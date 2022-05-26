News
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
By JOSH BOAK and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to improve accountability in policing —a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death that reflected the challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety when Congress is deadlocked on stronger measures.
The event shaped by one tragedy occurred a day after a second one, a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave remarks that tried to comfort those affected by the shooting as well those who have suffered from police brutality, promising them that change could come eventually despite the partisan divides on Capitol Hill.
“I know progress can be slow and frustrating,” Biden said. “Today we’re acting. We’re showing that speaking out matters. Being engaged matters. That the work of our time, healing the soul of this nation, is ongoing and unfinished and requires all of us never to give up.”
Floyd’s family was in the audience at the White House as the president declared that “what we do in their memory matters.” With lawmakers unable to reach agreement on how to reform police policies and on efforts to reduce mass shootings, the president has limited avenues for advancing his campaign promises. And as he tries to build consensus, Biden is also attempting to strike a balance between police and civil rights groups at a time when rising concerns about crime are eclipsing calls for reform.
Most of Biden’s order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies — for example, requiring them to review and revise policies on use of force. It will also create a database to help track officer misconduct, according to the White House.
Although the administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job, officials are looking for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation.
In addition, the order is designed to restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.
Many organizations and lawmakers said the order was an important but incomplete step forward.
“While this action does not have the long-term impact that we had hoped for,” Floyd family lawyer Ben Crump said in a statement, “it does represent incremental progress, and we need to commit ourselves to making progress every day.”
The International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Fraternal Order of Police both engaged with the Biden administration on the order. They said that they “see many components of the order as a blueprint for future congressional action.”
Yet not everyone was satisfied.
“President Biden’s executive order is a poor excuse for the transformation of public safety that he promised the Black voters who put him in office,” the Movement for Black Lives, a civil rights group, said in a statement.
Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests two years ago. It was the largest series of demonstrations in American history, occurring in the midst of coronavirus lockdowns and President Donald Trump’s divisive reelection campaign.
However, transforming the initial outcry into political change has proven difficult.
When four officers were convicted last year for killing Floyd, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to reform police by the anniversary of his death.
The guilty verdict was “not enough,” he said, and “we can’t stop here.”
However, no legislation was passed, and bipartisan talks dragged on, and later broke down.
The White House eventually decided to move forward with executive actions rather than wait for Congress.
Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who helped lead the talks, said the order would enhance transparency, accountability and policing standards. But he noted that additional efforts would be needed for the police to improve relationships with the people they are to protect and serve.
“Across the United States, there is a deficit of trust between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect – particularly Black and Brown communities,” Booker said.
In September, the Justice Department curtailed federal agents’ use of no-knock warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and updated its policy to prohibit agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances.
But extending such rules to local police is more challenging, and White House officials have spent months in negotiations with civil rights groups and police organizations.
The resulting set of policies is less extensive than originally sought, not to mention delayed by a year.
“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.
The order goes beyond issues involving misconduct and use of force. It would also assess the impact of facial recognition software on civil liberties, look for ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in federal correctional facilities and suggest better ways to collect data on police practices.
The research could eventually lay the groundwork for more changes within American law enforcement in the future.
Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.
News
New Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead is back at the site where he had career moment in Super Bowl 13 years ago
When Thomas Morstead punts for the first time in a home game as a Miami Dolphin, it will be the first time he plays in Hard Rock Stadium since he made a career memory winning the Super Bowl 13 years ago.
Morstead was a rookie on the 2009 New Orleans Saints that won the Super Bowl over the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17. On top of punting, he also handled kickoffs. And if you remember that game, the tide turned with an onside kick that Saints coach Sean Payton called to start the second half.
It’s considered an all-time Super Bowl moment, and Morstead was at the heart of it, pooching the football about 14 yards before a Colts player touched it and the Saints won a scrum to recover the ball.
“I haven’t been back here in 13 years,” Morstead said on Tuesday, after a practice at team facilities adjacent to the stadium in the midst of his second week of organized team activities with his new squad. “Last time I stepped off this field, we won the Super Bowl and I had glitter all over my shoes. It was a great experience.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back in the stadium. Although it was a long, long time ago, in certain ways it was just like yesterday. I’m excited to be back in there.”
