbi, which helped return stability to the markets, a move much praised in the region. Tokyo worked to provide a competitive framework for an Asian Monetary fund, in an effort to engender long-term stability. Washington repeatedly blocked this endeavor, out of fear it would be froze-out by a potential Asian bloc. Japan and China are still pushing their competing ideas of a greater-East Asia economic sphere, but the main difference between the two nations is that Japan wishes to include Australia, New Zealand, and India in an attempt to minimize the influence of China. Obviously, China is not interested in having none ASEAN and East Asian nations involved.
The idea for an Asian Monetary Fund did not die. In February 2008, the ASEAN+3 forum in Thailand agreed to expand bilateral currency swaps and also enlarge the Chiang Mai Initiative reserve fund in order to enhance regional economic stability in the wake of the current global financial crisis. This goal has prompted ASEAN+3, in coordination with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to develop an Asian Currency Unit (ACU) as part of a comprehensive Asian Monetary Fund. China has promoted the idea, which has gained wide regional support. China championing this effort appears surprising considering past objections; however, Beijing is supportive of the ACU because it is now able to take a greater leadership role in its management than Japan, whereas it was not in a position to do so 10 years earlier. Although meant to be non-tradable, the ACU would be an indicator of the stability of participating currencies in the region, an Asian version of the European Currency Unit, which was the precursor to the Euro. Due to the wide variance in levels of economic development, the sophistication of financial transfer systems, and the levels of nationalism in the Pacific Rim, a single currency for the region is still unlikely.
What ASEAN Needs
Western analyst had long criticized and even dismissed ASEAN; the common narrative characterized the organization as soft on human rights and democracy, and therefore incapable of taking decisive and constructive action concerning regional issues that were important to the West. Some pasts areas of conflict involved human rights in Myanmar and East Timor, as well as issues of democracy in key members states like Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Part of the problem is that Western observers have not tended to judge ASEAN on its own merit, but instead, based on how it compares to the contemporary European Union (EU). As a result, ASEAN has never been fully respected by the United States.
For their part, not all ASEAN members have been eager to see a stronger American presence in the region. In the 1990’s, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad called for a greater East Asian forum, which would exclude the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Many in the region termed this the “caucus without Caucasians”, something Washington successfully nixed, but to only see it rebooted a decade later as ASEAN+3.
At the time, the exclusion of Western nations reflected the regional vogue of “Asian Values”, an ideology trumpeted by Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, along with some political thinkers in Japan. Those who adhered to this ideology espoused that all Asians share distinctive cultural traits that make them fundamentally different from Westerners; therefore, Western political and social norms were not entirely appropriate for Asian societies. Some of these shared Asian values are a preference for social harmony, government paternalism, collectivism over the rights of individuals, respect toward authority, and a greater concern for socio-economic stability over human rights.
By the turn of the century, deeply pragmatic ASEAN states came to the realization that it was impossible to push Western powers out of the region, so it began what was termed, “constructive engagement” with all of them. Under this policy, ASEAN intends to hedge its relationship with the larger powers (China, India, America, and Australia) as an intermediary, reaping the benefits for its member states. Singapore Minister of Foreign Affairs George Yeo, speaking for ASEAN to the press in November 2007, described the importance of America to Southeast Asia: “In short, no major strategic issue in Asia can be resolved without the active participation of the U.S” (Marciel 2008).
America’s Next Move
In the aftermath of 9-11, the bulk of Washington’s foreign policy capacity was consumed by wars in the Middle East and Central Asia. Major initiatives in Southeast Asia fell by the wayside as the primary focus moved to counterterrorism and other security concerns. Even when America’s focus broadened beyond the “War on Terror” into issues of trade, its approach was often ineffectual. The U.S. cannot afford to squander another decade in the region teetering between security issues and weak trade.
The 2005, Joint Vision Statement on the ASEAN-U.S. Enhanced Partnership was not enough to secure America’s future in Southeast Asia; Washington needs to define, create, and utilize more avenues of regular dialogue between itself and ASEAN. Although the U.S. and ASEAN have enjoyed relations for 30 years, no regular annual summits have ever been established. Shoring up the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) is a good place to begin, but it should only be a pass-through for more specialized U.S.-ASEAN talks. The current lack of contact hurts America’s ability to focus its attention on ASEAN states. The U.S. should encourage East/Southeast Asian integration, because it will help to socialize and constrain provocative movements by China. It may also encourage American investors to do greater business in the region, as the various types of independent national laws and regulations are streamlined. Nevertheless, America should also exploit areas of friction between ASEAN and China, as well as the lack of cohesion within ASEAN.
Although China has achieved strong ties with certain members of ASEAN, many nations in the region, such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam still maintain a healthy fear of Chinese hegemony and anti-Chinese sentiment in their populations has not yet abated. There have been complaints, by some ASEAN members, that China pushed bilateral FTA negotiations to isolate nations that were not very pro-China, such as Malaysia and Vietnam. Southeast Asian diplomats have also grumbled that China’s influence has hindered consensus building within ASEAN as member nations try to gage Beijing’s potential reaction.
