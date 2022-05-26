News
Amit Mishra’s Befitting Reply To Shahid Afridi For Supporting Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik
National Investigation Agency (NIA) court awarded life imprisonment to the Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2016-17. He was convicted in a terror funding case recently.
amidst high security, Malik was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh, where he was awarded a life sentence.
Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan all-rounder, and the captain, once again made headlines by sparking controversy with his latest tweet on the Kashmir issue.
Sharing a photo of him with a backdrop of the Pakistan flag, Afridi tweeted,
“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against Yasin Malik will not put a hold to Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders.”
India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir‘s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders. pic.twitter.com/EEJV5jyzmN
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 25, 2022
This is not the first time Afridi commented on a Kashmir issue. Back in 2020, he has written, “It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris…just a right heart at the right place. Save Kashmir.”
It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place. #SaveKashmir
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 15, 2020
Indian cricketer Amit Mishra was not amused by Afridi’s tweet and lashed out at the former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi over his controversial tweet about Yasin Malik. Known for his glittering stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the India Premier League (IPL), Mishra was quick to hit back at the ex-Pakistani cricketer for stirring controversy by tweeting about India and Kashmir. He asked Afridi to stop misleading people as he did with his birthdate. Mishra tweeted,
“Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on the record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate”
Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate.
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 25, 2022
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has been requested by Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to urge India to acquit Malik from all charges and ensure his release from prison immediately so that he can reunite with his family. Pakistan’s foreign office released a statement that the letter to Bachelet on May 24.
The Delhi court was all set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday as Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges, in a terror funding case in early May, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Arcane Season 2: Possible Release Date & Confirmation on HBO Netflix 2022!
The second season of the animated League of Legends (LoL) series Arcane is still a ways off, but there has been much to celebrate in recent times. The first season of the show swept the board at the 2022 Annie Awards, winning nine prizes. Arcane’s debut also won a Golden Reel award at this year’s festival, indicating that the massive Netflix blockbuster deservedly received many accolades.
Fans of the program won’t be surprised by its success. Four months after its original release, the Netflix series boasts a 100 percent fresh rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and a 96 percent rating among the general audience. Riot Games has bought a non-controlling part in Arcane’s animation studio, Fortiche, in an effort to enhance their relationship with the firm. Therefore, it appears that Arcane will only improve from here on out.
Season 2 of Arcane will have a difficult task on its hands if it intends to recreate (or surpass) season 1’s unequaled popularity since its predecessor won several prizes. Season 2 of Arcane is anticipated to premiere before the beginning of 2023, and we’re more than willing to wait if it means it will be at least as excellent as the first season. Before season 2 arrives, you may read our conversation with the cast and crew about season 1 for additional information on its development.
Release Date for Season 2 of Arcane
Season 2 of Arcane has yet to get an official release date. After the conclusion of the first season, it was confirmed that the show will return. The aforementioned teaser does not reveal much beyond the fact that a second season is in the works. And three characters from the first season will return (more on this later). Still, we are thrilled that Arcane will get a sequel. It certainly merits one.
When will it be available again on Netflix? It is impossible to answer at this time because we do not know how far along season 2 is. According to Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent, though, it won’t be released until 2022. Who tweeted that? He is the author of the next episode. It will not be accessible until the following year. Season 2 of Arcane is anticipated to premiere in 2023. As Fortiche Productions has recently posted a job posting, it is apparent that they are currently hiring. In need of additional FX3D artists for season 2 Thank you for the heads-up. Reddit will launch in a new tab. Season 2 is likewise in its earliest stages of production.
The recent acquisition of a non-controlling stake in Fortiche by Riot Games will not hasten the process. In addition, the shift will let the two businesses interact more closely. During the conception and production of storyboards for Arcane. It has been a crucial collaborator during the show’s production. Still, they must take their time to assure that. Every facet of the second season’s production is optimal.
We are willing to wait, as the software demands a significant amount of time. With more consideration, it may be even more remarkable. And hurrying it will result in a subpar response. The second season will hopefully premiere in early 2023. Even if it does not, we will patiently wait until December 31, 2023, for the premiere.
Who is in the Season 2 Cast List for Arcane?
The core cast of Season 1 of Arcane will likely return for Season 2, while it remains to be determined if Jason Spisak will reprise his role as Silco. The final scene of Season 1 strongly suggests that there will be room for new characters to enter the fray, but it’s likely we’ll see Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Powder/Jinx, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis, Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Harry Lloyd as Viktor, Toks Olagundoye as Mel Medarda, Reed Shannon as Ekko, and Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger.
