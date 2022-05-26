Finance
5 Tips For Addressing Weight Loss In The Horse
Nothing is more worrisome than watching your horse day after day slowly lose weight and not knowing the reason why. Despite making sure they have plenty of access to good quality feed and mineral/vitamin supplements they continue to lose weight. Here are 5 tips that may get you started on the right track to addressing unexpected weight loss in the horse.
Veterinary Evaluation
First and foremost, ALWAYS have your horse evaluated by your veterinarian if they are encountering any kind of health challenge! I cannot stress that enough. There are so many things that may be affecting your horse’s ability to absorb nutrients, from parasites to cancer. Your veterinarian can rule things out for you and make a proper diagnosis if there is a serious medical condition that’s contributing to a weight loss issue in your horse. I’ve seen too many times people take a wait and see attitude to the detriment of the horse.
Intestinal Parasites
A very common reason for horses to lose weight is due to a heavy parasite load. As parasites develop resistance to many of the commercial dewormers available on the market, you may find that your deworming protocols are no longer effective. Your veterinary clinic can do a fecal egg count for you and let you know what kinds of intestinal parasites (if any) your horse may be harboring. From this information, you can then make more targeted decisions as to what deworming protocols might be most effective for your situation.
There are also alternative protocols that are becoming more and more popular among horse caretakers. Many of these are safe to use in conjunction with traditional dewormers and may help increase the effectiveness of your deworming program.
Some of these include:
- Food-grade diatomaceous earth – it is thought that the diatomaceous earth works similarly as it moves through the animal’s digestive tract as it does when applied externally to insects. The microscopic silica-based diatom fossils that make up the fine powder penetrate the exoskeleton of the insects, causing them to dehydrate and die.
- Essential oils – Animals in the wild will hunt out and eat certain types of plants not normally in their everyday diet to help clear their bodies of parasites. Certain medicinal-grade essential oils are thought to help rid the body of internal parasites based on the historical use of these plants by both ancient cultures and wild animals. Whether these help by boosting the host’s natural immune system or acting directly against the parasite is unclear. Oils that may help most are – Tarragon, Ocotea, Di-Gize and Longevity.
- Immune System Supplementation – an organism that has a compromised immune system is going to be more susceptible to all types of infection, including that of internal and external parasites. Adding supplements that are high in antioxidants may help your horse’s ability to deal with these attacks naturally. Immune support is very important for maintaining the geriatric horse.
Equine Dentistry
I’ve been surprised at the number of people that I’ve encountered over the years that are unaware that horses need routine dentistry. There are many factors that play into the function of the horse’s jaw and how the horse’s teeth erupt and wear continually. The way a horse moves, position it eats, what it eats, etc. all contribute to whether a horse will develop dental imbalance. If the teeth are out of balance and the horse cannot effectively masticate his food, they are less likely to be able to absorb the necessary nutrients from that food. Older horses may have worn out the life of their teeth or have missing teeth, also contributing to problems with properly processing their food. Having your horse checked by a reputable equine dentist at least once or twice per year may save your horse some grief down the road.
Adding Calories
Your horse’s weight loss may just be a simple matter of math… they are burning more calories than they are taking in. Upping your horse’s hay and/or feed may be necessary, particularly for horses in heavy training or working horses. However, adding a high-quality high-calorie fat source may be all that is necessary to turn the corner. Traditionally people have added corn oil to their horses feed as a top dress. However, since corn oil is not fully digestible, you have to give large quantities for it to be effective and many horses don’t find that much oil on their feed palatable. The most popular oils that are highly digestible, palatable and provide added benefits to skin and hair coat are – flax seed, soybean, and wheat germ oils.
Alternative Forages
When dealing with geriatric horses, the ability to chew becomes increasingly problematic, not to mention the aging digestive tract becomes less efficient and able to pull the necessary nutrients from what they can chew. Adding some more easily chewed and digestible forages may help. You will want to make sure and consult with your veterinarian before changing your horse’s diet though. Certain conditions, like liver and kidney dysfunction, require special dietary consideration.
Alfalfa – For all my older broodmares, we provide once daily soaked alfalfa cubes in addition to having access to free choice coastal hay and light grazing. In the cube form, the alfalfa is already chopped and the soaking helps to soften the forage for easy chewing. It also has a higher protein and calcium content which helps to support those aging muscles and bones.
Beet Pulp – Soaked beet pulp is also a very popular forage alternative. It’s very high in calcium and very easily digestible. Most horse’s find it quite tasty and easy to eat, even horses with no teeth at all!
