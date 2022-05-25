Finance
The Use of Ambulance Services in the Society Today
There are many situations that call for immediate or drastic medical responses or otherwise a person’s condition worsens. The ambulance service is essential in every society, in saving lives and provision of services that prevent occurrences of irreversible medical complications. Many ambulances operate from designated points like hospitals and other emergency control centers.
Some of the uses of such services include quick treatment and stabilization of casualties that lead to prevention of any mishap before getting to the hospitals. The provision of immediate and effective medical care can save a life or two and at times, it may lead to prevention of serious medical complications that may result from the emergencies that the patients are involved in. The medical crew and other persons on board get first-aid training. This makes them able to deal with situations like profuse bleeding, cardiac arrests, falls or crush injuries, among others.
The ambulances also facilitate the transportation of patients from a scene of accident to the hospital. This provides for the patients getting better and enhanced medical care that may be deemed necessary at that time. Ambulance services are also useful in the transferring of patients from one medical institution to may be a more advanced institution for more advanced treatment. Still on the transportation, the services are useful if a patient needs to be transported over long distances.
Another importance of ambulances is that they help in the provision of medical services to areas that may have been hit by disease out breaks or other serious health hazards. Another situation where these services are useful is the war zones. People get injured in war and so treatment and medical care is called for. Ambulance services can also be used in the evacuation of the injured from disaster stricken areas.
Easy Steps to Help You Choose the Right Payday Loan Lender Online
With the high increase in the number of payday loan lenders, both online and offline, deciding on the best can be a bit daunting at times. Taking a loan from a payday lender is one of the best and convenient ways that you can help yourself out of an emergency need such as an emergency house repair, medical bill or any other emergency financial need. But did you know that borrowing from a wrong payday lender can even worsen your financial position? Yes. And this is why you should take your time to get more details about the lender before you apply for the loan. Here are the 5 factors to consider before applying for a payday loan online:
Read customer reviews
What previous clients are saying about a particular payday lender can really help you make a more informed decision. It is from the previous customers reviews that you get to know the strongholds as well as the weaknesses of the lender. A company with more positive reviews is more likely to give you the best services.
Repayment plan
Payday lenders offer different payment structures to their clients. Enquiring on the payment plan from the lender prior to your loan application can help you avoid any confrontation during the payment stage. It is also prudent to ask the lender if there are any hidden charges. To locate the lender with the best repayment plan, compare various lenders, ask from your friends or seek experts’ advices. But regardless of the payment plan, it is very important to only apply for a loan that is within the limit that you will be able to pay without straining.
Customer care
Check how the payday lender handles its client’s complaints. A lender that is customer based is easier to deal with and always have the least number of complaints. This is important as it gives you assurance that incase you do not agreement with certain things your will easily get clarification from the lender. Effective customer care is very important and can also be identified easily through the reviews of the previous borrowers.
Trustworthiness
You can verify the trustworthiness of a payday loan company by reading the terms and conditions. A good lender should first seek to understand whether you will be able to repay the amount of money you are applying for or not. Although the process involved in applying for a payday loan is usually short and easy, you really need to be skeptic when dealing with a company that is requiring for very sketchy and personal details.
A payday lender should also be licensed and accredited by the authority to carry-out the business. License and accreditation by the state increases the trustworthiness of a payday lender.
Loan processing time
How long will it take for the lender the loan? A payday loan is usually meant to help one fund his/her emergency financial need and thus should be processed while the emergency need last. This means if the payday loan lender is likely to take more time, you can as well seek for alternative means. Payday loans are now processing the loans within a very short time period. Therefore you should select one that is more convenient.
Many payday lenders have taken their services online. While this has made the services more convenient and accessible, it has, however, also increased the chances of falling victim to loan fraud. To avoid this, always ensure that you apply for an online loan from a company that is licensed and accredited by the department of loan regulators. Also note that payday loan is not legal in some States. This means that you should background check a payday lender to ensure that you apply from a licensed and accredited lender.
Medical Technologies – Are They a Good Idea?
It is 2017 so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised with all the advancements that are being made. Every time we think we are learning one piece of technology the newest model shows up.
In terms of medical professionals this is no different, we also have to get used to new technologies and advancements being made all the time. These technologies are put into place with the idea that they are making the lives of medical professionals easier.
Some of these technologies are proven as beneficial to medical professionals and their patients. While other technologies are questionable to whether they are beneficial or not. I am going to discuss three of these technologies and give my opinions on them.
The question I ask here is do they really make the lives of medical professionals easier or are medical professionals spending more time learning how to use these technologies than on patient care?
The first medical technology is Electronic Health Records, also known as EHR. This system allows all patient information to be added into a database and be reviewed by medical professionals. The information that is added into this system includes:
Basic patient information
Past medical history
Patient medications
Lab and x-ray information and results
Notes on patient visit
Patient diagnoses
Vital signs
Benefits of this system include:
Cutting back on paper since all patient information is entered on this database instead of being hand written.
Allows patients to review their records online through the patient portal.
Allows medical professionals to coordinate care by sending patient information to each other.
Saves space that is required to store paper medical records and allows this space to be used in better ways.
Allows 24 hour 7 days a week access.
It saves time and money.
Some cons of this system include:
Not all patients are tech savvy and won’t benefit from this system.
Like with all online systems EHR systems are at risk in regards to cyber hackers and malicious hackers. This means extra diligence is necessary to prevent patient information from being accessed by unauthorized users.
