Zach LaVine has surgery on his left knee as the Chicago Bulls guard prepares to enter free agency
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday after playing through discomfort and swelling for most of the 2021-22 season.
LaVine’s surgery took place at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, where he lives during the offseason, and he’s expected to make a full recovery, the Bulls said in a statement.
The left knee was already a concern for LaVine, who tore his ACL in 2017. He spent the week before this season’s All-Star break in Los Angeles to receive cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections, missing two games.
LaVine continued to miss games throughout the final third of the regular season, struggling with pain and discomfort during games and on the bench.
Despite injuries to his knee and thumb and his second and third bouts with COVID-19, LaVine averaged 24.4 points and 4.5 assists this season and earned a second straight All-Star selection.
He enters his first summer as an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season. LaVine invited speculation about his next step when he declined to commit to re-signing with the Bulls during his exit interview in April.
More recently he told TMZ Sports he has “always been a big fan of the Lakers” after eating dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night.
“I’ve been here for the past five years. I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, just to not be viewing it one way,” LaVine said during his exit interview. “It’s unrestricted free agency. For my family, for me, I have to go and look at this as a decision where I have to be open-eyed. I have to make my list and talk to everybody.”
Vikings planning ‘full-on competition’ at kicker and punter
If there was any doubt about how the Vikings were going to handle their kickers and punters moving forward, new special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels cleared things up Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Egan.
Though incumbent kicker Greg Joseph and incumbent punter Jordan Berry are still on the roster, they won’t be guaranteed a job for next season. Not with two rookies, kicker Gabe Brkic and punter Ryan Wright, in the mix.
“There will be a full-on kicker competition and punter competition,” Daniels said. “That’s why we brought in Gabe Brkic and Ryan Wright.”
For the Vikings, the goal is to create competition within each position battle, then see how each player responds to it.
Looking specifically at Joseph, he got off to a slow start last season, then finished strong. While most everyone remembers him missing a 37-yard field goal as time expired in Week 2, a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he ultimately went 33 for 38 on field goals and 36 for 40 on extra points for the season.
Those are respectable numbers for a kicker, and thus, Brkic likely will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to unseat Joseph for the job.
As for Berry, he left something to be desired last season with his middle-of-the-pack numbers. He averaged 46.5 yards per punt, with a net average of 40.8. To put that in perspective, Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger, whom Daniels worked with last season, led the NFL with a net average of 44.6 yards per punt.
That might leave the door open for Wright to take over the job if Berry struggles in training camp.
How will the Vikings evaluate each position battle?
As much as the coaching staff plans to keep tabs on everything from what each player is doing in the weight room, to how they conduct themselves in the meeting room, at the end of the day, it comes down to their performance on the field.
“We’ve been tracking all of the statistics,” Daniels said. “The numbers are going to speak for themselves.”
SMITH PROGRESSING
After missing last season with a torn meniscus, tight end Irv Smith Jr. is slowly working his way back to full strength. He has been running routes at full speed during OTAs, and new offensive coordinator Wes Phillips has been impressed with what he has seen.
“Just last week I remember he ran a seam route where he had to bend inside versus Cover 2,” Phillips said. “He really stuck his foot in the ground and he ripped in there, and I said, ‘Wow, that’s the Irv that I saw on tape from a couple of years ago right there.’ He’s progressing really well.”
Phillips credits tight ends coach Brian Angelichio for getting the position group on the same page.
“He’s coaching them hard,” Phillips said. “We’re excited about where they are.”
INSIDE PRESENCE
While the effectiveness of the 3-4 defensive scheme will be hinged on how dominant the edge rushers can be — aka Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith — new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell knows the importance of his interior linemen.
Whether it’s Dalvin Tomlinson, Harrison Phillips, or Armon Watts, the Vikings will need all of them to step up next season. Asked about the defense’s potential, Tomlinson had high praise.
“I think the sky is the limit with all the pieces we have,” he said. “All we have to do is continue to come together.”
BRIEFLY
The Vikings are expected to have joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason ahead of their Aug. 20 exhibition game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Ricky Gervais’ Netflix special blasted as ‘anti-trans rants’
By LYNN ELBER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Following in Dave Chappelle’s footsteps, Ricky Gervais ridicules transgender women in his new Netflix comedy special. As with Chappelle, the British stand-up quickly drew backlash for what a LGBTQ advocacy group called “anti-trans rants.”
In “SuperNature,” released Tuesday on the streaming service, Gervais jokes about “old-fashioned women. They’re the ones with wombs.”
He then imagines a conversation with such a woman who objects to sharing a restroom with a trans woman. “They are ladies, look at their pronouns. What about this person isn’t a lady?” Gervais said, supplying the response: “Well, his penis.”
In the hourlong special, Gervais defended his remarks as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ defenders fired back, with GLAAD asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence.
“We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to,” the media watchdog group said. “It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes,” along with anti-gay rhetoric and inaccurate statements on HIV.
”The LGBTQ community and our allies have made it very clear that so-called comedians who spew hate in place of humor, and the media companies who give them a platform, will be held accountable,” GLAAD said in a statement.
Alexis Rangel, policy counsel with the National Center for Transgender Equality, said that jokes based on “dehumanizing myths about transgender people” disregard how such falsehoods fuel hatred and anti-trans violence, especially for trans youngsters.
She cited a 2015 organization survey that found 54% of those in kindergarten through 12th grade who were out or perceived as transgender were verbally harassed, 24% were physically attacked and 13% were sexually assaulted.
Such unfunny attempts at humor “give people permission to discriminate, harass and even commit violence,” Rangel said in a statement.