Complete Senior Feeds – There are a number of high-quality complete senior feeds available on the market these days. Many of these can even be soaked for easy digestion for horse’s that are toothless or have problems chewing. When looking for a senior feed, I typically try and avoid those that have a lot of sugars (typically molasses). I prefer feeds that are alfalfa meal based so I know exactly what my horse is getting. I avoid those that have “hay byproduct” as the first ingredient listed. The consistency of the feed cannot be guaranteed when they can pretty much use anything considered a hay. If they list alflafa meal on the label, then I know they MUST use alfalfa, nothing else.
First Responders, EMTs, and Paramedics Are Not Just "Ambulance Drivers"
A number of years back I decided to become a Firefighter. First off, I thought that it would be a good idea to consult with my friends that were already in the field. A good friend of mine told me that in order to make yourself a better candidate for hire, I needed to become a Paramedic, but even before that, I must first become an EMT. I thought it was going to be a breeze, but after my first day of class, I realized that maybe I bit off more than I can chew, and that Firefighters knew a lot more than I originally thought. You see, I was just like you, a member of the general public that thought that the people inside the ambulance were in fact just the “drivers,” it turns out that this could not be further than the truth.
First Responders, EMTs, Paramedics and other EMS personel are highly trained professionals that take great pride in being the first line of defense in the treatment of your loved ones. This specialized group of people can be found anywhere in the field or the hospital. One thing for sure, is that if you have ever had chest pain, shortness of breath, or have found yourself trapped in a burning car you will quickly see that these people are not just licensed to drive, but are quick on their feet, highly trained, specialized personal.
So, what do EMS personal know? There are many levels to the knowledge base of the workers that represent those in EMS and each have their own personal expertise. It is often difficult to determine who is who when 911 is called, but “typically” the Paramedic is the highest level of “pre-hospital” medical care you can receive in the field. Paramedics have the ability to administer a multitude of drugs that can help even the most desperate of victims. Paramedics have specialized skills and treatments that they are authorized to administer to patients that include, but are not limited to the following:
Various Advanced life support medications that vary per region
PROCEDURES AND SKILLS
RSI (RAPID SEQUENCE INTUBATION)
External Jugular Vein Access
Transcutaneous Cardiac Pacing
Oral Endotracheal Intubation
Oral Endotracheal Intubation
Synchronized Cardioversion
Insertion of Nasogastric/Orogastric Tube
Needle Thoracostomy
Intraosseous Infusion
Nasotracheal Intubation
Needle Cricothyrotomy
Vagal Maneuvers
Axial Spinal Stabilization
Pulse Oximetry
Esophageal Tracheal Airway Device (ETAD)
MEDICAL EMERGENCIES
Adult Respiratory Emergencies
Shock (Non-Traumatic)
Altered Level of Consciousness/Seizures
Poisonings (ALS)
Adult Airway Obstruction
Heat Related Emergencies
Cold Related Emergencies
Poisonings (BLS)
CARDIAC EMERGENCIES – ADULT
Suspected Acute
Adult Tachycardias
Non-Traumatic Hypertensive Crisis
Adult Bradycardia
Adult Cardiac Arrest
12 Lead Electrocardiography
Automatic External Defibrillation AED
PEDIATRIC EMERGENCIES
Pediatric Cardiac Arrest (1 Day to 14 years of Age)
Pediatric Altered Level of Consciousness
Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies
Pediatric Seizure
Pediatric Allergic Reaction
Pediatric Airway Obstruction
TRAUMA
Trauma Triage Criteria & Destination
Adult Trauma
Pediatric Trauma
Glasgow Coma Scale Operational Definition
Fractures and Dislocations
BURN
Burn Criteria & Destination
Adult Burns
Pediatric Burns
OBSTETRICAL/NEONATAL EMERGENCIES
Newborn Care
Obstetrical Emergencies
MCI/HAZMAT
Medical Response to a Multi-Casualty Incident
Medical Response to a Haz-Mat Incident
TRANSFER OF PATIENTS
EMT-P Inter-facility Transport Guidelines
Inter-facility Transport – Nurse Staffed Units
Transport of Patients
Cardiovascular “Stemi” Receiving Centers
POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
Physician on Scene
Suspected Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Incident
Responsibility for Patient Management
Reporting Incidents of Suspected Abuse/Neglect
Patient Refusal of Care or Other Patient Request
Guidelines for Adult Refusal of Care
Determination of Death on Scene
Withholding Resuscitative Measures
POLST Form
EMSA DNR Form
Do Not Resuscitate (DNR)
A Paramedic operates under the license of the Medical Director. The Medical Director is a licensed doctor in that Paramedic state, city, or county. Paramedics have a limited scope of practice that is referenced in their Protocols. Protocols are basically the foundation to the treatment the Paramedic operates within. Paramedics operate under the strict guidelines of these rules set forth by medical direction. Protocols can vary across the United States. Some Paramedics have more protocols than others, and have the ability to operate autonomously within these protocols. Typically Paramedics that are in rural areas have more ability to perform more skills and give more medications than their counterparts in the “big city”, because medical care is so far away and time in a true medical emergency is of the essence.
