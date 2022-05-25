Finance
Trading Shares With Technical Analysis
Many people are still skeptical in relation to technical analysis. I would try to make them understand how it was possible to make good returns from using a technical approach. Many people still swear by fundamentals and completely either ignore charts or don’t understand charts.
However it is very hard change people’s beliefs. Once someone has created a set of beliefs about something they will continue to filter all information to confirm their belief. I could never convince a devout Muslim that being a Catholic is the way they should live their life – or vice versa. It just doesn’t fit into their belief system.
There are many beliefs about the stock market. No one is exactly sure what the stock market is doing or how to make money from it consistently. We all have to come to our own understanding of what it is and do the best we can from there.
My own journey into understanding markets started way back when we did not have internet. My interest in technical analysis started when I graduated from a degree in statistics many years ago. I would have a role of charting paper sprawled across my desk and would mark every closing price in the market on my charts in an effort to increase my understanding of why the markets moved in the way that they did.
I found that it is not like reading a book of technical analysis and you will know all there is to know about technical analysis. Not so my friend. There is no instruction manual.
I am personally very doubtful of most mainstream technical analysis. I find it far too complicated in its interpretation of market price action and also lacking of any strict risk/reward criteria. When all eyes are looking at the same obvious structure, the chances of that structure being a quick money maker are very remote.
The chart is not a predictor of the future. It is only a chart of past market behaviour. It is just a map of human psychology. But as a psychologist, I can assure you that most humans do the same things over and over.
I will then try and use this knowledge of the behaviour of the masses to find good risk/reward entry points into the market. However these can be places where I can be proven wrong very quickly.
If I know I am wrong after losing only a very small percentage of my capital, and I have a high confidence that I will reach my initial target more often than not, then I have a probability for trading the market that involves the least amount of stress. It helps me to leave my emotions behind when I am trading.
By ensuring I have a distinct set of rules to manage my behaviour when confronting the sharks lurking in the markets I can be in control rather than letting the markets control me.
I am sure there are a many more different ways to make money in the markets than the way that I have found, but I also know there are far more ways to lose money!
With 80% of people losing money in the markets it is quite clear that if you have found a way to beat the market consistently then you are seeing something that others aren’t.
To be able to use technical analysis, you have to use certain indicators on your charts. There are many different indicators available, but I suggest that you keep it simple and only use a few indicators. This will give you enough information. Don’t forget that we only look for probabilities to go our way, not certainties.
A technical indicator is a graphical representation of mathematical formula (a line, histogram, or series of points on a chart window) that is used to assist the analysis of market conditions. Technical Indicators include:
Price
Volume
Moving Averages
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Stochastics
Mac D.
And many more
I suggest that you become familiar with some of these indicators and construct a trading plan around these.
Momepreneur – Self Motivate And Plan Ahead
The female workforce is constantly having to make choices between career and family. After investing heavily both financially and emotionally in their education and building their careers, motherhood can often complicate even the most well-laid plans. Whether plagued by pangs of guilt while sitting in the board room when her child is under the babysitter’s care, or fears that she is no longer able to concentrate on her job during those late night meetings, it is an unenviable position for a mother. Not to mention, she may face ridicule from judgmental colleagues and supervisors who doubt her ability to juggle home life and her work load.
However high paying your job might be, it is certainly not worth your skill and time if you have to face this kind of pressure, day-in and day-out. You stand the risk of diminishing self-esteem coupled with an unhappy work and home environment. Sometimes a little soul-searching can help you realize you are really worth much more than what you’ve gotten credit for.
In jest, it is sometimes said that woman have a “built-in multi-tasking chip”. But jokes aside, this does seem to make sense when you consider the expectations from a modern woman. I remember seeing a promotional video telecast on Mother’s Day. It showcases a 5 year-old trying to draw pictures of the members of her family. The child draws, father at his desk, working, brother playing soccer, and sister by the phone. But when it comes to drawing her mother, the little girl is so perplexed, that she ends up drawing her mother with 8 arms, which seemed to speak volumes to me. We moms do so much without actually realizing them.
It is time for you to do some thinking and put your skills, and time to good use while keeping your priorities straight.
1. Your Talent: –
- Isn’t this the reason to hire you in the first place?
- Do you still have the same spark, the love for what you do?.
- How close do you follow the developments in your area of expertise?
- Does your job continue to use your talent, or have you been under utilized?
- Does your salary compensate for the long working hours.?
2. Your Time: –
- Do you have to commute for more than 2 hours to reach your work? ( That makes 4 hours a day and x gallons of gasoline per week. Do the math)
- Does your commute mean, you are compromising on your sleep? Without a decent 8 hours of sleep, you are burning the candle at both ends.
- Do you have at least 2 hours a day, just for yourself? And no multi-tasking… just for yourself. Sometimes even doing nothing is a great energy booster. If the answer to this is a resounding “NO”, this means, you are letting others (and yourself) to abuse your time.
- Do you bring your work home?
3. Your Money, Your Plan
- Do you have enough funds in the family account to manage for at least 3 – 4 months, if you decide to take a break from work?
- Go over the financial implications and intricacies over and over again
- Will you be able to acquire 6 uninterrupted hours per day, by working from home? This could be 3+3 or 2+2+2 or 6 straight hours.
