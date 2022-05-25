Finance
What Causes Infertility? Go Figure it Out!
Many couples find it difficult to conceive, as the sorrow that engulfs them also affects all other activities in the lives of these couples. Of late, couples who are affected by infertility problems are quick enough to seek the assistance of a medical practitioner to find ways for conceiving and in effect be blessed with a child.
When the couples tormented by this inability to conceive visits the medical practitioner, the causes of infertility identified by the practitioner takes various forms, and the right treatment is meted out when the causes are unearthed.
Infertility is not only a women’s problem as it is also known to strike men. The most common of causes that lead to the inability to conceive happen to be the Ovulation and quality of egg, male-factor problems and blocked fallopian tubes.
Though there are several other factors that induce the inability to conceive, these three accounts for almost 90 percent related to the cases concerning infertility and specific guidance can be obtained from the medical practitioner with regards to these causes.
Ovulation and the quality of egg
The conditions related to this category include poor egg quality, PCOS or the polycystic ovary syndrome, irregular ovulation as well as failure to ovulation that can be the result of hormonal imbalances or deficiencies. When the inability to conceive is caused due to these problems, it mainly becomes an age-related problem, particularly in the case of quality of the egg getting deteriorated, which commonly is observed in women who cross 37 years of age.
Blocked Fallopian Tubes
Two fallopian tubes are known to offer a safe way for the traveling of eggs from ovaries to that of the uterus. Some of the defects that cause abnormal or blocked tubes include the scar tissue, PID or Pelvic inflammatory disease, damaged tube ends and endometriosis. While the ovulating gets done regularly, the blocked tubes makes it impossible for women to get pregnant, for the simple reason that the egg will not be in a position to reach the uterus, and in effect the sperm will not be able to meet the egg.
Male Factor problems
Men also get affected by infertility problems, which can be caused by the blockage that is experienced in the epididymis, or to put it simply, the blockage of the coiled tubes that stores as well carries the sperm from where it is stored in the testes, or due to the blockage of the vas deferens, which are the two tubes that help in carrying the sperm that is ready for ejaculation from that of epididymis.
There are other causes too that affect the males, as that of low sperm motility, poor sperm quality and sperm deficiency.
The other causes that lead to infertility includes the cases of miscarriage or even conditions that are unexplained. When the inability to conceive becomes a worrying factor for the couples, it is deemed ideal to consult a medical practitioner to find out the possible treatments and solutions that depends upon the specific cases, and with it try and get out of this worrying problem.
Even though following these tips will putt you on right track to get pregnant, there is one huge mistake you do not want to make.
Health Disparities In Underserved Communities: Its Impact And Potential Solutions
Health Disparities have these properties to negatively impact various subsets of the population as it has systematically experienced multiple layers of socio-economic obstacles to health. It should always be remembered that health care providers should work collaboratively to attain certain goals to mitigate gaps that existed between healthcare. According to experts, internal professional collaboration is needed for healthcare providers to support patients and minimize the existing health disparities in public health (Vanderbilt, Dail, & Jaberi, 2015). If we take into account United States, then we can find that the health population marks an uneven continuum, ranging from healthy to unhealthy dimensions. It should be noted that the healthcare system widely relies on factors like income, race, and geographical location. Based on the report, it can be stated that research policy and public health practice subsequently rely on disparities like life expectancy, risk factors, morbidity, quality of life in various sections of the population. Obstacles that are linked with religion, socio-economic status, mental health, sex, geographic orientation, sexual orientation hinder health disparities even more. There are shreds of evidence that the United States is highly plagued with inadequate interprofessional collaborations and comprehensive teamwork and this pointed out towards inequality existed in healthcare. Health Disparities are a living truth among underserved communities and it can be mostly witnessed in the health sector of the United States and thus it is impossible for any health care professional to handle this impending national crisis alone (Vanderbilt, Dail, & Jaberi, 2015).
