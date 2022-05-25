Where Are the Best Hospitals in Sao Paulo, Brazil?

The Kinebar

The gold kinebar is in simple terms a gold bar which contains a hologram to prove its authenticity. The Union Bank of Switzerland introduced such a gold bar in 1993 with the hologram on the underside of the bar to validate its authenticity. Now the KB Financial Group a European Group of companies with headquarters in Munich are launching their own investment 999.9 grade gold kinebar each bearing its own unique serial number and the all-important hologram which guarantees its quality.

Weight matters

To make the gold kinebar attractive and appealing to the mass investor a new weight had to be introduced. The recognised weight for gold is measured in troy ounces which were derived from the monetary system designed by the Romans who used bronze bars of different weights as their currency and the price of gold is generally measured per troy ounce. A troy ounce is equivalent to 31.1034768 grams so if an ounce of gold is $1400 then one gram of pure 999.9 quality gold would be worth USD45.01.

This is precisely what KB Edelmetall has done. They have produced a 1 gram 24K 999.9 percent gold kinebar, each with its own serial number and hologram which guarantees its authenticity to the international financial community. They have also produced a ½ gram gold bar and are soon going to introduce a ¼ gram gold kinebar.

KB Edelmetall

KB has been operating in conventional financial services for the last sixteen years and during that time established itself as a promoter of gold purchase investment plans. As a direct result of acquiring for cash two mining operations based in Turkey, a refinery, mint, international distribution operation and also co-ordinates vault storage in Switzerland which allows KB to always guarantee to their clients that their gold kinebars are 24K 999.9 percent quality. KB has developed their business model in such a way as to offer a top quality investment product to the masses. It is worth mentioning that there are 95 top tier refiners in the world of which 89 are owned by governments and 6 are privately owned. KB is one of those 6 in the world.

Investment Opportunities

The company offers a savings account which can be operated in Euro, Us Dollars and Sterling. Lump sum investments can be made, or a savings plan can be set up with monthly minimums. The gold kinebars are stored free of charge inSt Gotthard Massif, Switzerland. If cash is required KB will purchase however many gold kinebars the investor wishes to realise the cash being transferred two to three days after giving notice to sell. The best prices are guaranteed as there is no middle man involved as is the case with most gold bar purchase schemes.

Business opportunity

The company have decided to market their gold kinebar investment program using the personal referral approach. An investor can become in effect an agent and market their gold bars and be paid a commission.Alternatively an individual can sign up as an agent and make a business out of it. The commission structure is designed to reward those that really want to make this a serious business. There is a great opportunity to develop passive income from the business as there is no limit as to how deep ones structure can go. Web sites are provided and there are no joining fees or monthly fees. Help will be at hand from the group leader to help you market this service.

Timing

We live in financial turbulent times. Hardly a week goes by without some major turmoil happening which invariably affects the world’s currencies and the value of real assets such as gold and in turn the gold kinebar.The recent volatility in the world financial market has solidified KB’s position validating personal gold savings plans as a must for all. A large number of investment advisers have been recommending that their clients transfer 10 to 20 percent of their assets into gold and continue to do so. The KB gold kinebar looks set for a bright future when it is launched in the very near future and might just become an investment craze.