So do you still think that EMS personal are just drivers? Let’s review just ONE drug that almost all Paramedics are familiar with and use in the field. Keep in mind that this is just one of about 30 drugs Paramedics are able to use in an area located in San Bernardino California’s (ICEMA Region). Paramedics are required to recognize when this drug is indicated and not indicated. The drug used below has the capability to save or kill someone under it’s use, and is measured by micro grams, per kilogram, per minute, coupled with the desired effects on the a given patient.
——-
Advanced Life Support Medication
DOPAMINE – Sympathetic agonist – A naturally occurring catecholamine and a chemical precursor of
norepinephrine. It acts on alpha-receptors, is dose dependent, and causes peripheral vasoconstriction. The effect on beta 1 receptors causes a positive inotropic effect on the heart, without increasing myocardial oxygen demand as much as Epinephrine. Dopamine maintains renal and mesenteric blood flow, when used in lower therapeutic doses. Used in patients with significant hypertension, when fluid replacement is unsuccessful.
Side Effects: Increased heart rate. Can worsen or induce both narrow complex and wide complex arrhythmias.
Deactivated by alkaline solutions such as Sodium Bicarbonate. May cause hypotension in patients taking Dilantin.
Infiltration of IV will cause localized tissue necrosis. Notify receiving facility if IV infiltrates. Do not give via IO.
Typical Preparations: 200mg/5ml: Ampule or Vial and premixed IV solution.
Dose:
Adult: 5-20mcg/kg/min. For the average adult 400mg of Dopamine in 250ml D5W at a rate of 30-
60 microdrops/minute provides this dose range. Titrate to blood pressure and other signs of
perfusion.
Pediatric: Contraindicated in children under 8 years of age within the ICEMA region.
This concludes our review of the ALS (Advanced Life Support) medication Dopamine.
——-
Sounds easy enough right? Most cab drivers, truck drivers, and airport shuttle drivers know about these things, so why not just call them the “ambulance driver” too? So as you can see, there is just a tad bit more to the ambulance driver than you originally thought. Am I right?
Most people respect and are somewhat familiar with the vast knowledge and extraordinary services nurses provide, but on the other hand have limited knowledge of what the capabilities of EMS are. Many times, I have been asked by nurses in the field if Paramedics are allowed to perform even the simplest of skills such as start an IV. Sometimes, these remarks are said with “tongue in cheek” because of the sometimes “ugly” workplace rivalry between Paramedics and Nurses. Did you know that most Paramedics have the ability to perform more advanced skills than that of their counterparts the nurses? In many states, counties, and cities Paramedics do not require the doctors advanced orders before performing life saving measures or to administer advanced life support medications. Paramedics are allowed to make split second decisions based on their patient’s signs and symptoms. The ability to work within their protocols allows the medics to change procedures and medications as the patient’s condition improves or worsens. Nurses are required to follow the orders of their doctor before most medications are administered. Another distinctive difference between Paramedics and Nurses is that there are certain skills that may only be performed by Paramedics and Doctors trained to do so. So, Are Paramedics better than Nurses? No, of course not! They are two completely different medical service providers. Paramedics and Nurses both have their limitations. Paramedics, EMTs, and EMS personal are again, specialized personal that are trained to perform specialized work.
So how does one become a Paramedic you ask? The requirements to become a Paramedic vary between states. In most states you must first become an EMT and acquire at least one year of field experience prior to applying to Paramedic school. The next step into getting into Paramedic school is to pass a college proficiency exam, a Paramedic academy entrance exam, oral exam, background check, medical examination, and have the necessary prerequisites to enter the Paramedic academy that can include anatomy, physiology, or medical terminology. The entire academic process can take approximately two years or more. (Depending on the program, prerequisites ETC) Many Paramedic Academy’s take one year to complete. Paramedic training is some of the toughest academic training around. Students must maintain a score of at least 80 percent to pass throughout their entire class time or are subjected to dismissal from the academy. Many will have to attempted to pass the Paramedic Academy several times before graduating. Once the academy is completed, students will have to pass a national registry examination, state examination, and finally a local examination. The fees, regulations, and form filling are endless (Especially in “anti-business friendly” California). EMS personal are required to keep their certifications, licenses updated and current by attending skills and continuous education classes. After the completion of mandated training hours, EMS personal must submit completed training certificates noting the minimum skills training hours, academic review have been met, and of course..pay the necessary fees in order to maintain their accreditation or license requirements.
