The Untold Truth About Intersex Surgery
INTERSEX SURGERY
Intersex surgery is a surgery associated with a “disorder” known as intersex. This is a terminology umbrella term generally encompassing various conditions in which the internal and external sex organs of an individual may develop differently than for the normal boy or girl. The anatomical or chromosal sex of the person therefore is not completely male or female. There is a variety of this kind of intersex variations.For instance in some individuals this genital complications will be evident clearly at birth. On the same note, for others this condition may appear clearly male or female however the internal characteristics of sex for example the chromosomes are not exclusively male or female. Despite all these challenges intersex individuality face, they all have equal rights and need to be treated in the same manner just the way every other normal individual is treated. Intersex surgery therefore is a kind of surgery adopted by various medical practitioners all over the world with an aim of helping the victims especially in the circumstance where it is medical emergency or with an aim of treating a malfunction of disease. It can also be adopted among the infants so as to make the body gain normalcy either to appear more male or female.
However despite this action having various significance in the lives of both the adults and infants, at some point they may lead to greater problems especially to the infants later when they grow in future. This process is associated with risks in infants such as the following. Possible complications from surgery such as haemorage.This is a condition associated with severe bleeding condition encountered by victims after undergoing this process of intersex surgery. This may in turn lead to losing a lot of blood hence putting the victims at a greater risk of health problems such as fainting. Fainting is a problem associated with insufficient supply of oxygen in the brain.Therefore when the surgery is not done carefully the patient may end up losing a lot of blood making them vulnerable to these challenges such as fainting, feeling sick and other complications associated with insufficient blood supply.
The surgery is irreversible. Despite the medical community playing a major role in the recent past in order to make progress in intersex care, the negative effect that this process cannot be reversed still remains.This is simply because the surgery can inflict irreversible physical and psychological harm among the patient victims. It is therefore much appropriate that before the child or adult undertakes this kind of surgery those involved medical practitioners should be highly qualified so as to ensure no errors are committed that may end up placing the life of the victim at risk.
Another problem of undertaking this surgery among the children is that the infant may undergo the surgery aimed at assigning them as male or female yet grow up to identify that they are different sex altogether. This is very traumatizing since at the old stage and even before, the reverse is not possible. This will then lead the patient into a traumatic situation since it is really disappointing because maybe at infant the process was done against their will because it was the parent’s decision. It is therefore much better if the victims could be left to grow until when they can make their own personal decisions such that in case things go the other way round at least they are in a position to blame themselves and even by then at least they will have realized what is the dominant nature part of them. This may put the child to suffer seriously psychologically due to psychological damage.
Another major problem that may be associated with this intersex surgery is that the child may not have an opportunity to express their gender. Now according to the human rights watch every individual has got all rights equal to the other and deserves to be respected. You find that now as a child when they are undertaken through this process at such a fragile age,you deny them an opportunity to freely express and show out what their gender truly is but not from the perspective of what the parents and the involved parties such as the medical practitioners say. It should be clear to these individuals, that is, medical practitioners and the broader community that several factors can play a major role in contribution to gender and identity and that the particular gender outcome of individuals depends on individual circumstances therefore they should not advocate on what is to be done on behalf of the innocent child.
The surgery can lead to lifelong sterilization as well as infertility. Take for example the surgery to remove the gonads without the knowledge of the patient.This is one of the greatest risks of undertaking this surgery especially without consulting the patient about the absurd effects of it. Removal of gonads requires a lifelong hormone replacement therapy. You find that the operation trying to alter the size of the genitals or simply the appearance of the children’s’ genitals puts them at a risk such as lack of sensation and this finally turns into psychological trauma. Later in future it becomes a big problem to handle because the nerves are limited and cannot re-grow hence limiting an option for future surgery. This is therefore a risky kind of procedure in the field of medicine and the practitioners need to deeply look and consider everything and ensure that all is safe before commencing the surgery on the innocent patients.
