Finance
Caution – Your Auto Insurance Might Not Protect You
Consumers in today’s economy have become quite accustomed to the ability to find a low cost alternative to virtually any potential purchase or expense. Although it may sometimes be alright to cut corners and accept budget quality products, it is absolutely never advisable to select an auto insurance policy based on premium alone.
In fact, the absence of appropriate coverage levels can even result in significant damage to an individual’s finances. A wise consumer will understand several things before making any decisions regarding car insurance.
In the event of an accident, bodily injury liability coverage will pay the other party for injuries and other damages. Such other damages include pain and suffering awards, medical treatments, and even compensation for lost wages as a result of injuries. This coverage also can help pay for court costs and some legal fees. Drivers that choose exceptionally low limits, such as the minimum requirements, are placing themselves in significant danger of financial trouble. If there is a serious accident and the coverage level is simply too low, the driver at fault will be personally responsible for the remainder. Individuals can potentially lose their homes, their savings, and even their businesses if they are not adequately protected.
Medical payments coverage is designed to pay for charges that are incurred by the driver and any other occupants in their vehicle. Even a minor accident can result in substantial medical bills and the problem is compounded if there are multiple persons involved. Unpaid medical bills are often turned over to collection agencies and a driver’s credit rating can be destroyed very quickly. Poor credit scores lead to higher insurance premiums, higher interest rates, and can even affect potential jobs in the future.
Rental reimbursement levels are often set ridiculously low and an individual should realize that they will be unable to retain a rental car for $15 a day. Unless a driver can pay rental expenses out of pocket, transportation may be very difficult to come by. Changing the limits on rental reimbursement may cost as little as an extra dollar a month, but it could make a huge difference in the event of a loss.
Too many consumers are willing to risk everything in an attempt to save an incredibly small amount when purchasing auto insurance. There is definitely an abundance of different ways to save money, but avoiding necessary coverage is not an appropriate method.
Finance
The Trans Fat Time Bomb
What do you know about industrially produced trans fatty acids? Unless you are actually a nutritionist or a doctor, the answer is most likely to be: nothing at all. And why should you? One survey a few years ago found that of the sample asked, 15 per cent thought trans fats were good for your love life.
Trans fats are a closely guarded secret. The food production and catering industries want to keep it that way. A handful of outlets have voluntarily started to cut back on their usage under consumer pressure, but there is no law against them.
Trans fats are a lethal side effect of boiling vegetable oil. Why boil vegetable oil? That all goes back to a pharmacist called Wilhelm Norman in 1903. Mr Norman was trying to find a way of making a substitute for tallow, which was very expensive at the time. Mr Norman discovered that if he boiled cotton seed oil up to 260 degrees Centigrade in the presence of a catalyst such as nickel, that when it cooled, it went hard. He had produced cheap candle wax by ‘hydrogenating vegetable oil’. The thick, greyish-white slabs produced were great candles but Mr Norman didn’t anticipate human beings eating them.
Food giant, Proctor & Gamble, saw the potential and bought the patent from Mr Norman. They were soon producing Crisco in America, a hard vegetable fat that was great for baking and had a long shelf life. Along came a whole series of Crisco cookery books for Japanese, Jewish or Philippine households. Titles included: A Cookery course in 13 Chapters; 24 Pies Men Like; and Crisco Recipes for the Jewish Housewife. That Crisco contained no animal fat made it ideal for vegetarian, Kosher and Halal households.
But there was a problem: this industrial processing of vegetable oil into hydrogenated fat (HVO or PHVO) turned out to be killing people. It wasn’t really until a big clinical trial, The Nurses’ Health Study, which ran for about 10 years in the 1970s and 1980s that the damage really surfaced.
By carefully detailing just what kinds of fat were being consumed, the researchers identified this hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated vegetable oil as the queen of fast food fats that was more of a killer than saturated fats. In fact they discovered that you would need to increase your intake of saturates by about 900 per cent to get the same impact as you would from the same amount of trans fat. Just small amounts of trans fat – say two grams a day – increases your risk of heart disease by 23 per cent.
There’s no use looking for cartons of trans fat to be avoided on the supermarket shop. What you need to find is hydrogenated-anything, but that will be on the ingredients panel, very possibly in a text size so small that unless you’ve brought your magnifying glass, you’ll be in trouble. On top of that, because in-store bakery food doesn’t need to declare its ingredients, you may still be innocently purchasing dangerous commercially baked produce.
