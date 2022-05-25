News
Trendy Korean hot dogs now available at St. Paul grocery store
First, mochi doughnuts, now Korean hot dogs.
Dragon Star Oriental Foods is on top of all the latest Asian food trends and has begun offering the trendy Korean hot dogs, which are like corn dogs or Pronto Pups, but with some extra added crunch. That crunch comes in the form of sesame, ramen or Cheetos. You can also get them stuffed with cheese instead of hot dogs. They are the second local vendor of this product — the first being the chain CrunCheese in Dinkytown.
The Asian grocery store also offers the popular mochi doughnuts, which are made from glutinous rice flour and come in fun flavors.
Dragon Star Oriental Foods: 633 W. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 651-488-2567
Saints stick to their mission despite losing 13 of past 14 games
Earlier in the season at the Saints’ CHS Field an opposing player was enjoying a pregame snack in the bowels of the stadium when he quipped, “You know you are in Triple-A when you have to eat yogurt with a fork.”
In a somewhat similar vein, when you lose 11 games in a row and still are considered a success, you know you are in Triple-A.
Such is the reality for the Saints, who opened a six-game homestand Tuesday coming off a 1-12 road trip. Things weren’t much different at home, as they surrendered an early 4-0 lead to the Indianapolis Indians and lost 8-5 in 11 innings. It was the Saints’ 13th loss in 14 games.
The Saints won 10 of their first 15 games this season before a series of SOS calls from the Twins put a major dent in their roster. Sixteen players who began the season in St. Paul have been called up by the Twins, the latest being reliever Trevor Megill over the weekend.
That support from St. Paul has allowed the Twins to maintain their lead in the AL Central despite a significant number of injuries. So while Saints manager Toby Gardenhire will tell you that losing stinks, he is able to keep things in perspective.
“Our job is to send guys up there to help the big-league team, and that’s what’s been happening,” Gardenhire said. “The guys we’ve sent up have had success, which is great; we’ve had fun watching them.
“At the same time, it’s hard when you’re losing games. But that’s the job; that’s the way it is.”
While the losing isn’t surprising considering the Saints have been without leading hitters Jose Miranda and Royce Lewis (who recently returned), and a number of their top pitchers over various stretches, Gardenhire said the team hasn’t played poorly.
“We’ve been in a lot of games,” he said, “a lot of games we probably should have won — including today. When you end up losing them, it’s hard to take. You just keep plugging along, and hopefully we’ll keep helping that big-league team out and we’ll get back on track down here, too.”
As the leader of the team, Gardenhire knows one of his roles is to keep the players’ spirits up during tough times.
“In Triple-A baseball it’s very much like this; it’s like, ‘Listen, guys, it’s not always about winning and losing games, it’s about sending guys up to help the big-league team and you guys being ready to go up and help them.’
“At the same time, you’re telling them that there are things they can do here to help pull us out of this and help us win a ballgame.”
BRIEFLY
Pitchers Jordan Balazovic and Devin Smeltzer are scheduled to start for the Saints in Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Indians. Balazovic is the organization’s top pitching prospect while Smeltzer has made two starts this season for the Twins, with an ERA of 1.74. … Twins reliever Danny Coulombe, on rehab assignment with the Saints, pitched one inning Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, out sick at Tuesday’s practice, receives praise from Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill during OTAs
Tua Tagovailoa may have been out with a non-COVID-related illness for Tuesday’s practice of organized team activities, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback has still been receiving significant praise from his new coach, Mike McDaniel, and top wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, during the offseason sessions.
“I’ve seen a guy that’s attacking the moment,” said McDaniel in his pre-practice press conference, “a guy that really likes to play football.”
Tuesday’s OTA session was the second one open to the media after Tagovailoa impressed in the first one a week earlier. Among the third-year signal-caller’s top passes that day, a deep throw with some arc over the top of the defense to Preston Williams down the sideline and another intermediate one with zip to the outside, where tight end Mike Gesicki was hit in stride.
At the Dolphins’ next practice, Tagovailoa was given the team’s orange jersey, which signifies the practice player of the day from the previous session and allows him to play team DJ, controlling the music that’s played during practice.
McDaniel lauded Tagovailoa’s instincts with which he plays quarterback, which was something he always heard about while he was offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers during Tagovailoa’s first two NFL seasons and college career at Alabama.
“Now I have a better idea of what that meant, but I still don’t have a better way to describe it besides instinctiveness,” McDaniel said. “You can tell the player has played the position for a long time and that he thinks about the game of football through the lens of the quarterback position. I’ve been very excited about his development as far as the offensive plan and being the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.”
Hill is transitioning in Miami from having arguably the NFL’s top quarterback in Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs to now playing with Tagovailoa, who is still trying to find his footing as a professional after two up-and-down seasons.
Nonetheless, Hill has been impressed catching passes from the left-hander whose arm strength has been criticized in NFL circles.
“At first, I thought it was going to be something crazy — the ball going all over the place — but Tua actually has probably one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life. It’s very catchable,” Hill said.
While Tagovailoa received flack before organized team activities over a video of an underthrown practice pass to Hill, Hill rushed to his defense days later and posted a video of several finer throws from his new quarterback. He has backed up his arm strength in interviews.
“I just feel like football is all about confidence, and I’m very confident in my quarterback,” said Hill, who was a Pro Bowl selection in all six of his NFL seasons with the Chiefs. “I just feel like if I’m able to help him get all the confidence in the world and push other guys to push that confidence into him, then the sky’s the limit for the guy because he’s a heck of a talent, has crazy arm strength, arm talent. … We’re all excited just to watch him sling the ball each and every day.”
Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell have also said this offseason that Tagovailoa possesses sufficient arm strength to make all the throws necessary.