Mental anguish is also another challenge associated with this surgery. According to the human rights watch, intersex individuals who undertake this surgery always show that feeling of disappointment because they experience contemptuous language from the doctors which to some extent may be so discouraging. The idea of continuous and repeated medical examinations,lots of photographs being taken during this process also being frequently exposed to multiple of medical practitioners may lead to a lot of mental torture and anguish. They have got that feeling of being reaped off their privacy which would not be acceptable ethically especially in any other circumstances.As a result of such like effects you find that many of these intersex individuals have made some sought of horror experiences with doctors many years after the surgery when trying to get hold of a doctor or they simply try to avoid seeking medical assistance all together and this may be very dangerous because they require time to time medical checkup.
Despite all this negativeness associated with this intersex surgery, there are only two possible circumstance when this method can be recommended and be of a greater use.These are one, in the circumstance when where there is a medical emergency and life has to be saved for example in a case of malfunction. In this circumstance then it is advisable that this surgery can be carried out so as to help the life of the patient thus removing his or her life out of danger. For example in a situation where you want to guarantee the passage of urine.
The second scenario maybe when the internal organs are outside the body.Other than these two circumstances, it is viewed that in case the surgery is carried out it is purely cosmetic and completely unnecessary. That is why in some states such as the United States of America, they proposed to do away with this idea of intersex surgery especially on the infants until they are of age to consent.
Since this act of intersex surgery has taken over in the field of medicine despite various organizations and institutions campaigning against its existence, various steps for example have been taken to try and minimize this practice which in turn tend has tended to create much more harm than the positive part of it. Taking Australia, for example, it has set up various human right issues particularly relevant to the infants to help curb this practice and is only applied when the intersex surgery is necessary, that is, when the rights comply. For example In Australia a guardian or a parent is normally given an opportunity to consent on behalf of the child only when the child is unable to do so. However he or she is required to have all the facts to make such a crucial decision and that decision must be in regards to the Child’s main interest. This helps in preventing the idea of parents just coming up and making personal decision without considering the interest of the child but of their own.
Also in trying to handle this issue, Australians have dictated in their human rights regarding to the intersex community that in some situations such as gender reassignment surgery, a parent is not allowed to dictate for the child to undergo the surgery. At this juncture all is left on the hands of the court to preside over the issue by letting the legal actions take its course. This is because in all actions and decisions affecting that innocent child including even those made by medical practitioners at the end of the day is in the best interest of the child which must be taken into account being that they are the victims. Parents can have primary key decisions on behalf of their children yes but the government can come in between if the child’s basic rights need to be protected.
Also to help in regulating this practice that tends to manipulate rights of children at their tender age mostly because at that age they do not have much say regarding on what decision is taken for them so as to protect these intersex communities from cosmetic and unnecessary intersex surgeries, some advocates have sworn in affidavits with a claim that despite the improvement as seen in the medical sector which allow for the better determination of an individual child’s gender,advocates argue that irreversible gender related surgery does not always need to occur at birth rather they are calling for studies that investigate whether the positive effects of intersex surgeries outweigh the potential risks. They have also claimed for more and adequate information to be availed to the public majorly to the parents and children about the intersex conditions so that before they undertake the surgery which in most times does not end up well, other varied options should be availed so that to facilitate informed consent.
In addition, the world in general is working on the universally applicable principles to guide the individuals on the decision made relating to the infant who are intersex before being dragged into undertaking the intersex surgery. These principles may include; first minimizing physical risk to a child. This principle is aimed at preventing this children from undergoing severe some physical challenges they may encounter at a later stage of their development for instance where the surgery was wrongly done and another one needs to be done.Since the nerves can no longer grow in those areas then it becomes a big problem to handle among the victims.
