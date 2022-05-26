Finance
A Word on Word-of-Mouth Marketing
Some Public Relations purists seem to be giving a derisive sniff to all of the attention paid to Word-of-Mouth and word-of-mouse marketing. They contend, and rightly so, that new innovations have always had vocal early adopters, and publics have long sought out communities of interest to help them make important decisions.
The complaints revolve around the fact that other related but sometimes competitive disciplines – advertising, direct marketing, Web marketing, research and even management consulting – are “stealing” the Word-of-Mouth Marketing concept and calling it their own.
Get over it. The time you spend complaining is time you should be spending polishing your Word-of-Mouth Marketing skill set.
Earlier this year, we arranged a meeting with six of our colleagues in the Worldcom Public Relations Group to compare notes on each agency’s Word-of-Mouth Marketing programs. In reviewing each firm’s Word-of-Mouth marketing formal and informal programs, we found a common thread that runs through all our effective Word-of-Mouth Marketing efforts.
Below are a few of the most prevalent themes:
You Can’t Do It Without Research
Quite possibly the biggest difference between today’s Word-of-Mouth Marketing and Social Media programs and the ones conducted in the past is the ability to ground the program in research that improves the likelihood of its success.
Bain Consulting Group has pioneered a “Net Promoter Score” that assigns a score to a company’s recommendability based on a single question: “How likely would you be to recommend this company’s product or service to someone else?”
Kaizo has created a research methodology that identifies the reasons why an individual would make that recommendation. This same research methodology could be used to understand why employees refer employers, or why investment analysts recommend securities.
Getting into the hearts and minds of an organization’s biggest fans and worst detractors is critical to creating your cadre of Word-of-Mouth marketing advocates. Without research, you’ll be guessing, and you’ll likely be wrong -more importantly you will be missing an essential metric to prove if your efforts are paying off.
Social Media – A Built-In Outlet for Word-Of-Mouth
Don’t get hooked on the fact that WOM stands for Word-of-Mouth. It might just as well stand for word-of mouse. If you’re a homeowner or do-it-yourself type, you probably have a can of WD-40 on a shelf somewhere in your basement or your garage. The product has been around for more than 50 years, and people have been recommending it to friends, neighbors and colleagues for just as long to solve problems ranging from a squeaky door hinge to removing tar and dead bugs from bumpers and windshields.
By creating an online WD-40 Social Media Fan Club, the company with the help of Nuffer Smith Tucker Public Relations, was able to give those passionate fans a more efficient way to share their experiences through Social Media. The power of that fan club became evident when the company polled its members to identify the top uses for the product. The company had originally hoped to generate a list of 200 uses. It got back more than 360,000 submissions that led to a final list of 2,000 with more coming in every day.
Word-of-Mouth – It’s More Than Marketing
As ad agencies and direct marketing firms have jumped on the word-of-mouth bandwagon, most of the focus has been on use of the technique for attracting consumers. However, members of the Worldcom Group agreed that companies just getting started on formalizing their Word-of-Mouth efforts can be equally well-served focusing on more specific publics or audiences.
B2B marketing, for instance, clearly has significant opportunities to become more disciplined at Word of Mouth Marketing. A number of studies have shown that the higher the risk associated with the purchase decision, the more likely the customer is to rely on friends, colleagues, and experts for advice rather than impersonal channels like traditional advertising and direct marketing (e.g. Social Media).
It stands to reason, then, that B2B Marketing products and services, which generally are “make or break” propositions, are more apt to be adopted through word-of-mouth than many consumer products, where the consequence of a bad decision is hardly long-term.
The Non-Profit Sphere
And don’t forget Word of Mouth in the non-profit world. As one component of a broad-based Social Media program, Padilla Speer Beardsley created a MySpace (Social Media) page for the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP). A MySpace presence provides an opportunity for patients, families, donors and others to share their stories, and invite others to become a friend to the NMDP.
The site http://www.myspace.com/marrowdonation hasn’t yet been officially launched, but is steadily building a base of friends (135 at this writing) just through – what else – Word of Mouth!
For those of you practicing Public Relations who believe that Word-of-Mouth is nothing new, and that there’s little to be learned from today’s successful campaigns, it’s time to think again. We live in the world of Web 2.0.