In that rookie season, Morstead played twice at Hard Rock Stadium, which then went by Land Shark Stadium, one of its many other monikers since what was originally known as Joe Robbie Stadium opened in 1987. Those Saints also had a 46-34 comeback victory against the Dolphins in late October.
He hasn’t been back since because the Saints and Dolphins only play once every four years, alternating home games. The Saints’ one game “at Miami” since, eight years later in 2017, was moved to London, a 20-0 New Orleans win.
Morstead split his 2021 season between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons, which combined to play the Dolphins three times last season, but his seven games with the Jets came before Miami’s home-and-home with the division rival late in the season and he landed with the Falcons after their October visit to Miami.
After 12 seasons with the Saints that included that Super Bowl victory and a Pro Bowl selection in 2012, Morstead, now 36, comes to the Dolphins looking to prove he’s not at a point in his career where he becomes a journeyman picked up and dropped as teams’ punting needs arise. The scenery in Miami also helps.
“Look at this,” he said, pointing to the blue sky and Dolphins’ new training facility. “I had a great career in New Orleans, and whenever I was done there, I just wasn’t done.
“My kids are getting old enough now that they know what’s going on. They got to see dad respond to getting fired and having to persevere a little bit. It was a good opportunity for me to show them how I felt was best to respond. We wanted to provide them a great experience that hopefully they’ll remember as a positive one.”
The Dolphins moved on from Michael Palardy, a St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter this offseason. Palardy had an uneven 2021 season in Miami, mostly struggling earlier in the year but also having bright moments where gunner Mack Hollins downed his punts near opponents’ goal lines. Palardy averaged 44.7 yards on his punts for the season, and he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week once for his game against the Giants on Dec. 5.
As Miami had the vacant roster spot for a punter, Morstead actually reached out to the Dolphins. He expressed to the team that he was willing to accept a team-friendly salary for his services.
“They said, ‘Well, get on a plane and come out here and see if you like it,’ ” he said. “I’ve made a lot of money in my career, and these experiences are just, when it’s over it’s over.”
Morstead has a career 46.6 yards-per-punt average, and last year he was at 47.2 between his time in New York and Atlanta.
Morstead signing with the Dolphins also reunited him longtime Saints teammate, left tackle Terron Armstead. Although the two share the same first initial and end to their last name, it’s Armstead that is widely known by his nickname, “T-Stead.” Armstead, who has also put out music, uses it as his rap name and has an icy chain with the moniker on it, which he flashed in his welcome-to-Miami social media post over a throwback Dan Marino jersey.
“Well, I’m the original ‘T-Stead’ because I’m older than Terron,” Morstead said in rebuttal. “I told him at some point I need to get my No. 13 [Dan Marino] jersey and pose just like he did when he signed, get his ‘T-Stead’ chain. I need to borrow that from him.”
News
Can Ravens’ revamped pass defense go from worst to first? ‘I would love to prove it.’ | NOTES
The Ravens’ secondary is still under construction this offseason, but the pieces — maybe the last of them — are at least in place.
With cornerback Kyle Fuller agreeing to a one-year deal, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he feels “really good about that group back there — I mean, really good about the secondary, personnel-wise.”
Not everyone in the Ravens’ revamped backfield was on hand for Wednesday’s first open practice of organized team activities, but there were enough big names to see the potential.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, back from a season-ending pectoral injury, didn’t give up much to top wide receiver Rashod Bateman in coverage. Safety Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top draft pick, easily won his two repetitions in one-on-ones against rookie tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely. Safety Chuck Clark, showing up for voluntary workouts despite speculation about his future in Baltimore, was at the front of the line for positional drills and the voice of the defense in team drills. Defensive back Brandon Stephens lined up everywhere. Even reserve cornerback Kevon Seymour nearly had two interceptions in a three-play span.
And there’s more help on the way, too. Humphrey said safety Marcus Williams, the team’s top offseason signing, will participate in next week’s OTAs. Fuller, a Baltimore native whom Harbaugh called a “proven corner,” might join him. Cornerback Marcus Peters, meanwhile, is “coming along really well,” Harbaugh said, in his recovery from a torn ACL.
“I think that’s enough smarts where I can just play ball,” Humphrey said. “So I’m really excited about some of the guys that are here, or the young guys [rookie cornerbacks Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis], and some of the guys that will be here next week, working with us.”
