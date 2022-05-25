Finance
Yachting Tourism in Turkey
Sailing around the Turkish coastline has been featured as a touristic highlight for many visitors over the past 40 years. Long, pleasant summers coupled with an extensive array of coves and beaches to explore, has continued to attract tourists from around the world for a holiday with a difference.
Being surrounded by four seas, Turkey is ideally positioned for extensive growth for yachting tourism. Presently the most popular area for yachting in Turkey is around the Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines, mainly due to the facilities in place. While these coastlines will continue to grow in the coming years with new marinas and facilities being constructed, the Black Sea coast is also set for expansion.
With several of Europe’s waterways connecting directly to the Danube and into the Black Sea, it is now possible to sail directly from North Europe, through the continent and into the Black Sea Coast. Also expected to assist the nautical tourism of other countries sharing the Black Sea coastline including Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania, Georgia and Russia, the national and foreign investment aimed at Turkish yachting will enable the country a beneficial head start.
At present, Turkey features 22 marinas along the Aegean and Mediterranean coastlines. An additional 12 marinas are currently in the planning or construction stages, having received financing from local and foreign investors. The additional financial revenue gained from these new marinas will be a huge boost to Turkey’s economy.
Tourists have long been attracted to the fixed or chartered tours of the traditional Turkish Gullet yachts, designed to offer tours in a comfortable environment with a blend of tradition. Benefits of the chartered tours enable passengers to have no set destination, simply enjoying all the benefits Turkey’s 8,300km coastline has to offer.
Far from being confined to the boat throughout the tours, Turkey’s coastline offers a wealth of attractions both in the water and out. Swimming in the calm turquoise waters, snorkelling, scuba diving and even spear fishing amongst sunken cities can be enjoyed. On land, visitors can also immerse themselves in the fascinating cultural history and local traditions of the country.
Set to become the nucleus of yachting in the Mediterranean, Turkey has the advantage of increasing investment and resource input for the growth of the industry. Marinas in Kusadasi are currently the best equipped in the country, set to be rivalled by the new installation in Istanbul.
The growth of yachting tourism in the popular Mediterranean and Aegean coastlines, coupled with new major projects along the Sea of Marmara and the planned expansion of ports and marinas along the Black Sea coastline, will all assist in converting Turkish yachting into a major tourism boost for the country.
Finance
All You Need to Know About Antenatal and Childcare Options
Not all the countries or the regions will have many options for antenatal, postnatal and childcare options. But on another side, there are few places that has immense of medical facilities that can help the newbie parents to efficiently care for their child both before and after his birth. A woman starts pampering herself from the day one she comes to know about her pregnancy. She starts considering many factors like public or private? Whether an obstetrician or a general practitioner? Birthing centre or home birth? All these questions start coming to her mind as soon as she comes to know that one more life is growing in her own body.
Amidst all the factors, the major matter of concern is considering the antenatal care and childbirth options. But from where to start is one of the biggest questions. We have compiled the most prominent options for women’s healthcare during her pregnancy that can suit you, your needs and your budget as well.
Who do you want to care for you?
Midwives
The midwives are the health professionals who are involved in providing specialist care, education and support during pregnancy, birth, postnatal and the early parenting period. The process of midwifery includes the detection of complications in mother’s and baby’s health, the references to the other specialists and the initiation of necessary emergency care.
Additional to the complete birth care, there are many other services that are offered by the midwives. Let’s have a look at the services below:
- Preconception health
- All medical care for antenatal
- Childbirth education
- Well-being during pregnancy i.e. nutrition, exercise and support
- Information and knowledge about birthing options and the effects of the drugs that are used in labour
- Expectations and anxieties
- Postnatal care for mother and child including infant feeding and settling.
The newbie parents can also consider hiring independent midwives that can be employed privately for any aspect of pre or postnatal care from childbirth education. Other reasons behind hiring independent midwives for shared maternity care can be the postnatal care of the mother or baby, feeding advice, sleeping and settling techniques.
