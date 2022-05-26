News
At George Floyd Square, optimism and frustration on the anniversary of a police murder
It started out like any other day for Billy Jones, who was delivering meals as a DoorDash operator when he came across an old acquaintance whom, he recalled, was “doing something I thought would get him in trouble.”
Jones, an entrepreneur with a degree in computer science, urged his friend to use better judgment.
Moments later, he spotted four Minneapolis Police officers holding a Black man down on the ground. He flipped on the video recording device on his smartphone under the mistaken assumption his friend had been apprehended, only to move on after some 60 seconds when he found he was in error.
It wasn’t until hours later that Jones realized he had recorded a minute in the slow-motion murder of George Floyd, a Black man whose death under the knee of a white Minneapolis officer would reverberate across the country and the world.
‘NOTHING NEW TO ME’
Seeing Minneapolis officers manhandle a suspect “isn’t nothing new to me,” said Jones, who opened the For Real Coffeehouse in March directly across from the street corner where Floyd was killed. “I’m not saying all cops are bad, but this is typical in my world.”
Fueled by a palpable mix of shared grief, optimism and frustration, hundreds gathered Wednesday at George Floyd Square, the heavily-decorated site of Floyd’s death outside of the Cup Foods mini-market at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street.
Many came to mourn and demand greater police accountability, or to show solidarity with residents who have rallied to keep the square an arts-driven memorial to Floyd, who was 46 years old and unemployed as a result of the pandemic when he was killed.
“So many people here come to the same conclusion — it could be me, my brother, my cousin — as opposed to ‘He’s just another guy, let me go on with my life,’” said Paul Johnson, a psychotherapist who raised his children in the neighborhood and recently became involved in Communities United Against Police Brutality.
Johnson added: “His life, we will not allow it to be in vain. If we can somehow turn these streets into safer streets from the police, that would be wonderful.”
GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE
Louie Carl and daughter Chamryn Carl of northern Arizona spent the weekend at a convention focused on indigenous food and nutrition. Rather than drive home, they decided to attend the vigil Wednesday night at George Floyd Square.
“We’ve got to help one another,” said Chamryn Carl, who is Hopi and Navajo, noting many Native Americans in the Flagstaff area have suffered abuse at the hands of police. “We deal with the same treatment back home.”
But with little cellular phone coverage on the reservation, Louie Carl said, there’s no videos to document the evidence.
Throughout George Floyd Square, murals, colorful wreaths and art installations list the names of Black men, women and children across the nation who have died during questionable, if not notorious, police encounters: Philando Castile. Breonna Taylor. Aiyana Jones. Alton Sterling. Floyd.
At a nearby greenspace, artists have assembled a cemetery of sorts with dozens of tombstone-like canvases bearing the names, ages and cities of the dead, with Castile and Floyd at the front.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES
If there’s been change in how Minneapolis police treat Black suspects, and Black men in particular, “I haven’t seen it,” said Jones, who is nonetheless hopeful that his new cafe will serve as a launching point toward bringing new capital to the historically-Black neighborhood where he grew up.
Cafe co-owner Disney Foote, a real estate broker, remembered the day Jones casually mentioned he had found a location for her dream coffee shop venture. Only after Googling the address did she realize it landed on the virtually the same location as Floyd’s murder. She was taken aback, and then meditated on the symbolism.
In the two years since Floyd’s murder, new storefronts have gradually begun to open in spaces left vacant by the riots and arsons that erupted after his death, or the economic slowdown that followed. Like For Real Coffeehouse, Finish Touch clothing boutique, Hair by Naya salon and Just Turkey restaurant proudly advertise themselves as Black-owned businesses on the block adjoining that of Cup Foods.
“I couldn’t put this anywhere else but here,” said Foote, who sees her cafe as a beacon of Black enterprise.
‘A POSITIVE THING’
On Wednesday, during the coffee shop’s official grand opening, Jones’ mother, Colnese Hendon, arrived to sign copies of her new memoir, “Blend In or Fade Out,” dedicated to her childhood as a multiracial adoptee of Black parents in South Minneapolis.
