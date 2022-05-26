Are You Covered by Insurance in a Road Rage Incident?

Share Pin 0 Shares

In a perfect world, every auto driver would operate his or her vehicle responsibly without the need to worry about the next car’s inappropriate or dangerous driving. Unfortunately, life is far from perfect and the roads can be an extremely perilous place for everyone that shares it. Fortunately, there is insurance that protects us from the very real likelihood of accident occurrence.

Road rage is the term used for people who get behind the wheel when they are angry or upset and drive in an aggressive manner, venting their frustrations where they should not be vented, causing mayhem, disorder, fear and damages.

For the driver that fits into this category, insurance will not protect them from an ensuing claim or lawsuit. Insurance companies have designed their policies so that coverage is there for liability in the event an unintentional mishap occurs. In the case of road rage, the lack of proper driving etiquette is a deliberate act and the industry will not compensate for losses.

Logic, of course, is in favor of this. What about the victim of road rage, though? Does auto or truck insurance cover the victim?

While the ‘mad driver’ is legally liable for all damages, there are methods to utilize to ensure you will be covered as you should be. The industry provides the following options to all plans that give you the additional protection you may need from road rage perils.

Auto insurance with included comprehensive coverage, as well as collision coverage will benefit the innocent victim from vehicle or personal damage, injury or even death.

When all is said and done, however, every responsible driver – no matter how much coverage he or she has – does not want to be involved in a road rage event. So, how does the ‘average Joe/Jane ‘ protect him or herself from being victimized? The following will provide guidance:

1. Don’t respond to any provocation. Giving tit for tat may only serve to increase the perpetuator’s aggressiveness.

2. Allow the other driver room to pass.

3. Shut and lock all car windows; lock the doors.

4. Attempt to speed away.

5. Commit the road rager’s license number to memory and report it to authorities when you get home or out of your accoster’s way.

Being prepared is the best way to get out of a bad situation. For more information about road rage coverage and prevention, speak to an experienced, independent agent that serves the broader community with all forms of auto, home, business, life insurance and more.