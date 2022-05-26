5 Motivational Quotes That Give You Inspiration to Take Action

Share Pin 0 Shares

We all get down sometimes while pursuing our goals. We need motivation to keep going. Motivational quotes provide a great remedy for inspiring you to action. Here are five good quotes that will give you inspiration for action.

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” ~ Andre Gide



Unless you are willing to leave the comfort of status quo then you will never experience the excitement of growth and achievement. You are doomed to repeat the same boring experiences and live in the same stale surroundings. Deep down we all long for a life of expansion. We want to grow. We want to live up to our potential. We experience a meaningful degree of fulfillment once we move beyond the levels that we believed possible. We feel more and more alive as we move forward on our path of personal development.

In order to grow we need to step out into uncharted waters. We need to go where we have never gone and do activities that we have never performed before.

“Never look back unless you are planning to go that way.” ~ Henry D. Thoreau



Keep your attention on where you are going and not on where you are or where you have been in the past. Too often we let our past failures dictate our future plans. This is a major mistake and it will sap your motivation. Instead look at your future opportunities in an optimistic light. Forget your past and forge ahead with new possibilities. Learn from your failures and use them as a foundation for your upcoming successes.

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi



One major pitfall to maintaining motivation lies in our constant struggle with procrastination. However when you look at each day as if it were your last then you realize that the only time you have is today. You have this one moment in time. You are not guaranteed tomorrow. So your prevailing thought process should be to “Do It Now!”

Learn everything that you can. The more experiences that you can gain then the less time you will spend correcting mistakes. Often we can learn a majority of what we need to know by asking questions and getting answers from people who have done what we are attempting to do. Always seek to learn new ideas and insights everyday. This keeps you motivated and excited about life. We get discouraged when we are overwhelmed by confusion and frustration.

“Nothing contributes so much to tranquilize the mind as a steady purpose–a point on which the soul may fix its intellectual eye.” ~ Mary Shelley



Keep your goal at the forefront of your mind it gives your struggles meaning. You will face frustration and disappointment while you are striving to hit your goals. But if the target is clearly defined these feelings will not keep you down.

The goal is the prize. And every prize demands that you pay a price to attain it. When you succeed you will feel so proud of yourself because you did indeed pay that price. You need to see your goal as already attained as you go about doing the work. If you do that then you will remain steady and consistent in your progressive march towards the object that you desire. You will never have to struggle with remaining motivated if you work at keeping your attention fixed on what it is that you want.

“Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent.”~ Marilyn Vos Savant



Success consist of getting up one more time than you got knocked down. Failure is not permanent unless you quit. Commit to finishing what you start and you will discover that it does not matter how many mistakes that you make. You can still succeed if you do not give up. Gain inspiration from the fact that you will eventually achieve success if you keep on keeping on in spite of setbacks. Have the courage to try again and again for as long as it takes until you get what you want.