News
Turnovers not a zero-sum game for Erik Spoelstra, Heat in East finals vs. Celtics
Throughout this postseason, turnovers rarely have been an issue for the Miami Heat, including their two road games against the Boston Celtics during these Eastern Conference finals.
And yet, in an odd way, limiting themselves to nine in each of those games at TD Garden somewhat stands as an issue.
Because, as coach Erik Spoelstra explained, playing too cautiously can be a dangerous game against a defense as stingy as the Celtics’.
“You’re always striking this fine line,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat returning to the court for Wednesday night’s Game 5 at FTX Arena. “You don’t want to play passive. We have to be able to take aggressive chances with our offense. Otherwise you’re just going to be facing one-on-five and getting caught at the end of the clock. That doesn’t work, either.
“So you do have to be aggressive. We do have to get to our strengths. But we want guys to be aggressive, but also be decision-makers.”
The nine turnovers in both Games 3 and 4 in Boston marked just the second and third times this postseason the Heat kept the total to single digits, with the other their seven in their Game 4 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat ended the regular-season third worst in the NBA in turnovers per game, at 14.9. And yet one of the two teams to rank worse, the Golden State Warriors, at 14.9, are poised to advance to the NBA Finals.
Because sometimes you have to take risks.
“You don’t want to play protective, preventive basketball, either,” Spoelstra said. “Against a great defense, if you’re just going to be passive and trying not to make a mistake, that’s not going to put enough points on the board. So you do have to take some chances.
“You do have to be assertive. You have to be aggressive. But then you have to read the flow of the game.”
All-Nothing
When the Heat failed to land a player on one of the three All-NBA teams, they became just the sixth No. 1 seed since the playoffs expanded in 1983-84 not to have a selection.
The other five such teams had uneven playoff success.
The 2014-15 Hawks lost in the Eastern Conference finals; the 2011-12 Chicago Bulls lost in the first round; the 1999-00 Indiana Pacers lost in the NBA Finals; the 1993-94 Hawks lost in the East semifinals; and the 1988-89 Detroit Pistons won the NBA championship.
Media balloting was completed ahead of the playoffs.
Jimmy Butler had made third-team All-NBA in his previous two seasons with the Heat. Prior to Butler’s 2020 selection, the Heat had gone without an All-NBA selection since LeBron James in 2014.
The Heat’s lone award selections for the 2020-21 regular season were Bam Adebayo on second-team All-Defensive and Tyler Herro as winner of Sixth Man of the Year. Spoelstra was a finalist for Coach of the Year, placing third behind the Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams and Memphis Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins.
The Heat remain in contention for the newly created Eastern Conference MVP trophy as well as the MVP trophy in the NBA Finals, should they advance.
Road Rally
The Heat are hosting a Road Rally at FTX Arena for Friday’s Game 6 in Boston.
Doors for the 8:30 p.m. game at TD Garden will open at 7:30 p.m., with the national broadcast to be shown on the in-arena screens.
The game will not be broadcast on the outdoor media-mesh screen affixed to the arena alongside Biscayne Boulevard.
The event will include the Heat Dancers, mascot Burnie, the Hoop Troop, public-address announcer Michael Baiamonte and the team’s in-arena hosts.
Tickets are $5, with general-admission seating, available for purchase at Heat.com and Ticketmaster.com. There is an eight ticket maximum per person. Tickets will not be available at the arena box office.
Parking will be available in the arena’s P2 parking garage at $5.
()
News
Shining Girls Episode 7 On Apple TV+: May 27 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Taking its premise from the book with almost a similar name, i.e., Lauren Beukes’s 2013 psychological thriller Shining Girls; The series – Shining Girls is a metaphysical mystery thriller about how an aspiring journalist, Kirby, struggles with shifting realities which is a resultant trauma of a lethal attack she endured years ago and whose assailant was never put to justice.
Inspite of her conditions caused by trauma, she keeps going in life to fulfill her dream of being a journalist. However, the news of the murder of a woman with wounds similar to those she endured throws her careful and fragile path to normalcy in jeopardy. She, therefore, partners with fellow Reporter to find once and for all who did it.
However, here is how the series has 8 episodes airing on Apple Tv is different from classic mysteries; we have already been introduced to Harper, the man who did it.
This story is for the viewer a ‘how he dunnit’ than a ‘who dun nit and engages how a person being put back in the efforts due to shifting realities reach the answers and prevent another target from ending up as his victim and this allure is now inviting more and more viewers to indulge in.
Cast
The talented cast includes Elisabeth Moss on board as Kirby Mizrachi, giving a fabulously nuanced and convincing performance; Wagner Moura as Dan Velazquez, the Reporter on Kirby’s side on her quest; Phillipa Soo as Jin-Sook a fairly promising physicist and the killer’s potential next target; along with Chris Chalk as Marcus, Amy Brenneman as Rachel, and Jamie Bell as the very mysterious antagonist, Harper Curtis in key roles.
