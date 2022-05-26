Finance
5 Persuasive Reasons Why the Pharmaceutical Organisations Need an ERP Solution
Nowadays, most of the pharmaceutical organisations or companies are facing countless business challenges like requirements in the stringent regulatory, reforms in the radical healthcare, a discerning and demanding customer base, fickle market trends, vying global competition and much more. Today, consumers are trying to look for such health care products that are available at lucrative prices without compromising the quality.
Hence, the pharma distributors and manufacturers are looking for some solution that can effectively diminish the production cost, maximise the efficiency and streamline the operations. In this scenario, ERP solutions are becoming immensely popular in the pharmaceutical industry. Here is a list of 5 persuasive reasons why the pharmaceutical organisations need a potent ERP solution.
#1 Material and Inventory Management
An efficient ERP system dedicated for the pharmaceutical industry has special modules that can not only control the material wastage but can check the inventory levels. Moreover, such modules are perfect for setting targets, pinpointing production material requirements, monitoring all the material usage, generating triggers for replenishment and procurement. Apart from all these, such potent pharma ERP system helps to formulate the reports of inventory status along with reconciling the inventory balances.
#2 Marketing and Sales Management
With the help of an ERP system, managing the contract and processing the sales order instantly becomes easier. Tasks like maintaining all the customer history and records, automatically migrating the information to the sales order, generating precise quotations, executing all the promotional campaigns to drive the ROI etc. become easier. Thus, integrating a robust ERP solution can help you to take care of the marketing and sales activities.
#3 Distribution Management
A pharma ERP solution offers an impeccable feature of batch and lot tracking. With the help of this utterly efficient module, monitoring and checking all the batches from the stage of material requisition to the IPQC (in-progress quality check) stage becomes remarkably smoother.
#4 Document Management and Control
Due to the compliance needs and statutory vigilance, document management is extremely vital for this pharma industry. For the audit checking along with future analysis, recording every process and every historical data is mandatory. A well-devised ERP system can easily do all these tasks. Moreover, accessing any laboratory information becomes effortless as the ERP solution would record everything at a single place.
#5 Recipe Management
To sustain in today’s tough competing business market, most of the drug manufacturers are trying to excavate the price. This industry is all about dealing with critical ingredient formulation. Hence, controlling the drug effectiveness along with the price becomes utterly tough for the manufacturers. Using a potent ERP solution can put an end to this issue by keeping well-balanced track of all these aspects is an effective way.
Apart from all the above-mentioned reasons, with the help of a systematic ERP devised for pharma industry, meeting all the regulatory requirements of the business becomes easier. It would not only offer such a business model that is productive meeting all the government regulations and industry norms but would boost the business revenue as well.
Cash For Clunkers Pros and Cons
I’ve done some research across the Internet and gathered a list of Pros and Cons regarding the “Cash For Clunkers” program. I made a list for the individual who’s considering buying a car through the program, and also a list for the “Collective Soul”, for us to consider the overall impact in the universe, as described in this article.
So far the Pros and Cons add up to this: Individual: 4-Pro, 6-Con. Collective Soul: 6-Pro, 12-Con.
INDIVIDUAL:
Pros
1. $4,500 + other incentives you may be able to save a lot of money on a new car purchase, if you push for more incentives besides just the $4,500.
2. Less Gas. You could save a lot of money at the pump.
3. Cut down on repair costs.
4. Environment – your driving will cause less pollution.
Cons
1. Insurance – it usually costs more to insure a new car.
2. New Debt – it is wise to go into more debt in your financial situation?
3. Wasted parts – your old car will be destroyed. It’s questionable whether or not some of the parts will be recycled.
4. Value added to your old clunker. The used car market may heat up due to decreased supply. It’s possible that your used car may be worth more than the voucher after the trickle-down of this Cash for Clunkers program.
5. More gas. You might be inclined to drive more knowing that your car gets better gas mileage.
6. Comfort Zone. You KNOW your old car. And you know what repairs you’ve done to it and what’s likely to go wrong.
FOR THE COLLECTIVE SOUL:
Pros
1. Increases sales at auto dealers.
2. Surge in new-car sales to consumers who would not otherwise purchase at this time. For the upper and middle income people with good enough credit to get a car loan, gives them a down payment.
3. Old vehicles are typically less fuel-efficient than their modern counterparts, so removing them from the road and replacing them with newer cars would likely decrease individual owners’ and the nation’s consumption of oil.
4. Old vehicles typically do not run as clean as new vehicles, so removing and replacing them on our roads would likely decrease vehicle exhaust emissions, lessening the impact on the environment.
5. Old vehicles were not held to the same crash and safety standards as new cars are held to and tend to be less safe in an accident. Replacing them with newer vehicles could lead to fewer injuries and fatalities in automobile accidents.
