Where Are the Best Hospitals in Sao Paulo, Brazil?
São Paulo is the largest city in Brazil and world’s 7th largest metropolitan area. This Alpha World City with many tourist hot spots is the second most populous metropolitan area in the Americas. This prominent commercial and entertainment center has a famous nickname “Sampa”.
São Paulo has a large number of well-equipped hospitals that offer health care service of international standard. Its private health care sector is very large with many world-class hospitals and most of the major hospitals in the nation are situated in São Paulo. All these leading hospitals in São Paulo offer service of English speaking staff.
Here is a short description of some of the leading hospitals in São Paulo.
The Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (Oswaldo Cruz German Hospital) situated at RuaJoaoJuliao,331-Paraiso CEP 01323-903- Sao Paulo is a prominent hospital in Brazil with international reputation. This 239-bedded hospital was founded in 1897 by a group of German immigrants. This Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited hospital has also achieved TEMOS, Telemedicine for the Mobile Society, certification. This famous German agency has given top marks to Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz for providing best health care service to Europeans visiting Brazil. By conducting many highly complex surgeries, the hospital has attained the highest-level certification from Brazilian Accreditation Organization (ONA) also. The hospital has 239 beds, 13 ICU beds, 13-operation theaters with4 laminate flow system, sterilized materials store, equipment room, a best equipped emergency room and 15 PRA (Post Anesthesia Recovery) beds. The hospital offers excellent clinical, diagnostic and surgical service in different departments including cardiology, imaging diagnosis, endoscopy, memory stimulation, metabolic surgery, nephrology and dialysis, orthopedics, diabetes treatment, Physical therapy, hematology, oncology, human reproduction and transplants. The center offers warm accommodation in a friendly and caring environment. Telephone: 55 11 3549-0093
Hospital Sirio Libanes located at Rua Dona Adma Jafet, 91Bela Vista – São Paulo – S.P.CEP: 01308-060 is one of the most popular, modern hospitals in Brazil and Latin America. This 300-bedded premier health center, established in 1965 has 4,500 employees, performs 50 surgical procedures daily and conducts 2,000 types of various diagnostic examinations. The hospital has achieved international reputation by offering high quality health care service in more than 40 medical specialties and possessing all latest advances in medical technology. They offer medical service of global standard in their various centers of excellence, which include oncology center, cardiology center, diagnostic center, substitute renal therapy, rehabilitation center, urology, gynecology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, magnetic resonance, and memory diagnostic center and their oncology center is particularly acclaimed. The hospital provides fine accommodation in comfortable apartments/suites with an anteroom, cable TV, internet connection, a mini bar, telephone and background music. The hospital started well-equipped and round the clock emergency service with special area for children in 1992 and has modern ICUs with 22 beds for adult patients. This service oriented hospital well known for its patient focused approach is also the most reputed medical education and research institution of the country and has established the famous IEP – Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa (Teaching and Research Institute).This hospital, a member of Brazilian Healthcare Products and Services, attracts large number of patients from abroad especially from Europe and the United States, accepts many international health plans and has an excellent International relations area with English speaking staff. Phone.: 55 11 3155-0900
Samaritano Hospital São Paulo is another major hospital in Brazil with wide reputation. This is one of the oldest hospitals in the city that came in to existence in 1890. The hospital founded by a group of American, of British and German immigrants had a modest start and then grew considerably to become a JCI accredited, modern health care center of international standard. This 200-bedded hospital offers complete and effective medical and surgical service in various departments like cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, orthopedics, gynecology, neonatology, oncology, urology and emergency procedures. More than 1100 physicians and surgeons are practicing here and the hospital’s surgery section has achieved wide recognition for carrying out high complex surgeries and video-assisted surgeries. Samaritano Hospital is a popular center for epileptic surgery, plastic surgery and cochlear implants. This hospital well known for its advanced technology and best personal care has special facilities for international patients. The hospital offers excellent accommodation in large private rooms with comfortable bathrooms, phone, internet, automatic safe box and cable TV. The customer care section assures best service in hotel booking, bus and air ticketing, translation, foreign exchange, laundry, valet parking etc. Cafeteria and restaurant with various delicious dishes are also provided in the premise. Phone: (+55) 11-3821-5300
The Gold Kinebar Is Probably Set to Be an Investment Craze
The Kinebar
The gold kinebar is in simple terms a gold bar which contains a hologram to prove its authenticity. The Union Bank of Switzerland introduced such a gold bar in 1993 with the hologram on the underside of the bar to validate its authenticity. Now the KB Financial Group a European Group of companies with headquarters in Munich are launching their own investment 999.9 grade gold kinebar each bearing its own unique serial number and the all-important hologram which guarantees its quality.
Weight matters
To make the gold kinebar attractive and appealing to the mass investor a new weight had to be introduced. The recognised weight for gold is measured in troy ounces which were derived from the monetary system designed by the Romans who used bronze bars of different weights as their currency and the price of gold is generally measured per troy ounce. A troy ounce is equivalent to 31.1034768 grams so if an ounce of gold is $1400 then one gram of pure 999.9 quality gold would be worth USD45.01.
This is precisely what KB Edelmetall has done. They have produced a 1 gram 24K 999.9 percent gold kinebar, each with its own serial number and hologram which guarantees its authenticity to the international financial community. They have also produced a ½ gram gold bar and are soon going to introduce a ¼ gram gold kinebar.