Healthcare disparities are not new and it creates inequalities in multiple layers of our society. These disparities are often visioned through the lens of race, ethnicity, gender, age, and other social factors. Historically, underserved groups have had greater rates of chronic disease, early death, and other metrics of well-being. Reduced medical care resources and demand are also noticeable, ranging from emergency treatment of acute diseases to routine check-ups to suggested screenings and therapies (Reducing Health Disparities in Underserved Populations, 2021). It should be noted that healthcare educators share the social responsibility to teach medical students about social determinants of health and health-care disparities and subsequently to encourage medical students to pursue residencies in primary care and medical practice in underserved communities. It has been estimated that over 57 million individuals reside in nearly 5,864 designated primary care shortage areas in the United States and experience negative treatment from healthcare. For instance, a shortage of primary care physicians in four primary care specialties in these urban and rural communities: general or family practice general internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. Thus, experts confirmed that the United States tends to face an acute shortage of primary care physicians which leads to a further reduction in accessing primary care services for medically underserved individuals or communities (VanderWielen, Vanderbilt, & Steven H. Crossman, 2015).
Healthcare professional students care for these underserved communities and try to take social responsibilities to undermine the issues rising from healthcare sectors. They are so much inclined because during their education and training, they are highly exposed to underserved populations and thus, they have the urge to take into account certain social determinants of health. There is a need to encourage the students to pursue primary care in the healthcare sector and give training opportunities to them so that they can efficiently serve healthcare in underserved communities (VanderWielen, Vanderbilt, & Steven H. Crossman, 2015).
Book Review, In the Neighborhood by Peter Lovenheim, Searching For Community One Sleepover at a Time
Peter Lovenheim lives in an affluent Rochester, New York suburb. In February 2000, a murder-suicide involving a physician couple occurred in a house on his street. Two children ran from the house after 10 pm shouting that their father had killed their mother. No one in the neighborhood knew the family well, which had lived there for seven years. Lovenheim was bewildered how a street of 36 homes lacked a sense of community. He desired to know the people whose houses he passed each day, beyond their professions or number of children. He wanted to know the depth of their experience and their essence. Lovenheim knew from childhood sleepovers and summer house exchanges that waking in their beds, fixing meals in their kitchen and walking their neighborhoods provided insight conversation alone could not do. His mission would require a sleepover. Some residents declined; and yet, many said yes. In The Neighborhood: The Search For Community on An American Street One Sleepover At A Time, is Lovenheim’s near-decade experience to embrace his neighborhood.
Eighty-one-year-old Lou was the first resident to honor Lovenheim’s request to sleep overnight. Lou, a retired surgeon, lost Edie, his wife of 52 years, five years ago and misses her dearly. They raised six children who now live throughout the U.S. Lou welcomes Lovenheim’s company, as his schnauzer, Heidi is his only companion. Lovenheim accompanies Lou to the local Y where he exercises. There, his regular workout buddies laud Lou’s arrival. He appreciates their acclaim, reminding him of his popularity during his surgeon days. Yet, when he returns home to an empty house, as Lou says, “My life is zero.”
Forty-something Patti, lives just doors down from Lou and they’re unconnected. Patti, a radiologist, diagnosed her own aggressive form of breast cancer. She abandoned medicine to undergo chemotherapy. Lovenheim befriends Patti, a divorced mother of two pre-teen daughters. She too accepts his sleepover request. Lovenheim witnesses her health decline over time and helps whenever he can.
Grace, nearly 90, had walked Lovenheim’s neighborhood almost everyday for forty years without acknowledgment. She lived in a nearby town but chose to exercise among the Rochester suburb’s beautiful surroundings. Residents named her “The Walker” from afar. Lovenheim approached Grace during one of her strolls and explained his book project. She invited him to her apartment where he learned her fascinating background. She once lived in New York City and was an accomplished pianist and harpist. Once while walking, she fell. She crawled across the street back to her car and drove herself to the emergency room. Lovenheim questions if a place where an elderly woman falls and is unattended to can fairly be called a “neighborhood.”