The second principle is concerned with living options open for the future. By this it gives children time to grow and be able to make their own decisions based on their own personal interest rather than decisions being made on their behalf. This makes them freely express their will since they are entitled to their own personal opinions. This leads to a lot of respect from both the society and the intersex community leading to a peaceful co-existence.Another crucial and very important principle is preserving potential for fertility. You find that this process of intersex surgery majorly affect the fertility of the children. For instance when the gonads are operated this may lead to making the individual sterile other than requiring the lifelong replacement of the hormones. Therefore to prevent this menace unless the surgery is very urgent, it should not be carried out.
Another principle is to minimize the psycho social risk to the child. This is one of the risks children undergo through mental torture as a result of frequent undertaking of medical examination and photographs during and after the intersex surgery. Since they have to seek frequent medical attention and being exposed to different medical personnel regularly,they have a feeling of their privacy to have been breached leading to a terrible mental anguish and mental torture to an extent in which they are not even willing to seek medical attention anymore and this is very dangerous for their health. Therefore from these principles, it is wise for individuals to analytically examine their children’s best interest in relation to surgery on an infant who is intersex. It is therefore necessary for them to consider the pros and cons in regards to the interest of the child. Since this act of intersex surgery may have dire consequences for a child’s rights it is therefore necessary to try and find out whether there are other ways other than the surgery in which the interest of the children can be achieved. For example, counseling to the parents and the entire community at large will help in alleviating the notion parents have that their children will be rejected in the community.
Any actions regarding children’s best interest require a lot of consideration of modern medical research so as not just to undertake the process without considering both sides of the coin. That is why there is an increasing awareness among the medical practitioners and the entire community at large so as to only ensure that all surgery carried out to the intersex children is medically necessary and not for cosmetic reasons. This is because in very rare occasions there is very little or no evidence that these intersex surgeries have improved quality of lives for intersex individuals
In conclusion now we can evidently see some of the devastation caused by some of these unnecessary surgeries on innocent intersex infants. The reductions are clear and very traumatizing especially when you are a victim. There are a lot of cries and especially cases filed in the courts by victims and parents who according to them the process has left a serious negative impact greater than they what they expected on their children. From various activists and human right watch,the experience of those who have undergone the surgery along with principle of medical ethics suggest that not unless the time will come when the number of benefits of specific surgical procedures outweigh the various harm then they should be adopted and if not they should be pitched.
Instant Decision Unsecured Loans – Immediate Financial Assistance at the Click of a Mouse
Emergencies arrive without any warning and more often than not, an individual is not prepared to handle such situations, especially at a financial level. So, when one needs instant funds at a short notice to meet an emergency requirement, he or she often opts for a loan as the easiest and fast option. A friend or a family member may be the first choice when comes to asking for a financial loan, as approaching a financial institution for the loan would be time consuming and tedious process. However, if there was a loan plan that could provide instant funds to the applicant without any hassle then most people would prefer to get a financial loan from a lender rather than a friend or family. The instant decision unsecured loans are such a loan option for individuals looking for quick and easy solutions to their financial problems.
When you decide to apply for any of the instant decision unsecured loans, you eliminate the need for unnecessary paperwork and arrangement for security to act as collateral against the loan. Online application and instant decision regarding the approval makes the entire transaction a feasible solution for all individuals who need immediate funds but do not have the necessary security to be placed as collateral and nor do they have the time to arrange for one. However, as the instant decisions unsecured loans are a high risk category as far as the lenders are concerned, the loans are bound to have the tag of higher interest rates, which compensate the lender for the risk he is taking by forwarding the loan simply on the personal guarantee of the borrower.
The instant decision unsecured loans could be an apt solution for any tenant who does not own the desired property to act as security. It could even be an option for the home owner who does not want to risk putting up his property as a security and stand the risk of losing it upon non repayment of the loan. The few basic details that are required by the lender in order to give an instant decision regarding the loan are the personal and employment details of the potential borrower. Now, if the borrower has an impeccable credit history, it would help him to bargain for lower rates of interest and higher loan amount. However, even an individual with a poor credit history could easily apply for these unsecured loans, at obviously different terms and conditions.
