News
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns makes All-NBA third team, opens door to massive contract extension
Karl-Anthony Towns knows all that comes with winning. Disrespect, underestimation, it all dissipates in the wake of victories.
“Just gotta win,” he has said countless times in the past.
How true that has proven for the Timberwolves’ center.
Twice in his career, Towns has made the playoffs. In both seasons, Towns has made an All-NBA team.
His second such honor was announced Tuesday, when Towns was revealed as a member of the 2021-22 third-team, All-NBA. He finished as the third-team center, with two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic being first team, and Joel Embiid second.
Towns finished with 38 second-team votes and 60 third-team votes, placing him far, far ahead of fellow centers Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Miami’s Bam Adebayo for the third-team spot.
And with this latest honor comes a massive expected payday. Towns is now eligible to ink a supermax, four-year extension worth $210.9 million this summer, which will build upon the two years remaining on his current deal.
While new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, named to the position Monday, has yet to make public comments since taking over the team’s basketball decision making, it’s a near lock the Timberwolves will indeed put the offer in front of Towns, and he’s expected to sign it. Towns was asked about the expected extension immediately after Minnesota lost to Memphis in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
“I love this city. So obviously things will happen this summer, when they happen they happen. l’ve been here so long I don’t like making prophecies,” Towns said. “I’ll let it come if it comes. And if it comes, it comes, then we’ll deal with it when it comes. Just take every day, l’ve been here long enough to know that every day things can change, so just be happy with where everything is at right now.”
And he certainly is happy with Minnesota and the franchise’s current state. After years of losing, the Timberwolves seem to be in a stable place, built to experience consistent success on the strength of Towns, Anthony Edwards and head coach Chris Finch.
“Future is bright and the team and everyone is very excited about what next year could hold for us,” Towns said after the season ended. “I’m already in the mindset of, ‘I got to start getting ready for next year,’ because this ain’t the long offseason we’ve usually had. We got to get right.”
Towns had a big 2021-22 campaign off which to build. After a couple of seasons were somewhat derailed by injuries, illnesses and family tragedy, this season Towns looked like the center he was always on track to become.
He averaged 24.6 points — highlighted by a 60-point performance in San Antonio — and 9.8 rebounds this season, shooting 41 percent from 3-point range while serving as an important cog in Minnesota’s revamped, improved defense. The big man was asked to use his agility to play pick-and-roll defense out on the perimeter, a role in which he often excelled.
Much was placed on Towns’ plate every single night. And more often than not, he delivered.
Towns was 10th in player efficiency rating among NBA players this season and value over replacement players, fourth in win shares and 14th in box plus-minus. Minnesota outscored its opponents by 5.3 points per 100 possessions when Towns was on the floor — the best mark on the team.
Patrick Beverley marveled at Towns’ professional approach and availability to play every day. That’s always been Towns’ calling card. He shows up and gives you his best. And, this season, his best was really, really good.
“What comes to mind is just his high-level consistency, you know and his efficiency. He was extremely efficient,” Finch said. “I thought his defense was excellent, as well, and I liked his leadership. We asked him to come into this season with (the thought) that the best way he can lead our team is with the best version of himself, which gives us a great chance to win every night, and something that people want to follow – some people want to follow. He made it all about winning this year, and he’s made it all about winning since I’ve been here, so he’s at that point where he’s still heading into his prime.”
Given that he just completed his seventh NBA season, it’s easy to forget Towns is just 26 years old. The best is yet to come — likely in the next four to five seasons to come. Those seasons will be spent in Minnesota, and Towns will be well compensated for his efforts in them. He deserves as much for helping put the Timberwolves back on the NBA map.
“I think that this is the beginning of something special,” Towns said. “I feel like for one of the first times in this franchise where a lot of pieces are falling into place. It doesn’t feel so scrambled. It doesn’t feel so random. But we’ll see.”
News
Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field and inching closer to throwing bullpens
SAN FRANCISCO – Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field, and his rehab is beginning to get serious.
The Mets ace is still long tossing, but he has shifted his rehab from Port St. Lucie to Queens so he can soon be under the supervision of Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and other team officials.
“The intensity is starting to climb now,” Hefner said on Tuesday at Oracle Park. “We want to have eyes on him as we progress towards bullpens – not that the people in Port St. Lucie can’t do that – but once he’s starting bullpens, he can do that with me and we can bring him into that routine.”
