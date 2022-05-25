Finance
Useful Tips on How to Study and Prepare for Your AAPC CPC Exam
The AAPC CPC medical coding certification represents the superior standard for professionals who work in the healthcare sector. These people are found in different medical environments including clinics, outpatient facilities, physician offices and hospitals. The AAPC CPC exam is for people who want to get certification to work as professional medical coders. To get the right advice that will help you prepare and pass your exam you must make use of all resources available out there. One of the best ways to do this is to get in touch with people who have already passed the exam. These people will reliably deliver the best advice based on their experience having gone through the process, and you can usually find them on forums and related medical coding websites.
Early Preparation Before the Exam
Your chances of passing the CPC exam is determined largely by your preparation far before the exam day. The first essential thing you must do is to get all the information and knowledge about the AAPC CPC exam by visiting the FAQ section on their official website. You should also visit online forums and related medical coding websites where you can find past exam-takers, so you can get useful advice from them. Talking or discussing with other exam takers like you will help you get additional tips. From their advice and experience, you’ll learn how to take note and tab your CPT books for easy referencing during the exam. There are several online courses, anatomy courses and medical courses available, so enroll with as much as possible or your budget or finances allow. So it is highly recommended that you acquire the AAPC certification study guide and take as many online practice exams as possible to greatly increase your chances of passing the exam and get certified.
How to Prepare Yourself One Day Before the Big Day
A day before your exam you must get yourself prepared to ensure that nothing goes wrong on exam day. Locate your exam using the search box on the AAPC website – if you’ve not done so already – and visit the site in person a day before the actual exam. If you are unsure of the location, you can get driving directions from MapQuest or Google maps, and call the AAPC exam proctor to ask for directions additional information and directions. You don’t want to be dealing with these problems during the exam day! Prepare your clothes and ensure that you have all your writing materials like pens, pencils, erasers, photo ID, member ID and appropriate or allowed manuals ready, so as to avoid wasting time and confusion the next morning. Avoid reading over the night and have a good night sleep, to refresh and prepare you for the exam the next morning.
Last Minute Preparation on the Exam Day
Eat a light and healthy breakfast in the morning before you leave, and take with you some snacks and candies like peppermint to keep you alive and energized. You can come along with some earplugs to help you improve your concentration if you’re noise sensitive. Move out early enough to beat any event of traffic or road delays, to ensure that you arrive at the exam site 15 – 20 minutes before time. Do note that all types of electronic gadgets including cell phones are not allowed into the exam, else you might get kicked out of the exam hall. Relax, read the instructions and mark your answers carefully and correctly and try to attempt as much questions as you can.
Read 5 Tips for Reserving a Private Air Ambulance Service From Patna
Most people incline to live a luxurious life but only a few can say that they can have their private charter. There are different levels of prosperity and it seems like having your own is the top layer. The rich and famous tend to associate their status by how expensive their private plane is and it seems like people just don’t understand how it feels to be able to step into your private Air Ambulance from Patna to Delhi.
How nice would it be to barely go to any country that you expect at any duration? This is essentially the closest that anyone can receive to having a “teleportation” device. The beauty of it is being able to skip the hassle of having to go through the airport, security and the conflict of driving with random strangers. The process of flying evolves much easier when you can step into your aeroplane. A private air ambulance is just like a limousine as you will have drinks and food at your service. You will be flying in style and your long flights will go by like it was just a thirty-minute flight. People disburse millions of dollars just to have these extravagances.
However, when you want to own a private charter, keep in mind that renting one when you need one is almost always cheaper than trying to make your Air Ambulance from Patna to Mumbai, Vellore cost-effective would mean you have to travel at least a little every day. And you don’t have to be accountable for the expenditure, etc. If you are serious about booking a private Air Ambulance Services Patna to Chennai, then you will expect to consider some advice.
1.Understand the company that you are operating with.
2. Plan so that you will be able to book it on time.
3.Know what your budget is so that you will know how much you are going to spend.
4.Take your time and don’t rush into just one company right away.
5.Do your research on the internet beforehand.