6. Automakers are struggling right now, especially domestic automakers. Providing a financial incentive to buy new cars would likely lead to increased car sales, which would generate revenue for the automakers and help them weather the economic downturn, while stimulating the economy at the same time.
Cons
1. Artificial, unsustainable boom in auto sales.
2. Crushing those older running autos makes those parts and vehicles harder to get, and consequently more expensive.
3. Many companies build parts and upgrades for older vehicles. A reduced supply of older vehicles would adversely affect their sales.
4. The automotive restoration and customization industry relies on old cars as the basis of their products. A reduced supply of older vehicles would adversely affect their sales.
5. For lower income people, makes it harder to find and maintain an older vehicle.
6. Convincing low income people, those who drive “clunkers”, to go out and finance a new car when we are still in the midst of the consequences of easy credit in the housing market.
7. Drop in vehicle donations to charities. Some charities that rely on vehicle donations for funding say they’re receiving fewer cars and trucks, because donors change their minds and decide to trade the vehicles in on the Cash for Clunkers program.
8. Some older vehicles actually get better gas mileage than some newer ones. Replacing them would then negate any benefit to the environment or the U.S.’ oil consumption problem.
9. Encouraging consumers to scrap working vehicles could shorten the lives of cars and encourage the production of new cars, which would have a larger adverse affect on the environment that keeping the older car.
10. This proposal would not necessarily benefit the automakers that are in the worst financial shape, as there is no guarantee that consumers would use their incentive to purchase a vehicle from one of those manufacturers and not another company.
11. The program is not restricted to AMERICANS, and not restricted to AMERICAN made vehicles, but it is coming from AMERICAN taxpayer money.
12. It is costing more than $4,500 per trade-in. It is costing approximately $6,000 per vehicle, when factoring in the cost of the extra government staffing, office space rent, equipment, employees, web development, printing of forms, etc.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Car_Allowance_Rebate_System
Nevada’s Tortured Tort Reform
In an effort to thwart a perceived “crisis” and based on fear concocted by media campaigns designed to shift the focus from the real problem, the citizens of the State of Nevada passed a ballot initiative capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice actions. See NRS 41A.035. This cap is unconstitutional under both the provisions of the United States and Nevada Constitutions. The courts should declare the noneconomic damage cap unconstitutional.
A. The Problem
NRS 41A.035 and related provisions, collectively sometimes referred to as “tort reform” were enacted to address the perceived problem of skyrocketing medical malpractice insurance rates coupled with the belief that such rates were either driving physician’s out of practice, limiting their practices, or completely leaving the State of Nevada. The urgency of the need for action and the perception presented was that in some way this problem was immediate and causally connected to recent unreasonably high jury verdicts creating losses for insurers which justified unreasonable rate increases for medical malpractice insurance.
The “problem” is not a creature of the twenty first century that has recently morphed from a single cell into a full blown tumor. Rather, the “problem” has existed for decades. For instance, in September 1976, the Legislative Commission of the Legislative Counsel Bureau, State of Nevada published Bulletin No. 71-1, entitled “The Problem of Medical Malpractice Insurance.” This bulletin grew out of Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 21 (1975), wherein the study was commissioned. The Resolution states,
WHEREAS, There is a nationwide problem of doctors and health care providers obtaining malpractice insurance with many of the insurance carriers getting out of malpractice coverage and others increasing premiums by several hundred percent; and…
WHEREAS, The malpractice problem in Nevada is presently in a state of transition with the exact dimensions of a number of problems unclear;…The bulletin found that the “so-called malpractice crisis” began in the early 1970’s, with the twin problem of high costs of premiums and decreasing availability of insurance.
B. The Historical Causes
It is important to have a general understanding of the “causes” of the alleged crisis in order to evaluate whether the proposed “solution” is rationally related to the interest sought to be protected. In the 1976 Bulletin, the Commission identified a number of potential causes. First, the Commission found that there was no one single “cause.” Among the causes, the Commission included: (a) malpractice itself; (b) the media; (c) national litigiousness; (d) contingency fees; (e) the imposition of no fault insurance; (f) Stock market losses; (g) Inadequate underwriting; and (h) jury verdicts.
While these are not all of the causes, they represent the most frequently discussed. However, the Commission did conclude that the leading cause of the medical malpractice crisis was medical malpractice itself. A decade later, the Legislative Commission revisited the crisis, publishing a “Study of Insurance Against Medical Malpractice,” Bulletin No. 87-18, Legislative Commission of the Legislative Counsel Bureau, State of Nevada, August 1986. (Addendum IV). This bulletin recognized that between the years 1976 and 1983, nationally medical malpractice insurance rates rose only 51%. However, once again the cycle flowed resulting in dramatic increases in 1984 and 1985. Id. This again piqued legislative interest. This time, in addition to the causes previously discussed, the Commission stated, “the insurance industry is at least partially responsible.”
