News
Was Chase Merritt Found Guilty
Charles “Chase” Meritt is the business partner of Joseph McStay; who owned an organization providing for the creation of fountains for decoration. Meritt was 62 when he is the only convict of the murder of the McStay family on June 10, 2019. The family comprised four members Joseph McStay, aged 40, his wife Summer McStay, a real estate agent at 43, and their sons Gianni at 4 and Joseph Junior at 3. The investigation began in 2010 and took place after the family went missing.
The Disappearance Of The Family
Michael McStay. The brother of Joseph McStay was the first to inform the officers about the family’s disappearance. On February 13, 2010, after trying to contact the family for several days, Michael McStay paid a visit to the family.
Upon his arrival at the residence, he noticed an open window at the back of the house and allowed himself into the place. Two days later, on February 15, 2010, he contacted the sheriff’s department to inform the family’s disappearance. After gaining a search warrant, the department searched the place for evidence of foul play.
Finding themselves at a dead end, unable to find any evidence to prove irregularities in the disappearance, officers concluded of a hasty voluntary departure of the family. Checking the surveillance system of the place, the officers found the bottom 18 inches of the family’s vehicle on February 5, 2010, at 7:47 pm.
The Remains Of The Family
After 3 years and 9 months of the incident, a biker found the family’s remains in a desert near Victorville, California. The place is approximately 80.17 miles North of Fallbrook, California, where the family originally resided. The remains were of the McStay family and tell joseph’s father of the same.
Upon investigation, They found the skeleton of Joseph with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck. It declared their death a homicide which shows the family faced trauma.
Investigation And Arrest Of Chase Merritt
On November 5 2014, Merritt was associated with and linked to the case of the murders. After investigations, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested Charles “Chase” Merritt for the murder of the 4 members of the family.
The trials were delayed frequently before the conclusion, mostly on accounts of Merritt’s request for a change of attorney. Ultimately, the San Bernardino County Jury voted Charles “Chase” Merritt guilty; and sentenced him to a life of imprisonment according to the convictions.
Cultural Presentations
A rather recent docuseries, “Two Swallow Graves”, focuses on researching the innocence of Merritt and the possibility of other suspects. The series was first aired on May 22, 2022. The series can be viewed from an additional perspective from Merritt’s point of view; and then from the point of view of other suspects linked to the case.
The post Was Chase Merritt Found Guilty appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Dolphins OTA observations (Week 2): Defense dominates while offense struggles without Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa showed up sick on the perfect practice for a quarterback to miss because Tuesday’s session featured a ton of blitzing pressures from the Miami Dolphins defense.
That left backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and rookie QB Sklar Thompson to fend off the numerous linebacker, cornerback and safety blitzes during the hour-long OTA session after Tagovailoa was sent home with a non-COVID related illness.
It wasn’t exactly a sack-fest like those witnessed in past practices over numerous regimes, but there was more than half a dozen would-be sacks logged.
Jaelan Phillip and Christian Wilkins consistently pressured the quarterbacks, and each delivered multiple would-be sacks if the action were live.
Emmanuel Ogbah was in attendance for Tuesday’s OTA session, but he didn’t practice with the team, which is the norm for the Miami’s top pass rusher during the offseason.
Wilkins wore the orange jersey, which designates who the top performer of the previous practice was, and the fourth-year defensive tackle was seemingly dialed in again on Tuesday.
Outside of the sacks and pressures Wilkins made a handful of would-be stops at the line of scrimmage on run plays. As for his musical taste, it was quite eclectic, and featured a ton of 80′s and 90′s music. There was also one country music song.
Other observations
The top play of practice came in the final 11-on-11 session when safety Jevon Holland picked off Bridgewater at the 40-yard line, which would have put the offense in position to score if this were a game scenario. …
Phillips applied enough pressure on that pass, delivering a would-be sack on his chase down of Bridgewater, who scrambled to the left before throwing the errant pass. …
While it was a defense dominated day, the Miami’s offense did have some moments like the deep ball touchdown Braylon Sanders, an undrafted rookie from Ole Miss, caught from Thompson. …
Tyreek Hill caught a deep slant from roughly 30 yards from Bridgewater during the first 11-on-11 series. At the conclusion of the play Hill pulled a Brandon Marshall, punting the ball away. …
And tight end Mike Gesicki caught a 20-yard reception in the seam during the final 11-on-11 series. In the two practices we’ve been able to watch watch Gesicki has gotten better at his releases, which I’ve always felt was an issue. …
Tailback Salvon Ahmed continues to deliver a couple of impressive outside runs per practice while getting an extended look with the offense because of Sony Michel, Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds all sitting out Tuesday’s OTA session.
