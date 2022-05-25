Finance
Tips on Hiring a Workers Comp Attorney
Getting seriously injured at work can cause you some physical and mental trauma. If you are operating some heavy machinery you are bound to get hurt. Sometimes the damage done can be irreparable. If your employer refuses to pay you your compensation then you should know it is time to hire a worker’s comp attorney. Approaching your employer alone will just make you more frustrated. This is because these employers just won’t. If your case is valid then you should definitely hire an attorney to get you the money you deserve. Usually these claims get settle between the employer and the employee, but if you are among the unlucky few who have been declined then, you should hire a lawyer.
But before you hire one there are certain things that you need to consider. The first thing you need to do is make sure that your case is viable. These attorneys are smart enough to see right through the fraudulent claims. They will also be the ones at a loss if you are a fraud. Usually certain injuries occur because the employee is negligent. So if you are actually injured while working then your case is viable. If you get injured under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or if you get into a fight with your colleague then your claim will be denied. If you are a member of the labor union then you can ask the union leader to appoint you with one. If you are not a member of the labor union then, you can always ask them to recommend you one. They are here to help you so you should hesitate to take their help. Another great place to look for them is the internet. You will find plenty of attorneys here and you need to be wise enough to choose the right one.
Once you have a shortlisted a few you need to check the fees they charge. If it too high then you should move on to another. There will be some who will offer you their services for lesser fees because they will earn a lot later if you win the case. You should check their previous records as this will help you figure out if he or she can help you. You will be able to find a workers comp attorney easily if you follow the right steps. You should take your time and select the right one.
Asset Financing: Leasing Over Loans
Asset leasing provides unique alternatives over traditional financing for businesses to obtain the necessary equipment for their operations. Asset leasing is done either as an operating lease or a capital lease. Each option has its own effect on the company’s balance sheet, but both give a business extra options to finance assets needed to expand their business, simplify processes, and generate revenues. Typically, financing with a lease agreement is much easier and faster to do than traditional loan financing through a bank.
Operating leases are agreements for the use of assets and do not allow the business entity any rights of ownership. Operating leases are most like automobile or apartment leases, where the lease payments are made for a set term described in the agreement. The company does not list the equipment as an asset on its balance sheet, the same way a tenant cannot list their apartment as their own property.
The benefits of an operating lease are that it can allow businesses to save money on maintenance costs, obtain new equipment after term expiration, and use assets for projects that they may not typically be able to do. For example, a real estate firm may use an operating lease for copy machines on a two year term. At the end of the term, the firm would not have to worry about re-marketing and selling the used copiers, they can simply be traded up for new machines. This also avoids the need for increasing maintenance costs as equipment ages, as sometimes maintenance/warranty costs can be included in the lease payments.
The use of an operating lease can help a small or new company get what they need in order to take on bigger projects and hopefully grow revenue. A construction company may choose this in order to win a bid on a large job, rather than spending possibly tens of thousands dollars for heavy equipment that may only be used for that one particular project. A firm could use a short-term lease (perhaps one year) for equipment needed to complete the work, while only paying a portion of the cost of that machinery.
Capital leases are sometimes called financing leases because they give a company the same rights to ownership as financing with a traditional bank loan. The equipment obtained through the lease is recorded as a company asset and the lease balance is reported as a liability. A key benefit of capital leases are that they are easier to obtain than traditional loans and have a variety of payment options. This allows for small or start-up businesses, with little to no credit, to obtain financing that may not be available to them through traditional means and flexibility in pay back options. Other than their recording on the balance sheet, capital leases differ from operating leases in that they typically have longer lease terms.
Capital leases allow firms with weak or no credit to build up their business credit while obtaining assets necessary to expand operations and increase revenue. At the end of the lease term, the business would have ownership rights to tangible assets that can continue to be used by the business or sold in order to gain cash.
These leases may include special finance options to further help businesses gain assets needed to generate revenue while keeping overall costs and expenses low. Financing programs, such as 90 days deferred or 90 days same-as-cash, will give a business the option to use equipment and generate revenue for three months prior to the start of lease payments; or an alternate option to purchase the equipment outright and avoid finance charges if capital becomes available.
Another finance option is the use of residuals, or balloon payments, that are due at the end of the lease term in order for the entity to own the asset. The residual option allows for lower monthly payments for the lease term, making the asset more affordable, and thus deferring the full cost of payment/interest expenses until a later time.