Access to faster, less-expensive research, widespread adoption of Social Media, social networking tools and the rise of consumer influencers show that it’s time to usher in Public Relations 2.0. A better understanding of the role of personal recommendations on the success of a product or service should compel every practitioner to re-examine their attitudes toward what is arguably the world’s oldest Public Relations technique: Word of Mouth.
What To Look For When Choosing Your Hotel Insurance Policy
Owning and running a hotel or any other type of accommodation is a challenge, especially during the current tough economic climate, but there is no excuse for not making sure that your business, staff and guests are covered by the correct level of insurance.
Hotel insurance is not just for hotels, because you can also find the correct type of insurance often bracketed into this insurance category for the following types of accommodation:
• Hotel
• Guest House
• Bed And Breakfast (B&B)
• Motel
• Hostel
• Guest Accommodation
Although there are many types of insurance policies when it comes to hotels and accommodation, some of the things that you really should look for in your cover include:
Buildings and Contents – As with any type of building that you own, you need to make sure that you insure both the building and the contents for the correct value, because should the worse happen, you need to make sure that your level of insurance is enough to cover the money you need to get the hotel back to its original position.
Liability Insurances – Public, employers and product liability are all types of insurances that could be vital when it comes to your hotel, guest house, B&B or other type of accommodation. Liability insurance can help protect you if a guest should fall and injure themselves, with employers liability helping to protect your staff should they be hurt or injured whilst working in or for your hotel.
Business Interruption – This type of insurance cover is sometimes overlooked but can really act as a business and life saver should your business be closed down for a short to medium term period. For example, if your hotel was flooded in June (it does happen) and you had to close down for three months to refurbish, having this type of insurance cover would offer you some income to keep your business going.
Legal Expenses / Protection – Running a hotel means that you will probably be employing staff and you will definitely be hosting guests and this type of insurance provides cover for any legal expenses which are incurred following any disputes with customers and also staff. For example, if a member of staff decided that they were going to try and sue you for a particular reason, this type of insurance cover can help to pay the bills if the case goes to court etc
Above all, you should always check that your insurance policy offers the correct level and type of coverage for your business.
What You Need to Know About B2B Versus B2C Marketing
When it comes to strategies for your brand/business, content marketing is extremely effective and extremely necessary. The fact is that you won’t get very far without a content marketing strategy. That applies to all businesses, including business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) businesses, although your approach to content marketing will be different between the two. It is essential that you understand the differences so that you can market effectively
Embracing your target audience
When it comes to a content marketing strategy (any content marketing strategy), you need to identify and embrace your target audience before you can put any strategy in place and before you can create goals and milestones for your business. There is actually a preliminary step that you should take before you do anything else, which is that you need to determine and create the persona for your ideal target audience member.
It is important to understand exactly what a B2B and B2C business are all about and what they need.
B2B: The B2B customer is interested in acquiring a product and/or service that will enhance what that particular business is already offering. It is critical that the choice of product and/or service is an appropriate one. After all, the reputation of that business rests on that particular decision (and similar decisions like that one).
B2C: The B2C customer is looking for products and/or services that will affect that individual positively. The potential consequences of a bad choice are not far-reaching in that case. The only person who will be affected by the choice will be the person who has bought the product and/or service.
What results are you hoping to achieve from your content marketing?
Before you develop any content marketing strategy, you should define exactly what you hope to get from your efforts. You may be hoping to get more leads based on your content marketing. If you have a B2C business, you will need to make sure that everyone is aware of your brand.
You will need to make your best effort to engage those people (or, at least, a large percentage of them). After all, you not only want those people to understand how amazing and valuable your offerings are but you also want them to tell other people about your brand so that they can also become loyal to your brand as well.
Getting into the head of your customer
If you are able to figure out not that the other person wants to buy your products and/or services but also why that person wants to buy your products and/or services, you will be one step ahead. One really effective way to achieve this is with the right keywords and key phrases. If you aren’t sure what those are, you can pinpoint them (or at least get a better sense of them) by looking at what your competitors are writing.
If you have a B2B business, identifying issues that are plaguing your target audience is critical to your success. In fact, not only is identifying the issues important but coming up with a solution to the problems is even more critical to your relationship with the other person. In a B2C situation, you will need to figure out exactly what invokes an emotional reaction in the other person (or business owner).