We may also welcome Brett Tucker as Singed officially, considering he was never formally introduced in Season 1.
Arcane Season 1 Ending, explained:
Arcane concludes on a tremendous cliffhanger. In Act 3, Ekko, Vi, and Caitlyn collaborate to return the Hextech to Piltover. Jinx confronts them and nearly sacrifices her own life to get the Hextech. When Silco learns this, he sends Jinx to Signed, who revives her but in the process kills her residual sanity.
Vi and Caitlyn explain the situation to the Piltover Council, but Vi leaves when the Council suggests a compromise with Silco. Vi and Jayce resolve to create their signature Hextech weaponry and destroy Silco’s operations, but Jayce backs out of the arrangement after inadvertently hurting a kid during a raid.
After being manipulated by Mel Medarda and her mother from Noxus, Jayce concludes that a compromise with Silco is the best course of action. Jayce is prepared to make Zaun independent, but he requests that Silco relinquish Jinx. Jinx, unnerved by what she perceives to be betrayals from both Vi and Silco, kidnaps them along with Caitlyn. In the following pandemonium, Jinx eliminates Silco, who informs her that he would never have surrendered her to Piltover.
Jinx then launches a powerful Hextech weapon directly towards the building of the Piltover Council. A montage reveals, to the shock of Vi and Caitlyn, that Heimerdinger and Ekko are collaborating and that Vander is still alive and being transformed into the Champion Warwick by Signed. The Piltover Council votes successfully to declare Zaun independent, but the episode abruptly ends as Mel is about to be struck by the weapon.
Arcane Second Season 2 Plot:
Despite the lack of an official narrative summary for the second season, we can make some informed guesses about how the first few episodes will proceed based on the cliffhanger ending of the first season.
Jayce (played by Kevin Alejandro) initiated a referendum to grant Zaun independence in the eighth episode of Arcane, titled The Monster You Created. The vote passes, but at that time, a rocket fired by Jinx (Ella Purnell), who was traumatized after killing Silco, strikes the Council building.
With tensions between Piltover and Zaun running high throughout the season’s nine episodes, it’s quite possible that the attack on the Council building will lead to further fighting and result in the vote for Zaun’s independence being delayed, potentially permanently.
Is there a season 2 Arcane Trailer:
There definitely is. In it, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn discuss having to confront each other once more using fresh voice lines. Check it below:
How the Orioles landed ‘can’t-miss prospect’ Coby Mayo with an organization-wide effort
A day after Adley Rutschman’s debut brought an electricity to Camden Yards, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said it reminded him of the energy he saw at Wrigley Field as an assistant coach when the Chicago Cubs first called up eventual Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant. It wasn’t the first time a player who could play a key role in Baltimore’s future has drawn a comparison to Bryant.
In November 2019, Geraldo Cabrera, the Orioles’ Latin American supervisor, and Rafael Belén, one of the organization’s scouts focused on the region, attended a tournament in Puerto Rico through the International Prospect League. With a team of Florida amateurs in the field, they were told to keep an eye out for any player who might be worth targeting in the following summer’s draft.
They saw a player with an impressive build and power potential despite a swing undergoing some tweaks. They saw a player with a strong arm with the ability to stick at third base. They saw a player who Baltimore eventually took in the 2020 draft’s fourth round, one who’s tied for the Orioles’ system lead in home runs and now ranks as a top-five prospect in the system.
They saw Coby Mayo.
“Best player at the event,” Cabrera wrote then in a scouting report. “This kid has a tremendous body and ceiling. Looks like big leaguer Kris Bryant. Plus raw power. … I love this guy.”
Belén added that he was a “can’t-miss prospect.”
“When they’re so high on a guy like that,” Orioles senior director of international scouting Koby Perez said, “if it would be an international guy, like, I’m on the next flight down, you know what I mean?”
Instead, Perez sent an email to Brad Ciolek, who oversees the amateur draft for the Orioles, to let him know how impressed Cabrera and Belén were with Mayo. Baltimore was already aware and scouting him, but adding the input of the international scouts was “like an extra feather in our cap,” said Ciolek, Baltimore’s director of draft operations.
That tournament in Puerto Rico was part of an wide-ranging effort that brought Mayo to the Orioles. The 20-year-old is now in High-A, entering Wednesday as one of only three minor leaguers that age or younger with double-digit home runs.
