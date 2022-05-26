News
Adley Rutschman records first multihit game, but Orioles shut out, 2-0, in rubber game vs. Yankees
For as comfortable as Adley Rutschman has looked in big league batter’s boxes, having the kind of lengthy at-bats Orioles manager Brandon Hyde wishes he could receive up and down the lineup, the phenom admits he’s still trying to get settled in as a major leaguer.
“Everything feels a little different right now,” Rutschman said. “But for the most part, I think I’m just trying to compete and just help the team win.”
He gave his best effort Wednesday, as the only Oriole to record multiple hits in a 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees, leaving Baltimore with a third straight series defeat to the American League East leaders.
Rutschman’s first career two-hit game showcased his ability not only to work long at-bats, but also to pounce on strikes. In his first at-bat, he fouled off five straight two-strike pitches before slapping the 10th pitch he saw from Yankees left-hander JP Sears into right field. With one out in the ninth, he sent Clay Holmes’ first offering up the middle, starting a rally that fell short. Holmes’ 96 mph sinker was the 11th fastball thrown to Rutschman, who made contact on all of them, including one for a lineout with an expected batting average of .710 in the sixth.
The 24-year-old is averaging 4.86 pitches per plate appearance thus far. No player who has seen at least 100 pitches this year entered Wednesday with a better mark, and since pitch tracking began in 2008, only eight have finished a season above it. Rutschman, who hit .309 with a .942 OPS across three minor league levels before his promotion, is batting .250 with a .668 OPS, figures that should improve with time and more games like Wednesday’s.
“He controls the strike zone,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “For the most part, he swings at strikes, puts good swings on strikes. Thought he had really good at-bats tonight, a couple hits and the lineout. We just need more of that, and we need guys to be able to get in hitters’ counts.”
It wasn’t a perfect night for Rutschman. In his first major league chance to catch a base stealer, his throw went into center field for an error and allowed a run to score, though it was eventually ruled an earned run. It was the latter of two right-hander Tyler Wells allowed in the fourth inning, the only frame he was scored upon in Wednesday’s five innings paired with Rutschman.
“Adley was great back there,” Wells said. “Me and him were on the same page most of the game. He received it really well. He blocked really well. He’s definitely a great catcher to have behind the plate as far as presence. He’s a wide guy, so he gives a good target. Coming up to us at the end of each and every inning, honestly, it’s kind of a nice touch. It definitely builds that bond between a pitcher and catcher, and I thought he did great tonight.”
Rutschman, though, has steps he wants to take.
“From day one I stepped in the box, just trying to get more comfortable, and I feel like I’ve been able to do that,” Rutschman said. “But just looking forward to mostly just settling in, helping the team win.”
RISP and reward
Wells had held New York to one hit in three scoreless innings before Aaron Judge one-hopped the left field wall for a double to open the fourth. Back-to-back singles from Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andújar brought him home. They accounted for the only hits by either team with a runner in scoring position.
Wells did not allow any further damage, with right fielder Anthony Santander’s dive to rob Judge of a run-scoring hit ending the fifth and Wells’ outing. In three starts against New York, Wells has a 2.57 ERA, though the Orioles have dropped each of those games.
Baltimore’s offense was unable to capitalize on its opportunities. The Orioles put their first two runners on against Sears, making his third major league appearance and first start, but two of the next three batters struck out, though the third strike called on Ryan Mountcastle appeared to be low.
The Orioles again got runners into scoring position against Sears in the second and fifth, but the 26-year-old held them to 0-for-7 in those situations. After two hits in the ninth from Rutschman and Rougned Odor — the latter a bloop into center that gave Odor a career-high-tying 10-game hitting streak — Jorge Mateo struck to end the game and leave Baltimore’s average with runners on either second or third base this season at .198. No team has ever finished a season below .200 in that regard, though the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays also entered Wednesday under that threshold.
“Couldn’t put good at-bats together with runners in scoring position, which really cost us the game,” Hyde said.
After winning their first series of the year against the Yankees, the Orioles have gone 2-8 against the AL East leaders. The teams don’t meet again until the first series out of the All-Star break, then face each other in the season’s penultimate series.
Thursday marks the Orioles’ first day without a game since May 7. It’s much-needed.
“It’s been a long stretch,” Hyde said. “I thought we played a little tired.”
