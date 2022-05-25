Top 3 Altcoins For Investors: AVAX, ONE and CRO

Cronos is up 2.52% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins amid this recent crypto bloodbath.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX is Avalanche’s native token. To pay fees, safeguard the platform via staking and offer a fundamental unit of account amongst the many subnets built on Avalanche, the token is a hard-capped, rare asset. With the crypto market experiencing a lengthy period of stasis, a four-hour closure below crucial support levels would lend weight to the bearish argument. Prices might quickly rise if investors take advantage of the recent decline to purchase the dip.

According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $29.06 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $697,712,044 USD. Avalanche has been down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

Harmony (ONE)

Decentralized applications may be created and used on Harmony’s blockchain platform. By concentrating on random state sharding, the network intends to revolutionize how decentralized apps are implemented, allowing blocks to be created in seconds. Harmony attempts to reinvent block generation by focusing on processing speed and validating transactions. The introduction of the sharding procedure resulted in a considerable reduction in node validation time.

According to CMC, the Harmony price today is $0.047765 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,803,348 USD. Harmony has been down 0.61% in the last 24 hours.

Cronos (CRO)

A decentralized, open-source blockchain, Cronos Chain was created by Crypto.com. Cronos (CRO) is Cronos Chain’s native cryptocurrency token. It is one of Crypto.com’s solutions for improving personal control over money, securing user data, and protecting users’ identities via the adoption of cryptocurrencies throughout the world.

According to CMC, the Cronos price today is $0.192536 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $34,510,451 USD. Cronos is up 2.52% in the last 24 hours.