Obstetricians
They are the doctors who are specialized and trained enough in the techniques related to the childbirth. He is the one who will look after all your medical needs during your pregnancy and can cater for all types of pregnancy cases involving low and high risks. If you’re also looking for maternity care under an obstetrician, try finding out about him in detail to contact them at the time of need and also to know the hospitals they’re admitting rights to. And for the people who do not have any preferred obstetrician, they can ask their GPs i.e. general practitioners for the reliable references and the maternity hospitals where those childbirth specialists are providing their services.
Will you see the same obstetrician or midwife at each appointment?
Your core antenatal and childbirth specialist will always work together as a team with other medical practitioners. Even the doctors and midwives are allowed to sleep and have days off. While making your final choice, keep a check on the top obstetricians or the midwives you are likely to see and how often is all that important to you.
Finance
4 Types of Student Loan Consolidation Interest Rates and How They Differ
For those who have a student loan to pay, or many to pay, it can become very difficult financially to do repay them successfully. Nonetheless, if you find yourself in such a situation, it is not the end of the world. There are several options available, known as student loan consolidation plans. In short, there are generally four types of debt consolidation repayment plan available, each having certain advantages and disadvantages.
Standard Plan
With this type of student loan consolidation, you have up to ten (10) years to pay off your debt. This is done through a fixed rate. Your payment rate is decided by taking the amount owed currently, and dividing by 10 (years).
Extended Plan
This is another popular consolidation option. It is almost the exact same as a standard repayment plan. The only difference with this type of student loan consolidation is that you can pay back what you owe over thirty (30) years, instead of ten (10). Once again, the exact time you have to pay back what you owe depends on exactly how much you owe. There is a fixed interest rate, so in the end, you may have to pay a fair amount for going with this type of consolidation plan
Graduated Plan
With this type of consolidation plan, you have up to 30 years to pay back what you owe. The only difference is that every two years, your monthly payment increases.
Income Plan
This is the last type of student loan consolidation. With an income repayment plan, there is no fixed monthly payment. The amount you will pay is dependent on a number of factors – how much you owe, how many people are in your family, and your income. The longest you have to pay off your debt is twenty-five (25) years.
Finance
Indian Students Studying MBBS in Russia
Russia, with the highest literacy rate in the world (99.6%), has become increasingly popular as a destination of higher studies amongst international students due to its global standards of education and affordable costs. In fact, the cost of MBBS in Russia is quite reasonable, compared to other nations.
The last 15-20 years have seen a surge in the number of international students coming to the Russian Federation; especially for MBBS Admission in Russia. Thousands of Indian students graduate from the more popular Russian universities every year. Consequently, medical colleges in Russia for Indian students have witnessed a massive influx of admission applications.
Russia happens to be the home to some of the top MBBS colleges in Europe and even the world. These medical institutes operate under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health of the Russian Federation. They are listed under the World Health Organization Directory of Medical Schools. Students from different parts of the world travel to the country to study MBBS in Russia and a major percentage of these international students consist of Indians.
MBBS in Russia is considered to be one of the most advanced in the world which is evident in its universities’ well-equipped labs and classrooms. Teaching methods and standards are extraordinarily high and are able to render a student fit for pursuing his or her medical career in any country. Sessions at medical universities in Russia begin in September and each year is divided into two semesters.
Main Advantages of Studying MBBS in Russia:
1. Degrees from Russian universities are recognised by MCI, UNESCO and WHO.
2. No entrance exams, No Donations. Students don’t need to appear for any entrance examination or pay any donation at the time of admission.
3. Affordable Tuition Fee.
4. Admission procedure is simple and fast.
5. Cost of living is considerably low and economical.
6. Russian medical universities provide student with medical insurance and this covers all costs of medical treatments during their stay in the country.
7. Comfortable hostel accommodation.
8. MBBS in Russia in English medium.
9. Emphasis on smart aspects in teaching.
10. Moderate climate around the year.
11. Russia is a paradise for travelers and has one of the most historically significant places in the world, There is also ample scope for students to take part in social activities, cultural meets, conferences and excursions organized by the universities.
12. Students will have a wonderful time exploring Russia and can have a dig at the lovely rituals and practices of Russians.
13. Russia provides good value for money – students will be able to reap the benefits of studying here much more compared to MBBS in other foreign Countries.
14. The number of students in each class in medical colleges in Russia is much lower as compared to that in other countries, thus allowing teachers to give individualized attention to each student
