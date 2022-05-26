News
Big changes announced for 3 St. Paul libraries, including rebuild of Hamline-Midway branch
Following more than a year of outreach and sometimes pitched debate, the St. Paul Public Library system has unveiled plans for a major renovation of the Hayden Heights Library on White Bear Avenue, a new addition adjoining the Riverview Library on the West Side and a complete rebuild of the Hamline-Midway Library.
The three locations are “well loved, well used and well worn,” said Library Director Catherine Penkert in an interview, and “have not seen significant investment in decades, in more than 30 years, or in the case of Hayden Heights in more than 40 years.”
All 13 library locations can expect some fresh investment in technology and children’s play areas, she said.
The goal for Hayden Heights will be to ring the exterior walls with greenery and glassy new windows, including an all-glass southwest corner intended to reveal the inner-workings of the single-story 1970s structure to passersby on White Bear Avenue. Penkert said surveys showed that residents were interested in seeing the library become more of a “resilience center,” with programming such as a visiting nurse, workforce resources and other community offerings.
At Riverview, which is a Carnegie library built in 1916, a new side addition will add a community room and a single entrance for the able-bodied and the disabled, allowing the existing front stairway to be converted into an outdoor reading patio. The aesthetics of that side addition have yet to be determined, Penkert said, and will require more community conversation. The existing green on the front and side lawn would gain park-like features allowing for outdoor story times and other programs.
HAMLINE-MIDWAY
The deepest and most hotly-debated changes will take place at the Hamline-Midway location on Minnehaha Avenue, where longtime fans of the building’s 1930s-era red-brick façade and tall, arched entryway have called for a historically-sensitive renovation.
Instead, the library will be demolished and rebuilt completely, with brick from the facade incorporated into a new structure on the same site spanning 30 percent more square footage.
That project is likely to go out to construction bid this year, with a groundbreaking in 2023.
The existing Hamline-Midway building effectively stacks a one-level library over basement bathrooms and meeting space in a vertical configuration. Keon Blasingame, a principal with LSE Architects of Minneapolis, noted disability access at the existing structure is limited to a basement side door that connects to a narrow hallway.
“We’ve stepped the building back,” said Blasingame, whose 18-year-old son uses a wheelchair. “All the key functions are on one level, so everything is accessible.”
The new, more efficient horizontal layout is expected to improve sight lines and increase readily-accessible building space by 50 percent, with new staff areas, flexible-use classrooms and meeting space, as well as greater access to modern technology.
‘ACCESSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY’
Emphasizing goals of “accessibility and sustainability,” Penkert said the intention was to erect “a new building that incorporates in some very clear and concrete ways connections to the building of old” and “very much honors the history of the library in that neighborhood. (But) what we use libraries for today were not imagined in 1930.”
As recently as May 14, fans of the Hamline-Midway location organized under the title “Renovate 1558” had staged a rally to preserve it from demolition. Those efforts had won the support of Historic St. Paul, a preservation agency.
“Historic preservation is the very definition of sustainability — a smart, efficient way to reuse a community’s resources and keep its character at the same time,” said the nonprofit, in a recent statement forwarded by executive director Carol Carey.
Each of the designs is still subject to fine-tuning when it comes to details such as simple aesthetics and interior layout, but library officials made clear this week that the three general concepts drawn up by LSE Architects of Minneapolis were final.
DISPARITIES IN TECHNOLOGY
A bruising pandemic has laid bare disparities in technology access among community members of different incomes and ethnic groups, while further elevating the role of remote work, remote schooling and Internet-based education.
Offering computers, classrooms and collaborative work spaces is no longer optional, officials said.
Kim Horton, a spokesperson for the Friends of St. Paul Public Library, forwarded a statement thanking the library system “for leading a remarkable community engagement process across our city and engaging hundreds of residents in imagining libraries that will serve us all for decades to come. We unequivocally support St. Paul Public Library’s proposed vision for systemwide investments that will make all our libraries more welcoming, more accessible, and more prepared to meet whatever challenge comes next.”
The St. Paul Public Library system will host virtual office hours for each library so community members can get more information. The discussions will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on June 1 for the Hayden Heights location, from 4 to 5 p.m. June 2 for the Hamline-Midway location and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the Riverview location. Links will be posted at sppl.org.
St. Paul pain specialist not liable for patient’s alleged opioid addiction, jury finds
A seven-member Ramsey County jury deliberated for roughly six hours before determining that Dr. Samuel K. Yue and the Minnesota Pain Center were not liable for a Ham Lake man’s alleged opioid addiction.
The verdict was delivered Wednesday evening in a medical malpractice trial that called into question the degree to which physicians can be held accountable for unintended consequences after medicating or overmedicating their patients with opioids.
Yue, the chief executive officer of the St. Paul-based pain center, had maintained through his attorneys that he operated within industry standards of care when he placed longstanding patient Michael Faulhaber on morphine and oral opioids in 2003.
Faulhaber remained Yue’s patient until 2016 and filed suit, along with his wife Yvonne, in 2020 after suffering what he described as debilitating symptoms. Each plaintiff sought upwards of $50,000 in damages.
At trial, medical expert witnesses for the defense said based on their review of his medical records, Faulhaber suffered from significant and longstanding psychological issues, but they were not necessarily evidence of opioid addiction.
A call to Faulhaber’s defense team was not returned on Thursday.
Darryl Strawberry signs on for Old Timers’ Day fun, Mets announce
If anyone was on the fence about attending the Mets’ Old Timers’ Day, the team is doing its best to convince them to come.
On Thursday, the team announced that Darryl Strawberry would join the fun at Citi Field on Aug. 27.
“Shea was always a wonderful place for me,” Strawberry said in a statement released by the Mets. “The fans were always great. They supported me in the good and bad times.”
Unfortunately for anyone hoping to see Strawberry’s trademark swing in the Old Timers’ game, the 60-year-old doesn’t think his body will cooperate.
“Sorry to say, I don’t think I will be able to play,” Strawberry said. “My knees and shoulder won’t let me swing a bat anymore. It’s the wear and tear and the years catching up with me. I will be there supporting the guys who will be on the field.”
A healthy amount of Mets’ legends are scheduled to attend, including Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, Pedro Martinez, Mookie Wilson, Ed Kranepool, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Cliff Floyd and Ron Swoboda, among others. The team said that over 60 former Mets will be in attendance.
Strawberry, who was selected by the Mets with the first overall pick of the 1980 draft, made seven All-Star appearances with the team. His impact was immediate, as he captured the National League Rookie of the Year in 1983 and was an integral part of the Mets’ 1986 World Series-winning squad. He also won two Silver Sluggers (in 1988 and 1990) and finished in the top three of MVP voting in both of those years.
To this day, he is still the organization’s all-time leader in home runs with 252. In eight years with the Mets — he was just 21 when he debuted — Strawberry batted .263 with a .359 on-base percentage and .520 slugging percentage.
By both FanGraphs’ and Baseball-Reference’s version of Wins Above Replacement, Strawberry is the second-best position player in Mets’ history, trailing David Wright. He ranks second in RBI, third in slugging percentage and runs scored, fourth in OPS, fifth in stolen bases and ninth in hits, doubles and total games played.
Nowadays, Strawberry is a traveling speaker who often speaks to young athletes about the dangers of substance abuse and other demons he faced while playing Major League Baseball.
Old Timers’ Day is scheduled to begin several hours before the Mets’ game against the Rockies at 7:10 p.m.