Around the horn
>> The Orioles claimed right-hander Chris Vallimont from the Minnesota Twins and transferred left-hander Alexander Wells to the 60-day injured list. Vallimont, a 25-year-old starter, struggled immensely with the Twins’ Double-A affiliate after being added to their 40-man roster this offseason, but he’s shown a high strikeout propensity in his career.
>> Hyde said it’s “definitely probable or possible” the Orioles call up a starter from Triple-A Norfolk to start during the team’s upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox, which features a doubleheader Saturday. Baltimore has an opening in its rotation after placing right-hander Spenser Watkins on the injured list.
>> The Orioles’ series opener against the Red Sox on Friday night will be livestreamed exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of Major League Baseball’s new partnership for its “Friday Night Baseball” package. The games are free to watch through the Apple TV app, the MLB.TV app or by logging in to tv.apple.com with an Apple ID.
Friday, 7:10 p.m.
Stream: Apple TV+
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
7th Pay Commission: Big News! Now salary will not increase on the basis of pay commission, this is the plan to increase basic salary every year!
7th Pay Commission: If you are a Central Government employee yourself or your family, then this news is for you. According to media reports, this time 8th Pay Commission will not be implemented by the government. Rather, the salary is expected to increase with the new formula.
7th Pay Commission: There is great news for the central government employees. Now the salary will not increase according to the pay commission. A new formula will be prepared for increase in salary.
According to sources, there is little hope of the next pay commission (8th Pay Commission) coming for the central employees. Instead of increasing the salary through the fitment factor, it may be considered to increase the basic salary with the new formula.
There is no official information from the government
Under the new formula, the government plans to increase the basic salary every year. The new formula is expected to be implemented after 2024. Let us tell you that the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission) were implemented in the year 2016.
If sources are to be believed, every year the salary of central employees will be decided by a new formula. However, no official information has been given by the government regarding this formula. On this basis, increasing the annual salary can be a good option.
Which formula is discussed?
Now the government can consider the Aykroyd formula to increase the salary of the employees. The new formula has been in discussion for a long time. At present, the minimum basic salary of government employees is decided on the basis of fitment factor. On this dearness allowance is revised twice a year in January and July. But the basic salary remains the same as before.
If the new formula is implemented, then the salary will be linked to inflation rate, cost of living and performance of the employee. That is, like the private sector, the salary of government employees will also increase.
Why the need for a new formula?
The focus of the Center is that all categories of employees should get the same benefit. At present, there are different grade pay, according to which there is a big difference in the salary. This difference can be reduced with the new formula.
Talking to the partner website Zee Business Digital, an official of the Finance Ministry said that the government’s aim is to improve the living conditions of the employees. The new formula has not been discussed yet, but this suggestion is a good one.
New formula for pay structure
At the time of recommending the 7th Pay Commission, Justice Mathur had indicated that he wanted to move the pay structure towards the new formula (Aykroyd Formula). In this, the salary is fixed keeping in mind the expenses on the living expenses of the employee.
In the era of rising inflation, it is necessary to pay salaries to the employees accordingly. Let us tell you that the Aykroyd formula was given by the author Wallace Ruddell Aykroyd.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big News! Now salary will not increase on the basis of pay commission, this is the plan to increase basic salary every year! appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Tensions escalate late — including David Ross’ 1st ejection of the season — in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds
Chicago Cubs reliever Rowan Wick never had spoken to fellow Canadian and Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto.
That changed during Wednesday night’s brouhaha in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 4-3 loss.
The issue started with a high, inside first-pitch fastball that forced Votto to twist away after a length replay review of the previous play. Wick walked Votto on four pitches to put runners on first and second with one out.
A frustrated Wick saw Votto fling his bat toward the Reds dugout before heading to first base, prompting Wick to tell him, “Nice bat flip.”
Wick said he couldn’t recall what else he might have said, unhappy with the noncompetitive pitches he threw. Votto started jawing at Wick halfway down the first-base line, apparently triggered by Wick’s comments.
The yelling continued as Votto stood at first base. Wick heard him but said: “I wasn’t going to turn around to start anything. I was just focusing on getting the next guy.”
“I mean, I understand he’s been in the league a long time, he can do whatever he wants when he walks. I let the emotions get the best of me. I got a little frustrated, but I don’t know, I feel like he kind of blew it out of the water a little more than it needed to be.”
