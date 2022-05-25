Bitcoin holds over 44% of the market share.

“The Merge,” formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 will launch in a few months.

Lets look at the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in the World by Twitter Followers.

Binance (BNB)

In 2020, Binance (BNB) turned its native BNB into the smart chain (BSC). BNB is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $53,079,083,848 USD. currently, BNB treating at $325.09 USD and it has 8.89M followers on Twitter.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the king of the cryptocurrency and it has over 44% of the market share but currently, BTC facing the winter season it lost almost half of the volume from its all-time high, the result of this whole market going down. Bitcoin is trading at $29,389.61 USD with a market cap of $559,840,841,874 USD. BTC holds 5.28M Twitter followers.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Elon Musk’s favorite meme coin DOGE was adopted by Tesla as a payment option for users to purchase their products. Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.082428 USD with a market cap of $10,935,762,330 USD and it has 3.38M followers on Twitter.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is a DOGE killer, it has 3.36M Twitter Followers. SHIB currently trading at $0.000012 USD with a market cap of $6,349,257,416 USD.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency and it lost 50% of its value currently trading at $1,948.65 USD. “The Merge,” formerly known as Ethereum 2.0 with increasing conflict to high-energy efficient PoW mining, the PoS consensus will launch in a few months. It has 2.55M Twitter followers.

XRP

The XRP Ledger offers a wide range of payment-related applications and use cases, including micropayments, DeFi, and, soon, NFTs. Currently, it trading at $0.399180 USD with a market cap of $19,297,591,763 USD. and it has 2.51M followers on Twitter.

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency of Cronos, the Crypto.com exchange’s proof-of-authority (PoA) blockchain. CRO is currently trading at $0.184262 USD with a market cap of $4,655,017,010 USD. it has 2.16M Twitter followers.

Solana (SOL)

The proof-of-history (PoH) consensus is one of the most important improvements from Solana. This idea provides for higher protocol scalability, which improves usability. SOL is currently trading at $47.90 USD with a market cap of $16,250,986,228 USD. and it has 1.82M followers on Twitter.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon formerly Matic Network is the first well-structured, user-friendly Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. Polygon SDK is its primary component, a modular, versatile framework for developing a variety of apps. It has 1.51M Twitter followers.

Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge)

BabyDoge is a memecoin and deflationary token inspired by Dogecoin. The only benefit to its holders is that they will receive small rewards when adding additional tokens to their wallets. BabyGoge has 1.41M followers on Twitter.