Transfers And Postings Of BDO’s In Jammu and Kashmir — Check List
Adjustments/Transfers & Postings Of 27 BDOs, JKAS Officers- Check Full List Here
Government Order No. 123-JK(RD&PR) of 2022 Dated: 24 .05.2022 Consequent upon the placement of the services of Jr. Scale Officers of JKAS at the disposal of this Department by General Administration Department vide Government Order No. 490-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated: 29.04.2022 and G.O. No. 523-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated: 10.05.2022 and subsequent to their joining and in the interest of administration, the following adjustments/transfers/ postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:
Photos and video: Uvalde, Tex., reels after mass shooting at elementary school
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
SEE IT: Fed-up Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks about gun violence before NBA showdown in Dallas
Steve Kerr knows there are more important things than NBA championships.
Kerr’s Golden State Warriors were playing the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday knowing a victory would earn them a sweep of their Western Conference series and a spot in the NBA Finals. But the usually even-tempered coach first addressed gun violence before taking the court in Texas, where a gunman killed 18 elementary school students and at least one teacher before himself being shot dead.
Kerr started by telling reporters he was in no mood to speak about basketball 10 days after 10 shoppers were fatally shot in a Buffalo supermarket and a few hours and at least 19 people were killed 400 miles away in Uvalde, Texas.
“When are we going to do something?” an emotional Kerr demanded shorty after taking his seat.
“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there — I’m tired of the moments of silence,” he said pounding the desk in front of him. “Enough!”
Kerr urged senators to take action and put the lives of Americans ahead of their own political ambitions.
“We can’t get numb to this!” he said. “We can’t just sit here, read about it, have a moment of silence, and yell, ‘Go Dubs! Come on Mavs, let’s go!’”
Among Kerr’s complaints is that some members of Congress are resistant to universal background checks that would be popular among the general population.
“It’s pathetic!” Kerr said. “I’ve had enough.”
Kerr, who asked those who saw his video to think about how they’d feel if one of their loved ones had been killed in Texas Tuesday, comes from a family all too familiar with gun violence. When he was a freshman basketball player at the University of Arizona, his father was shot dead while working as an educator in Lebanon.
Warriors star Stephen Curry showed support for his coach on Twitter.
“Watch this as much as you watch the game tonight,” he wrote alongside video of Kerr’s stirring speech.
Los Angeles Lakers star and Warriors rival LeBron James also tweeted Kerr’s video and voiced support.
Gunman kills at least 18 children at Texas elementary school
By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the attacker, or how many people were wounded.
The massacre at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were cancelled until further notice. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
The attack also came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that added to a yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed as dim as in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight and called for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.
“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are are willing to live with this carnage?
Many of the injured were rushed to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where staff members in scrubs and devastated victims’ relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of the complex.
The gunman, who was wearing body armor, crashed his car outside the school before going inside, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.
He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said.
“That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday,” he said.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, Gutierrez said, noting that “he suggested the kids should watch out.”
A Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.
The school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, said that the attacker acted alone.
It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school’s last week of classes before summer break.
Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed to the school, with officers in tactical vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia. Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and added to a grim tally of mass shootings in the state that has been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.