After last season, the Ravens know there’s room for improvement. Injuries strained the team’s depth from Week 1 to Week 18, and breakdowns in coverage proved costly. The Ravens finished last in the NFL in pass defense (278.9 yards allowed per game) and third worst in pass defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
Now the Ravens are less than four months from the start of another season where — on paper, anyway — they’ll have one of the NFL’s most talented secondaries. Could it be the best?
“I would love to prove it,” Humphrey said. “That’s the biggest thing for me. I would love to make that statement be true. I know there’s a lot of work to go into it, with me being coming back from injury, Marcus coming back from injury, a rookie Kyle Hamilton, a vet Chuck that’s really led our defense the past couple of years. I know we have all the pieces, so I think it’s all really down to the players to just go out there, communicate, be fundamentally sound and prove it. I think we’re in a position that I can’t recall we’ve been in before with just who we have. And I think it’ll all just come down to us.”
Oweh wants to ‘dominate’
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s expectations for his second year in Baltimore are simple.
“Just dominate more,” he said. “Finish. Be there more for my team in terms of making the plays in situations that we need. Being more aware in terms of things going around me.”
A healthier shoulder should help. Oweh underwent surgery in late January to address a lingering issue, and he wore a harness at practice. He was a limited participant Wednesday, but he said he’s hoping to build up his shoulder’s strength “day by day, and I’ll be out there soon.”
“It kind of bothered me a little bit” last season, Oweh said. “But coming from Penn State, growing up where I’ve grown up, you learn to play through stuff like that and not even think about it until the end. But it definitely got a little bit more kind of hectic toward the end of the season. But I’m good now. We’re straight.”
Despite missing the final two games of the season with a foot injury, Oweh finished his rookie season with five sacks and 15 quarterback hits. After learning “things I didn’t even know I didn’t even know,” the former first-round pick enters Year 2 ready to make a leap.
“Even though I had the shoulder thing, I feel like everything else, I’m farther ahead than where I was [in] rookie camp,” he said. “So I just feel better as an athlete. And then obviously, being a good outside linebacker, I feel good as well.”
Extra points
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson, Peters, Fuller and Williams weren’t the only Ravens veteran missing at Wednesday’s voluntary practice. Also absent were offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley, Ja’Wuan James and Morgan Moses; running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards; tight end Nick Boyle; defensive linemen Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe; outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Jaylon Ferguson and David Ojabo; cornerback Iman Marshall; and safety Ar’Darius Washington.
- Less than nine months since tearing his Achilles tendon in practice, running back Justice Hill was back on the field. Armour-Davis, who missed the final half-hour of the Ravens’ open rookie minicamp session, was also practicing.
- Harbaugh said it was “not surprising at all” to see Clark participate in voluntary workouts. “He didn’t want to miss OTAs. That was something that was important to him. And he came in here on Tuesday, ready to go, in great shape, and picked up right where he left off. Just walked in the building, and he was Chuck Clark, and running the defense. So it’s not surprising at all.”
- Tight end Mark Andrews, who saw Boyle during the offseason in Arizona, said he “looks like a different person, man.” Boyle, who’s been limited to 14 games over the past two seasons, is “hungry” and “ready to go,” Andrews said.
- Harbaugh joked that with retired punter Sam Koch now coaching rookie Jordan Stout, “punt practice seemed a little quieter and calmer out there.” But the fourth-round pick from Penn State has impressed so far. “He’s got a big leg, I can tell you that,” Harbaugh said. “And even when he misses, it still goes pretty far, which is kind of cool. That’s good; he’s got good misses, I guess you can say.”
News
Wisconsin Democrats renew call for votes on gun safety bills
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats renewed calls Wednesday for the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun safety bills that were rejected without any debate just over two years ago.
The bills would institute a universal background check for gun sales and implement a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, called a special session in 2019 to pass them, but Republicans ignored him.
There is a new call to pass the bills the day after an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Democratic state Sen. Melissa Agard, of Madison, launched a petition Wednesday calling on Republicans to take up the bills. Evers, in a statement, said he is ready to “work with any Republican who wants to find common ground.”
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately return messages.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said Republicans “need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA. They need to be more worried about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe.”
Kaul, the parent of two young children, said “We need our legislators to get serious about these issues.”