Netflix and a representative for Gervais didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last year, Chappelle and Netflix created a furor when his stand-up special, “The Closer,” was accused of anti-trans humor by gay rights groups and some Netflix employees. Ted Sarandos, the streaming giant’s CEO, declined to remove the special, citing creative freedom, and Netflix and Chappelle remain in business together.
In an Instagram video last October, Chappelle blamed the media for framing the dispute as him versus the LGBTQ community, and said the controversy was “about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say.”
Gervais is familiar to audiences as a repeat host of the Golden Globes. He’s an Emmy-winner for his role in the comedy “Extras” and as a producer of “The Office,” based on the original British series of the same name that he co-created.
His trans mockery comes early in the “SuperNature” special, in which he also targets Asians and the Holocaust, among others. At a later point, he defends his approach by dismissing the idea that “a joke is a window into a comedian’s true soul.”
“That’s just not the case. I’ll take on any view to make the joke funny. I’ll pretend to be right wing, I’ll pretend to be left-wing. … Full disclosure: Of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights. And trans rights are human rights,” he said.
“Live your best life. use your preferred pronouns, be the gender that you feel that you are,” Gervais said — then added another trans-directed punchline.
Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge
By CALEB JONES and STEFANIE DAZIO
HONOLULU (AP) — A high school prom in Hawaii where masked dancers weren’t allowed to touch. A return to virtual city council meetings in one Colorado town after the mayor and others tested positive following an in-person session. A reinstated mask mandate at skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County after 22 new outbreaks in a single week.
A COVID-19 surge is underway that is starting to cause disruptions as the school year wraps up and Americans prepare for summer vacations. Many people, though, have returned to their pre-pandemic routines and plans, which often involve travel.
Case counts are as high as they’ve been since mid-February and those figures are likely a major undercount because of unreported positive home test results and asymptomatic infections. Earlier this month, an influential modeling group at the University of Washington in Seattle estimated that only 13% of cases were being reported to U.S. health authorities.
Hospitalizations are also up and more than one-third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Northeast has been hit the hardest.
Yet vaccinations have stagnated and elected officials nationwide seem loath to impose new restrictions on a public that’s ready to move on even as the U.S. death toll surpassed 1 million people less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak.
“People probably are underestimating the prevalence of COVID,” said Crystal Watson, public health lead in the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security’s Coronavirus Resource Center. “I think there’s a lot more virus out there than we recognize, and so people are much, much more likely than they anticipate to be exposed and infected.”
A major metric for the pandemic — the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. — skyrocketed over the last two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The figure was about 76,000 on May 9 and jumped to nearly 109,000 on Monday. That was the highest it had been since mid-February, when the omicron-fueled surge was winding down.
Deaths are still on the decline and hospital intensive care units aren’t swamped like they were at other times during the pandemic, likely because vaccinations and immunity from people who have already had the disease are keeping many cases less severe.
“The nature of the disease has changed. Two years ago I was seeing a steady flow of bad pneumonia cases. Now we are in a situation where people should be able to avoid that outcome by taking advantage of vaccines, pre-exposure prophylaxis (for high risk), and early anti-viral therapy,” Dr. Jonathan Dworkin, a clinical infectious diseases physician in Hawaii, said by email.
In Hawaii, which once had one of the nation’s lowest rates of infection, hospitalization and death, new cases are surging among the state’s 1.4 million residents. The University of Hawaii will again require masks indoors across its 10-campus system beginning Wednesday.
With cases climbing for eight straight weeks, Hawaii has the second highest infection rate of any state, trailing only Rhode Island. But because positive home test results aren’t counted in official data, Hawaii’s health department estimates that the case count is actually five or six times higher.
Despite its surge, visitors have been flocking to Hawaii’s beaches, especially in recent months.
Yaling Fisher, owner of Hawaii Aloha Travel, said bookings to the islands haven’t slowed during the surge. On the contrary, they’ve increased.
“Even now we are still busy,” she said. “We don’t see any cancellations.”
Samantha Hanberg, who was in Hawaii this week with her newlywed husband, said the couple left their masks at home in California when they left for vacation. She said she contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic and subsequently got fully vaccinated, so she too feels safe.
“Nobody wants to get sick, but it’s definitely not at the forefront of my thought process anymore,” she said, snacking on shave ice on Waikiki Beach. “I’m to the point now where I just I want to go back to living and enjoying life, and not being so worried.”
Officials initially shut down Hawaii’s tourism industry by requiring all incoming passengers to quarantine. They shifted to a testing requirement and then a vaccination exemption before dropping all restrictions in March.
Hawaii was the last state in the nation to drop its mask mandate, though it remains the only state to require all public school students to wear masks while indoors — a rule that will remain in effect throughout the summer and possibly into the next school year.
Nearly two years after California Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-home order, the state formally shifted to an “endemic” approach in February. Like Hawaii and many other states, its weekly infection rate has risen dramatically of late.
The new surge led the school districts in Pacific Grove and Berkeley to reinstate their indoor mask mandates, while an outbreak at a Northern California long-term healthcare facility had sickened 26 residents and 10 staff members by Monday.
Some Northeastern school districts have also revived their mask mandates, including those in Philadelphia and Providence, Rhode Island.
However New York, which was once the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, doesn’t seem likely to follow suit. The city is dealing with another surge in cases, but Mayor Eric Adams has all but ruled out bringing back a citywide mask mandate unless hospitals get inundated again.
The city’s school district jettisoned its practice of closing classrooms if multiple students test positive, merely recommends that masks be worn and even abandoned its requirement that students need to be vaccinated to attend prom.
Dazio reported from Los Angeles.
Find more of the AP’s pandemic coverage at