KB Edelmetall
KB has been operating in conventional financial services for the last sixteen years and during that time established itself as a promoter of gold purchase investment plans. As a direct result of acquiring for cash two mining operations based in Turkey, a refinery, mint, international distribution operation and also co-ordinates vault storage in Switzerland which allows KB to always guarantee to their clients that their gold kinebars are 24K 999.9 percent quality. KB has developed their business model in such a way as to offer a top quality investment product to the masses. It is worth mentioning that there are 95 top tier refiners in the world of which 89 are owned by governments and 6 are privately owned. KB is one of those 6 in the world.
Investment Opportunities
The company offers a savings account which can be operated in Euro, Us Dollars and Sterling. Lump sum investments can be made, or a savings plan can be set up with monthly minimums. The gold kinebars are stored free of charge inSt Gotthard Massif, Switzerland. If cash is required KB will purchase however many gold kinebars the investor wishes to realise the cash being transferred two to three days after giving notice to sell. The best prices are guaranteed as there is no middle man involved as is the case with most gold bar purchase schemes.
Business opportunity
The company have decided to market their gold kinebar investment program using the personal referral approach. An investor can become in effect an agent and market their gold bars and be paid a commission.Alternatively an individual can sign up as an agent and make a business out of it. The commission structure is designed to reward those that really want to make this a serious business. There is a great opportunity to develop passive income from the business as there is no limit as to how deep ones structure can go. Web sites are provided and there are no joining fees or monthly fees. Help will be at hand from the group leader to help you market this service.
Timing
We live in financial turbulent times. Hardly a week goes by without some major turmoil happening which invariably affects the world’s currencies and the value of real assets such as gold and in turn the gold kinebar.The recent volatility in the world financial market has solidified KB’s position validating personal gold savings plans as a must for all. A large number of investment advisers have been recommending that their clients transfer 10 to 20 percent of their assets into gold and continue to do so. The KB gold kinebar looks set for a bright future when it is launched in the very near future and might just become an investment craze.
Medical Transcription Work to Earn From Home
The era of information provides us to earn in a lot of newer ways. Medical transcription is one of them which can be done by sitting in your house. It is obviously a skillful job. Special capabilities and training are needed for this job.
The person who does this work should have excellent interpretational skills and strong knowledge in medical terms. This work is dictated by medical professionals. That means you have to focus on every details of medical terms. Basically the information is recorded and then it is processed by medical transcriptionist. So you have to work with hundred percent of efficiency, because this job ensures the safety of patients.
The job of a medical transcriptionist is a good source of income to get from home, but it requires good training. It is not enough to be only a medical specialist; you have to operate your keyboard efficiently. Grammatical mistakes are highly prohibited and if you have problems with spellings you should try to overcome this. You should always try to be perfect in your job. This is the true secret to be a successful medical transcriptionist from home.
Medical transcription requires more experience. That is why you should take some trainings, get doctors real audio tapes and moreover, self confidence. For people who want to make money by working from home; this job is the most suitable way.
However, there are many websites about the medical transcription like training, resources, careers and many other useful topics. Interested person can get their required information from Medical Transcription. Work hard and you will get the desired position.
$20,000 Personal Loans With Bad Credit: Realistic Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers
Having a poor credit record is not going to do any applicant any favors when it comes to seeking loans. Lenders are cautious in any case, so it stands to reason they would be hesitant when considering a loan application from a bad credit borrower. However, that does not mean approval is impossible. In fact, even a $20,000 personal loan with bad credit can be secured.
What really matters to lenders is that they get their money back, so the credit score that seems to detrimental to us, is not actually the most significant aspect of a loan application. In truth, securing loan approval is more dependent on issues like affordability.
But even with the minimal influence that a credit score might have on a loan application, is a large personal loan – particularly one as large a $20,000 – really a realistic target for a bad credit borrower? Actually, with the right approach, it is not foolish to hope to get that type of sum.
Why Approval Is Possible
As already has been mentioned, the key issue for lenders is not the credit score an applicant might have, but the fact that the loan is affordable. Admittedly, when applying for a $20,000 personal loan with bad credit, there are extra concerns given the size of the loan being sought.
So, what is it that lenders really care about? Well, income and job security are two very important aspects, with lenders clearly wanting to know that the applicant has a means to make repayments. This is why most lenders need confirmation that the applicant is employed full-time and has been for a period of 6 months.
However, perhaps most significant in securing loan approval is proof that the repayments are comfortably within the budget of the application. This is where the debt-to-income ratio comes into play, with its 40:60 rate meaning only 40% of income can be committed to debt repayments. With a large personal loan, the repayments may be too high to fit into that limitation.
Collateral and Cosigners
When the sum being sought is large, then the biggest help to securing approval is some kind of security – collateral or a cosigner. The reason is that while a small loan of $5,000 can be granted without much hesitation, granting a $20,000 personal loan with bad credit puts the lender at risk of making much higher risks.
By providing collateral, the lender is at least given something with which to draw compensation should the borrower default on the loan. But it also reveals an intention to commit to making the repayments, since the item offered as security could be lost. Therefore, the chances of securing loan approval are quite good.
A cosigner is perhaps a better option because it confirms that monthly repayments will be made, even when the borrower is not able to make them. A cosigner is a guarantor, and promises to step in if there are any problems. With them included, securing even a large personal loan is almost assured.
Getting The Lender Right
Finally, making sure that the right lender is approached is an important part of securing a $20,000 personal loan with bad credit. For example, a traditional lender is extremely unlikely to give the green light, so it is arguably a waste of time approaching them.
A much better option is online lenders, who are recognized specialists in lending to bad credit applicants. They offer loan deals that are tailored to the needs of this niche market, so the repayment term is longer to ensure lower monthly repayment sums and, therefore, affordability.
Of course, securing loan approval is never guaranteed, but these lenders are much more accommodating, thus increasing the chance of securing a large personal loan dramatically – and most importantly on terms that are good.
