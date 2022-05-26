News
Aurora, the new Minnesota women’s soccer club, stacking up wins before first game
Matt Privratsky was bold enough to have the vision for a unique new women’s soccer club in Minnesota but acknowledges now he didn’t allow himself to think big enough.
Privratsky emailed a group of local leaders in October 2020, with the idea that the current summer pathway for college players wasn’t good enough. And since its founding in June 2021, the new club, which became Minnesota Aurora FC in January, has become captivating like the aurora borealis for which its named.
While it’s a second-division team below the professional-level National Women’s Soccer League, they have tapped into a deep well of support and fostered it with novel approaches and execution. Let’s count the ways.
The club is comprised of 3,080 community owners in nearly every U.S. state and eight countries. That’s out of necessity because none of the founders had deep pockets to write a check for a franchise fee to join the USL W League, but this structure also creates a deeper level of buy-in and an army for which spread the club’s word.
Aurora’s set investment goal was $500,000, with a minimum contribution of $100 from its community owners. They doubled that, raising $1 million, with an average contribution of more than $300.
Aurora has built a sponsorship base with a handful of local businesses and organizations, including front-of-jersey sponsor Explore Minnesota. They are partnering with WCCO’s digital platform to livestream all six home games into June. They report abundant merchandise sales, and supporters have had the brand-new blue, green and orange crest tattooed on their skin before their first game.
Aurora has 3,400 season tickets and announced Tuesday it will sell out the 5,600-seat TCO Stadium in Eagan for its inaugural game against Green Bay Glory at 7 p.m. Thursday. That attendance figure will be on par or better than half the NWSL crowds last weekend.
“It’s certainly well beyond my wildest expectations,” Privratsky said.
Privratsky works in government affairs for a solar-energy company and moonlights as the founder of Equal Time Soccer, an online news source covering the Gophers, as well as other colleges and levels of soccer in Minnesota. In following U players, he saw the lack of options for them to stay sharp in the summer.
Privratsky, of St. Paul, explained why he set his own expectations for Aurora so low. “I just see time and time again, where women’s sports get the short end of the stick,” he said.
Too often college players had to shell out fees as high as $1,000 for a 10-week opportunity and had to find and pay for housing on top of that, Privratsky said. With Aurora’s fundraising, they will cover players’ registration fees and help out with housing.
Aurora’s founders also wanted women to coach the team, and have an all-female staff led by head coach Nicole Lukic. Five of the nine club founders are female, including president Andrea Yoch.
Privratsky’s first email reached about 15 people and a group of them met during the pandemic at an outdoor space near Urban Growler in St. Paul. Five from that group remain, and they added others with expertise they lacked in law, finance and design.
For community ownership, Aurora’s founders reached out to a similar organization in Detroit City, a men’s club in the USL Championship, for its best practices and to be a sounding board. They joined the United Soccer League (USL), which after establishing tiers of men’s division below MLS, was starting a “pre-professional” women’s league this year. There will be a stunning 44 teams across 20 states this season.
“We wanted a league that was committed to equality and to elevating the women’s game and community,” Yoch said. “And in the very first presentation USL W gave us, those mission statements were included in their presentation to us.”
Aurora is committed to paying “good wages” to its staff — an important note with the U.S. women’s national team’s landmark deal for equal pay compared to the U.S. men, which was announced last week.
“This is the place and time in the world for women to be celebrated and supported,” Yoch said. “So we are just in a perfect moment in time for bringing (this) women’s soccer team to Minnesota.”
With the financial assistance for players, Aurora was able to cast a wide net for players. The most well know among them is Sarah Fuller, the former Vanderbilt goalkeeper who has kicked for the Commodores football team.
On top of monetary help from Aurora, Fuller and others can profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL) and still keep NCAA eligibility. Fuller, for instance, might partner with former Vikings linebacker Chad Greeenway’s Grey Duck Spirits.
Lukic wants her team to be a joy to watch, with a stout defense and a goal-scoring mindset. “It’s kind of when we lose the ball, we are hungry to attack and win it back,” Lukic said. “We’ve really been working on that mentality.”
Aurora’s roster has a dozen Minnesotans, including former Gophers defender Makenzie Langdok, who produced some stunning goals for the U last year. She is looked to as a leader on Aurora.
Another top player is South Korean midfielder Sangmin Cha, whom Lukic raved about. “She just moves very differently than players who grew up in the American soccer world,” Lukic said. “She’s got great movement, she finds space, is really good with the ball at her feet, and she likes to be creative and link up and find other players. So she’s really fun to watch.”
