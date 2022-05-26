Finance
5 Motivational Quotes That Give You Inspiration to Take Action
We all get down sometimes while pursuing our goals. We need motivation to keep going. Motivational quotes provide a great remedy for inspiring you to action. Here are five good quotes that will give you inspiration for action.
“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” ~ Andre Gide
Unless you are willing to leave the comfort of status quo then you will never experience the excitement of growth and achievement. You are doomed to repeat the same boring experiences and live in the same stale surroundings. Deep down we all long for a life of expansion. We want to grow. We want to live up to our potential. We experience a meaningful degree of fulfillment once we move beyond the levels that we believed possible. We feel more and more alive as we move forward on our path of personal development.
In order to grow we need to step out into uncharted waters. We need to go where we have never gone and do activities that we have never performed before.
“Never look back unless you are planning to go that way.” ~ Henry D. Thoreau
Keep your attention on where you are going and not on where you are or where you have been in the past. Too often we let our past failures dictate our future plans. This is a major mistake and it will sap your motivation. Instead look at your future opportunities in an optimistic light. Forget your past and forge ahead with new possibilities. Learn from your failures and use them as a foundation for your upcoming successes.
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi
One major pitfall to maintaining motivation lies in our constant struggle with procrastination. However when you look at each day as if it were your last then you realize that the only time you have is today. You have this one moment in time. You are not guaranteed tomorrow. So your prevailing thought process should be to “Do It Now!”
Learn everything that you can. The more experiences that you can gain then the less time you will spend correcting mistakes. Often we can learn a majority of what we need to know by asking questions and getting answers from people who have done what we are attempting to do. Always seek to learn new ideas and insights everyday. This keeps you motivated and excited about life. We get discouraged when we are overwhelmed by confusion and frustration.
“Nothing contributes so much to tranquilize the mind as a steady purpose–a point on which the soul may fix its intellectual eye.” ~ Mary Shelley
Keep your goal at the forefront of your mind it gives your struggles meaning. You will face frustration and disappointment while you are striving to hit your goals. But if the target is clearly defined these feelings will not keep you down.
The goal is the prize. And every prize demands that you pay a price to attain it. When you succeed you will feel so proud of yourself because you did indeed pay that price. You need to see your goal as already attained as you go about doing the work. If you do that then you will remain steady and consistent in your progressive march towards the object that you desire. You will never have to struggle with remaining motivated if you work at keeping your attention fixed on what it is that you want.
“Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent.”~ Marilyn Vos Savant
Success consist of getting up one more time than you got knocked down. Failure is not permanent unless you quit. Commit to finishing what you start and you will discover that it does not matter how many mistakes that you make. You can still succeed if you do not give up. Gain inspiration from the fact that you will eventually achieve success if you keep on keeping on in spite of setbacks. Have the courage to try again and again for as long as it takes until you get what you want.
Weight-Loss Surgery – Cheats to Getting Past the Scale When You Are Less Than 100 Pounds Overweight
Your not quite the magic number of pounds for your doctor to even consider you for weight-loss surgery but you want it and you wanted it yesterday. What can you do?
Let’s back up for a minute, weight-loss surgery known as gastric bypass surgery, stomach stapling or any less evasive procedures to produce weight-loss require a lot more criteria than being just being uncomfortably over-weight for your doctor to approve and for your insurance company to pay for it. This is not something to take lightly or for the extra 20-some vanity pounds. Any surgery is a risk that could result in infections and even death. A high percentage of all people who have had the procedure done have thought about it and researched the pros and cons typically for at least two years before making the final decision – that’s smart! This is how it generally works – once you’ve done all the research and you know the pros and cons and you’ve discussed it with significant others and you know 100% that this is what you want to handle your weight problem – you’ll have wanted it yesterday! I guarantee it because I lived it!
One good thing about weight-loss surgery for you is that it is a much safer procedure than it was when it first started to be preformed years ago. Hear me again – it is safer now, not safe, as I said that any surgery comes with risks. Many people have lost their lives through trial and error and paved the way for us.
So you already did your research and you know that you want it and you want me to tell you what I know about getting past that scale that says you don’t weigh enough to get approval huh? If you aren’t so lucky to have heavy bones and your doctors new modern scale can tell fat, muscle and water weight so that wearing those ankle weights when you get weighed won’t work, (believe me, this is what some people have told me they have done in the past and it worked for them), then you should know right now what you’ll need to do…first read this article more than once and read between the lines until a light bulb goes off. Second, you will need to know what the insurance company will expect from you. Third, find a doctor who believes in the procedure…if your doctor is against it in anyway then you’ll be fighting an uphill battle. Schedule a physical and make a list of every single thing that your extra weight affects.
Ask yourself the following questions; How does it affect my moods, lifestyle, sex life, emotions, relationships etc? Do I have heartburn a lot, do I have backaches, (of course you do, everyone has backaches and heartburn, right)? Try to think of every single thing you can that you feel that your weight is the cause of it! Do you have a sound sleep? Almost all people who are overweight have sleep apnea to some degree and so do you, so get tested for it and even if you are restless and kick a lot and don’t breath too well during the night of the testing then good for you. If you are diagnosed with sleep apnea then accept treatment and try it, usually it’s a c-pap machine…you won’t like it and if you don’t use the c-pap machine they may give you then you’ll need an alternative treatment since sleep apnea can cause a lot of health problems that the insurance company won’t want to pay for down the road.
In the mean-time of waiting for your doctor appointment join Weight-Watchers or a similar weight-loss program and keep records. YOU MUST HAVE PROOF of MONTHLY WEIGH-INS. Was that loud and clear? And you need about 6 months worth showing you tried to loose through a program. I am sure you have a friend who has some old cards from WW that you can fill out with your information or you can join online and get started now. But, this article isn’t how to get it sooner, just though I would throw that piece in as an extra treat.