Married couple, Deb 32, and Doug, 42 represent the younger faces of Lovenheim’s street. Lovenheim spends the night and senses a more self-sufficient couple. Both are on the fast track in corporate America, childless, and trying to conceive. They’re active members of the local country club. Deb tells Lovenheim she once needed vanilla for cookies and made Dave drive in a snowstorm to buy some. Ideally, he thought, she should have been able to borrow some from him as her neighbor.
Lovenheim rides with Brian, the newspaper deliveryman at 4:00 am to experience his street from a different perspective. He also walks along Postman Ralph’s delivery truck (Postal regulations prevent vehicle passengers) as he does his daily route. Ralph chronicles helping residents, including recognizing the signs of stroke in a customer and calling for help. Lovenheim believes Ralph knows more about his neighbors than they do: “I began to realize that in some ways he was a better neighbor to us than we were to each other.”
Lovenheim validates his neighboring efforts by introducing Patti to Lou. Lou welcomes the opportunity to drive Patti to her doctor’s appointments; making him feel needed. Lovenheim borrows sidewalk salt from Deb; and she agrees to take Patti’s daughter to the skating rink as her health deteriorates. When Lovenheim’s romantic interest ends, he turns to Lou for comfort. They share breakfast almost daily for two weeks as Lovenheim readjusts. “That it would end up being me who would find shelter at a neighbor’s house is something that never occurred to me when I started my journey, yet there it was,” says Lovenheim.
Lovenheim deserves credit for taking on such an assertive project. He displayed immense patience as he befriended his neighbors for some time before requesting to sleepover. He faced rejections too by those weary of his intentions.
In an age of social media where we’re quick to boast 50,000+ Twitter “followers,” reading Lovenheim’s narrative poses the question: Do we in fact know our next door neighbor?
For thought-provoking questions about neighborhoods, view In The Neighborhood’s Reading Guide: http://us.penguingroup.com/static/rguides/us/in_the_neighborhood.html.
France Has the Best Healthcare System in the World
As the United States struggles toward a system of universal health care, many have looked at the Canadian health care system as a model. Only a few have looked toward France. That’s a mistake for at least 2 reasons.
First, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), France has the best health care system in the world . It has been widely reported that the WHO found the French system to be number 1 while the Canadian system is number 30 and the U.S. number 37.
It should be noted here that the WHO rankings actually contain multiple rankings and the numbers generally quoted are the ranking based on the measure that the WHO calls the OP ranking. OP is said to measure “overall performance” adjusted to reflect a country’s performance based on how well it theoretically could have performed. When reporting the rankings of 1 for France, 30 for Canada and 37 for the United States, it is the OP ranking being used.
Why did the French system do so well in the WHO rankings? The French system excels in 4 areas:
- It provides universal coverage
- It has responsive health care providers
- Patients have freedom of choice
- The health and longevity of the population
Second, we should be looking more closely at the French system because it has more similarities with the U.S. system than either the Canadian or British system. Many Americans assume that the French system is like the system in Britain. Nothing could be further from the truth or more insulting to the French.
Exactly like the United States, the French system relies on both private insurance and government insurance. Also, just like in America, people generally get their insurance through their employer. What is different is that everyone in France has health insurance. Every legal resident of France has access to health care under the law of universal coverage called la Couverture maladie universelle.
Under the French system, health insurance is a branch of Social Security or the Sécurité Sociale. The system is funded primarily by taxing the salaries of workers. An employee in France will pay about 20% of their salary to fund the Sécurité Sociale. These taxes represent about 60% of the cost of the health insurance plan.
The balance of the funding comes from the self employed, who pay more than salaried workers, and by indirect taxes on alcohol and tobacco. Finally, additional taxes are levied against other income, both direct and indirect.
The French share the same distaste for restrictions on patient choice as American do. The French system relies on autonomous private practitioners rather than a British-style national health service. The French are very dismissive of the British system which they call “socialized medicine.” Virtually all physicians in France participate in the nation’s public health insurance, Sécurité Sociale.
Perhaps it’s time for us to take a closer look at French ideas about health care reform.