I hope that this article has given you a greater understanding of capabilities of the “ambulance driver” and to know that this term is considered to be little insulting by some in the EMS field. So, the next time your loved one finds themselves at the mercy of the 911 system, you can feel a sense of relief knowing that a “cab driver” is not on the way, but an “ambulance driver” is.
NPI Number – Can a Foreign Dr. Apply for a NPI Number
NPI number or National Provider Identifier number is an identification number that is now required of all healthcare providers. It was instituted to provide a unique identifier for each individual provider.
This number will be required as of May 23, 2007 to be entered on any medical insurance claim forms for payment to be made. So if you expect to be reimbursed by insurance companies for services, you’ll need to obtain an NPI number.
But, can a foreign Dr. apply for a NPI number? Yes. A foreign Dr. can apply for an NPI with a mailing address and a practice location that have a foreign address. The application will not be denied for a foreign address.
If you still need to obtain your NPI application, you can complete the application online in about 15 minutes or you can request a written form and submit it to NPI Enumerator
PO Box 6059
Fargo, ND 58108-6059
Applications may take as little as a few hours or several days to process. As we get closer to the deadline of May 23, 2007 it may take longer to process if very many providers have procrastinated in applying for their NPI’s.
NPI numbers will eventually replace your Medicare provider number, Medicaid provider number, Champus provider number, UPIN number, and all other payors’ unique provider numbers (such as Blue Cross Blue Shield).
Once an NPI number is assigned to a covered healthcare provider it will not change. NPI numbers will travel with a healthcare provider if they move from one geographical location to another. NPI numbers can be deactivated if the healthcare provider is deceased or goes out of business. NPI numbers will not be reissued to a different healthcare provider once they have been deactivated.
Copyright 2007 Alice Scott
How to Invest in Commercial Real Estate With Self-Directed IRA Funds
Sunny Doe has been working as an Engineer in the Bay Area for more than 15 years. Over the years, he contributed to his company’s 401K plan and has accumulated over $350K in his IRA rollover account. While it is very convenient to invest in the stock market, he notices that the returns on the mutual funds in his IRA account are under-performing. As he grows older, Sunny faces the reality that his gray hair is not his asset but could be a liability in the high-tech field. He is also concerned about the volatility of the stock market. On a day the market is doing well, Sunny enjoys checking the balance of his account several times. On a bad day, he feels discouraged and questions the investment choices made. In addition, Sunny also wants to diversify his investments as most of it has been placed in the stock market.
After learning that he can use money from a self-directed IRA to invest in real estate, he is motivated since he has been successful in real estate investments where he has more comfort and control. Learning that 44% of net worth per capita in the US is in real estate, he knows he is in the right direction. Upon further research, he discovers that money from a self-directed IRA account can be used as a down payment.
What is a self-directed IRA?
In 1974, Congress enacted The Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) which established IRA’s to give us the freedom to make our own Individual Retirement Arrangement or IRA. ERISA allows you to open an IRA account and control the investment of your money. It did not state that you have to invest in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds. Most IRA companies choose to focus on stocks and mutual funds because it makes good business sense for them. It’s like McDonald’s focuses on fast foods and does not serve prime rib. So if you want to have more investment choices besides stocks and mutual funds, you have to use a service of a self-directed IRA company. Once you open a self-directed IRA account, you can use the money to invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, mortgage notes, businesses, precious metals and other assets.
Self-directed IRA Companies
Below are some of the companies that offer self-directed IRA accounts. The author does not endorse any companies.
- Equity Trust Company, (440) 323-5491.
- IRA Trust Services, (650) 593-2221.
- Pensco Trust, (866) 818-4472.
When you contact these companies for information about their fees, they normally provide a service menu and associated fees. Some are based on the size of the assets and/or the number of assets, some are based on the services you need.
There are 3 kinds of self-directed IRA companies. You need to know this to understand how they operate.
- Custodian: this company holds the assets on your behalf and executes your instructions. It is normally a bank or entity approved by the IRS to hold the self-directed IRA assets.
- Trustee: this company just holds the self-directed IRA assets. It’s normally a bank.