- Do not go overboard and fall into the trap of thinking ” I can work for 10 hours, I save on commuting time”. You fail to consider telephone calls, un-announced guests, sales people and other unforeseen interruptions.
- Do you have the resources that supplement your talent and time? Like, Uninterrupted internet connection, voice mail among other things.
- Do you have determination “Not to work beyond my 6 hours”? After all, what is the point if you are toiling for 10 hours a day. You might as well work at the office.
4. Your Resources:- YOU CAN..
- Devote 2 hours ( out of 6 hours), to find potential clients who can use your skills over the internet.
- Plan the type of work you are willing to handle, and, prepare documentation
- Maintain a log of your work activities right from Day-1.
- Keep Personal and professional correspondences / contacts separate.
- Get yourself a PayPal account ( or look into other options )to receive funds
- Get in touch with sources that can give you a steady stream of work, without having to scout for them yourself.
Motherhood is a wonderful thing. But this does not mean that you have to compromise your career goals. All it requires is a little preparation and lot of perseverance to reach your goals on personal and professional levels. Your family is already attuned to your current work schedule. They do not interrupt you at work when you are at the office. So it will take some time for them to realize that when mom is working from home, she is actually working. A little fine tuning of the family schedule should eventually give you at least your 6 hours of work time.
You will now be a “work at home mom”, not an on-call employee. This means you gain control over your time and make it truly yours. You should never feel guilty about doing things for the sake of your family and you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your aspirations either. It is time to stand back and contemplate the larger picture. This will motivate you to gain control and give you the much-needed perspective.
Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution – Doing What A Good ERP Does
MS Dynamics AX is an ERP that does everything a good ERP should do. The solution is a perennial achiever. It offers enough advantages to a business to help get the basics right and move on towards bigger things.
1. Axapta offers a multi-layered architecture which helps a business be more agile and adapt better to rapidly changing requirements.
2. The ERP Software offers discrete as well as process-based manufacturing functionalities.
3. Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution leverages best industry practices and vertical market processes through its business process library.
4. It offers a seamless Microsoft Office integration with Excel, Word, Outlook and Dynamics CRM through a single click.
5. It offers to the end user an enterprise portal which promotes internal as well as external collaboration. This means companies will be able to share information upstream as well as downstream to simplify production and delivery.
6. MS Dynamics AX offers a full suite of complimentary tools. Other offerings include Management Reporter, Dashboards, Balanced Scorecards, Date Warehousing and OLAP.
7. Its role based configuration facilitates the dashboard creation of specific user functions such as Kanban Scheduling Visualization, Data flows, Workflows and Task Lists.
8. It offers steady global ERP support through its multi-language and multi-currency capabilities.
9. Being one of the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software it is supported ably by a very strong global partner network and happens to be one of the best competitors in the midrange ERP market.
10. It has a very simple and familiar user interface, hence eliminating the need for any kind of training.
There are other reasons why it is known as the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software.
1. It frees organizations up. They get to focus more on business rather than wasting precious time in getting to know the ins and outs of new applications.
2. It helps work with great dedication. It offers an intuitive and role tailored user interface and role centers that help employees organize and prioritize better. They get to access data within a few minutes.
3. The solution’s self-service business intelligence and reporting tools help take smarter business decisions. These help analyze data through dashboard KPIs and Performance Point Server.
4. Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP Solution integrates well with Microsoft Office. The end user gets to experience the best of both the ERP Solution as well as Office applications.
5. It helps build strong employee connections and relations with customers and partners through unified collaboration tools.
There is so much for people from all walks of life. The Microsoft Dynamics Services Provider who comes over for an installation will explain it better.
If one benefit for each functional domain were to be highlighted, then the same is given below:
1. For Executives, Axapta helps get more success with project deliveries.
2. For those into Finance & Accounting, it helps improve financial controls.
3. For those into Project Management, it helps improve resource scheduling.
4. For Sales & Marketing professionals, it helps gain deeper insights into clients and prospects.
5. For IT & Systems professionals, it helps eliminate disparate IT Systems.
As mentioned earlier, there is something for everyone.
Risk Management – Marketing by Word of Mouth
Wikipedia proclaims that word of mouth marketing is the passing of information from person to person. To promote product and destinations the old-fashioned way would have been to visit with friends or family and tell them what was new in your life and find out what they were up to in theirs. The same is true for the business world. Staff meetings, client interaction and news conferences were responsible to get the word out about the product being promoted.
Modern technology has enhanced word of mouth marketing through a multitude of social networks. Online companies provide the opportunity, without leaving the house, to receive information and try sample products. Discussions about sample marketed items that have been distributed or have been tested are also available through forums and blogs.
Travel sites have reviews available for the modern-day traveler. Often, these have been written by people who have been to these places and give a personal insight into the destination of choice. Restaurant web sites have a section to leave a comment about the food, service, pricing and establishment as a whole. And let’s not forget the critics of the world who make it their business to keep everyone informed.
This current century’s method of word of mouth communication indicates we are losing out on some in-person verbal socializing. However, and much to our benefit, whenever possible in today’s society, combining an in-person verbal review with any available online word of mouth marketing about the topic of choice will give the advantage of well-rounded knowledge allowing the most informed decision on subject.