The U.S. has also not closely engaged China-friendly states, such as Myanmar and Cambodia. This is especially true in the case of Myanmar due to human rights concerns, which have resulted in embargoes that have resulted in little political change. The U.S. needs a more pragmatic approach. These nations would be very receptive to American competition for their attention.
The United States and Japan remain the largest investors in the region and the largest ASEAN export receivers. China is not close to eclipsing the U.S. in hard power projection and America is still the largest source of popular culture. With respect to trade, some ASEAN members are not pleased that Early Harvest has allowed China to compete in raw materials, agricultural products, and minerals it did not produce, whereas China will eventually have lower tariff free access to manufacturing markets that ASEAN and Chinese firms were already competing in.
The U.S. has much more work to do on the free trade front. Thus far, America has only one FTA completed agreements, in the nearly 15 years since the U.S. initiated its first Asia-Pacific TIFA, with Singapore in 1991. There are stalled negotiations for FTAs with Thailand and Malaysia, and the Philippines and Indonesia have expressed interest in FTAs. Besides FTAs, policymakers have other economically significant agreements available, including the expansion of trade and investment framework agreements (TIFA) and open skies agreements (OSA). A TIFA is a consultative mechanism for the United States to discuss trade issues, and an OSA creates free markets for aviation services. America has TIFAs with ASEAN, but TIFAs and OSAs have been severely underutilized. Unlike China, the U.S. should work as multilateral as possible with ASEAN to avoid the negative effects of export diversion and encourage ASEAN unity.
Long term, the U.S. could do more in advancing the scope of FTAs and OSAs in Asia. A region-wide agreement would better reduce regional trade barriers, increase U.S.-ASEAN trade, and advance American security interests. The U.S. must stop blocking Japan’s attempts to project a competing vision of Asian unity, because it has not worked. The only result is Japan losing influence to China, which is not in Japan or America’s national interests. Instead, Washington can work with Japan to promote shared interests inside the ASEAN+3 framework, where Japan can serve as a U.S. proxy on specific issues critical to both nations. This would be a similar relationship to what the U.S. enjoys with Britain with respect to the European Union. Currently, Northeast Asia’s economic heavyweights are the world’s last remaining region that lacks an inter-governmental trade bloc, such as ASEAN. The U.S. does not want to find itself outside such a teaming, so it should be working with Japan to create one that is more inclusive. Even if FTAs are not politically feasible, the US should focus on TIFAs for high priority areas of interest.
Lastly, the U.S. should do what it must to gain Japan’s assistance in fighting any attempts for an tradable ACU, because that could limit U.S. government’s ability to finance its larger budget deficits at relatively low interest.
Global Air Ambulance Services In Chennai For The Support Of Emergency Medical Restoration Facility
Hi friends,
I am Ankita and I am telling about Global Air Ambulance Services because many patients lost their lives from one city to other cities without getting an Ambulette appropriate and prompt for emergency patient transportation in other cities. Global Air Ambulance Services provides the fastest and most secure commercial and charter air Ambulette with ICU setup for Patient Transfer of ICU in Chennai and other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ranchi and Vellore. Air ambulance in Patna provides long, experienced and highly qualified MD doctors, nurses and paramedical technicians to emergency and non-emergency patients.
Global Air Ambulette services from Chennai to Delhi and in any hospital, transfer critical patients to ICU emergency facility. Medical Doctors offered by the Global Air Evacuator Company are highly skilled in India and around the world with important practical experience and Delhi; Mumbai is also famous in its industry of emergency medical patient transport company in India. We provide bed facility at a lower cost and transfer the patent. Global air evacuator service is available from Patna to Delhi and any hospital, to transfer patients and save lives.
24x7x365 employees of Global Air Ambulance Services are available, to ensure that you can be fully and accurately informed by the Global Professional Patient Transport Team from Source to Destination. Built on strong values ââof customer service, dedication and principles have been associated with the ability of professionally qualified employees, private charter, commercial airlines and ground rehabilitator service with Air Ambulance Service in Chennai, which provides cost-effective and high-quality air rehabilitator service in Mumbai. Well prepared to do Services to your customers we offer a lot of low cost and fast medical facilities in Delhi, rehabilitator service and transfer patients to a lower cost. We offer high-tech medical emergency service on low rentals. Global Company is a brand of Global Pharmaceutical PVT Ltd. Company and ISO 9001: 2008certified Company.
24/7 emergency air rehabilitator service in Delhi with the facility of doctors
If your patient’s condition is very serious and you are searching for the fastest air mover in Patna, contact Global Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata immediately without any problem. Air mover Patna Ventilator, broad spectrum, cardiac monitor, multichannel IV pump, oxygen cylinder, blood warmer, all types of ICU equipment, latest machine for Patna and Delhi from Patna provides all the necessary equipment in Patient transport for Delhi… From Air Mover Mumbai to Delhi, cost-effective treatment and comfortable treatment, from one end to the other, the emergency patient gets a full bed to provide bed medical facilities and necessary equipment. In Mumbai, the air mover service does not charge additional fees from the patient for any additional medical facilities.
Anyone can contact Global Air Ambulance Services or mail us to obtain Emergency Air Mover, anywhere in India and abroad.
