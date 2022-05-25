where Was Heartstopper Filmed

Share Pin 0 Shares

Heartstopper is a new-age romance show that is getting traction because of its theme, and the show is also getting glowing reviews. After a long time, National World described it as the most quickly likable new television with its lively and pleasant vibe.

Heartstopper is established on a group of illustrated books by author Alice Oseman. Furthermore, he is the show’s Executive producer and Writer. Euros Lyn will direct the show; we have seen his direction in “Daredevil,” “Doctor Who,” and “Torchwood.”

Two students from all boy’s schools meet and become friends quickly in the show. As their friendship grows stronger, they develop feelings for each other, and an uncertain relationship occurs.

Where Was The Show filmed?

Largely the series was filmed in Herne Bay. It is a coastal town located in Thames Estuary in Kent. The town center, the beach, and The Bay Pier of Central Parade were all used in the scenes.

While shooting, the production team went to Herne Bay to film scenes on the beach, town, and pier. The filming took around three months, from April 2021 to June 2021.

Truman Grammar School functions as the required setting for the major shooting as the boys meet here for the first time. Previously Netflix has filmed Sex Education in Folkestone’s Harbour Arm.

Cast

You will see all the new faces on the show. The audition process for reference has cast these characters. Charlie Spring, played by Joe Locke, first appears in a role. Nick Nelson as Kit Connor is the most experienced in the cast. He has acted in Rocketman (Elton John Biopic) and The BBC One drama War and Peace.

William Gao will play Tao, and Yasmine Finney will appear as Elle; they both are friends of Charlie, who doubts Nick. Also, this is their first debut role.

The rest of the scholar cast includes Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Sebastian Croft (Ben, Horrible Histories), Corianna Brown (Tara), Tobie Donovan (Issac), and Jenny Walser (Tori Spring, Call the Midwife). And the Adult cast Mr. Ajayi as an art teacher and FisayoAkinade (Cucumber).

Where To Watch?

You can watch the new show, The Heartstopper, on Netflix. The episodes will be available from 22nd April.

How Many Episodes?

The Heartstopper will have 8 episodes in its first season, and the runtime of each episode will be about 30 minutes. All 8 episodes will release at one on Netflix.

Renewed For A New Season?

Yes, Netflix renewed the show on 20th May for 2 new seasons.

Read The Graphic Novel

The graphic novel “Heartstopper” is still in production, but it is readily available online to read for free, whatever is available. Tapas is a website that publishes webtoons and graphic novels. You can read The Heartstopper there.

The comic is in the 7th volume, but Netflix hasn’t announced how many volumes the TV show will cover. You can purchase the comic on Amazon for reading.

The post where Was Heartstopper Filmed appeared first on Gizmo Story.