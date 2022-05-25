News
What Is The Ton In Bridgerton
If you have seen Emmy nominated series from Shonda Rhimes Bridgerton, you have come across several words and phrases that might have brought confusion.
But the most used word in the series has been ‘Ton’ that has been used on several occasions; and many thought that they might have heard it wrong, or there is a typo, or maybe they are indeed referring to the town in short, but now they used it but not for the town but with other meaning.
We are here to decode the word for you and solve this puzzle because it is not always what we think it is.
What Does Ton Mean?
The ton is a term that originated in the 1800s and is the short form for the French expression ‘Le Bon Ton’. It was used to describe the high society of London. The meaning of it translates to good manners. The ton refers to who is who of the high British society.
The ton requires to drink the bottle of etiquette and form in all its possible way and as much as possible. They should know how to talk, walk, greet, nod, address everyone and everything that can count as good manners and etiquette.
The show throws tons literally, from the costume to the dialect. Even in the dialogue, the characters are referred to as the ‘talk of the ton’, which means the people of high society who are in the spotlight. The tone indeed reflects the Regency era life to the audience.
About The Show
Bridgerton is a period romantic Netflix drama based on Julia Quinn’s collection of novels. The show revolves around the Bridgerton family and the regency era in London. The show is filled with romance, love, fashion, secrets, rivalries, scandals, jealousy, duty, lust, desire, drama, and not to forget amazing sound scores taken from popular songs.
Both the seasons have shown the marriage market competition, and the lady debutants fight to win the Queens’ hearts to get eligible and the best suitors in town, but the takes are different, showing the first season from Daphne and the second season from Anthony’s side.
The Cast
Chris Van Dusen created the series Bridgerton cast includes some beautiful and talented cast that we cannot get over from like PheobeDynevor, Rege Jean Page(only in season1), Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Charithra Chandran, AdjoahAndoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Ruby Baker, Rupert Young, Ruth Gemmell, and many more that are one of the reasons for the show’s popularity.
Will There Be A Season 3?
For all the Bridgerton lovers, there is good news because there will be a season 3 of the famous series; which means we are going to see what will really happen between Elouise and Penelope, Penelope and Collin and what will happen overall, which I know you cannot wait for and so can’t we.
After reading the article, we are sure that you know the meaning of the term, and now we will wait to see who will be the next ‘talk of the ton’ in the next season in Lady Whistle down’s paper.
Ettinger wins Dem nod for Hagedorn seat; Finstad, Munson vie
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Hormel Foods executive Jeff Ettinger cruised to victory Tuesday in a Democratic primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, while Republicans Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson were locked in a close battle late into the evening.
Finstad, a former state representative, and current state Rep. Munson were well ahead of a crowded field of Republicans eager for a shot at capturing the Republican-leaning seat.
The winner will meet Ettinger in August to determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term. The stakes are likely higher than that, though, with the winners expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term later in November.
“We’re very excited. It’s really an honor to have the trust of the voters in the district,” Ettinger said. “I’m ready for the next stage of the race. I intend to offer the district a non-politician’s alternative — someone who will be inclusive and respectful in representing the district.”
Other Republican hopefuls include Hagedorn’s widow, Jennifer Carnahan. Finstad, Munson and Carnahan all played up their admiration for former President Donald Trump while trying to set themselves apart from their rivals.
Trump did not endorse in the race.
Munson portrayed himself as the true conservative in the race, with national endorsements from hardliners such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Jim Jordan. He narrowly missed endorsement by 1st District Republicans last month.
Finstad, meanwhile, had support from establishment Republicans such as U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber of Minnesota. He also had the pedigree of serving in the Trump administration as state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.
Carnahan brought baggage to the race, including being forced out as chairwoman of the state Republican Party last year after a prominent donor was indicted on sex-trafficking charges and former staffers complained of a toxic work environment. She also was sued by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister this month in a dispute over money they loaned to help cover his medical bills.
On the Democratic side, Ettinger, who is making his first foray into politics, raised significantly more money than a handful of rivals. Those included University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush’s administration, and progressive activist Sarah Brakebill-Hacke.
The process that will follow Tuesday’s primary is complicated. The winners will run in an Aug. 9 special general election that coincides with Minnesota’s statewide primary the same day.
The winner of the special general election, who will fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term into January, presumably will also win the district’s regular primary that same day. That should give him or her an advantage heading into the November general election, which will determine who holds the seat in the next Congress.
The seat stretches across Minnesota’s southern border, and is mostly rural and agricultural except for big population centers in Mankato and Rochester.
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.
The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children.
Outside the town civic center, where families were told to gather, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wailing. “No! Please, no!” one man yelled as he embraced another man.
“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were canceled for the time being. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”
The attack also came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that added to a yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed as dim, if not dimmer, than in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.
But President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight, calling for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.
“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”
Many of the wounded were rushed to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where staff members in scrubs and devastated victims’ relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of the complex.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but they identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Law enforcement officials said he acted alone.
Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. He noted that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out.”
Before heading to the school, Ramon killed his grandmother with two military-style rifles he purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said.
“That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday,” he said.
The attack began about 11:30 a.m., when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.
Both officers were shot, though it was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred, or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.
Meanwhile, teams of Border Patrol agents raced to the school, including 10 to 15 members of a SWAT-like tactical and counter-terrorism unit, said Jason Owens, a top regional official with the Border Patrol.
One Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.
The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.
Owens confirmed that an agent suffered minor injuries, but would not provide details of that confrontation.
He said some area agents have children at Robb Elementary.
“We have Border Patrol kids that go to this school. It hit home for everybody,” he said.
It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school’s last week of classes before summer break.
Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.
The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.
In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.
The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.
A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But the measure failed in a Senate vote, without enough support to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.
Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress’ failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.
Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston and Gene Johnson in Seattle contributed to this report.