The majority of the club’s players are in college, from Division I all the way down to down to junior colleges. They have a high schooler and one finishing up at the U dental school after playing at Michigan State. They also have a set of triplets from Colorado and individual players from Hawaii and Japan.
Gophers soccer coach Erin Chastain, who just finished her first season at her alma mater, looks for more of her players to go to Aurora in future years. Other current Gophers are playing on different local summer-league options, meaning Aurora is not the first outfit in this space for collegiate players.
“It’s certainly exciting,” Chastain, a Plymouth native, said of Aurora. “The fact that it’s community-owned, looking at how many fans they are going to get at their games. That is kind of what we get at Gopher games. I feel like the community is looking to buy into women’s sports and women’s soccer.”
Aurora wants to be a pathway for players to refine their skills on the field for their collegiate careers or advance their path toward becoming professional in the NWSL or abroad. (The club also wants to assist other players looking for careers off the field, if that is their desire.)
The quality of play in the USL W League is yet to be fully determined, but it won’t be at the level of the 12-team NWSL.
“That (a NWSL club in Minnesota) would be amazing,” Chastain said. “I think this would be a great market for an NWSL team. Aurora has really done a good job of putting the leg work in so that we can show the country, ‘Hey, we can do women’s soccer here at a high level.’ ”
For Aurora, the long-term plans are still in the works.
“We, as a group, have really stopped putting limits on ourselves,” Privratsky said with a laugh and singling out himself. “Because the community has really shown that there is no limit to their level of enthusiasm and support for us.”
News
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports ‘alarming’
It has become the ultimate Eastern Conference finals waiting game, one coach sitting down 105 minutes before tipoff, the other 90 minutes before, offering what often is the first game-day update of their injury reports.
Such stands as the anticipation again, with Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and P.J. Tucker listed as questionable for the Miami Heat ahead of Game 5 of the best-of-seven series at FTX Arena, with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III with that same designation for the Celtics.
“At this time of year, injuries aren’t uncommon,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team’s morning shootaround, “but the amount of guys, I guess, on the questionable list from game to game is kind of alarming. But we’ve been dealing with it, especially with the Rob situation, for a while. And I guess that he’s pretty much day to day the rest of the playoffs. So it’s something we have to manage and kind of work around.
“They’re going through their own things, and got quite a few guys banged up, as well. Sometimes luck plays into it, and health is a big part of that. So we have to make due with what we have. Both teams have done that and won with players out, as we have throughout the playoffs.”
Udoka did not have specific updates on Smart’s ankle sprain or Williams’ knee soreness, with both having missed games during the series.
“Both are feeling better,” he said. “Marcus still has some swelling and pain. So they will test it out pregame and see how they feel.”
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard said the focus largely is within.
“I think we’re just focused on ourselves. We’re not worried about who on the Heat is hurt or what they’re going through. We just focus on ourselves and what we can control.”
There had been rumors swirling earlier in the day, particularly in Las Vegas, regarding the Heat potentially dealing with COVID issues.
However, contrary to reports of the team leaving players behind in Boston, the team left behind Spanish-radio broadcaster Jose Paneda, as well as a team therapist. Any such player absence would require mandatory listing on the NBA’s official injury report.
Celtics big man Al Horford missed Game 1 of this best-of-seven series while in NBA health-and-safety protocols, as was noted on the official injury reports at the time.
()
News
Netflix’s The Gray Man: Star-studded Cast, Plot, Synopsis and When Will It Release?
The Gray Man is an upcoming American movie with an excellent casting of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, etc. Russo brothers directs this movie Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo. Joe Russo co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
The film is based on a novel titled “The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney. Produced by Russo brothers, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, and Palak Patel.
Casting Of The Gray Man
The casting of The Gray Man is worth watching. Many known faces and many newcomers make up the cast of this upcoming thriller movie. The star-studded cast of The Gray Man includes:
Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry or Sierra Six, Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thorntonas Donald nald Fitzroy, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cavill, EmeIkwuakor as Mr. Felix,Robert Kazinsky as Perini, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Maura, Dhanush, Callan Mulvey, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, DeObia Oparei
The Plot
Starring Rayn Gosling and Chris Evans, The Gray Man is based on a 2009 novel with the same title as the movie, written by Mark Greaney.
The plot of The Gray Man revolves around the CIA’s most talented mercenary, Court Gentry, also known as Sierra Six, being troubled because of his discoveries about the top secrets of the agency and becoming the target of many, which makes him have no more places to hide when he is chased down by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen and other international assassins.