“The evaluation process for him,” Ciolek said, “touched every corner of our organization.”
‘Big goal in mind’
Mayo, then a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, attended the Puerto Rico tournament because his eventual agent suggested it would be a good place to show off his reworked stance and swing.
After serving as Rutschman’s signing scout out of the Northwest, Brandon Verley became the Orioles’ Florida-based scout, with Mayo on a short list of high school players he inherited that also included outfielders Zac Veen, who went ninth overall in the 2020 draft, and Dylan Crews, a projected top pick in 2023 after attending LSU. Mayo had found success despite aspects of his offensive approach that Verley said “weren’t conventional.” His stance was imbalanced, with the right-handed hitter starting his swing leaning heavily on his back side. In improving that, he also made tweaks to his initial hand load and stride.
“This whole new stance was getting comfortable, and it was kind of just to go show people, like, I can still hit with anything,” Mayo said of playing in Puerto Rico. “People from the Orioles were there and saw me there, which is maybe a reason why I’m here today.
“You never know who’s watching.”
The Orioles watched Mayo regularly in his senior season, which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Evaluations of his on-field performance shifted to Zoom calls to scout his off-field makeup.
Ciolek recalled how proud Mayo was of his swing adjustments, with video shown to members of Baltimore’s player development staff leading them to believe Mayo was a player who could be successful in their program. The team’s analysts, too, believed his bat speed and power numbers matched those of a player they should target. Verley remembered the strongest impression Mayo left with him was a declaration made repeatedly over phone and Zoom calls.
“His goal was, ‘I want to be a big leaguer as soon as I can, and I’m going to do everything in my power to get myself there as fast as I can,’” Verley said. “He made a comment like, ‘I want to be there at 21.’
“He’s that driven and he was that focused as a high school kid about what he wanted to do and what he wanted to accomplish.”
Two years later, Mayo still feels that way.
“The earlier you get to the big leagues is more of an opportunity,” Mayo said. “At a young age, it’s a better experience. You come out of college at 21, then you’ve got to start this process. But I think if you can get there by 21, you’re years ahead of everybody. That’d be the big goal in mind, but it comes with a lot of hard work and competing at the highest level you can.”
‘The right direction’
Verley said he knew of teams that saw Mayo as a sixth- or seventh-round talent, citing concerns about his previous swing. But as the 2020 draft and its five rounds began, Ciolek was concerned that another team might target him higher than Baltimore was willing to.
They used their first four picks on college position players, creating enough financial flexibility for themselves to close the draft with Mayo and Iowa high school pitcher Carter Baumler, who pitched three scoreless innings for Low-A Delmarva on Wednesday in his professional debut coming off Tommy John surgery. The Orioles signed Mayo for an above-slot $1.75 million, getting him to forego his commitment the University of Florida, his dream school.
“We were in on not only his ability to perform with him doing some things mechanically undesirable, but just the way that he talked about his process and worked at it and what his peers and his coaches around him said about him,” Verley said. “It just gave us the comfort or the ammo or the belief that, ‘Listen, this kid’s gonna continue to make adjustments and get to where he needs to get to.’”
Mayo missed the start of 2021 with a knee injury, then shined in the Florida Complex League and for Delmarva with nine home runs and a batting line of .319/.426/.555, good for a .981 OPS. Ciolek said early discussions with Mayo, listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, included his desire to prove his ability to stick at third base.
“He’s answered those doubters to this point, because he moves exceptionally well for a bigger kid and he’s gotten a lot stronger,” Ciolek said. “Coby checked all those boxes for us. … The ceiling is immensely high for him.”
He entered the season ranked 10th among the organization’s prospects, according to Baseball America. Several outlets placed him higher, including ESPN, which had him among the game’s top 100 prospects.
In a recent update, Baseball America lifted Mayo up to No. 5 in Baltimore. With Rutschman in the majors, he won’t be the Orioles’ top prospect much longer. Mayo is a potential eventual successor.
Rutschman’s first game of the season came in a rehab assignment with Aberdeen. Mayo somewhat stole his spotlight, homering twice.
“He’s got extremely quick hands,” Rutschman said that night. “Two bombs, I think that speaks for itself right there. But obviously a very impressive young player.”
Mayo credits how much he’s grown in the past year to the ability to get daily at-bats as a professional, something that wouldn’t necessarily have been the case had he gone to college. He noted the Orioles’ desire for players to challenge themselves to improve.
