Blockchain
Bitcoin Consolidation Uninspiring, But Run To Near $33k On The Cards
The spring is being compressed further as Bitcoin swings continue to diminish. Since the commencement of active trading in New York, the lower bound of the trading range has shifted to $29K, where the BTCUSD has found support. The top bound of the constructed triangle has advanced to $30.5K, up 1.8 percent from current prices of $30K in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Consolidation Uninspiring
As range adherence continued, Bitcoin (BTC) momentarily returned to $30,000 before the May 25 Wall Street open.
While it may appear dull at first glance, Michal van de Poppe saw Bitcoin on short periods as a source of renewed interest, predicting a run to near $33,000 next.
He told his Twitter followers:
“Bitcoin broke through $29.4K and ran towards the next resistance zone, if we hold $29.4K, we’ll be good towards $32.8K. Finally.”
The price of Bitcoin is consolidating, which is equally perilous for bulls and bears. Both gain liquidity and become accustomed to existing prices over time.
On a market-cycle level, there’s a good likelihood that the present consolidation will end with a collapse of the lower boundary and the liquidation of stop orders, confirming the initial downside momentum.
Related reading | Investors May Expect Downside For Bitcoin And Ethereum Market For The Next 3 Months
The bearish prognosis is fueled by monetary policy tightening and declining economic development, which causes retail investors to withdraw funds from bitcoin in favor of spending. It doesn’t help that people’s hopes of getting rich quick with cryptocurrencies aren’t coming true, as bitcoin is now valued the same as it was in early 2021.
BTC/USD trades below $30k. Source: TradingView
Investing in the business is becoming more sophisticated, moving beyond naive buy-and-hold strategies. Investors are pulling money out of bitcoin and putting it into blockchains that enable smart contracts, such as Cardano and Polkadot, according to CoinShares. Last week, crypto funds lost $141 million in net capital outflows.
The ECB warned that the high correlation between cryptocurrencies and stock markets is common during times of economic hardship, and that digital assets will no longer be allowed to diversify investment portfolios.
Related reading | Institutional Investors Seek Safe Haven In Crypto Products Amid Market Uncertainty
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Bitcoin Trading Volume Plummets Down From Recent Top
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume has once again come back down to normal values for 2022 after the big surge recently.
Bitcoin Trading Volume Falls Back Down To Values Around $4 Billion
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the Bitcoin trading volume has plummeted back down after the recent high values.
The “daily spot trading volume” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin moving on the chain on any given day.
When the value of this metric goes up, it means the number of coins changing hands on the network is increasing. Such a trend can be a sign that interest around the crypto among investors is rising right now.
On the other hand, a downtrend in the volume would suggest that market activity is going down. This trend may imply that the general interest around the crypto could be diminishing.
Historically, high values of the indicator have provided for a favorable environment to push large moves in the price of Bitcoin.
Related Reading | Investors May Expect Downside For Bitcoin And Ethereum Market For The Next 3 Months
The reason behind this is that to sustain any such move, a large number of active traders are needed (which high volumes correspond to).
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin trading volume (7-day average) over the past year:
Looks like the value of the metric has plunged down recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 20, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin trading volume had sharply jumped up to high values just below $10 billion recently.
These were highs not observed since May of last year. However, the indicator’s value has already plummeted down, clocking just about $4 billion now.
This value is more in line with the normal for the year 2022 so far, but is still a low value historically, as has been the case during the rest of the year.
Related Reading | Bitcoin, Ethereum Exchange Inflows Suggest Sell-Offs Are Far From Over
The report notes that this sharp turn in the trading volume shows how fast the market activity can swing for Bitcoin.
Generally, during periods of low activity, the price of the crypto has tended to run sideways. So, considering the current values, a similar outcome may follow for the coin now as well.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $29.5k, down 1% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has lost 25% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
It seems like the price of BTC has continued to move sideways over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Blockchain
Bitcoin Sets Record Streak For Bloodliest Weekly Trend yet
Bitcoin continues to move sideways in the $30,000 area. The general sentiment in the market points to extreme fear levels and uncertainty as to the number one crypto by market cap trades without clear direction.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Price Moves Higher In Range, $30.6K Still Presents Resistance
At the time of writing, BTC’s price trades at $29,500 with a 1% profit in the last 24-hours.
