Chip And Dale Post Credit Scene
Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers is the latest installment to the Chip and Dale Franchise. Based on the Series of the same name, the movie seems to pick up where the series left off. This movie collaborates with several producers, including Disney, Mandeville Films, and The Lonely Island.
The movie takes place in a world where humans and cartoon characters co-exist. The movie shows us how Chip and Dale become the Chip and Dale we know today. The story progresses as Dale gets his show leading to some issues within the duo. The issues led to both their shows getting canceled and Chip and Dale going their separate ways.
Meet The Cast
First of all, we have American Actor, writer, producer, and Stand-up Comedian John Mulaney as the voice of the co-founder of Rescue Rangers Chip. Then we have American comedian, actor, writer, and producer Andy Samberg as the voice of Dale, the other member of the rescue rangers.
Then we have Canadian actor and comedian Will Arnett voicing Sweet Pete, an older version of Peter Pan. Then we have Australian Actor and Comedian Eric Bana voicing Monterey Jack, another member of the Rescue Rangers.
Then we have American actor-comedian, producer, and screenwriter Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Bjornson, a henchman of Sweet Pete. Then we have Canadian Actor, Comedian, and Filmmaker Seth Rogan as the voice of Motion Capture Viking Dwarf, another henchman of Sweet Pete.
Where Can You Watch The Movie?
The movie made its international premiere on the 20th of May, 2022. The movie has a duration of 96 minutes. Furthermore, the movie has an IMDB rating of 7.2/10 and a rotten tomatoes score of 82%. The movie has reached worldwide stardom for its creativity.
They added several fan-favorite characters from childhood and put them in real-life situations. The audience loved it. People are already calling it the best “Multiverse Movie”, which is a nudge to the recent MCU Movie Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.
However, if you cannot catch the movie in the theatres, you need not worry. You can watch the movie with your whole family on Streaming Services. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options should be available based on your geographical location. As of now, you can stream the movie on Disney+. Disney+ is marketing the movie as an original film.
The Post Credit Scene
At the end of the movie, we see all of the rescue rangers on a stage. We can hear what can be assumed as a standing ovation from the audience. The Rangers bow to the crowd and basks in their glory. As this is happening, we can hear Darkwing Duck.
He is not happy about the attention the Rescue Rangers are getting. This seems to indicate that there might be a Darkwing Duck movie in the future.
Who Is Darkwing Duck?
Darkwing Duck is an American Comedy Superhero Series. Produced by Disney, the show ran in the early 1990s. With over 90 episodes over 3 seasons. The show follows the life of a Suburban duck who has kept his alter ego a secret so that he can be a good father to his daughter.
But he is always in conflict as he desperately wants to earn fame and fortune as a Superhero. Most episodes put his internal conflict on display. But every time he comes through for his daughter, even if it means his Superhero Career wo
3M fined $2.8M for mismanaging waste at Cottage Grove facility
3M must pay more than $2.8 million for numerous alleged hazardous waste violations at its now-closed Cottage Grove incinerator, according to an enforcement action the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Thursday.
The MPCA also has ordered the company to make 24 corrective actions to ensure the facility is following all requirements, MPCA Assistant Commissioner Kirk Koudelka said during a press conference Thursday morning.
The hazardous waste violations, which date back to 1996, were discovered as part of a two-year investigation into the handling of waste at the incinerator Koudelka said.
According to the investigation, 3M inaccurately identified hazardous waste that it incinerated as non-hazardous waste in 1996, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021, and it stored around 1,300 containers of hazardous waste in unapproved areas.
The investigation also revealed that the company failed to have a certified third-party verify the incinerator lab’s analysis, as required by permit, between 2015 and 2020, Koudelka said.
From 2014 to 2020, 3M failed to verify more than 1,800 waste-stream profiles for mercury, lead, nickel, cadmium, arsenic and other hazardous materials to ensure the waste did not exceed limits, he said.
In addition, since 2016, 3M failed to require two third parties that sent waste to the Cottage Grove incinerator to submit data for arsenic, lead, mercury and other hazardous materials, he said.
MPCA learned about the issues in June 2020 when 3M disclosed them to agency officials, Koudelka said.
The facility was first permitted by the MPCA in 1995, officials said.
Based on monitoring data, it doesn’t appear 3M’s incineration of the hazardous materials related to the investigation exceeded limits or violated the company’s air permits, according to the MPCA.
As part of the corrective action, 3M is required to pay a $12,844,694 civil penalty; that money will be put into the state’s Environmental Fund, Koudelka said.
Among the corrective actions they were ordered to complete to ensure that the facility is operating in accordance with its rules and permit: increase independent analysis verification and storage inspections; store hazardous waste in compliance with state rules and its permit and keep records on site.
3M stopped storing and incinerating hazardous waste from all of its operations in North America at the Cottage Grove facility on Dec. 31, 2021, according to the MPCA.
In May 2021, the MPCA fined 3M $80,000 for improper handling of hazardous chemicals at its facility in Cottage Grove. The agency said 3M did not correctly store barrels of hydrofluoric acid, trucked to Minnesota from a 3M facility in Illinois, before burning it in the Cottage Grove incinerator.
