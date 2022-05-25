Connect with us

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in the World by Twitter Followers

1 min ago

Top 10 Cryptos With Largest Twitter Fandom
  • Bitcoin holds over 44% of the market share.
  • “The Merge,” formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 will launch in a few months.

Lets look at the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in the World by Twitter Followers.

Binance (BNB) 

In 2020, Binance (BNB) turned its native BNB into the smart chain (BSC). BNB is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a  market cap of $53,079,083,848 USD. currently, BNB treating at $325.09 USD and it has 8.89M followers on Twitter.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency and it has over 44% of the market share but currently, BTC facing the winter season it lost almost half of the volume from its all-time high, the result of this whole market going down. Bitcoin is trading at $29,389.61 USD with a market cap of $559,840,841,874 USD. BTC holds 5.28M Twitter followers. 

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Elon Musk’s favorite meme coin DOGE was adopted by Tesla as a payment option for users to purchase their products. Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.082428 USD with a market cap of $10,935,762,330 USD and it has 3.38M followers on Twitter. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is a DOGE killer, it has 3.36M Twitter Followers. SHIB currently trading at $0.000012 USD with a market cap of $6,349,257,416 USD.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency and it lost 50% of its value currently trading at $1,948.65 USD. “The Merge,” formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 with increasing conflict to high-energy efficient PoW mining, the PoS consensus will launch in a few months. It has 2.55M Twitter followers.

XRP

The XRP Ledger offers a wide range of payment-related applications and use cases, including micropayments, DeFi, and, soon, NFTs. Currently, it trading at $0.399180 USD with a market cap of $19,297,591,763 USD. and it has 2.51M followers on Twitter.

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency of Cronos, the Crypto.com exchange’s proof-of-authority (PoA) blockchain. CRO is currently trading at $0.184262 USD with a market cap of $4,655,017,010 USD. it has 2.16M Twitter followers.

Solana (SOL)

The proof-of-history (PoH) consensus is one of the most important improvements from Solana. This idea provides for higher protocol scalability, which improves usability. SOL is currently trading at $47.90 USD with a market cap of $16,250,986,228 USD. and it has 1.82M followers on Twitter. 

Polygon (MATIC) 

Polygon formerly Matic Network is the first well-structured, user-friendly Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. Polygon SDK is its primary component, a modular, versatile framework for developing a variety of apps. It has 1.51M Twitter followers.

Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge)

BabyDoge is a memecoin and deflationary token inspired by Dogecoin. The only benefit to its holders is that they will receive small rewards when adding additional tokens to their wallets. BabyGoge has 1.41M followers on Twitter. 

Blockchain

QANplatform is Selected for Newchip Global Accelerator Program

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

QANplatform is Selected for Newchip Global Accelerator Program
Tallinn, Estonia, 25th May, 2022, Chainwire

QANplatform, the Quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform, today announced its selection into the #1 Online Global Accelerator, Newchip Accelerator’s May 2022 cohort. 

The Newchip Accelerator portfolio, valued at over $9 billion, includes over 1,500 graduates that have collectively raised over $450+ million in funding. With thousands of startups applying for consideration into the Newchip Accelerator, QANplatform was one of the teams selected to participate in the current cohort. QANplatform will participate in a 6-month long accelerator program. 

During the program, startup founders work closely with mentors and advisors, engage in mastermind sessions and leverage a vast partner network to prepare them to raise investment capital from angel investors, venture capital, and/or equity crowdfunding. The program culminates with Demo Week, where the startups present their companies to curated investor groups from around the world – like Techstars, Plug and Play, PayPal, Porsche Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group and more. 

“As quantum computing slides closer and closer into our global reality, more investors, as well as government and key industries are beginning to take note,” said Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. “It’s why it’s so important now to find and accelerate deep-tech projects, like the QANplatform, which can form future technologies, industries and markets. The way we see it, the QANplatform will make a major high-impact on the blockchain industry because of its quantum-resistant security and its multi-language smart contract feature where developers will be able to build blockchain use cases in any programming language. That seems like a major game changer to us, and it’s why we’re excited to partner with them here at Newchip.”

“We are proud to announce that QANplatform was selected to the Newchip Global Accelerator Program. We are looking forward to accessing the wide network of Newchip to build quantum-resistant blockchain Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) and use cases on top of the QAN blockchain platform” said Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO at QANplatform.

About QANplatform: 

QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart contracts, DApps, DeFi, DAO, NFT, tokens, Metaverse, and Web3 solutions on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.

Website | Technology | Telegram | Twitter

About Newchip: 

Newchip is the #1 Online Global Accelerator. The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a 10-week curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VCs, and the crowd.

Contacts

Blockchain

DFI.Money Reaches 75% Low- Is It Next Luna?

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

DFI.Money Reaches 75% Low- Is It Next Luna?