Per a report from Arcane Research, Bitcoin has been making history over the past weeks. The current downtrend could be one of the worst since BTC’s inception as the cryptocurrency recently recorded its first eight consecutive weeks in the red.
The research firm claims BTC’s price established important support at $29,000. This level coincides with 2021’s lowest point during the May-July bearish price action.
Therefore, it should operate as strong support and as an important point to determine any future price action. If this level fails, Bitcoin could retest the $25,000 mark and the $20,000, which stands as the cryptocurrency’s previous all-time high.
Data from Material Indicators and Jarvis Labs provides clues about what is brewing in the market after the recent major move to the downside. During this time, the market usually enters a long consolidation period as liquidity pools below and above BTC’s price are formed.
Jarvis Labs claimed liquidity at $40,000 and $45,000 has been increasing in the past two weeks. Conversely, the liquidity around $28,000 and $25,000 experienced a surge.
Large market participants are usually incentivized to move the price of a cryptocurrency towards those liquidity pools. This suggests a potential retest of BTC’s price current lows and critical support zone to grab liquidity below before the cryptocurrency can move higher. The opposite could be in the cards.
Who Is Buying The Bitcoin Dip?
Additional data provided by Material Indicators, for low timeframes, indicate important support for BTC’s price at around $29,000. There are $45 million in bid orders around those levels, one of the largest supports in recent months.
As seen below, this suggests the bears might have a difficult time pushing the price of Bitcoin below its current levels.
On higher timeframes, the support at $29,000 seems strong. Material Indicators record an increase in buying pressure across several investors.
Investors with small bid orders of around $100 to $1,000 (green and yellow in the chart below) and investors with large orders of around $100,000 have been buying BTC’s current price action.
However, investors with larger orders of over $1 million (brown in the chart below) appear to be selling. This could be contributing to BTC’s consolidation.
If the whales reduce their selling pressure, maybe BTC could see some relief towards the liquidity pools pointed out by Jarvis Labs. However, market participants should be careful of a potential re-test of $25,000 and $28,000.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Price Could Fall To $8,000, Says Guggenheim CIO
Liquidity around those levels could become more attractive, especially if the price of Bitcoin gets some relief in the short term.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Is Undervalued; Says Fair Price Is 28% Higher
Despite the crypto bear market, JPMorgan believes bitcoin is grossly undervalued. The bank today repeated its appraisal of bitcoin’s fair worth of $38,000, which it awarded the cryptocurrency in February when it was trading around $43,400. This is almost a 28% increase over the current price of $29,757.
JPMorgan Gives Nod To Crypto As Alternative Asset Class
Cryptos have surpassed real estate as one of the bank’s favored “alternative assets” or assets that don’t fit into traditional categories like equities and bonds, according to a note released on Wednesday.
It stated that it still believes $38,000 is a fair price for bitcoin. That sum was 28% higher than bitcoin’s morning price of $29k.
The bank’s strategists, including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, wrote in the note:
“The past month’s crypto market correction looks more like capitulation relative to last January/February and going forward we see upside for bitcoin and crypto markets more generally.”
Related reading | Bitcoin Rejects Downside At $29k, Here’s Why This Is Good
However, JPMorgan warned that the steep sell-off in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has been more than in other alternative investments such as private equity, private debt, and real estate. As a result, the bank believes that “digital assets” have greater opportunity for recovery than other alternative assets. The report read:
“We thus replace real estate with digital assets as our preferred alternative asset class along with hedge funds.”
The rating represents a vote of confidence in the broader cryptocurrency market and bitcoin, which is presently selling at less than half of its all-time high of $68,721, The cryptocurrency market is dealing with the $50 billion collapse of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and its sibling token LUNA, in addition to rising interest rates and the consequences from the crisis in Ukraine. The market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies is now $1.2 trillion, down from $3 trillion in November.
Total crypto market cap stands at $1.2 Trillion. Source: TradingView
Despite the sector’s increased appeal, JPMorgan has reportedly altered Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from a “overweight” to a “underweight” rating, implying that the bank is now less enthusiastic about the asset class and recommends a reduced exposure in an investing portfolio.
Related reading | TA: Bitcoin Price Moves Higher In Range, $30.6K Still Presents Resistance
Featured image from iStock photo, chart from TradingView.com
