Benefits of Papaya – A Natural Fat Burning Food
Discover the incredible weight loss benefits of papaya, how to best prepare it and how much you should eat to get maximum benefit from papayas – one of nature’s amazing fat burning foods.
Papayas grow on a tree that is really an herb.
Eaten as a fruit, the papaya is sweet and tasty and a terrific means of getting your recommended daily portion of fruit!
There are two varieties of the papaya that most people prefer to eat. The two types are the Hawaiian papaya and the Mexican papaya. You will frequently notice the Hawaiian variety in your grocery store.
This is known as the Solo papaya, and has a shape similar to a pear, with a yellow skin tone and shiny orange or pink flesh. Mexican papayas sometimes weigh as much as 20 pounds each, which is heavier than Hawaiian papayas. They do not have as strong a flavor as the Hawaiian variety, but they are quite scrumptious.
Papaya has a flavor similar to peaches and melons mixed together – a very delicious fruit!
Fat Burning Benefits of Papaya
Papaya contains a great deal of Vitamins C and A. It is not high in calories, has no fat, has no cholesterol and is rich in potassium, fiber and folate; therefore, it is a nutritious fruit to eat daily.
The main health benefit of the papaya is to help the digestion.
The proteolytic enzyme papain found in papaya is helpful in breaking down proteins, fats and starches in the body and is also helpful in cleansing the digestive tract by eliminating unnecessary protein byproducts.
This is a bonus food to add to your fat burning diet, because this indicates that there is not as much food in your metabolism that is turning into fat. In addition, papaya is good for your whole endocrine system.
The fruit is also regarded as a nutritional powerhouse, rich in the already mentioned Vitamins A and C, folate, fiber and potassium, as well as Vitamin E, the eye-essential lutein and zeaxanthin and lycopene.
Some health researchers indicate that papaya belongs on the top three fruits’ list of every person who regularly eats different types of fruit.
Compared to oranges, they have 50% more potassium and 13 times more Vitamin C, plus they have lower calories. Plus, papayas are higher in Vitamin E content than either oranges or apples.
Papaya likewise assists the body in the production of the amino acid arginine, which triggers the growth hormone that causes the rejuvenation of cells in your muscles, liver and bones. Papaya juice helps your skin to become smoother and suppler.
It is especially good for people who have light-colored complexions, and is frequently manufactured into moisturizing creams that are helpful in protecting the skin and in preventing premature aging of the skin.
You really have a powerful nutritional food when you drink pineapple juice with papayas, because pineapple juice is high in an essential enzyme called bromelain.
It is believed that papaya can decrease the chance of colon and cervical cancer.
Preparation of the Papaya
You can try eating some raw papaya slices, or slice it in cubes (approximately one cup for each portion). However, it is better to have it with a meal (such as additional fruits and foods) instead of eating it alone. The reason why is that it has beta-cryptozanthin, which the body absorbs better if you consume it with some fat.
Papaya can be mashed, or used as an ingredient in a hot and fiery salsa. For a tasty breakfast smoothie, mix it with yogurt, milk or orange juice.
Blend papaya to use as a sorbet or ice cream base. Alternatively, you can puree papaya and use it as a healthy salad dressing to mix with your salad greens.
Cut or cubed papaya is a great ingredient to add to a fruit salad: include honeydew, strawberries or other delicious fruits for a bright looking, wholesome and tasty treat!
When you want to buy a papaya, try to find fruit that has a partial or full yellow color.
It should give in a little bit when you press it, but it should not be too soft where the stem end is located. Do not purchase fruit that has bruises, cuts, mold, wrinkles or soft spots. If you don’t cut a papaya, they won’t have any smell. The aroma occurs after small, sweet papayas are cut open.
Place unripe, green papayas in a paper bag at room temperature in order to ripen them up. Look frequently, since the fruit will ripen fast. When they ripen up, put papayas in a plastic bag, and store in the refrigerator for approximately one week. Once the papayas are ripe, it is a good idea to eat them immediately or at least within a couple of days.
