News
WCCO morning anchor Jason DeRusha will leave his job in June
After nearly 20 years at WCCO-TV, Jason DeRusha is leaving his job as morning anchor. After announcing the news on air early Tuesday morning, the Illinois native was flooded with messages and social media posts from his friends, enemies, colleagues and viewers.
“It’s been really overwhelming,” the 47-year-old said Tuesday after his afternoon nap. “I was texting a friend about this. I obviously like to be the center of attention. Even for me, this is a little too much. It feels like I’m a guest at my own funeral. But it’s been nice. People will get back to telling me I’m fake news tomorrow, but today has been quite nice.”
DeRusha will remain at WCCO in a limited role, acting as a special correspondent for occasional stories. “Who knows when they’ll ask me to do something? Maybe I’ll be back around the State Fair or for other big stories,” he said.
As for what’s next, DeRusha wouldn’t reveal his plans now, but said he expected to at some point before his final morning on air June 23. “I can’t say what’s next and I hate that kind of answer,” he said. “It’ll be here in Minnesota and it won’t be totally foreign to the areas I’ve been working in. It’s not politics. I’m not running for governor.”
DeRusha said he’s been thinking about making the move for a while and the pandemic influenced his decision. Seeing other friends and colleagues make life-changing career decisions also helped spur him on. (DeRusha didn’t name any names, but several fellow longtime broadcasters have left their jobs in recent years, including KARE’s Eric Perkins, WCCO Radio’s Cory Hepola and DeRusha’s former colleague Liz Collin.)
“My three-year contract was up and it kind of forced me to re-examine my priorities,” he said. “I’m at a unique point in my life where I’m old enough that I feel like if I’m going to take the jump, I need to do it now. (And if it doesn’t work), I’m young enough to come back and do it again.”
Before taking a reporting job at WCCO in 2003, DeRusha spent time at stations in Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois. He also interned at “ABC World News Tonight” in New York. He took the morning anchor role in 2013 after serving as the reporter for the station’s “Good Question” segment and working as a weekend anchor. Thanks to his active and frequent social media participation, he’s become one of the highest-profile names in local television news.
Whatever DeRusha does next, he’s looking forward to enjoying a more traditional sleep schedule. For the past nine years, he has woken up at 2:30 a.m. and was on the air live two hours later.
“The schedule of a morning anchor is a blessing and a curse,” he said. “The joy of it is I’ve been able to go to all our kids’ activities. I help around the house in the afternoon. We have family dinner most nights at the dining room table, which is sort of remarkable with two high school students. The curse is that I’ve got to wake up at 2:30 a.m. That wears on you.”
Is DeRusha going to miss what he has long called his dream job?
“Hmmm. That’s such a good question. That was a fundamental question I had to answer myself. I’ve been working in a television newsroom since I was 19. To think about the end of June, when I won’t be talking to people on TV on a regular basis … that was a big step for me to get to.
“Being on TV is great. I’ve loved every minute of it, I really have. It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to help guide people through some of the best times and worst times we’ve had in this community. And it’s a unique role (as a morning anchor) being among the first people who get to tell you what’s going on in the world. I’m ready for new challenges, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t going to miss it. I’m going to miss it incredibly.”
News
Lynx set dates to retire jerseys of Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson
Two Lynx legends will have their jerseys retired this season — both on Sundays at Target Center.
Seimone Augustus’ jersey will be raised to the rafters before the Lynx’s home game this Sunday against the Sparks. Augustus is currently an assistant coach with Los Angeles.
Rebekkah Brunson, now a Lynx assistant coach, will have her jersey hung ahead of Minnesota’s game with Las Vegas on July 3.
Both of their jerseys will hang, fittingly, alongside Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 in the Target Center rafters. They, along with Maya Moore, helped Minnesota win four WNBA championships.
Augustus was selected No. 1 overall by the Lynx in 2006, and is the franchise’s all-time leader in points (5,881) and games played (370).
Brunson has five WNBA titles, the first player in league history to achieve that feat. She arrived in Minnesota in 2009 via the dispersal draft, and in 261 games with the Lynx, notched 2,463 points, 267 steals, 174 blocked shots and 56 double-doubles.
News
Former Public Kitchen space to become modern steakhouse Noyes & Cutler
St. Paul’s former Public Kitchen + Bar space has gotten a refresh and will reopen as a new concept.
Noyes & Cutler will be a modern steakhouse from Madison Restaurant Group, the same group that owns Gray Duck Tavern, Handsome Hog, Ox Cart Ale House and more.
Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland will be the culinary director, but chef Aaron Cave, most recently of The Gnome, will helm the kitchen as executive chef.