“Thinking back to a year from now, injured, it’s like night and day,” Mayo said. It really is. Like, the person I am now, I think in the last year, the at-bats I’ve gotten, over 300 at-bats in the pro ball level through FCL and Low-A and High-A, I think it’s been awesome to see the improvements, and I think there’s even more.
“In a year, you can come back and talk to me, and there’s gonna be even more improvements.”
Reminded that a year from now he’ll be 21 — the age he told Verley he wanted to be in the majors — Mayo chuckled.
“If I keep working and keep developing and getting better at the things I need to get better at,” Mayo said, “if those things happen, the right people will lead me in the right direction.”
()
Kailyn Lowry Announces She’s Leaving Teen Mom 2 After 11 Years!!
After 11 long years, finally, Kailyn Lowry is ready to bid goodbye to Teen Mom 2. She is very happy with the progress and popularity of the show but wants to try her luck in other endeavors as well.
The Actress Confirmed The News On Tuesday
The actress confirmed the news on Tuesday. The occasion was the reunion of Season 11 of this remarkable show. Lowry, 30, made an announcement during the event that she would no longer be a part of the show.
On being asked on the set, Kailyn spoke about her future plans to the show hosts.
Catch the details of the Reunion and Lowry’s words over here.
Sweet Words From Kailyn Lowry On Reunion
Lowry firmly declared during the reunion session of Teen Mom 2 that it is the right time to part ways from Teen Mom. Of course, the show gave her lots of names and fame. However, it is 11 years already and she wants to explore her skills in different other roles. Hence, it will be better to finally “move on”.
A farewell must have a correct time. So, it will also be the appropriate time to give farewell to Lowry from the team of Teen Mom. The show’s crew and cast members are already upset about the news but they have also wished good luck to all the future ventures of the outstanding artist.
In one of the Instagram posts from the Teen Mom team, we can see that they have posted the video of confirmation from the mouth of the actress herself. Furthermore, they also notified in the caption that along with revealing a part of her story to leave the show, she also stated something about her love life. Doesn’t that sound thoroughly interesting? Let us take a glance at that video and determine how Kailyn is doing in her life now.
Revelation Of The MTV Star
Teen Mom is one of the most talked-about shows coming on MTV. Moreover, nowadays, people are also praising the shows by watching them online too. Within days, the popularity of the show reached its highest peak success. It is 11 years now and the characters are just incredible.
But the one who stole the attention of most audiences is Kailyn Lowry. She has been an inseparable part of the show for all these years and gave her best in every scene. Hence, it is really impossible to think about Teen Mom 2 without her. But everyone must move with the changes coming. So, the makers of Teen Mom will also think about a modification in the storyline with the exit of Kailyn Lowry from the show.
New Chapter Of Teen Mom
The MTV superstar won the hearts of the viewers with the series 16 and Pregnant. After that, she joined the ream of Teen Mom 2 whose telecast started in 2011. Her role has been truly significant for the grand success of the show for these eleven long years. MTV finally decided to begin a new journey of the show with a new title and plot.
According to last week’s announcement, a new chapter of Teen Mom is going to launch soon. For the cast, the makers have planned a merge of all the casts of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG. The fans of the show will surely feel very excited after getting this news. The finalized title of the show is Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Hence, it is going to be the third installment of the highly gripping MTV series.
The storyline will reflect how the moms bond with each other to deal with various situations. Moreover, the audience will get to see such an intriguing plot in this show for the first time. Parenthood begins a new phase in everyone’s life and one should celebrate the moment. But along with happiness, new responsibilities also become a part of life. The story of Teen Mom focuses on the struggles of the moms and how they overcome the same.
READ MORE:
- Mission Impossible 7 Trailer: The Return Of Tom Cruise!!
- Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Announce The Birth Of Their Second Child
At the beginning of the new chapter, you will get to know the relationships between all the moms of the earlier two parts. As per the official description, the concepts of adulting and parenting will become more prominent.
Reunion In Parts
It is highly exciting to watch the amazing chitchats between the cast of Teen Mom 2 in the recent Reunion. However, only the first part has been telecasted so far. You will be overwhelmed to know that another part will be coming to your screens very soon. The release date for Reunion Part 2 is this coming Tuesday. So, be prepared to acknowledge the marvelous chatting session of your favorite stars and enjoy the secrets they reveal.