It is not visible how much the movie plot will resemble Mark Greaney’s novel but let’s hope for it to be as exactly as what is written in the novel The Gray Man and the master contributions of the legendary actors and the crew members.
When Will It Release?
The Gray Man will arrive in theaters on July 15, 2022. The theatrical release is limited, and for the people who can’t watch it on the big screen; it will start streaming premiere on Netflix on July 22, 2022.
Where to Watch?
The Gray Man will release on July 15 in theaters, and the show’s timings will announce soon. As it has only a limited theatrical release; the viewers can watch the movie on Netflix starting from July 22, 2022, a week after the original theatre release.
Attention, all the action movie lovers, this will be a worth watching movie with an amazing cast and production team. So cross your fingers and wait till July 15 for the event to happen.
The post Netflix’s The Gray Man: Star-studded Cast, Plot, Synopsis and When Will It Release? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Live updates | Man sent Facebook messages before shooting
UVALDE, Texas — A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private.
Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Gov. Greg Abbott described the messages at a news conference where he said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three social media messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”
O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican political officials.
___
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas on Friday.
The Republican leader posted on his social media network Wednesday that “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship.”
Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, says some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, he says, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are among other Republicans scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”
___
BERLIN — German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sharply condemned the Texas school massacre, saying she’s shocked by the “terrible bloodshed.”
“It is horrific that so many children and a teacher were killed. And it is terrible how powerful the gun lobby still is in the USA — despite so many terrible crimes,” Faeser tweeted on Wednesday.
Germany has a strict weapons law, and its authorities must enforce it decisively, she said.
“Above all, we must disarm extremists very consistently. Where necessary, we will further tighten gun laws,” Faeser said.
However, Germany is not immune from school attacks. Last week, a school employee was seriously wounded in a crossbow attack at a high school in Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was detained for allegedly plotting an attack on a secondary school in Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said.
___
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
___
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decadeslong opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers.
___
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said the shooting began around 11:30 a.m.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
___
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A man standing outside a Florida courtroom said he’s in physical pain thinking about what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
Tom Hoyer’s 15-year-old son, Luke, was killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Now he’s watching the selection of a jury that will decide whether the murderer gets the death penalty or life in prison.
His voice breaking and his knees shaking, Hoyer said he knows too well what the victims’ parents are experiencing in Texas.
“I know what those families had to endure sitting in a room waiting to hear that their child is laying in a school on a floor. It is heartbreaking, heartbreaking,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “I hope their journey through all of this is a lot faster than ours.”
___
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He called on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — The gunman who killed 19 children and two adults inside an elementary school in Texas carried a long rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition and wore a “tactical vest” as body armor, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
It “shows the intent of this evil person going into this school and having complete disregard for human life,’ Olivarez told NBC’s “Today” show.
All the children and teachers who died were inside a single classroom where the shooter barricaded himself, Olivarez said on CNN.
The San Antonio Express-News reported that the shooter also bought 375 rounds of ammunition, according to state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed on the shooting.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Authorities are providing more details about the gunman’s movements and the police response to the killings of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school. Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s `Today’ show that the Uvalde Police Department was first alerted to a crashed vehicle and an armed person making his way into the school.
Police and state troopers arrived in time to hear gunshots inside a classroom where the man barricaded himself and began shooting children and teachers. Olivarez said some of the officers were shot by the gunman, so others began breaking windows around the school trying to evacuate children and teachers.
Olivarez said “tactical law enforcement” forced their way into the classroom, where “they were met with gunfire as well but they were able to shoot and kill that suspect.’
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he was “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UVALDE — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.
The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died.
Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults.
Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults was a teacher.
Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the Unvalde, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
___
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden struck a somber and serious tone, calling for new gun restrictions, in an address to the nation after 18 children were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.
“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?” Biden asked.
Biden, who has lost both a son and a daughter, was joined by first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Tuesday night.
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”
Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those who died. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
Aurora, the new Minnesota women’s soccer club, stacking up wins before first game
High Quality Medical Coding Services For Best Results
Celtics’ Udoka calls amount of players listed as questionable on series’ injury reports ‘alarming’
Netflix’s The Gray Man: Star-studded Cast, Plot, Synopsis and When Will It Release?
How to Invest in the Stock Market and Beat 80% of All Investors
Live updates | Man sent Facebook messages before shooting
How Can Mobile Software Development Companies Help Small Business?
Managed IT Services: What They Are and Why You Need Them
Trading Shares With Technical Analysis
Momepreneur – Self Motivate And Plan Ahead
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online