Release
The series Shining Girls streams exclusively on Apple Tv. Its much-awaited episode 7 is supposed to release on 27th May; on the platform mentioned above at about 5 am according to GMT.
Recap To Episode 6
This episode is an extended flashback from the pov of Harper kurtis of the past years; and how he has been able to hide all these years even after multiple murders. It also fleshes out his history and connections with Kirby and how she became his Target.
The extended flashback depicts Harper’s history from being a soldier at war to a serial killer equipped with the ability to time travel and bends the time and realities to meet his nefarious purposes.
What Might The Upcoming Episode 7 Have In Store For The Viewers?
Although the viewers know a lot more than Kirby and Dan, it is speculated that in episode 7; the characters will catch up. There is a chance that Kirby and Dan will follow the military leadership and find out that Harper served in the First World war.
It is also speculated that Kirby and Dan might conclude that Klara was the First victim of Harper in the upcoming episode. Still, since the body was never found; it is also speculated that there is a smidge of chance that Clara might be alive.
Whatever episode 7 has in store for the viewers; it is sure that it will be an extremely crucial one in the plot of this story.
The post Shining Girls Episode 7 On Apple TV+: May 27 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Knicks guard Evan Fournier reacts to Texas elementary school shooting: ‘Take ALL the guns away’
Evan Fournier offered a sweeping solution to the senseless gun violence.
“Take ALL the guns away,” the Knicks guard tweeted. “Stop selling them and take the rest away.”
Fournier tweeted in the wake of the latest mass killing in the United States, when an 18-year-old opened fire in a Texas elementary school Tuesday and murdered 19 children.
It was yet another mass killing in America — just 10 days after 10 people were gunned down in a Buffalo supermarket — and followed by the familiar debate of implementing stricter gun laws in a country with powerful gun lobbyists and Second Amendment wardens.
Fournier’s home nation of France, along with most of Europe, has much stricter gun laws than the United States and a much lower rate of deaths from firearms.
Other NBA players, most notably LeBron James, sent messages of outrage at the crime and support for the victims on social media. Austin Rivers, a former Knick and now a member of the Denver Nuggets, was pointed in his response to Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who echoed the NRA line that mental health is the reason for the mass shootings, not easily accessible firearms.
The Trump-backed Greene tweeted that “sometimes meds can be the problem.”
“This is the Problem! Seriously?? “sometimes meds can be the problem” she can’t be serious??” Rivers tweeted. “Mental illness a small part of this. It still starts and ends with Gun control and harsher regulations to acquire one! How can someone tell if a kid is at risk to shoot up a school?
“WHAT ARE WE DOING”???? This is America, one of the best countries in the word,” Rivers added, “but we can’t even take our kids to school and not have anxiety attacks! No more!! No more just thoughts and prayers, no more moments of silence! Action has to come now!”
The NBA and its players have been outspoken against gun violence and, in 2015, partnered with a gun control organization for a series of advertisements focusing on the victims.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea Tuesday night to U.S. Senators, specifically Mitch McConnell, to implement stricter gun control.
“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired,” Kerr said. “Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”
()
News
Dolphins agree to terms with LB Channing Tindall on rookie contract
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with linebacker Channing Tindall, his agency, Universal Sports Management, announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Tindall was the Dolphins’ top draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft as a third-round selection, No. 102 overall, because the team traded its picks in the first two rounds in the deal that brought wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami from the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Dolphins, who have not yet officially announced the Tindall signing, have previously announced deals reached with seventh-round picks in outside linebacker Cameron Goode and quarterback Skylar Thompson.
That leaves just fourth-round pick and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma as the only member of Miami’s four-pick draft class that remains unsigned. The Dolphins also have a series of undrafted free agents that have signed with the franchise and are working out with the team in the offseason.
Rookies have gone through a rookie minicamp since the late April draft and have also participated in the first week-plus of organized team activities.
Tindall, a Georgia alum and member of college football’s reigning national champions, figures to compete for reserve inside linebacker duties behind Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley. The Dolphins also have Sam Eguavoen and Calvin Munson back during OTAs after they were on the active roster last season.
()
Turnovers not a zero-sum game for Erik Spoelstra, Heat in East finals vs. Celtics
Challenges to Gamifying Project Management
Shining Girls Episode 7 On Apple TV+: May 27 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Advantages and Disadvantages Of Mutual Funds
Knicks guard Evan Fournier reacts to Texas elementary school shooting: ‘Take ALL the guns away’
Bitcoin Is Undervalued; Says Fair Price Is 28% Higher
The Advantages of Cloud Accounting Software
Dolphins agree to terms with LB Channing Tindall on rookie contract
Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting
Madeline Brewer: Is She Dating Someone? Who Has She Dated In The Past?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online