So surely the European Foods Standards Agency would ban it immediately? No. It was far too useful in the catering trade. It gives great ‘mouth feel’- the sort of thing you get with a nice sticky, moist doughnut or a Danish pastry. It lengthens shelf life too. One man lobbying against trans fats in America appears on television with a cup cake made more than 20 years ago. It still looks perfect and has retained the soft springiness associated with such confections.
Like so many of the dangerous substances we consume, trans fats appear in everything from stock cubes to sweets, children’s cereals to vitamin tablets, Danish pastries to doughnuts, deep fried foods in restaurants, lunchtime snacks like sausage rolls and other produce from takeaways everywhere. They were in lots of the Easter eggs we gorged on a few weeks ago such as the Quality Street ones and they are even in some of the so-called ‘energy’ or ‘health’ bars on the supermarket shelves.
It is ironic that so many Danish pastries contain trans fat because Denmark was the first country to ban them in 2000. Nowhere there can hydrogenated vegetable oil be used and that includes within the catering and restaurant industries as well as the food producers. On 1 April this year, Switzerland followed Denmark and introduced similar legislation. Here in the UK and most of the rest of Europe, we continue to gorge our way through mountains of dangerous products.
When I came to write Trans Fat: The Time Bomb in Your Food (Souvenir Press £8.99), it was this deception that really annoyed me. How dare the Food Standards Agency, our elected politicians, the consumer outlets and the catering and restaurant industries not tell us that we are eating candle wax.
All of them have known full well about how trans fats are associated not only with a five-fold increase in heart disease but also with Type 2 diabetes, some cancers, infertility, inflammatory diseases, obesity and insulin resistance.
Eight of the big supermarkets said in January 2007 that they would remove all trans fats from their ‘own brand’ ranges within the year. Some managed it. Others didn’t. There’s nothing the law can do because this was a voluntary agreement. Besides, how much of what you buy in the supermarket is ‘own brand’ produce? If you shop at Sainsbury or Tesco say, then it’s probably no more than 10 per cent.
Professor Steen Stender is the cardiologist in Denmark who became the force behind the decision to ban trans fats there. He says: “Between the introduction of the ban in 2000 and 2005, we saw heart disease rates in this country decline by 20 per cent. What more proof does the EU need before it dispenses with ineffective food labelling ideas and voluntary codes and introduces a level playing field for the food industry throughout the EU where no trans fats are used anywhere?”
Finance
Texas Auto Insurance
Lone Star state law requires every driver to have auto liability insurance. In addition, if money is still owed to the car, lenders require drivers to carry collision and comprehensive coverage as well. Texas auto insurance policies covers damages, injuries, and other losses accounted for by your policy. Every now and then, review your policy and check for the exclusions section which details all of the things it doesn’t provide coverage for. Familiarize yourself with the Declarations page (front page of the policy) which lists important information like your policy number and coverage/deductible amounts.
Texas auto insurance is supplemented with an automobile insurance Consumer Bill of Rights. Geico, State Farm, or any other auto insurance carrier in Texas can send you a copy of your policy or policy renewal, which you should read to know how Texas law covers you.
Texas Drivers Bill of Responsibilities
All Texas drivers are required to show proof of financial responsibility when it comes to paying for accidents they’re at fault for. Auto liability insurance holds the key for most Texas drivers. According to Texas law, each injured person falls under a minimum coverage of $20,000 and up to $40,000 for everyone involved in the accident, in addition to $15,000 worth of property damage. In Texas, this form of coverage is dubbed ’20/40/15′ coverage. However, many Texas drivers may find that basic coverage is not adequate enough. Buy more than the basic policy if you feel you will be held liable one day for an accident (poor display of confidence, yet needed!)
Penalties for violations Texas state financial responsibility laws are stiff. A fine between $175 to $350 is the punishment for your first offense. Additional offenses can result in fines from $350 to $1000, a driver’s license suspension, and possess of your vehicle by the state.
Finance
Is Gaviscon Really Safe For My Acid Reflux? What Every GERD Patient Should Know
“Is Gaviscon really safe for my Acid Reflux?”
I asked the same thing to myself when I first heard of the drug from a friend of mine. Her description of it was a liquid antacid that tastes good (I don’t know about you, to me… sort of) and is quite effective in alleviating the symptoms of acid reflux, GERD, or heartburn.