So, whatever may be the financial background of the applicant, the instant decision unsecured loans could be the most feasible option for all and sundry. It is, however, advisable to carry out a basic background research before finalizing any financial transaction. The internet is one of the best medium to gather every possible information on these loans and compare the rates and terms of different lenders in the market. Once decided, the potential borrower could file an online application, which is instantly processed and can get immediate access to the loan amount, which will be transferred to the borrower’s account within 24 hours of the loan approval.
Where Are the Best Hospitals in Sao Paulo, Brazil?
São Paulo is the largest city in Brazil and world’s 7th largest metropolitan area. This Alpha World City with many tourist hot spots is the second most populous metropolitan area in the Americas. This prominent commercial and entertainment center has a famous nickname “Sampa”.
São Paulo has a large number of well-equipped hospitals that offer health care service of international standard. Its private health care sector is very large with many world-class hospitals and most of the major hospitals in the nation are situated in São Paulo. All these leading hospitals in São Paulo offer service of English speaking staff.
Here is a short description of some of the leading hospitals in São Paulo.
The Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (Oswaldo Cruz German Hospital) situated at RuaJoaoJuliao,331-Paraiso CEP 01323-903- Sao Paulo is a prominent hospital in Brazil with international reputation. This 239-bedded hospital was founded in 1897 by a group of German immigrants. This Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospital has also achieved TEMOS, Telemedicine for the Mobile Society, certification. This famous German agency has given top marks to Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz for providing best health care service to Europeans visiting Brazil. By conducting many highly complex surgeries, the hospital has attained the highest-level certification from Brazilian Accreditation Organization (ONA) also. The hospital has 239 beds, 13 ICU beds, 13-operation theaters with4 laminate flow system, sterilized materials store, equipment room, a best equipped emergency room and 15 PRA (Post Anesthesia Recovery) beds. The hospital offers excellent clinical, diagnostic and surgical service in different departments including cardiology, imaging diagnosis, endoscopy, memory stimulation, metabolic surgery, nephrology and dialysis, orthopedics, diabetes treatment, Physical therapy, hematology, oncology, human reproduction and transplants. The center offers warm accommodation in a friendly and caring environment. Telephone: 55 11 3549-0093
Hospital Sirio Libanes located at Rua Dona Adma Jafet, 91Bela Vista – São Paulo – S.P.CEP: 01308-060 is one of the most popular, modern hospitals in Brazil and Latin America. This 300-bedded premier health center, established in 1965 has 4,500 employees, performs 50 surgical procedures daily and conducts 2,000 types of various diagnostic examinations. The hospital has achieved international reputation by offering high quality health care service in more than 40 medical specialties and possessing all latest advances in medical technology. They offer medical service of global standard in their various centers of excellence, which include oncology center, cardiology center, diagnostic center, substitute renal therapy, rehabilitation center, urology, gynecology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, magnetic resonance, and memory diagnostic center and their oncology center is particularly acclaimed. The hospital provides fine accommodation in comfortable apartments/suites with an anteroom, cable TV, internet connection, a mini bar, telephone and background music. The hospital started well-equipped and round the clock emergency service with special area for children in 1992 and has modern ICUs with 22 beds for adult patients. This service oriented hospital well known for its patient focused approach is also the most reputed medical education and research institution of the country and has established the famous IEP – Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa (Teaching and Research Institute).This hospital, a member of Brazilian Healthcare Products and Services, attracts large number of patients from abroad especially from Europe and the United States, accepts many international health plans and has an excellent International relations area with English speaking staff. Phone.: 55 11 3155-0900