C. The Historical Solutions
As far back as the 1976 Commission study, solutions to the alleged crisis were being proposed. One of the proposed solutions included “tort reform.” These reforms included limitation on jury verdicts. Id. However, as early as this report, the evidence suggested that statistical probability of Plaintiff success was so low that any such limitation would have almost no real impact on insurance rates and availability. The 1976 bulletin states, “only 8 percent of all claims ever go to trial. Only 6 of that 8 percent go all the way to verdict.” Of those, only 17 percent were in favor of Plaintiffs.”
D. The Twenty First Century Problem
With an historical perspective and understanding, we are brought to the instant crisis which lead to the ultimate initiative enactment of NRS §41A.035, limiting noneconomic damages to $350,00.00. The clear purposes behind this tort reform movement included: (a) reducing medical malpractice insurance rates; (b) stabilizing the insurance market and availability of that insurance; and (c) insuring the availability of medical care for the citizens of Nevada.
NRS §41A.035 was introduced in 2003 as Senate Bill 97, which tracked the initiative petition and potential ballot submission to the voters. The legislative history is replete with references to the fact that the Senate Bill 97 and the ballot initiative language were identical. Thus, while the legislature itself did not enact NRS §41A.035, the discussions before the legislature are informative and relevant. On March 23, 2003, Dr. Manthei, an individual whose name was synonymous with the initiative petition, testified before the Senate Judiciary Commission stating, “All we are saying is presently the number of cases and the amount of the awards is making health care unaffordable.”
On March 5, 2003, Ms. Alice Molasky-Arman, Commissioner for the Division of Insurance for the State of Nevada addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee. She testified that between 1999 and 2001, 296 of 552 claims filed closed with no indemnity payment. She further testified that in July 2002, there was a huge spike in the number of claims filed. Id. Ms. Molasky-Arman stated that the 2002 tort reforms did not cause insurance rates to decrease. Both Lawrence Matheis and Assemblywoman Buckley stated that the reforms would not cause insurance premiums to decline. At best, there was some hope that the reforms would result in stabilization. Id.
In discussing the causes of insurance premium increases in Nevada, Ms. Molasky-Arman including in those causes: (a) reinsurance; (b) the lack of competition among insurers; and (c) stock market losses. She did not include in her statement relating to causes jury verdicts and their impact on rates.
With the foregoing background of the alleged “crisis”, the citizens of the State of Nevada were subjected to a media blitz from both proponents and opponents of the ballot initiative. With the fear of unavailability of medical care driving their votes, the citizenry passed the legislation which embodied NRS §41A.035. It is now a confusing contradictory mess to say the least. We will delve into this problem in finer detail in our next EZINE article, or you can write or email us and we will provide you with a list of possible solutions which we are currently taking on behalf of our medical malpractice clients.
Copyright 2008, www.HugginsLaw.com All rights reserved.
Arthritis and the Wear of Cartilage
There are two forms of cartilage in the knee, articular cartilage and the meniscus. Articular cartilage surrounds the surfaces of the bones that make up the knee. The articular cartilage prevents damage when the bones move and rub against one another. Resting on top of the articular cartilage are two wedges of cartilage that make up the meniscus. The meniscus distributes weight evenly throughout the leg. Without the meniscus, weight is applied unevenly to the bones, which results in arthritis of the knee.
Meniscus tears, which are also referred to as cartilage tears, involve pain and swelling in the knee. Sometimes meniscus tears also result in joint locking, which prevents the knee from fully straightening. The meniscus is basically really tough cartilage, which is made up of two menisci that conform to the surfaces of the bones. The menisci can be found on the surface between the femur (thigh bone) and tibia (shin bone).
The two most common causes of meniscus tears are traumatic injury and degeneration. Athletes are prone to traumatic injuries that involve bending and twisting of the knee to result in meniscus tears. Older adults are more prone to degeneration because as people get older, age makes cartilage more susceptible to wear and tear.
Meniscus tears usually involve the following symptoms:
o Pain, swelling and tenderness
o Clicking and popping inside the knee
o Restricted motion
Meniscus Tear Treatment
Many meniscal tears, particularly chronic tears, can be treated non-operatively by physical therapy, strengthening exercises, medications and cortisone injections.
Surgery is not usually necessary to treat meniscus tears. Physical therapy is a more common treatment. Sometimes physical therapy is accompanied by medication and cortisone injections to alleviate pain.
Partial menisectomy surgery is the most common form of surgery for meniscus tears. It involves removal of the torn portion of the meniscus. Usually this is a good option if the tear is small. If the tear is large, surgeons have the option of repairing the meniscus with sutures or tacks instead of moving the torn section of the meniscus entirely.