DeGrom (stress reaction in right scapula) has increased his long-toss distance to around 90-105 feet. His next step will include getting back on a mound and then throwing bullpens. It’s possible deGrom can progress to that step as soon as this weekend, Hefner said.
As he advances toward bullpens and continues to build up his pitch count, it is possible, if not likely, that deGrom will join the team on its next road trip – 10 games in 11 days at the Dodgers, Padres and Angels – that begins on June 2. After that, deGrom will throw live BP and face hitters. His final step before rejoining the rotation will be starting minor-league rehab outings, but the Mets have not placed a timeline on when that step could happen.
“It’s not as scripted,” Hefner said. “It’s more about how he’s feeling. He has heavy days and then low days. And then we’re repeating those until he feels really good at some distance.”
Hefner said deGrom, once he’s back on a mound, will go through a ramp-up that is “pretty similar” to a normal spring training progression. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he will need six weeks from that point to return, either. The Mets are basing his growth entirely on how he feels once he adds more workload.
In other words, the timeline for deGrom’s return has not changed just because he’s back at Citi Field. A late June or early July return still seems plausible. And it remains encouraging that, seven and half weeks since he was shut down from throwing, deGrom is still on track in his recovery. Hefner is looking forward to touching base with the two-time Cy Young winner and seeing him throw long toss in person.
“I’ve only seen him throwing on my phone,” Hefner laughed.
Mets fans can relate.
WHAT A RELIEF
Trevor May (triceps strain) tweeted on Tuesday that he is “crushing rehab” and that he’s looking forward to contributing to the Mets’ success, which hasn’t hit a speed bump despite multiple team injury hits.
“My body feels like it’s moving better, and is stronger, than it’s been in a minute,” May tweeted. “The arm feels way better and we’re quickly approaching imaging to see if we’re good to ramp up.”
Hefner echoed May, adding that he’s encouraged the right-handed reliever is advancing through his rehab. May has been on the injured list since early this month. He is shut down from throwing for four weeks while the stress reaction on his triceps continues to heal. May will get the green light to begin baseball activity once he goes for another MRI, which is still expected to take place in the next week or so.
“He’s doing everything he could possibly do to get his body ready to start throwing, whenever that is,” Hefner said.
ANOTHER SPOT START
The Mets are still leaning toward starting Thomas Szapucki for Wednesday’s series finale against the Giants, but they are refraining from publicly announcing their pitching plans for now. Szapucki joined the club at Oracle Park on Tuesday. The left-hander posted a 2.86 ERA over seven starts and 22 innings for Triple-A Syracuse this season.
Szapucki has impressed Hefner with his fastball command and 30 strikeouts in the minors to begin the season. But the southpaw has not thrown more than five innings in any of his seven starts, so the Mets will be better off with a rested bullpen on Wednesday.
()
News
Live updates | Biden on gun restrictions: ‘We have to act’
The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, whose lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are are willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
At least 18 children and three adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The 18-year-old gunman is dead. It’s unclear if the number includes the shooter.
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those dead. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Texas school shooting kills 18 children, 3 adults
— Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting
— Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
— A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
UVALDE — The superintendent of a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 18 children and three adults said his heart is broken today.
Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday that Robb Elementary School will be closed and all school activities will be cancelled until further notice. Harrell also said grief counselors would be available starting Wednesday morning.
“My heart is broken today,” Harrell said. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
The death toll increased Tuesday evening. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he’d been briefed by state police on the latest fatalities from the school in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
In addition to 21 dead, three people injured in the shooting remain in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press. The gunman is dead, likely killed by police.
News
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added, “I am sick and tired. We have to act.”
At least 18 students were killed, according to a state senator who said he was briefed by law enforcement, in addition to a teacher.
Just two days before Biden left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.
The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.
“These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world,” Biden said. “Why?”
He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas.
Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier that people normally declare in moments like this, “our hearts break — but our hearts keep getting broken … and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families.”
“We have to have the courage to take action … to ensure something like this never happens again,” she said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.
Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns makes All-NBA third team, opens door to massive contract extension
Eresource Xcel An Unique ERP System For Industry Specific Manufacturing
Jacob deGrom is back at Citi Field and inching closer to throwing bullpens
Live updates | Biden on gun restrictions: ‘We have to act’
Rise In Nation’s Inflation Rate – A Symptom For Software Project Failure
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school
NBA Mock Draft: Who will Orlando Magic take with the No. 1 pick?
Small Business Bookkeeping Software – 5 Tips For Choosing the Best System
2 men charged in violent Newport invasion, robbery
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