There is an enzyme known as papain that is found in the papaya. This is the reason why papaya is known for its meat tenderizing ability.
The papaya seeds are also quite edible. They have a flavor similar to pepper, and some people use the seeds as a substitute for peppercorns.
How Much To Consume
One cup of sliced papaya is equal to approximately 140 grams.
Benefits of Leasing a Car for Business
Leasing a car for your business is a sensible decision. If yours is a small business or a start-up, leasing a car would prove handy because of lower cost, easy availability and other benefits. This article discusses briefly the benefits of leasing a car for your business.
Monthly payments
In case you purchase a car – new or used, you need to pay cash upfront in full or part. On the other hand, in leasing you need to pay only for part of the residual value. This leads to lower monthly payment.
Further, the overall cost of leasing a car is lower than when it is purchased because the lease period is a short one (generally three years). The lease cost is the present value of the car minus its value when you return it. You need to pay the interest charged and charges for the services. If the value of the car when you return is more than expected, you need to pay less.
It is a better value for your money as you can afford the car at a lower price under a flexible payment plan.
Tax deduction
Taxes to be paid come down because you need to pay only for the value of the car that you use. Further, the amount of interest is spread into multiple months, which results in a lower monthly amount payable.
In addition, as you will have the benefit of a tax deduction for leasing a car, it helps in saving a few hundred dollars.
Less maintenance
You get the leased car with full warranty from the manufacturer. This ensures effective remedial maintenance when needed. In addition, as you lease the car for a short period, you are likely to have fewer maintenance inconveniences.
Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance
When leasing a car, you get the benefit of GAP insurance. GAP insurance is part of the lease deal. GAP insurance covers the remaining part of the value of the car to be paid by you in the event it is stolen or damaged completely in a vehicle collision. This value is far smaller than that of new/used vehicles purchased. For a small business like yours, it is important to take note of this.
Purchase option
You lease the car for your business, and use it as long as you would like. At the close of the lease period, you need to hand over the car to the dealer. Now you have the option to buy the car – a new one, or take another one on lease. You need not worry about the resale of the car.
As the owner of a small business, your business is prone to confront fluctuations in business for diverse reasons. Under the circumstances, each dollar you expend is significant. Therefore, when it comes to operating a car for your business, leasing can be an optimal option.
Reinsurance For Auto Dealers – Is It Worth It?
Reinsurance can be defined as an agreement between two insurance companies. The reinsurer in this arrangement is the second business and provides risk management for paying claim shares arising from initial insurance company. Auto dealers are now embracing owning reinsurance companies to enjoy coverage for different policies in their contracts.
Reinsurance programs offer an opportunity to enjoy underwriting profits as well as investment income from finance and insurance products sold to customers in an auto dealership. Apart from automotive dealers, reinsurance can also be enjoyed by other service providers. For auto dealer, the commonly reinsured items include vehicle service contracts, GAP and aftermarket among others.
A smart auto dealer will always be on the lookout for hidden profit opportunities and vehicle service contract reinsurance is a major wealth creation opportunity available to the dealers. There are lots of companies offering competitive programs and availing them to independent dealers and franchises as well. The reinsurance concept for auto dealers comes with a number of benefits to them and this is probably what have made the programs popular among the dealers. Here are some of the benefits that make the reinsurance for auto dealers worth trying out.
The reinsurance programs offer auto dealers control over own insurance company
With this kind of control, auto dealers are able to enjoy premiums generated from different vehicle service agreements and aftermarket insurances. The insurance company holding premium reserves provide the owner with new wealth and profit creation source. When these reserves are reinsured, the risks to selling dealer are greatly limited.
The programs ensure efficient cash flow and profit maximization
Reinsurance programs have a reliable remittance system. Any warranty repairs offered by the dealer get deducted from premiums submitted and this in turn accelerates payment to the dealer for the repairs made.
Reinsurance for auto dealers also offers flexibility in customizing terms and coverage’s
This is because there are high probabilities of weekly funding of the premium accounts, full accounting as well as reporting. When the dealer is able to customize the coverage and terms, there is complete management control of the reinsurance company thus maximization of the profit opportunities.