The menu will include classic appetizers such as fresh oysters, beef tartare and crab cakes. Entrees will be hand-cut, locally sourced steaks; Duroc pork chops; fish; and fresh, hand-made pastas. There will be a rotating butcher’s cut and seasonal features as well.
Jorge Robertson will lead the front of the house and has created the cocktail menu, which focuses on updated classic cocktails like The Corpse Reviver #2, The Aviation and more.
The space underwent a bit of a revamp during the pandemic, mostly to expand the previously undersized kitchen, but there will be some new tables, chairs and lighting as well.
The restaurant will open at 3 p.m. for a mid-day menu followed by dinner from 5 p.m. to close.
There are plans for eventual lunch service, and Green Lantern Cocktails + Music will reopen in the lower level later this summer. A fold-down stage is being replaced with a permanent stage, which will host live music.
Madison Restaurant Group’s Carol March said the plan had been to open Noyes & Cutler, named for the historic building in which it resides, in mid-June, but staffing and supply-chain issues might push that back to the end of June.
Noyes & Cutler: 229 E. Sixth St., St. Paul; noyescutler.com
News
Zach Wilson’s mental growth evident at OTAs: ‘It just clicks differently in year two,’ says Robert Saleh
Zach Wilson’s mental growth was evident during the Jets’ second day of OTAs in Florham Park on Tuesday.
The Jets’ OTAs only competition drills featured 7-on-7. For the majority of Wilson’s reps, he showed slightly more decisiveness, which shows more command of the offense.
“He clearly has much better understanding,” Robert Saleh said. “It just clicks differently in year two.”
Wilson did a solid job of going through his reads and quickly finding his checkdowns if his early options weren’t available, something that was inconsistent throughout his rookie season.
The early improvement wasn’t much, but it was noticeable, and since those small details within QB play are harder to detect in non-padded practice, that shows progress.
“I would say it’s more of just you’re comfortable,” Wilson said. “You’re understanding what things you need to think about and what things you don’t need to think about. You’re just more efficient within your thoughts and being able to simplify the game. I feel like you can see more by saying less.”
From a production standpoint, Wilson’s overall day was solid. He unofficially went 8-14 during the 7-on-7 periods, outside of the goal line 7-on-7 session.
One of the day’s highlight plays featured Wilson wasting no time on his read, rocketing a sideline throw to Corey Davis that slipped past the outstretched arm of Bryce Hall, which led to a plenty of yards gained after the catch.
Later on, Wilson lasered a pass over the middle, past defenders, to D.J. Montgomery for a big gain after looking right then coming back to Montgomery.
Another highlight: when Wilson rolled out and fired a deep pass to Michael Carter on a broken play.
The play took longer than everyone would have preferred, but seeing Wilson flash his ability to navigate off script is always entertaining.
“Just every single rep, just going through that process of where am I taking my eyes, what’s my reads right here, how can I simplify this play,” Wilson said. “Just use every single rep to my advantage because you want to take as many as we can until the season comes.”
One issue that consistently plagued Wilson last season was that he wasn’t reading opposing defenses quickly enough, holding onto the ball too long — a common mistake for rookies still learning and building chemistry.
That’s why mental growth is so important for young QBs in their second season. Maturing into a franchise guy is more a mental game than a physical one. Wilson’s arm talent is undeniable, but becoming a smart QB is what will transform the Jets’ franchise.
And OTAs are perfect for Wilson to continue working on that.
OTHER OBSERVATIONS
It’s impossible to miss the Jets No. 4 overall pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner when he’s on the field. Gardner is a towering presence as a 6-3 cornerback.
He forced a pass break up during the first session of 7-on-7 on Tuesday. Zach Wilson broke out of the pocket unable to find any open receivers, then fired a pass to Garrett Wilson on the sidelines and Gardner broke up the pass.
There was another play during the goal line 7-on-7 session when Gardner was matched up on Davis. It was clear Zach wanted to throw Davis’ way when he immediately glanced at him. But Gardner had sticky coverage which forced Zach to throw to someone else.
The other cornerback the Jets added this offseason, D.J. Reed, forced a pass breakup towards the sideline while guarding Elijah Moore.
()
WCCO morning anchor Jason DeRusha will leave his job in June
High Net Worth Insurance Protects a Variety of Valuables
Colonoscopies Are Overpromoted, Overprescribed and Overpriced – Consumers Should Resist and Rebel
Lynx set dates to retire jerseys of Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson
Former Public Kitchen space to become modern steakhouse Noyes & Cutler
Understanding The Education System Of The Best Medical Universities
Zach Wilson’s mental growth evident at OTAs: ‘It just clicks differently in year two,’ says Robert Saleh
Backseat Drivers Cause Distractions, Accidents!
Bitcoin Price Could Fall To $8,000, says Guggenheim CIO
Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Diet – A Review
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News2 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online