In conclusion, often, if you have potential serious health problems because of your weight and you have shown that you tried to loose the weight and your doctor is in agreement with you then the insurance company will often approve the surgery. Unfortunately, not all of them will – some insurance companies won’t budge even if you do qualify…be persistent and don’t give up.
Car Insurance – A Simple Tip For Saving More
That some folks are spending more than they should in car insurance is a painful thing. And, Although it might be hard to accept, the difference between what they are paying and what they would if they knew better could be up to $1000. Yes, that’s not a typo error. This article will help you get back some of that. Just take your time to read through.
There are a lot of cars out there today. The difference between two may just be a matter of prestige or popularity. How established the manufacturer is could also be a factor. Other factors that a lot of us will also consider are things like fuel consumption, how safe a car is and how trendy it looks. However, few people really ever think about how much more a car may cost them in insurance premium over a few years. Considering how much this could be and that you could save a bundle by simply buying a similar car by another manufacturer, it’s certainly worth taking note of.
Cars have been grouped by insurance companies according to the risk level attached to each. These grouping is usually based on data gathered over years on things like the durability of a car, how prone a car is to certain accidents based on data retrieved from appropriate quarters and such. Certain cars have built a reputation of durability. Others may have built a safety reputation. On the other hand, a car might have been penned down for a trait that attracts higher premiums. I’ll give you an idea of how similar cars could be a world apart in the premiums insurance companies charge for them through the next piece of information. Following is a list of cars that attract the lowest premiums starting from the least expensive to insure (From Reuters News Service based on the 20 best-selling vehicles at the time of the study)…
1. Chrysler Town & Country
2. Chevrolet Cobalt
3. Dodge Caravan
4. Chevrolet Impala
5. Ford Taurus
6. Ford Econoline
7. Jeep Grand Cherokee
8. Chevrolet Malibu
9. GMC Sierra Pickup
10. Toyota Corolla
Now let’s see the most expensive to insure in order of their expensiveness…
1. Ford F-Series
2. Dodge Ram Pickup
3. Ford Explorer
4. Honda Civic
5. Chevrolet Silverado-C/K Pickup
6. Toyota Camry
7. Honda Accord
8. Chevrolet Trailblazer
9. Nissan Altima
10. Ford Focus
You can see how picking a comparable car in the right grouping could easily save you a bundle. This is unless you really are bent on having a particular car model from a particular manufacturer. However, we know that for most of us the price/value is also an important factor.
I really do understand that the two lists do not have all the cars in the world. But I really think the point has been made here. It is that you have to take into consideration what you’ll have to pay as premium before settling for a car. It will be up to you to determine if it makes sense in your case to buy a particular car when a similar car will result in premium that is hundreds of dollars lower.
Knowing the exact difference is important. This will make you weigh your options better. And, with car insurance quotes sites all you’ll need to do is request different quotes for similar car makes to see which is less expensive and by what factor. It will take you a few minutes.
On a final note: For those who already have cars, it may interest you to know that unless you followed certain steps you are certainly paying several hundred dollars more than you should be paying.
Thai Massage Facts
With the ever-increasing popularity of massage therapy, it will not come as a surprise if most people who regularly go to a spa house to avail themselves of it don’t have sufficient knowledge regarding the massage type of their choice. This, perhaps, is a product of the fact that for most individuals, what matters is what the massage does to and for them.
While the aforementioned attitude is okay, no doubt a bit more knowledge always pays. If you are a fan of Thai massage, you might find the following facts interesting:
Thai massage is recognized as a branch of traditional Thai medicine.
Said to be founded by Dr. Jivaka Komarabhacca in the 5th century B.C., Thai massage is one of the three branches of traditional Thai medicine. The other two are meditation and nutritional healing.
It is regarded as a medical discipline by a lot of people.
This notion may have resulted from the fact that it is widely utilized as a form of treatment for various ailments. Another contributory factor is the fact that traditional Thai medicine or TTM is recognized, regulated, and monitored by the Thai government. However, although this is the case, it is important to note that there are a lot of non-medical practitioners of this TTM branch, especially in Western countries and nowadays when it has become more popular than ever.
It has its roots in Ayurvedic healing and Chinese medicine.
Most accounts detailing the birth of this branch of traditional Thai medicine support the theory that it is a combination of both Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. The first clue that points to this conclusion is that Dr. Komarabhacca was an Ayurvedic healer prior to founding Thai Massage. His travels led him to an appreciation of Chinese medicine, which – when he arrived at Thailand – he combined with his healing expertise to come up with what is now known as traditional Thai medicine.
The second, more obvious clue lies in the procedure employed by Thai massage practitioners. The sen lines – where the various massage techniques are focused on – are similar to the Ayurvedic/ yogic notion of nadis or energy centers. Others, though, find that these “lines” bear a semblance to the meridian/energy theory in Chinese ancient medicine; the only difference is that in the Thai concept, sen lines are not connected to the person’s internal organs.
There is a touch of Indian philosophy in Thai Massage.
Ayurvedic philosophy – particularly that pertaining to the concept of tridoshas – plays a crucial role in the success of a genuine Thai massage session. This is because determining the constitution or nature of the recipient – that is, whether he/she is vata, pitta, or kapha – precedes and dictates the type of yoga postures that will be used by the practitioner in order to induce a sense of balance in the person on whom the massage is being done. If the recipient is a pitta, for instance, the practitioner will assist him/her into a yoga position known as cobra; if he/she is a kapha, the plough position will be used instead; and if the person is a vata, the palming technique will be employed, with focus on the recipient’s shoulders.