A mix of Black, white, Asian and Latin patrons ordered coffees and lattes, with more than one customer wearing a shirt identifying themselves allied with “Black Lives Matter,” or as gay or trans.
It was the kind of event that brought a smile to the face of TeNaya Rhines, a former South Minneapolis resident who now owns a home in the northern suburbs.
“People were here playing chess earlier,” said Rhines, noting she felt nothing but optimism. “This promotes art and conversations and that’s a positive thing. I don’t have that in Fridley. I always come back to the ‘hood. This is where the love is. … This is a pulsating part (of the city). It’s always been like that here.”
Chicago Cubs activate Nico Hoerner from the injured list. How will the middle infield options shake out?
Nico Hoerner’s fluky right ankle sprain cost him only two weeks.
Hoerner initially feared he could miss more time after colliding with an umpire in shallow right field May 11 in San Diego. He bounced back well, though, and suddenly the Chicago Cubs infield depth is a strength.
Hoerner came off the injured list before Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. In a corresponding move, catcher Yan Gomes went on the IL with a left oblique strain. Willson Contreras was available off the bench and could be back in the lineup for Thursday’s series finale.
Gomes’ injury creates an extended chance for backup P.J. Higgins, who started again Wednesday.
Manager David Ross indicated Gomes’ oblique strain is on the milder side, which is encouraging for an injury that can be tough to come back from.
“The news we got back is not as bad as we thought,” Ross said.
Hoerner’s return gives Ross a lot of middle infield options, depending on how he wants to mix and match Hoerner with Andrelton Simmons, Christopher Morel and Jonathan Villar. Nick Madrigal (lower back strain) remains on the IL and went through a second day of full baseball activities Wednesday as he continues to progress.
Hoerner was not in the lineup Wednesday as the Cubs started Simmons at shortstop and Morel at second base. On days Hoerner and Simmons are both in the lineup, expect to see Hoerner at shortstop despite Simmons never playing anywhere else in the field during his 11 seasons in the majors.
There’s a reason Ross wants that defensive setup between the two.
“There’s a real benefit from a guy that young and upcoming getting as many reps at short for us,” Ross explained. “And the versatility of Simmons — I don’t know that there really is a real position in the infield anymore. I mean, half the time, (third baseman) Patrick Wisdom (is) at shortstop, right? So I think moving those guys around, you’ll see that.”
When Simmons joined the Cubs after missing the first 32 games on the IL, he acknowledged his shoulder was not yet 100%. Giving Simmons time at second base could help as he gets stronger with more game reps.
More importantly, the Cubs can find out whether Hoerner is a long-term answer at short.
“Nico is a big-league shortstop,” Ross said. “He’s proven he can play big-league shortstop pretty consistently already in this season. Let’s see what happens at the end of the year and assess there. It’s easy to say you can be a shortstop in the big leagues long term, but you also have to do it. You have to prove it.”
Hoerner’s defensive performance this season made Simmons feel he didn’t need to rush back before his body was ready. He has been highly complimentary of Hoerner’s play, especially his backhanded jump throws from the hole.
Hoerner appreciates the praise from Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove winner.
“He’s someone who’s done it at the highest level,” Hoerner said Wednesday. “I mean, some of those stats that have been flashing, defensive runs saved in the last decade and things like that, that’s pretty amazing.
“So he’s a guy who not only does it but understands how he does it. He’s always thinking a play ahead and someone I’m excited to share the field with for sure.”
Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school
The Associated Press
A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.
Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde.
He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.
Minutes earlier, Carranza had watched as Salvador Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people.
Authorities say once inside the school, Ramos locked the door of a classroom and started shooting. All those who died were in that classroom.
A law enforcement official familiar with the investigation says Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key.
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
— Beto O’Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting
— Stories are emerging about the lives of the children and teachers killed
— Many questions remain to be answered
IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
UVALDE, Texas — The rifle used in the Texas elementary school shooting is known as a “DDM4 Rifle.” It’s modeled after the M4 carbine, the U.S. military’s go-to rifle, according to a blog post by the gun’s maker, Daniel Defense.