The programs make it easy to pay claims
Auto dealers who consider owning reinsurance companies always have money available to settle claims. The programs basically eliminate the situations where most dealers have had to foot the cost of claims for lack of backup funding. Dealers therefore enjoy more security when they take up reinsurance programs matching their exact needs.
The contracts help in improving customer satisfaction
There is really nothing more important that customer satisfaction for any given business. Vehicle service contracts offer some of the best ways of improving customer satisfaction and also provide confidence in sales process improving the dealership at the end. Reinsurance offers any auto dealership the opportunity to grow to the next level by offering claims to customers with the increased control over the reinsurance company. When customers are happy, the dealership is able to maintain a loyal clientele thus increasing growth and expansion opportunities.
Silky Smooth Penis Skin – How to Keep Penis Skin Smooth and Supple to Increase Sexual Pleasure
Silky smooth penis skin is just so touchable and luxuriant, especially to anyone lucky enough to enjoy this lovely tactile experience. It also means that the penis skin is healthy and cared for, and when skin of the penis is in optimal condition, it is invigorated and more sensitive and receptive to stimulation. This, of course, leads to better sex and improves sexual function.
Ignoring Penis Skin Can Lead to Problems
There are many problems associated with ignoring the skin of the penis. These include:
Penis skin that is not cared for can become dry and scaly – This is unsightly and does not encourage sexual activity. In fact, it can be a real turn-off for your partner, and may even reduce sexual confidence.
Penis skin can become desensitized – If the skin of the penis is not cared for then it can become hardened and not as receptive to the touch. This means that sexual excitement can be reduced during foreplay and sexual intercourse, which can reduce the intensity of climax and overall sexual satisfaction.
Penis skin is a protective barrier – Healthy skin of the penis protects the human body from infection and illness as it forms a protective barrier between major organs and the outside world. With cracked or broken skin of the penis it is possible, during sexual intercourse and masturbation, to have harmful bacteria enter the body and create illness.
Penis skin is an insulator – When the skin of the penis is in optimal condition it maintains the temperature of the penis. This, of course, prevents the penis from feeling the cold more than it should, which means that its size and functionality is maintained.
What Does Silky Smooth Penis Skin Mean to You and Your Partner?
With healthy penis skin comes more pleasure. The skin of the penis has an improved sensitivity and this then creates a more dynamic sex life. Plus, it is enjoyable to touch, which will increase the longevity of foreplay and the likelihood of fellatio, if this is what you and your partner enjoy. It may also encourage your partner to be more adventurous, and experiment in the bedroom, taking their time to stroke, fondle and tickle your penis, further heightening your climax.
Better Sex with Better Penis Skin
A satisfying sex life leads to happiness and contentment, but with healthy penis skin often a new found confidence is gained. Not only does the penis look good, but it feels great. This may then lead to more sex and a possible increase in sexual enjoyment, especially, if previously, the owner of the penis felt self-conscious of the condition of their skin.
How to Get Smooth Silky Penis Skin
The best way to improve the health of your penis skin is as follows:
Eat a balanced diet that includes mono-saturated fats – This is a healthy fat that prevents your skin from becoming dry and flaky. Some great sources of this are olive oil, nuts, and mackerel, as well as herring, tomatoes, avocado, and egg yolk.
Use a natural cleansing product – Avoid dyed and perfumed skin cleansing products for cleansing the penis, instead use natural cleansers such as, goat milk or olive oil soap.
Don’t exfoliate – Some areas of the skin are more sensitive than others. So, while it is okay to exfoliate say the legs, arms, and torso, it is not recommended that the skin of the penis be treated in the same manner. Exfoliating this area of the body will decrease sensitivity and could possibly lead to the hardening of the skin. This, in turn, will lessen sexual excitement and pleasure, and may even reduce sexual function.
Apply a penis specific moisturizer daily – Use a penis specific creme daily (health professionals often recommend Man1 Man Oil) which is rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Products such as this are said to increase penis skin elasticity and sensitivity, as well appearance, and can improve sexual function and pleasure.