Mostert and Michel were in attendance, but each worked on the side. …
Myles Gaskin had a respectable 20-yard run, which came behind the right side of the offensive line. It’s clear that the Dolphins are working on the outside tackle runs, which makes sense considering coach Mike McDaniel intends to run a wide-zone scheme. …
Hard to say whether there will be respectable holes based on what we’ve seen in these two OTA sessions because nobody is wearing pads, and the contact is limited. …
Next week the Dolphins will hold their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday and Thursday, so we’ll have a more thorough assessment of what’s going on during the offseason program.
()
News
J.D. Davis is hoping the fruits of his labor will translate into more opportunities
SAN FRANCISCO — In the third inning of the Mets’ 13-3 rout over the Giants on Monday, J.D. Davis barreled a 95 mile per hour fastball from right-hander Alex Cobb and turned it into a single — a scorching 107.5 mph off the bat. That line drive to center, Davis said, was all he needed to be locked in for a 4-for-5 evening at the plate.
“Just like a shooter in basketball,” Davis said. “When you find that point of contact, you stay inside the ball and you kind of get that barrel or line drive up the middle that kind of gets you locked in. After that plate appearance against Cobb, with trying to get him out over the plate and staying inside that ball, that really kind of locked me in. Just felt good going from there.”
Davis’ first hit of the night was just the beginning. Later, in the eighth inning against Mauricio Llovera, the Giants right-handed reliever who was throwing batting practice, Davis mashed a slider for a double with a 108-mph exit velocity. It was the second-hardest hit of the night, following only Pete Alonso’s 112-mph infield single that even four-time Gold Glove award winner Brandon Crawford couldn’t corral.
While some, if not most, baseball purists may be wondering why hard-hit singles matter, the simple fact is, to these modern-day ballplayers, they do. Ball exit speed has a strong correlation to batting average and power. Even Buck Showalter, one of the more traditional managers in the game today, appreciated the strength with which Davis cranked his hits.
“If you hit some balls hard, they find a spot to get on the ground,” the Mets skipper said. “That part’s good. You love to see guys working as hard as he is.”
Davis, no doubt, is working hard. He spent the days leading up to his four-hit performance in the batting cage, taking hack after hack, bothering hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes with questions, and making adjustments to his swing before he was content with the results. That behind-the-scenes work was a product of both Davis’ bench role and his inconsistency at the plate so far this season.
The infielder/designated hitter has been subjected to the bench with Eduardo Escobar being the primary third baseman and Davis lacking a starting position on the diamond. So Davis is left with no other option but to force himself into the lineup via the newly-implemented universal DH. But entering Monday, Davis had collected just seven hits this month. It wasn’t enough to warrant increased playing time. But with Cobb on the mound in the team’s series opener, a pitcher with reverse splits, Davis had another chance to prove he can mash.
His hard work in the batting cage finally translated into results, and Davis found it difficult to conceal his wide grin following his most successful night at the plate of the season, to date.
“It was just a good day,” Davis said, smiling. “I’m a little giddy inside but I’m trying to hold it in.”
The next step for Davis, part of which is out of his control, is finding consistency when he’s back in the lineup. It’s no sure thing that Davis will return to the DH spot the day after a four-hit effort, particularly because there are other hitters, like Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme, who are also trying to force their way into the lineup. Guillorme is hitting .438 (14-for-32) over his last 12 games and his defensive versatility gives him a leg up over other bench players, including outfielder Travis Jankowski.
For Davis, Guillorme, Smith and anyone else resigned to a bench role, the more everyday reps they get at the plate, the better their chances of falling into a rhythm and getting locked in. How many chances they will receive, on back-to-back days no less, to build on their success will be up to Showalter and other Mets officials when they make out the lineup. For Davis, the answer is simple: He always wants to be a part of the starting nine, but he understands that in his current role, he has to earn it.
“I’m pretty excited right now,” Davis said. “I always want to be in the lineup. I always want to get there because I can always run into days like these. Building off this, keeping notes, keep dropping down feelings of how my swing is today and trying to build off of it.”