6.Affordable Road Ambulance in Patna with ICU Setup
Owning a private Emergency Air Ambulance Service from Patna is only for those that are convenient enough to afford it. This is why it is not unusual to see high-class people with their privacy as they don’t care about being cost-effective or it’s all about prestige (owning one does allow you to paint your company name on the plane). Yet, if you can consider advice, you will be able to book a private medlift without any problems. Assume your time with the process and comprehend that these are just easy suggestions, but they will go a lengthy way towards you existing able to book your private aircraft quickly.
Web @ https://www.patnaairambulance.com/
Electronic Medical Billing Software Products in Press (June – July 2006)
Medical Billing technology has witnessed continued expansion during the first two months of this summer, as evidenced by press releases about some ninety products accumulated in BillingWiki. A practice manager may find it difficult to select the best product from such a large product variety. This article roughly tabulates some eighty-five press releases about medical billing technology products and/or vendors across two-dozen service categories.
Asset Life Cycle Management: Products that help healthcare organizations optimize the performance of their capital assets, uncover hidden expenses, gain more visibility and control over their asset and facility operations, and improve safety. Such systems also serve as repositories for hazards, alerts and recalls facilitating a closed-loop process that documents the hospital’s course of notifications and corrective action. See St. Croix and LYNX.
Audit and Compliance: Products that help providers and payers to manage compliance by facilitating internal audits and planning external audits respectively. Such systems assist an auditor to spot errors, omissions, fraud, and abuse. Solutions span spectrum from basic audit reporting to complete automation of the audit process by using data mining, natural language processing, and statistical methods to produce a random sample of medical records, data scoring, and potential revenue loss estimate.
- Claim Audit: A-Life, CodeRyte
- EFT Audit: GlobalSCAPE
- HIPAA Privacy and Security Compliance: MedicalSuite
Certification and Awards:
- Best in KLAS: KLAS is a leading source of information on Healthcare Information Technology vendor performance, with information gathered from users at more than 4,500 healthcare facilities nationwide. Performance data collected from 300 Healthcare Information Technology vendors and 500 of their products is evaluated and made available to subscribers through the KLAS website as well as through periodic reports and custom research. See press releases about VantageMed and athenahealth.
- CCHIT Certification: The CCHIT Certified mark – a “seal of approval” for EHR products – provides the first consensus-based, consistent benchmark for ambulatory products. See LSS Data Systems and Misys.
- DOQ-IT Testing: CMS, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, established the DOQ-IT initiative program to encourage physicians to adopt EHRs and, in turn, improve the quality, safety and efficiency of health care. In order to gain official DOQ-IT recognition, vendors must meet all 35 DOQ-IT reporting requirements. See Misys
Deals: This category shows business development activity based on leveraging reciprocal client relationships and complementary product capabilities. See A-Life, Affinity Billing, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Eclipsys, GE Centricity, H-Quotient, Healthnostics, IngeniousMed, JPI Data Resource, LEAPpm, Massachusetts Medical Society, MedLink, Misys, medFORCE, medHost, MediSys, Nexplicit, Nicka & Associates, Nightingale On-Board Communications, PatientKeeper, Quantum Group, RXHub, Scandent, Streamline Health.
Electronic Charge Capture: MedAptus
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI): The ability to access one single source of continuously updated claims tracking data to perform real-time status checks directly from local PCs instead of spending hours on the phone calling one insurer after another to track down the status of submitted claims. See MicroSys.
E-learning: AlphaQuest, Care2Learn
Enhanced website: CAP-MPT, Companion Technologies, Patientrak
Factoring: Factoring provides healthcare professionals with automated electronic insurance claims management solutions and advance funding on medical claims, as submitted, through a revolving line of credit. See MDWerks
Integration: Products that expedite revenue cycle by integrating office management functions, which in the past used to be performed separately. Integration eliminates data entry repetition, reduces errors and costs, and streamlines revenue cycle. See press releases about four integration aspects outlined below.
- Billing and Coding: ChartLogic
- Billing and EMR: Affinity Billing, MediEMR, Siemens, NextGen, athenahealth.
- Billing and Compliance: Billing Precision.