Wick credited catcher P.J. Higgins for helping him refocus and execute pitches to get out of the inning and keep the Cubs deficit at two runs.
“I don’t even know if (Votto) knows we’re both Canadian,” Wick said.
Tensions escalated with one out in the ninth, however, when Reds reliever Hunter Strickland drilled Patrick Wisdom with a first-pitch 95 mph fastball. Cubs manager David Ross wasn’t happy the umpires didn’t meet to discuss whether Strickland intentionally hit Wisdom and he heatedly expressed his displeasure, resulting in his first ejection this season and the sixth in his managerial career.
“With what happened the inning before with Joey walking toward Wick and them not doing a whole lot and then them hitting Wisdom — two umpires wanting to discuss whether they thought it was intentional or not and nobody doing that — I just didn’t understand why,” Ross said. “So I wanted to know, why are you guys not talking about that?
“That’s been pretty commonplace when there’s a lot of jawing going on. The umpires get together and see if there’s anything intentional and they usually err on the side of warnings.”
The hit by pitch nearly sparked a Cubs comeback.
Alfonso Rivas followed with a walk and Willson Contreras entered to pinch hit, his first action since exiting Saturday’s game with a sore hamstring. Contreras drove a ball deep to center field but was robbed of extra bases by Nick Senzel’s jumping catch near the wall.
Nico Hoerner, activated off the injured list before the game, connected on a pinch-hit bloop single to drive in Wisdom and cut the Reds lead to one run. But rookie Christopher Morel couldn’t deliver the big hit with runners on the corners, striking out to end the game.
“The at-bats in the ninth were really good,” Ross said. “Guys continued to fight. The bullpen did a really nice job. We just came up short, but well-played baseball game I thought.”
Hoerner’s fluky right ankle sprain cost him only two weeks. He initially feared he could miss more time after colliding with an umpire in shallow right field May 11 in San Diego. He bounced back well, though, and suddenly the Cubs infield depth is a strength.
Hoerner’s return corresponded with catcher Yan Gomes going on the IL with a left oblique strain. Gomes’ injury creates an extended chance for Higgins, who started again Wednesday.
Ross indicated Gomes’ oblique strain is on the milder side, which is encouraging for an injury that can be tough to come back from.
“The news we got back is not as bad as we thought,” Ross said.
Hoerner’s return gives Ross a lot of middle infield options, depending on how he wants to mix and match Hoerner with Andrelton Simmons, Morel and Jonathan Villar. Nick Madrigal (lower back strain) remains on the IL and went through a second day of full baseball activities Wednesday as he continues to progress.
Hoerner was not in the lineup Wednesday as the Cubs started Simmons at shortstop and Morel at second base. On days Hoerner and Simmons are both in the lineup, expect to see Hoerner at shortstop despite Simmons never playing anywhere else in the field during his 11 seasons in the majors.
There’s a reason Ross wants that defensive setup between the two.
“There’s a real benefit from a guy that young and upcoming getting as many reps at short for us,” Ross explained. “And the versatility of Simmons — I don’t know that there really is a real position in the infield anymore. I mean, half the time, (third baseman) Patrick Wisdom (is) at shortstop, right? So I think moving those guys around, you’ll see that.”
When Simmons joined the Cubs after missing the first 32 games on the IL, he acknowledged his shoulder was not yet 100%. Giving Simmons time at second base could help as he gets stronger with more game reps.
More importantly, the Cubs can find out whether Hoerner is a long-term answer at short.
“Nico is a big-league shortstop,” Ross said. “He’s proven he can play big-league shortstop pretty consistently already in this season. Let’s see what happens at the end of the year and assess there. It’s easy to say you can be a shortstop in the big leagues long term, but you also have to do it. You have to prove it.”
Hoerner’s defensive performance this season made Simmons feel he didn’t need to rush back before his body was ready. He has been highly complimentary of Hoerner’s play, especially his backhanded jump throws from the hole.
Hoerner appreciates the praise from Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner.
“He’s someone who’s done it at the highest level,” Hoerner said Wednesday. “I mean, some of those stats that have been flashing, defensive runs saved in the last decade and things like that, that’s pretty amazing.
“So he’s a guy who not only does it but understands how he does it. He’s always thinking a play ahead and someone I’m excited to share the field with for sure.”