()
News
The Chi Season 5: Confirmed or Cancelled? Updates So Far!
The Chi is an American drama television series produced by Lena Waithe about a South Side Chicago neighborhood. The director of the pilot was Rick Famuyiwa. The series made its debut on Showtime on January 7, 2018. After the completion of the fourth season in August 2021, it was revealed that the series has been renewed for a fifth season, which would premiere on June 24, 2022.
The coming-of-age narrative, filmed in Chicago and produced by 20th Television, focuses on a group of South Side citizens who are linked by happenstance but united by the quest for connection and atonement. After Jake (Epps) had a fatal run-in with a group of police, Season 4 highlighted the positives and difficulties of community policing on the South Side.
The Chi’s fourth season concluded as one of Showtime’s most-streamed shows ever, with an average of 4.2 million viewers each week.
“We’re very pleased to be in our fifth season, and we’re so appreciative to the fans that support us and spread the word about The Chi,” Waithe added. “We are incredibly appreciative to our supporters and hope that everyone enjoys the forthcoming season.”
Together with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani, and showrunner Justin Hillian, Waithe and Coronel serve as executive producers.
The Chi Season 5 Release Date:
The first episode of Season 5 of The Chi will premiere on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers on Friday, June 24. The fifth season of the sitcom will then premiere on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The Chi Season 5 is now one of the most popular television shows, with new episodes being published often.
The Chi Season 5 Cast:
In addition to the announcement that the release date for Season 5 of Chi will soon be announced, we also learned that numerous cast members would be returning.
In addition to series regulars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtis Cook, the show will also include returning guest artists Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver, and Iman Shumpert.
This season will see the return of Nia Jervier, Carolyn Michelle Smith, L’lerrét Jazelle, and Antonyah Allen. Jewel Coronel has also been elevated from co-executive producer to executive producer.
According to reports, Allen will portray Simone, a female who shares Kevin’s school experience and supports him in acquiring new information.
Jazelle will portray Fatima, a journalist who is driven to seek the truth about a specific topic. Jervier will play Tierra, who is Douda’s niece, and she will assist him in his quest to reinvent himself. Finally, Smith will play Shaad’s prospective romantic interest, Deja.
“Plot” for Season 5 of The Chi:
At the end of the season, Tiffany is still undecided between Emmett and Dante, so he decides to move on. Tiffany meets Rob and kisses him after choosing Emmett first.
Trig acquires video footage of Douda hitting Marcus in order to convince the mayor to abandon the city. While he is on vacation, it appears that Roselyn is the acting mayor. In the fourth season, Christian and Keisha’s relationship is also formalized.
The fifth season will be packed with surprise plot twists. Douda and Trig may appear in a subsequent season. Tiffany’s relationship with Rob is anticipated to create Emmett’s troubles in the near future. Jada’s most recent tests were negative, indicating that she is on the cusp of a new chapter following her final chemo session.
Season 5 will largely examine how the people of the neighborhood might work together to defend themselves. The most popular show on Showtime has been compared to ‘The Wire’ due to its relevance and authenticity.
Where can I watch The Chi movie?
Watch The Chi (Official Series Website) on Showtime.
Rating And Review:
On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has a “fresh” approval rating of 87% based on 47 reviews, with an average rating of 7.47/10. The critical consensus on the website states, “Like an optimistic companion to The Wire, The Chi tackles the complexity of life on the South Side of Chicago with a kind touch and an evident compassion for its compelling people.” The season has a weighted average score of 73 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on the opinions of 22 reviewers, indicating “generally good reviews.”
The post The Chi Season 5: Confirmed or Cancelled? Updates So Far! appeared first on AlphaNewsCall.
Was Chase Merritt Found Guilty
Best Medical Care in Lagos, Nigeria
Dolphins OTA observations (Week 2): Defense dominates while offense struggles without Tagovailoa
J.D. Davis is hoping the fruits of his labor will translate into more opportunities
Gaining Business Intelligence
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges 6%, Investors Eye For Vasil Hard Fork Upgrade
The Importance of Hospital
The Chi Season 5: Confirmed or Cancelled? Updates So Far!
Fireblocks Adds Support for TRON DAO’s TRX and all TRC20 Tokens
CPT III Codes – Temporary Codes For Emerging Technologies
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online