Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer swiftly set in motion a pair of firearms background-check bills Wednesday in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Congress’ unyielding rejection of previous legislation to curb the national epidemic of gun violence.
Schumer implored his Republican colleagues to cast aside the powerful gun lobby and reach across the aisle for even a modest compromise bill. But no votes are being scheduled.
“Please, please, please damnit – put yourselves in the shoes of these parents just for once,” Schumer said as he opened the Senate.
He threw up his hands at the idea of what might seem an inevitable outcome: “If the slaughter of schoolchildren can’t convince Republicans to buck the NRA, what can we do?”
The killing of at least 19 children plus a teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has laid bare the political reality that the U.S. Congress has proven unwilling or unable to pass substantial federal legislation to curb gun violence in America.
In many ways, the end of any gun violence legislation in Congress was signaled a decade ago when the Senate failed to approve a firearms background check bill after 20 kindergartners were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Despite the outpouring of grief Wednesday after the starkly similar Texas massacre, it’s not at all clear there will be any different outcome.
“We are accepting this as the new normal,” lamented Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on “CBS Mornings.” “It’s our choice.”
While President Joe Biden said “we have to act,” substantial gun violence legislation has been blocked by Republicans, often with a handful of conservative Democrats.
Despite mounting mass shootings in communities nationwide — two in the past two weeks alone, including Tuesday in Texas and the racist killing of Black shoppers at a Buffalo, New York, market 10 days earlier — lawmakers have been unwilling to set aside their differences and buck the gun lobby to work out any compromise.
Even the targeting of their own failed to move Congress to act. Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot in the head at a Saturday morning event outside a Tucson grocery store in 2011, and several Republican lawmakers on a congressional baseball team were shot years later during morning practice.
“The conclusion is the same,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. “I’m not seeing any of my Republican colleagues come forward right now and say, ‘Here’s a plan to stop the carnage.’ So this is just normal now, which is ridiculous.”
It’s “nuts to do nothing about this,” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Giffords’ husband, said Wednesday using an expletive.
Pleading with his colleagues for a compromise, Murphy said he was reaching out to the two Texas Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and had called fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin who authored the bill that failed after Sandy Hook.
“When you have babies, little children, innocent as can be, oh God,” Manchin told reporters late Tuesday, noting he had three school-age grandchildren. “It just makes no sense at all why we can’t do common sense — common sense things — and try to prevent some of this from happening.”
In the aftermath of Sandy Hook, compromise legislation, written by Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, was backed by a majority of senators. But it fell to a filibuster — blocked by most Republicans and a handful of Democrats, unable to to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to advance.
The same bill flamed out again in 2016, after a mass shooting at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
“My interest in doing something to improve and expand our background check system remains,” Toomey told reporters Wednesday. He said he had been in contact with Murphy.
But Toomey was an outlier. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly comment, and few other Republicans added their voices to the mix.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she too had spoken to Murphy and Congress should focus on “what some states have done red or yellow flag laws” — which are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others.
One known deal-maker, Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema of Arizona, told reporters Wednesday she’ll start having conversations with senators on “red flag” laws or others.
“People at home all across America are just, they’re scared. They want us to do something,” Sinema said.
A modest effort to strengthen the federal background check system for gun purchases did make it into law in 2018a. The “Fix NICS” measure, which provided money for states to comply with the existing National Instant Criminal Background Check system and penalize federal agencies that don’t.
Former President Donald Trump vowed action in 2019, after back-to-back mass shootings rocked the nation when a gunman opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso and another targeted a popular nightlife spot in Ohio, killing dozens. In 2018 his administration had banned bump stocks, the attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns and were used during the October 2017 shooting massacre in Las Vegas.
But Trump eventually backed away from the proposals, pressured both times by the National Rifle Association and other groups.
Biden, whose party has slim control of Congress, has failed to push gun violence bills past what is now primarily Republican opposition in the Senate.
Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period, a response to the church shooting of Black people by a white man in South Carolina.
Schumer immediately set them in motion for votes after the Texas tragedy. Both had languished in the 50-50 Senate where Democrats have only a narrow majority because of Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast a tie-breaking vote but need at least 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster.
The stalemate has renewed calls to do away with Senate filibuster rules for legislation, lowering the threshold to a 51-vote majority for passage.
“Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority if your answer is that as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing?” Murphy said in a fiery speech late Tuesday as news spread of the Texas massacre.
Cornyn was en route Wednesday to Uvalde. Cruz issued a statement calling it “a dark day. We’re all completely sickened and heartbroken.”
___
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
From Columbine to Robb, 169 dead in US mass school shootings
By The Associated Press
Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly — places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys all cut short.
If a mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator, 169 people have died in 14 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges — from 1999’s Columbine High School massacre to Tuesday’s shooting in Texas. That’s according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, and to other AP reporting:
ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022, 21 dead
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said. Law enforcement killed the attacker.
OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL, November 2021, 4 dead
A sophomore student is accused of killing four people and wounding others at his school in Oxford, Michigan, near Detroit. His trial is set for September. His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter; authorities say they ignored warning signs.
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL, May 2018, 10 dead
A shooter opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder.
MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS HIGH SCHOOL, February 2018, 17 dead
An attack left 14 students and three staff members dead at the school in Parkland, Florida, and injured many others. The 20-year-old suspect was charged with murder.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, October 2015, 9 dead
A man killed nine people at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, and wounded nine others, then killed himself.
MARYSVILLE-PILCHUCK HIGH SCHOOL, October 2014, 4 dead
A 15-year-old used text messages to draw several cousins and friends to his cafeteria table at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Washington state. He fatally shot four of them before killing himself.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SANTA BARBARA, May 2014, 6 dead
A 22-year-old college student frustrated over sexual rejections fatally stabbed or shot six students near the school in Isla Vista, California, and injured several others before he killed himself.
SANDY HOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, December 2012, 27 dead
A 19-year-old man killed his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then went to the nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School and killed 20 first graders and six educators. He took his own life.
OIKOS UNIVERSITY, April 2012, 7 dead
A former nursing student fatally shot seven people at the small private college in East Oakland, California. He died in prison in 2019.
NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, February 2008, 5 dead
A 27-year-old former student shot and killed five people and wounded more than 20 others at the school in DeKalb, Illinois, before killing himself.
VIRGINIA TECH UNIVERSITY, April 2007, 32 dead
A 23-year-old student killed 32 people on the campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, in April 2007; more than two dozen others were wounded. The gunman then killed himself.
WEST NICKEL MINES AMISH SCHOOL, October 2006, 5 dead
A 32-year-old man entered an Amish schoolhouse near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, dismissed the boys, bound the girls, and fatally shot five of them before killing himself. Five others were wounded.
RED LAKE HIGH SCHOOL, March 2005, 9 dead
A 16-year-old student killed his grandfather and the man’s companion at their Minnesota home, then went to nearby Red Lake High School, where he killed five students, a teacher and a security guard before shooting himself.
COLUMBINE HIGH SCHOOL, April 1999, 13 dead
Two students killed 12 of their peers and one teacher at the school in Littleton, Colorado, and injured many others before killing themselves.
Twins’ activate Devin Smeltzer, place Joe Ryan on COVID list
Devin Smeltzer had Wednesday’s start pushed back to Thursday, and pushed up to the majors.
Scheduled to start for the Saints at Class AAA Indianapolis, Smeltzer was instead promoted to the Twins and is scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.
It will be Smeltzer’s 21st major league appearance since 2019, all for the Twins, and his second trip to the bigs this season. At 26 and with some solid major league starts under his belt, Smeltzer has struggled to stay positive.
“It gets worse,” he said before the Twins’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Target Field. “You want to stay, the longer you’ve been around.”
Being optioned back to St. Paul the last time was especially difficult. He made two appearances for the Twins a week ago, the second in a 6-4 victory over Kansas City in which he gave up one earned run on five hits and a walk in 5⅓ innings.
“Once you start to feel more comfortable here, perform, then it gets harder and harder once you get sent back down,” he said.
The rotation spot opened because right-hander Joe Ryan was placed on the COVID injured list on Wednesday. Arguably the Twins’ best starter this season, Ryan is 5-2 with a 2.28 earned-run average and 42 strikeouts in 43⅓ innings pitch.
“He is doing OK,” manager Rocco Baldelli said, “but I won’t go into his personal situation beyond that.”
Baldelli said he didn’t immediately know whether other players or staff were being tested for COVID as close contacts.
POLANCO SITS
Second baseman Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup for the second straight game because of soreness in his right ankle, which has bothered him off and on this season.
“This is something that he’s been kinda playing through for a little while,” Baldelli said. “Even when he’s out there and playing really well, it’s still something that he feels, I think, at times. But it’s still something that really doesn’t hold him back.”
Baldelli said Polanco might sit another game before returning, adding “I think we can kind of nip it, give him a few days and get him back.”
BRIEFLY
Wednesday’s 12:10 p.m. start was pushed to 1 p.m. because of a steady rain.
Ramsey County Board seeks 1.5 percent salary increase
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing on June 14 on their proposed 1.5 percent salary increase for 2023.
The new salaries, which would take effect Jan. 1., would be $99,052 for six of the seven county board members and $102,149 for the county board chair. Commissioners have sought to keep their annual increases in step with that of the county’s largest labor unions.
A staff review of neighboring metro counties found commissioner salaries to be higher than the metro average, but not especially so given differences in the size of their county workforce, which varies with the size of their population. Ramsey County employs some 3,600 full-time workers and 600 part-timers.
In Hennepin County — which employs 7,500 full-timers — total compensation for each county commissioner amounts to $113,566.
In Dakota County, which employs 1,784 full-time workers, commissioner compensation adds up to $88,463. In Anoka County, which has 1,849 workers, the total is $82,692. In Washington County, which has 1,325 workers, it’s $77,000.