Sounds good to me, I thought to myself. But I’m not the person who easily jumps into newer medication, especially the ones that you have to take on a regular basis. If you are like me, I normally do research and get the facts straightened out and just don’t trust any doctor’s advice. I even have my own take on other meds such as the purple pill (Nexium), Maalox, and other antacids (even TUMS).
So I guess it’s a natural reaction for me to ask if Gaviscon is really safe for my acid reflux. Does it actually do what it claims to do? Or are there any better alternatives?
Here’s what I found that I believe every individual suffering from the above digestive problems should know. This is quite a bit long article but the information found here is priceless:
First of all, Gaviscon is an antacid that helps treat acid indigestion, heartburn, peptic ulcers, hiatal hernias, as well as reflux esophagitis. In generic form, it’s aluminim with magnesium hydroxide. It is said to help by neutralizing the stomach acid, while simultaneously producing a viscous material which floats on the stomach content.
Now that’s something that drove my curiosity. The purpose of this viscous material is to serve as a barrier to avoid reflux of acidic content. Think of it as a protective shield.
It likewise claims to help in the treatment of other forms of stomach ulcers and can prevent them from bleeding. I have had ulcers before but by the time I was introduced to this drug, they were already healed using safer and natural methods. My biggest concern at that time was my GERD.
I’ve learned that although Gaviscon is an over the counter (OTC) drug (meaning you can easily get in most drugstores), it is still best to get a doctor’s recommendation. He may think you’re an oddball (like me) since it’s categorized as an antacid, but there isn’t any harm asking. And besides, he gets paid a consultation fee.
If you are a pregnant or breast feeding mother DO NOT take this drug. Also it’s important that you are not allergic to any of its ingredients or such containing aluminum or magnesium. Inform your doctor as well if you or any member of the family had or has liver or kidney disease or appendicitis. And it is NOT advisable to take Gaviscon for your GERD, if you are both old and suffering from Alzheimer’s.
Gaviscon might also change the effects on some other medication that you are taking – a hard list includes Nizoral, Mandelamine, Rifamate and Tetracycline antibiotics. If you ask me, even if these other meds are non-prescribed or consist of vitamins or food supplements, you still need your wise doctor’s advice.
There shouldn’t be any side effects or complications if you follow the above precautions well, save that the only things you should remind yourself of when taking this drug are that it might cause dizziness and therefore, you should not drive or operate heavy machinery after taking it. One time after dinner and eating the wrong kind of food (spicy pasta), I had no choice but to take it. I did feel a bit dizzy but still managed to drive. I believe the effect varies from person to person.
For knowledge’s sake, the common side effects include “dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth and diarrhea”, of which if any of these occur while taking Gaviscon, you are advised to consult your doctor immediately.
I’m sure you’re also asking if there is such a thing as Gaviscon overdose. The answer to that is definitely, just like all drugs do. That’s why you should only use the recommended dosage and if you think you had an overdose, contact your doctor immediately. Overdose symptoms include “drowsiness, dizziness, stomach problems, weakness, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and loss of consciousness”. Never ever take a double dose at a time… even if the packaging is pleasing to the eye and it tastes good to you, just like it does to me.
If you want to know the most important thing to remember about Gaviscon for GERD is that because it is an antacid, it should not be taken any longer than 2 weeks or larger doses than the ones recommended. All antacids (chewable or liquid form) should only be used for temporary relief of acid reflux or heartburn symptoms.
In the course of my battle with acid reflux and GERD, I’ve found that Gaviscon, along with other usual prescriptive medications, should normally be taken for emergency purposes only. If you want to have long-lasting relief and even cure your condition, then conventional methods are not going to be of any help to you at all. At best you can take them for a week, but this is frankly nothing more but a “band-aid” approach – focusing on masking the symptoms, instead of centering on the root cause.
Just having to read and remember all the side effects, precautions, warnings on overdosage, and important things to remember about Gaviscon, and you’re obviously intelligent enough to know that if you’re not careful, you can easily create another disease or health problem in your body because of this drug. That’s one of the things pharmaceutical companies don’t want folks like you and me to know about… even though they are already plain in sight.
If you want an honest recommendation, take Gaviscon for your acid reflux if you have taken all the necessary precautions and if you need to. Take it consistently for a week at the most and then, for emergency purposes only. But find safer and natural ways to treat your condition. You’ll be glad you did.