()
News
Yankee notebook: Stanton on IL, Gallo back from COVID, LeMahieu still out
When Aaron Boone sat down for his pregame press conference on Wednesday, the Yankees still had not released their starting lineup for the day. This came on the heels of DJ LeMahieu abruptly getting scratched from the lineup on Tuesday and Giancarlo Stanton leaving mid-game with a lower leg malady.
Boone was asked about Stanton, and his initial update was mostly a nothing burger. But less than 45 minutes before the game, it was announced Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list. Boone originally said it was a right calf strain, but after the game, with the doctors having more chances to look at the MRI, he said the diagnosis was actually ankle inflammation.
“He doesn’t have a calf strain actually. He’s just got some ankle inflammation. We feel like we got good news,” Boone said. “Achilles is fine, and no strain, so it feels like this is something that’s going to be short.”
Joey Gallo was also reinstated from the COVID IL prior to Wednesday night’s affair. He went 0-for-3.
It certainly does not seem like Stanton’s injury is very serious, but it was enough for the big man to pull himself out of a tight game in the seventh inning, and has now warranted some time on the shelf, something that Boone did concede was a possibility before the move was made official.
“I just talked to him, he is feeling pretty good,” Boone said before the game. “We hope that he said something early enough to where this doesn’t become long.”
The big question around Stanton has been how much he’ll play the outfield, how that affects his offense, and now, if that had any impact on his health. Boone was questioned about whether the lower leg problem would limit Stanton’s defensive innings moving forward or his willingness to put him in the field once he’s healthy again.
“It won’t. We’ll go with him when he’s healthy,” Boone responded. “I think G and I both feel this way, playing the outfield is probably something that aids him in staying healthy. We obviously can’t push him too much. I don’t think it changes much.”
The manager said there’s also no set formula for Stanton’s defensive deployment or a magic number they try to meet over a certain amount of time.
“It kind of varies week to week,” he noted. “There was a week where he and I both felt like he needed a couple DH days in a row. There were other times where we probably played him two or three times in a row in the outfield. He and I have gotten really good at communicating with each other as we try and lay out the next days. It varies.”
NO DJ FOR SECOND DAY IN A ROW
LeMahieu, who was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s rubber match with Baltimore, spoke at his locker about the left wrist discomfort that has kept him out for the last two games. He was also out of the starting nine on Monday, which Boone said was just a typical rest day.
“I literally just picked up a bat on Monday in the cage before the game and couldn’t swing really,” LeMahieu divulged. “I don’t remember doing anything. It’s very strange.”
The MRI on his wrist did not show anything alarming and the team doctors gave him a cortisone shot.
“Because there’s nothing on the MRI, I’m hoping this cortisone knocks it right out.”
LeMahieu has not been placed on the injured list.
MORE INJURY NEWS
Stop me if you’ve heard this one recently: another Yankee reliever is going on the injured list.
This time, it’s Jonathan Loaisiga, who joins Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman as members of the Yankee bullpen to go down in the last four days.
“He’s got some shoulder discomfort that he’s been dealing with,” Boone said on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s going to go on the IL. [David] McKay is here. There’s a lot of moving parts in there.”
Boone did his best to explain his understanding of the situation, with the typical caveat that he is not a doctor and does not have the full information.
“He’s gone through some tests in the last couple days,” Boone reported. “It’s similar to what he dealt with last year, just not as severe. It’s probably something that, as a precaution, we need to be smart here and take a couple weeks. Hopefully that’s all it is.”
He did confirm that Loaisiga has been shut down from throwing, even though the team believes that this is something “minor”. For many, the immediate thought here is that the Yankees’ bullpen is in shambles. Losing Loaisiga, Green and Chapman — probably their three most important relievers from last year’s team — is unquestionably a big hit. But the manager of the team cannot think that way, and Boone was quick to spin the unfortunate situation into a potential positive.
“It’s a great opportunity for people that we’re really excited about to step up and step into roles,” Boone said. Two obvious candidates for a larger role are Clarke Schmidt and Ron Marinaccio. Both pitchers are rookies who made the Opening Day roster this season but have been back and forth between Triple-A and the big club. Schmidt has thrown 13 innings for the Yankees this season while Marinaccio has only seen 4.2, mostly in garbage time.
Boone also said he does not think that the shoulder discomfort has contributed to Loaisiga’s major struggles this year, as the problem crept up only a few days ago.
“We look forward to getting Lo back and pitching like he’s capable of. He’s not far off as far as his stuff and his repertoire.”
()