- Billing and Imaging: IMPAC, AMICAS, Fujitsu, MedLink.
New clients: Ingenious Med For, Lumetra, Misys, Per-Se, MediSys, Craneware, PaperFree, athenahealth, Picis, MicroMD, intraNexus, Visionary Medical Systems, AllScripts, LUMEDX, Streamline Health, LYNX, Sullivan Group, PHNS, Streamline Health, ECDS, McKesson
New billing products and services: Automed, HealthWare, JP Morgan, Physmark-Transplant, LabDAQ
Online Supply Store: Antek HealthWare
Patient Payment Ability Verification: Offers predictive reporting functionality to determine a patient’s ability to pay for services and verify a patient’s billing address in real time. See Per-Se.
Payer-side automation: See Guidewire ClaimCenter, XPERT Connect.
Personal Health Record Smart Card: Patients and health care providers can access medical health records, and send and save their most vital personal medical information instantly using the Internet or multiple devices, such as smart cards, USB keys, mobile phones, PDA’s and Tablet PC’s. See Patientrak.
Telemedicine: eNotes.
Agile to Lean to Insane Software Development
There has been a lot of talk about agile development. In recent years, agile development was surpassed by lean development which adopted many great practices from agile development, but added elements of speed and cost-effectiveness to the overall process. The focus shifted a little bit towards innovation rather than quality of the software and the lean development method has seen rapid adaptation among many young companies which are now needed record low investment funds to bring a product to market.
In my own software engineering practice I have found that the lean development as widely prescribed was too theoretical and general because it is meant to work on a mass scale. I had to make my own adjustments. Plus, when I spend my own time and money, I want to get the most return out of the resources I put into the project. I think many people can identify with that motivation.
What I had to was adjust the way I build software and companies to be more than lean. What I came up with is pretty much insane by any traditional software development project, but it is doing wonders for me and I want to share it with others because I know it works. So before I sound like an infomercial, let me outline my approach which allowed me to iterate and innovate at a lightning speed. Some of my practices have had to become borderline reckless, but some are probably common sense.
I stopped programming in Java and began developing in languages like PHP or Ruby on Rails. This is just common sense as these languages allow more flexibility in developing faster, and are easier and cheaper to host.
I began being extremely realistic about the projects I took on. Since I am just one guy (sometimes joined by limited partners) I have very limited resources and there are many projects that I just should not attempt to tackle with the resources I have at my disposal.
I also began to only focus on business ideas which have no technology risk. For me, that meant stopping semantic web projects and not embarking on cloud-based technology innovation, or search. Those types of businesses just require lots of data-processing power and expensive man-hours, and simply carry unnecessary technology risk. Market risk that already comes with every business is enough risk for me, and there are plenty of business opportunities out there that don’t carry technology risk and work on simple and proven technology.
I also dropped all scalability concerns. It might be reckless, but let’s honestly face it: most of the software I create will never see over 1,000 users over its entire lifetime and there is no need for scale concerns. On the other hand, if scale hits a product I put out into the world, two things may happen: 1) The piece of software may actually be able to handle the scale because that is what servers and databases are generally made to do, and 2) If it does not handle scale well, I can just rewrite some of the code based on the lessons learned on why it did not scale initially.
If I don’t sound strange yet, I also do not focus on security other than to validate input parameters. Again, let’s face it – I have no mission-critical data. Plus if I get hacked, it actually helps me because I get to understand a vulnerability I have which needs to be addressed when the hacked feature becomes popular and sees real world use.
I also don’t hide unfinished products. As soon as I buy a domain name, I put it live online so it can begin aging in the search engines. And whenever I have even test data, I put it live so it can get picked up by search engines for SEO purposes. Some people like to be secretive about their projects, and often that makes sense for a number of reasons. In my case, I focus on SEO because I find it practical, and help early adopters easily find me.
You may already be noticing a trend. I am on a mission to accumulate enough technical debt to become a technical debt millionaire in order to put resources into iteration of innovation. That is the insane-lean development that I’ve adopted that has been working for me and I hope some of the techniques work for others.