If the system is not updated regularly it can cause issues with the use of the system.
If the internet goes out in a facility than this system is useless.
In my personal opinion I feel this technology is beneficial to medical professionals, as well as patients. It allows patients to be involved in their care by having access to their information instead of feeling they are in the dark and not know what’s going on with their care.
This system also has many advantages for medical professionals. One big one is they have more time to communicate with their patients instead of having to spend a lot of time reviewing and charting patient care. I also feel it prevents clutter that may that happens with paper records and reducing the mistakes or errors of medical professionals.
The second medical technology is Infusion Pumps. Infusion pumps are used to deliver fluids, nutrients, and medications to patients. This device helps deliver controlled amounts of fluids to the patient’s body.
Some of specific uses for an infusion pump include delivery of:
IV fluids if a patient is dehydrated.
Chemotherapy drugs.
Insulin or other hormones.
Antibiotics.
Pain relievers.
Some specific benefits to these pumps include:
The can be set so the patient only gets the amount of fluid, medication, or nutrition need.
They are easy to use.
They provide wireless drug library and pump data.
Some cons to these pumps include:
There are insufficient updates and upgrades.
Weight based dose checking only allows maximum weight to be entered.
I feel that these infusion pumps are good for patients. On the other hand I feel there needs to be some improvements made to these pumps to reduce error and to offer more update and upgrades.
The third medical technology is the Unique Device Identification Tracker, which is also known as the UDI. This technology is an implant and implantable device tracking software designed for use in an operating room. This device is Internet based and is used to manage and track of all implants.
Some specific implants that this device tracks includes:
Tissue
Orthopedic
Cardiovascular
Any other type of implant
Some specific benefits of this device include:
It allows hospital system integration, which improves workflow.
Provides expiration date alerts, which improves patient safety and reduces waste.
Provides supplier regulatory status, which allows you to view AATB, FDA, and state licenses.
Provides barcode scanning and labels to save time finding what you’re looking for and eliminates error prone data entry.
Provides notifications on recalls.
Some cons of this device include:
If a professional scans the wrong item it can lead to major issues.
If the facility using this system does not offer proper training on this device it can lead to major issues or misuse of this device.
I feel this technology is very useful to medical professionals and their patients. It allows for the medical professional to focus more time on patient care and less time on paperwork.
Which makes patients feel they are a priority and that their medical teams truly cares. This device also improves safety for patients since it helps make sure any implants being used meet all requirements for safe implantation.
So my overall analysis on medical technologies is they are a good idea. They are beneficial to medical professionals, as well as their patients as long as they are used properly. I feel these medical technologies do help improve patient care and help make the job of the medical professional easier.
How a Reverse Mortgage Can Work For You
You may have seen the recent television commercials with “The Golden Girls” star, Rue McClanahan, which advertises reverse mortgages. What are these loans? Who is eligible? And what are the risks involved?
A reverse mortgage is a type of loan that is available to senior citizens who have a lot of equity in their homes, but little cash on hand. It is literally a mortgage in reverse, where a homeowner is able to access equity locked in their home through a special loan from the bank. This money is paid out either in monthly installments or all at once. There are no monthly costs for the borrower to pay, and the loan becomes mature only when the property is sold or when the homeowner dies. At that time, all interest and fees associated with the loan are due in one lump sum.
For seniors who need money for day-to-day expenses like medications, bills, or travel funds, a reverse mortgage can be a great option.
Other home loans are available, but they require monthly payments, which can be difficult for some seniors to afford. This is one of the reasons that a reverse mortgage can be a good fit for some people; not only can they free up some cash from their home equity, but they can do so without adding to their monthly expenses.
On the downside, because the money for this type of loan comes out of the home equity, a reverse mortgage can affect the amount of inheritance that beneficiaries will receive. When the property is sold (or at the time of the owner’s death), the bank takes back all monies owed to them, leaving what’s left over to the borrower. The more money taken out on a reverse mortgage, the less money will be left for the heirs of the estate. Fortunately, there is a limit to how much can be owed. When the property is sold, if the proceeds from the sale are lower than the amount still due on the loan, the bank will eat the difference.
In order to qualify for a reverse mortgage, the borrower must be 62 years of age or older, use the property as their primary residence, keep their home in good repair, and must have paid off all or most of their mortgage. If there is an outstanding balance on the mortgage, it must be paid in full with funds from the new loan.
If possible, a better solution is to sell the property and downsize to a smaller home or apartment. This would allow the homeowner to live off the profits from the sale, without owing anybody anything. However, this is not a viable option for everyone, especially in a slow real estate market.
A reverse mortgage can bring great relief to seniors, but this type of financing is not the answer for everyone. The costs involved with this type of loan are quite high in the beginning, although the borrower won’t be impacted by it on a month-to-month basis. If the homeowner doesn’t plan on staying in the house for very long, the costs of taking out this type of loan can be too great for it to be practical. Some fees must be paid for upfront (using money from the loan), and closing fees can be higher than with other types of financing. A homeowner should only consider this type of loan if she is planning to stay in the house for a long time. If she’s at all unsure about her plans, it may be a better idea to take out a different type of home loan, or to look into the option of selling the property.
Because predatory lenders often target seniors, the government has made it mandatory for all those interested in acquiring a reverse mortgage to speak with a qualified third party advisor. This will ensure that the borrower is doing what is in his best interest, including choosing a reputable lender with which to do business.
Medical Technologies – Are They a Good Idea?
How a Reverse Mortgage Can Work For You