It is not completely uncommon to have an almost customizable payment option on a capital lease. These options are used for specific industries that may see large swings in revenue over the course of a year, such as seasonal businesses. These options may allow for lower, or even no payment, during down times of a season and continuation of regular amounts starting at a particular time of the year.
10 Ways for Unknown Musicians to Get the Word Out
When Clear Channel controls the radio and the monopoly newspaper doesn’t like you, how do you win over new audiences?
The good news: there are many, many ways. Here are ten of my favorites.
1. Approach a local college or alternative radio station or community access cable TV station with a programming idea, like a live songwriter showcase. Other musicians will want to be a part of your show, and you’ll build an audience for your own music–and theirs.
2. Write CD or concert reviews for a local alternative (or mainstream) paper.
3. Give copies of your CD away to public radio and TV stations for their fund drive premiums.
4. Organize, publicize, and perform at charity events for your favorite causes.
5. Lead songwriting or performing workshops in the schools (these are usually paying gigs, and all the parents hear your name). Invite some of the kids to perform with you; they’re sure to bring a bunch of relatives along who will pay for their tickets and maybe buy a CD.
6. Announce your gigs in every community calendar. Newspapers, magazines, radio stations, community web sites, cable TV stations–they all run event listings. Type out one paragraph that includes a tag line about what you do, such as “Sandy Songwriter, River City’s ‘Homegrown Bono,’ will perform labor songs and love ballads at The Trombone Shop, 444 4th Street in Downtown River City, Wednesday, January 15, 7 p.m.” If admission is free or there’s a charity connection, say so. Include contact phone number and e-mail.
7. Find Internet discussion groups related to your cause. Whether it’s immigration, voting reform, peace, safe energy, the right to choose…there will be discussion groups online. Post responses and include a “sig”–a short on-line business card. Use different sigs for different purposes. Here’s one of mine (in a real e-mail, it would be single-spaced):
8. Set up a simple low-cost website. Include a couple of sound clips, pictures of you performing, a place for people to sign up for your fan newsletter, a link to your favorite musicians, and, of course, your tour schedule and gig availability.
9. Get exposure on other people’s websites. Write CD reviews, endorse their music with a blurb, submit articles on the local music scene…and always include your contact information and a statement that encourages people to visit your site.
10. Use the letters columns. Call in to talk shows. Post messages to Web forums…in short, use every feedback tool you have to spread the word.
Hide My IP Address – How To Browse Anonymously
A lot of us carry out our major shopping on the internet; and this is just an indication that we make use of credit or debit cards. However, did you know shopping on some online stores could compromise the security of your card? One big mistake I made as a newbie sometime ago was to expose my credit card to identity thieves. I never understood the importance of keeping my transactions private from hackers; until I started experiencing some deductions I did not order for on my credit card. Anyway, I had to act as quickly as possible when my bank called my attention to it. I installed a firewall and feature-rich anti-virus programs on my system; however the result was not drastic enough. Thank God I found someone who told me about how I could hide my IP address, and browse anonymously.
Today, I never consider any transactions too minor not to hide my IP address or browse anonymously. The internet protocol address is one of the most sensitive parts of your internet activities. It gives a lot of details about your browsing habits, where you are in any part of the world, and gives out the information about your ISP. Failing to act fast when you start noticing some minor or major deductions on your credit card could lead to a lot of problems. Shopping online can be a lot of fun; but it can also create a lot of problems for you. You could be in for a lot of hell if you keep your identity is always exposed to hackers. Besides being exposed to hackers and losing some vital information; you may start receiving a lot of spam as well.
There are two ways of hiding your IP address before making any transaction on the internet. The first one is called the proxy server, while the other option is to install hide my IP address software.
Proxy servers are based on the internet; they are one of the two popular ways to hide browse anonymously. No payment is required when using any of the proxy websites; but the possibilities of being attacked by malware are always there. Besides, free proxy servers are always slow, and may affect the speed of your internet connection.
The hide my IP address software is trusted by different individuals and organizations when it comes to protecting data. It has the capacity to switch from one location to another; giving you the opportunity to stay anonymous as long as you want to. However, this software costs a few dollars; and you can download a trial copy as soon as you are set. There are quite a lot of them these days, but you need a couple of reviews to choose the most effective one.