- Administrator: this company just does the paper work. It normally works with a trustee or a division of a bank.
What are some prohibited transactions or restrictions of a self-directed IRA?
- You are not permitted to buy or sell a property between your IRA account and yourself, or your spouse, or your direct ascendants or descendant.
- An IRA owner is not permitted to commingle self-directed IRA funds with his personal funds. However, the IRS allows an IRA owner to use personal funds to pay for incidental fees, e.g. closing costs.
- The IRS precludes any personal guarantee for the loan and treats the violation the same as a withdraw from IRA account. Most commercial loans require personal guaranty. And so financing is the major challenge. Non-recourse commercial loans in which the property itself is the only collateral do not require this personal guarantee. However, it is difficult to apply for a non-recourse loan. In addition, most non-recourse commercial lenders are not familiar with loaning money to a self-directed IRA account as the borrowing entity. So they are somewhat hesitant in lending money especially when the self-directed IRA account is the only borrowing entity of the property. The so-called self-directed IRA and hard-money lenders that do not require the personal guarantees literally charge “an arm and a leg”, e.g. 8% to 12% interest for the loan. So, getting financing at a low rate seems to be the trickiest part.
Financing for Properties with self-directed IRA Funds
Sunny has several financing options:
- Buy in cash: This is the easiest and most straight-forward way to invest with fund from a self-directed IRA. However, this puts a major restriction on size of his investment properties. Besides, Sunny loves the idea of using someone else’s money to make money.
- Get seller to finance: This may work out. However, most sellers prefer to get cash for their properties. The seller who agrees to provide financing probably had a problem selling the property. If so, there may be something wrong with the property.
- Borrow money from a “self-directed IRA” or hard-money lender: These lenders charge very high interest rates, 8% to 12%. Sunny has a major problem with this kind of interest rate. The banks will end up keeping all of the profits!
- Apply for a non-recourse loan: It’s fairly hard to qualify for a non-recourse loan as lenders tend to have very strict guidelines, for example:
· The borrower must be an experienced commercial real estate investor with high net worth and stellar credit history. And so Sunny wants to work with a local lender who knows him well.
· The property has to have long term lease with a national tenant, e.g. Walgreens.
· The property is in good condition and at a good location.
· The loan amount has be large, e.g. at least $1MM.
- Invest together with other investors: Sunny buys a commercial retail property together with other investors. All the co-owners apply for one loan. As long as he owns less than 20% of the property (this limit is set by individual lender), the lender does not require him to provide loan application and sign any guarantee. This will satisfy the IRS restriction on personal guarantees. Sunny pays the lowest interest rate and can maximize leverage in the best properties. This is the best option for self-directed IRA investors as they co-own a better property at the lowest interest rate.
Income Tax: Assuming Sunny deposits 30% and borrows 70% of the money to buy the property, then 30% of the income will be taxed deferred. This cash flow will go back to his self-directed IRA account. The other 70% of the income attributable to the debt is subject to income tax called Unrelated Business Income Tax or UBIT tax at the trust rate. All of the rental expenses and depreciation are deductible from income. In addition, the first $1,000 of income is exempt from UBIT tax. When the property is sold, the IRA may avoid UBIT and capital gains tax if the debt had been paid off by principal payment at least one year before the sale.
Title to the property
His self-directed IRA account, not Sunny Doe, must be on title to the property. For example if he has a self-directed IRA account with Pensco Trust, he must take title as “Pensco Trust FBO (For the Benefit Of) Sunny Doe’s IRA Account”. Pensco Trust will sign all the real estate and loan documents on Sunny’s behalf as trustee of his account at close of escrow. Sunny applies for a tax ID from the IRS website for this entity after close of escrow for income taxes filing.
Possible Investment Scenario
Sunny invests with his brother in a $2M single-tenant dialysis center on a 10 years NNN lease with a net operating income of $150,000 (cap rate of 7.5%). They form a Limited Liability Company (LLC) to take title to the property. The LLC operating agreement specifies that his brother owns 80% and Pensco Trust FBO Sunny Doe’s IRA Account owns 20% of the property. With this arrangement, they apply for $1.4M (70% LTV) loan with a national lender and use a total of $600,000 for a down payment. $120,000 of this $600,000 comes from Sunny’s IRA account since it owns 20%. Since Sunny’s share is 20% initially, only Sunny’s brother has to apply for the loan and provides lender with financial documents. The bank also requires Sunny’s brother to sign a personal guaranty; hence Sunny is not obligated to sign a personal guaranty which in turn complies with IRS requirements.