Identifying your unique selling proposition (USP)
Every business must have a USP. It is what makes other people choose to engage with you and to eventually do business with you and to buy what you are selling. It makes other people understand clearly why they should buy from you instead of other business people. After you have identified your USP, you will want to engage people with it.
If you have a B2B business, you will need to present your solution to the problem to demonstrate to the other person why you are who he or she should buy from. If you have a B2C business, it is important for you to keep in mind that that the other person is not merely interested in valuable, educational information. He or she is also (and probably most) interested in getting something from you that will change his or her life for the better in some way.
Figuring out exactly where you are going to share your content marketing materials
Determining exactly where you are going to post your content marketing materials is as important as the quality of your content. If you have a B2B business, your content will be most effective in the form of blogs on your website, as well as syndicating the content to social media channels such as LinkedIn, SlideShare, and YouTube. If you have a B2C business, the popular social networks will probably work most effectively.
Conclusion
There many different types of businesses, some of them B2B and some of them B2C. B2B and B2C business are unique and face unique challenges. It is important to remember that one distinct difference between the two types of businesses is that one is looking for value (on a broad scale) while the other is looking for a human/emotional connection. In any case, all businesses need to make marketing efforts that bring positive results and that allow those business owners to bring their businesses to the next level.
Learn How To Hire A General Contractor
Life is full of decisions – If your are planning to build a custom home, your decision making skills will need to be improved dramatically. One of the most important decisions will be: who will build my future quality home?.
The first step is to have an idea about the scope of the project. For instance, you will need to know the size of your proposed custom home, how many rooms, how many baths, etc. If you have a copy of the floor plans, it will be easier for the custom home builder to give an accurate bid. Note: These guidelines also apply for house remodeling jobs.
The process of selecting a general contractor to build your custom home will require several meetings to exchange information:
At this point you are probably wandering, where do I find good licensed General Contractors?. There are several reliable sources:
- Start with the web. You can find anything on the internet, as long as you use the right keywords. In this instance, you might want to try the following keywords in your favorite search engine: “licensed general contractor” + “state where you live”.
- Better Business Bureau. Your local Better Business Bureau will provide a list of Homes builder that meet your criteria.
- The local home builder association can provide with members that will meet your needs.
- Visit the construction sites and try to get the names of the builders.
First Meeting:
Before the first meeting, you will need communicate with the home builder and request him/her to bring proof of his/her documentation:
- Current General Contractors License.
- Current Liability Insurance.
- Current work comp insurance, if the builder has his own employees.
- The home builder must be a member of the local builder association or a member of the Better Business Bureau
- Make sure that the General Contractor has a permanent address and not a P.O. Box.
- Review pictures of his work portfolio.
- Ask your potential builder if he will get all the necessary permits. If he ask you to do it as a home owner, He is not the home builder you want. He might have a problem with his license.
- Ask your builder to supply you with references of his previous jobs.
If your potential candidate breezes through your interview, it will be time to go over your project.
- You, the homeowner, needs to be able to visualize the every room and corner in the house to be able to explain your special needs to the home builder.
- If you have floor plans available, provide a copy of the floor plan. It will be easier for the General Contractor to provide a more accurate estimate on your project.
- Request a detailed bid on your project with separate material and labor components. In this way, you will be able to compare different bids.
- Ask for the warranty in writing
Bids:
Before selecting your contractor, you will need at least 3 proposals. All the agreements and verbal promises should be put in writing to protect all parties involved on your project.
The contract:
In addition to the start and end dates of the project, the contract needs to have a detailed description of all the work to be performed. It also needs to include the total cost of the project and a schedule of the payment to the General Contractor.
Some additional items to include are:
- Daily clean up around the work site and final clean up.
- A binding arbitration clause in case of disagreements.
One final word. Before signing any contract make sure you understand all the components. It is your home. You have a right to ask questions and explanations. Do not make your decision on price alone; reliability, quality of work , and on time performance are also important.
Remember that the Contractor you select will end up knowing you better than your doctor. You and your family will see the contactor during the project every day. The relationship between the home builder and the client is crucial for the success of the project.