The Daniel Defense rifle can be classified as an AR-15 type. A key difference between the Daniel Defense rifle and the M4 carbine is that the military’s version can switch to fully automatic or fire a three-round burst depending on the model.
AR-15-type rifles can be purchased for as little as $400, but the Daniel Defense rifle is on the high-end of around $2,000 or more. These rifles can also be financed, with customers paying less than $100 a month.
The Daniel Defense rifle is not sold with sights. According to pictures of the shooter’s guns posted on Instagram, he appears to have purchased a battery-powered holographic sight that typically sells for around $725.
A sniper’s scope uses magnification to aid in hitting targets from a great distance. Holographic sights are designed to speed up the process of short-range shooting by helping to fix on targets more quickly.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of this week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.
When the amendment was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”
Biden was speaking at the White House before signing an executive order on policing on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
He that he would visit Texas with first lady Jill Biden in the coming days to “hopefully bring some little comfort to the community.”
“As a nation, I think we must all be there for them,” he said. “And we must ask, when it God’s name will we do what’s needed to be done.”
WASHINGTON — The State Department says the school shooting in Texas and other mass casualty incidents are hurting America’s standing abroad and giving comfort to U.S. rivals and adversaries.
Spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday incidents like these not only cause damage to the U.S. global reputation but also upset and confuse friends and allies who don’t understand how they can continue to happen.
“The fact is that what happens in this country is magnified on the world stage,” Price told reporters a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in the Texas school shooting. “And countries around the world, people around the world, are going to fixate on what transpires here — oftentimes out of envy, but again that’s when we’re at our best.”
Price said the shootings “will have implications for our standing” and the U.S. diplomats posted around the world are “very mindful of that.”
He said that despite the State Department’s foreign policy focus, the shootings hit American diplomats as “a real punch to the gut.”
A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private.
Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Gov. Greg Abbott described the messages at a news conference where he said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three social media messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
UVALDE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”
O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.
UVALDE, Texas — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican political officials.
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas on Friday.
The Republican leader posted on his social media network Wednesday that “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship.”
Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, says some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, he says, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are among other Republicans scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”
BERLIN — German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sharply condemned the Texas school massacre, saying she’s shocked by the “terrible bloodshed.”
“It is horrific that so many children and a teacher were killed. And it is terrible how powerful the gun lobby still is in the USA — despite so many terrible crimes,” Faeser tweeted on Wednesday.
Germany has a strict weapons law, and its authorities must enforce it decisively, she said.
“Above all, we must disarm extremists very consistently. Where necessary, we will further tighten gun laws,” Faeser said.
However, Germany is not immune from school attacks. Last week, a school employee was seriously wounded in a crossbow attack at a high school in Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was detained for allegedly plotting an attack on a secondary school in Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decadeslong opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers.
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said the shooting began around 11:30 a.m.
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He called on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he’s “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
Former Hurricanes’ great is returning home to build program
Dan Radekovich, the University of Miami’s new athletic director, has roots at the school that go back to the 1980s when his career began a business manager.
He’s now tapping those roots to bring home one of the great Hurricane players from that era.
Alonzo Highsmith, 57, who has been an NFL personnel executive for the last decade, will return to Coral Gables as an assistant to Radekovich in the athletic department, the Sun-Sentinel has learned.
Highsmith was a candidate for the athletic director’s job that Radekovich was hired for in December. There were lingering whispers Highsmith could still be part of the new regime that includes coach Mario Cristobal, whose brother, Luis, blocked for Highsmith.
Highsmith was a personnel executive with the Seattle Seahawks the past two seasons. He previously was the vice president of personnel with the Cleveland Browns and a senior personnel executive with the Green Bay Packers.
Highsmith’s roots, like Cristobal’s, stretch to Columbus High. He then came to Miami to be part of Howard Schnellenberger’s national championship team in 1983 before starring on Jimmy Johnson’s teams. Highsmith was the No. 3 pick in the 1987 draft by the Houston Oilers before a knee injury derailed his playing career