Veteran safety Eric Rowe has noticed Tagovailoa taking control of the offense as he heads into Year 3, even as he learns a new offense under McDaniel.
“You can tell he’s made offseason growth with his arm and his accuracy,” Rowe said. “Obviously, he’s learning another playbook, another offense. That’s rough for him, but he’s taking it like a champ, like a leader.”
With Tagovailoa missing from Tuesday’s session, veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater and rookie seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson combined for all the team’s throws. The Dolphins were down to two quarterbacks on Tuesday. They previously had four, but Chris Streveler was waived in a corresponding move when Miami officially signed pass rusher Melvin Ingram.
The defense had its way against Miami’s offense in team portions of practice, but Thompson, a Kansas State alum, connected on a long ball to Braylon Sanders, an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss. Bridgewater hit Hill on a deep slant for about 30 yards, and Thompson also had a connection in stride over the middle with Hill that resulted in yards after the catch.
Good Girls Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled in 2022! Latest Update!
Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama television series created by Jenna Bans that premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018, and ended on July 22, 2021. The series is executive produced by Bans, Dean Parisot, and Jeannine Renshaw for Universal Television. The series was canceled in June 2021, following four seasons.
Why Was Good Girls Season 5 Cancelled?
Good Girls remains one of the most peculiar situations in television since the acclaimed series was canceled after its fourth season before it could reach a conclusion. Today, Good Girls season 4, apparently, its final season has already ascended to the number two spot on Netflix’s list of most popular shows, prompting new doubts about why the program was canceled.
Parts of this are available to the public, while others remain a mystery. Despite Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman all agreeing to take pay cuts for season 5, Montana’s contract is the most frequently cited story in the media. Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana reportedly did not get along on set, despite the fact that Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman all agreed to take pay cuts. Nonetheless, it is odd that a program might be canceled due to the intransigence of a single actor, as one would generally assume that the character would be written out and the show would continue.
When the cancellation of Good Girls was revealed, however, the other cast members openly lamented the show’s demise. Netflix reportedly examined the prospect of acquiring the series, but negotiations with NBC did not result in an agreement. Also suggested as a reason for the cancellation of the series is “financials.”
Synopsis
Three suburban Michigan mothers, two of whom are sisters, are struggling to make ends meet throughout the series. They are fed up with having everything taken from them, so they plan to commit an improbable heist by stealing a supermarket, only to find that they are in for more than they bargained for. Their successful heist attracts the notice of the shop manager, who remembers one of the ladies, for a purpose other than the money, as well as the attention of a mafia crew using the supermarket as a front. Now entangled in a succession of gang robberies, debts, secrets, and familial problems, the others are steadily led down a path they never considered taking. This women-empowerment series challenges patriarchal norms and demonstrates how strong, independent women maintain their families and alter their lives.
The Ending Of Good Girls Season 4
When the fourth season of Good Girls concluded, there was still talk that the show might be renewed for a fifth season, which is why the season finale left certain narrative threads unresolved. At the conclusion of the fourth season, Beth Boland (Hendricks) is elected to the city council. Beth’s husband Dean (Matthew Lillard), sister Annie (Whitman), and pals Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson) are all going to travel to Nevada to escape their criminal lifestyles, but Mick (Carlos Aviles) arrives at Beth’s home and shoots her.
In a flash-forward, we find that Beth, Dean, Ruby, Stan, and Annie have really relocated to Nevada. Beth understands, however, that their new lives are just as tangled as their old ones, and she pushes her companions to commit yet another crime, during which she is again shot. Beth awakens in Michigan and realizes that Nevada was all a dream. Her gunshot wound is not deadly, and the shooting was really staged. It was Mick’s pistol that was used to kill counterfeit money maker Lucy (Charlyne Yi) during season three. Beth knows that her fingerprints are on the pistol, which might land her in jail. Beth rejects Ruby’s suggestion that they all move to Nevada to put their criminal pasts behind them, stating that she has no desire to do so. Annie understands that Beth might be in grave danger, so she gives herself in for the crime and takes the fall so that Beth would not have to.
In the meanwhile, Ruby and Stan must decide if they truly wish to relocate to Nevada. Stan provides her with an ultimatum: come with us, your actual family, or remain with Beth and Annie. In the show’s closing scene, Ruby is seen packing. Or, will she leave? Or she may have been unpacking. Never will we know.
Beth and Rio, the money launderer she has been working for/flirting with for three seasons, sit on their park seat in the last scene, but the tables have been turned. Because he has always held the upper hand in their relationship, she has lived her whole life up to this point as a low-level criminal. She ultimately informs him, “You now work for me,” to which he replies, “You got it, boss.” Now that Beth is a member of the city council, she has more authority than she ever has, and she can finally become a major criminal.
Good Girls Season 4 Trailer:
As we stated above season 5 was canceled after season 4, and there is no trailer for good girls season 5. Let’s watch the trailer for season 4 of good girls.
Where You Can Watch Good Girls?
Netflix is presently broadcasting all four seasons of Good Girls in the United States. Amazon Prime Video also offers the option to purchase individual episodes as well as entire seasons.
Ratings And Reviews:
The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported a 63 percent approval rating based on 51 reviews of the series’ first season, with an average rating of 6.3/10. The website’s critical consensus states, “The narrative of Good Girls may not be fully credible, but its leading actresses provide outstanding performances.” On the basis of 22 reviewers, Metacritic assigned a weighted average score of 60 out of 100, signifying “mixed or average reviews.”
The second season of the series has a perfect rating with an average score of 6.3/10 from nine reviews.
Six critics have given an average score of 8.5/10 to the third season of the series, giving it a perfect score. Based on 6 reviews, the fourth season has an approval rating of 83% and an average rating of 7.4/10.
The post Good Girls Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled in 2022! Latest Update! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