Samaritano Hospital São Paulo is another major hospital in Brazil with wide reputation. This is one of the oldest hospitals in the city that came in to existence in 1890. The hospital founded by a group of American, of British and German immigrants had a modest start and then grew considerably to become a JCI accredited, modern health care center of international standard. This 200-bedded hospital offers complete and effective medical and surgical service in various departments like cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, orthopedics, gynecology, neonatology, oncology, urology and emergency procedures. More than 1100 physicians and surgeons are practicing here and the hospital’s surgery section has achieved wide recognition for carrying out high complex surgeries and video-assisted surgeries. Samaritano Hospital is a popular center for epileptic surgery, plastic surgery and cochlear implants. This hospital well known for its advanced technology and best personal care has special facilities for international patients. The hospital offers excellent accommodation in large private rooms with comfortable bathrooms, phone, internet, automatic safe box and cable TV. The customer care section assures best service in hotel booking, bus and air ticketing, translation, foreign exchange, laundry, valet parking etc. Cafeteria and restaurant with various delicious dishes are also provided in the premise. Phone: (+55) 11-3821-5300
The Gold Kinebar Is Probably Set to Be an Investment Craze
The Kinebar
The gold kinebar is in simple terms a gold bar which contains a hologram to prove its authenticity. The Union Bank of Switzerland introduced such a gold bar in 1993 with the hologram on the underside of the bar to validate its authenticity. Now the KB Financial Group a European Group of companies with headquarters in Munich are launching their own investment 999.9 grade gold kinebar each bearing its own unique serial number and the all-important hologram which guarantees its quality.
Weight matters
To make the gold kinebar attractive and appealing to the mass investor a new weight had to be introduced. The recognised weight for gold is measured in troy ounces which were derived from the monetary system designed by the Romans who used bronze bars of different weights as their currency and the price of gold is generally measured per troy ounce. A troy ounce is equivalent to 31.1034768 grams so if an ounce of gold is $1400 then one gram of pure 999.9 quality gold would be worth USD45.01.
This is precisely what KB Edelmetall has done. They have produced a 1 gram 24K 999.9 percent gold kinebar, each with its own serial number and hologram which guarantees its authenticity to the international financial community. They have also produced a ½ gram gold bar and are soon going to introduce a ¼ gram gold kinebar.
KB Edelmetall
KB has been operating in conventional financial services for the last sixteen years and during that time established itself as a promoter of gold purchase investment plans. As a direct result of acquiring for cash two mining operations based in Turkey, a refinery, mint, international distribution operation and also co-ordinates vault storage in Switzerland which allows KB to always guarantee to their clients that their gold kinebars are 24K 999.9 percent quality. KB has developed their business model in such a way as to offer a top quality investment product to the masses. It is worth mentioning that there are 95 top tier refiners in the world of which 89 are owned by governments and 6 are privately owned. KB is one of those 6 in the world.
Investment Opportunities
The company offers a savings account which can be operated in Euro, Us Dollars and Sterling. Lump sum investments can be made, or a savings plan can be set up with monthly minimums. The gold kinebars are stored free of charge inSt Gotthard Massif, Switzerland. If cash is required KB will purchase however many gold kinebars the investor wishes to realise the cash being transferred two to three days after giving notice to sell. The best prices are guaranteed as there is no middle man involved as is the case with most gold bar purchase schemes.
Business opportunity
The company have decided to market their gold kinebar investment program using the personal referral approach. An investor can become in effect an agent and market their gold bars and be paid a commission.Alternatively an individual can sign up as an agent and make a business out of it. The commission structure is designed to reward those that really want to make this a serious business. There is a great opportunity to develop passive income from the business as there is no limit as to how deep ones structure can go. Web sites are provided and there are no joining fees or monthly fees. Help will be at hand from the group leader to help you market this service.
Timing
We live in financial turbulent times. Hardly a week goes by without some major turmoil happening which invariably affects the world’s currencies and the value of real assets such as gold and in turn the gold kinebar.The recent volatility in the world financial market has solidified KB’s position validating personal gold savings plans as a must for all. A large number of investment advisers have been recommending that their clients transfer 10 to 20 percent of their assets into gold and continue to do so. The KB gold kinebar looks set for a bright future when it is launched in the very near future and might just become an investment craze.