More corrective actions and civil penalties could be coming. The MPCA also is investigating a “PFAS-related issue with the Cottage Grove facility,” Koudelka said. “The company is cooperating. We’ve received hundreds of thousands of papers of materials to go through, including our inspections. Any more details is non-public information.”
3M officials told the Pioneer Press that the company “takes its commitment to environmental and regulatory compliance seriously.”
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the MPCA to resolve compliance matters at our Cottage Grove facility that 3M and MPCA identified between 2019 and 2022,” company officials said in a written statement. “These matters were primarily related to waste evaluation and labeling, handling, and storage. Emissions monitoring and testing data indicates that all materials were safely treated at 3M’s incinerator. 3M has already taken action to address these matters at MPCA’s direction. We will continue to be a positive presence in the Cottage Grove community.”
With a few more pounds and a new number, Cameron ‘The Needle’ Dantzler battles for starting job with Vikings
No matter how much weight Cameron Dantzler gains, he insists his nickname “The Needle” is here to stay.
The 6-foot-2 cornerback got it as a 140-pound sophomore at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, La., in 2013. He has gradually work his way the weight scale, and weighed 182 pounds when he joined the Vikings as a rookie in 2020.
Last year, Dantzler beefed up to 185 pounds. Now, entering his third season, he’s at 191 — with plans to add a few more pounds.
“I’ve gained weight and I’m stronger, and I’m faster,” Dantzler said. “I checked all the boxes I needed to check this offseason to get better. I’m getting my body right. I’ve got a nutritionist. I’m lifting weights. But that name ‘The Needle’ has stuck with me. It’ s not going anywhere.”
Dantzler hopes his offseason work will get him back into the starting lineup. As a rookie in 2020, Dantzler, a third-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, started 10 of the 11 games he played but part of that was because of the Vikings’ depleted secondary at the time.
Dantzler initially looked primed to stay in the lineup in 2021. But last June the Vikings signed veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a one-year, $3 million deal, and he beat out Dantzler in training camp.
Breeland started the first 13 games, though Pro Football Focus ranked he throughout the season as one of the NFL’s worst cornerbacks. Dantzler didn’t deny there was disappointment with then-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer continuing to stick with Breeland.
“It was kind of kind of frustrating, but at the end of the day, it’s a business decision,” he said. “The coaches did what they thought was best.”
After Week 3, Dantzler, who was inactive as a healthy scratch in the opener and did not play on defense in the third game, tweeted, “I’m tired of biting my tongue about this whole situation fr (for real).”
“That was just a young me, a little frustration,” he admitted. “But I meant no harm by it. I was just a little frustrated.”
Zimmer said after the tweet was posted and then deleted that Dantzler would “be talked to.” However, Dantzler said coaches did not address it.
As it turned out, Dantzler did start four of the first 13 games, replacing Patrick Peterson, who had a hamstring injury and then was on the COVID-19 reserve list. Then, after Breeland was released for getting into a verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice, Dantzler was inserted into the lineup for the final four games. He said he was “ready when my name was called.”
After the season, Zimmer was fired and replaced by Kevin O’Connell, who will run the offense. The new defensive coordinator is Ed Donatell. Defensive backs coach Daronte Jones returns after having that role with the Vikings in Dantzler’s rookie season and then spending 2021 as LSU’s defensive coordinator.
“Last year was kind of a rollercoaster season, but I’ve gained my confidence back,” Dantzler said. “New staff. Fresh start. So I’m just ready to show what I can do this year.”
Dantzler most likely will battle rookie Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round draft pick from Clemson, for the starting job. Booth has been limited in spring drills as he continues to recover from hernia surgery in March.
“When we drafted him, I was excited,” Dantzler said. “I was glad to add some firepower in the secondary. Booth, he’s a great player, and I’m going to love competing with him. “Whoever starts, it’s whatever helps the team win at the end of the day. … But it’s going to be a great battle.”
Peterson is in line to start at one cornerback spot, and more will be known about the other cornerback spot in training camp, when Booth presumably will be healthy. Dantzler has been running with the first team in spring drills.
“We just like what he sees, the things you know about him, his size, he plays the game well, he’s more experienced,” Donatall said. “So all good.”
In addition to adjusting to a new coaching staff, Danztler has a new number. After wearing 27 in his first two seasons with the Vikings, he has switched to his old Mississippi State number of 3.
Former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley, shown Thursday, July 30,2020, wears a T-shirt referring to Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler, whose nickname is “The Needle.” Buckley, now the cornerbacks coach at Mississippi, previously held that position with Mississippi State and coached Dantzler before he was taken by the Vikings in the third round of the April 2020 draft. (Courtesy of Terrell Buckley)Punter Jordan Berry wore 3 last year but agreed to give it up for modest compensation. Berry, who switched to 16, said his only requirement was that Dantzler has to pay for 10 to 12 members of his family to get Vikings No. 16 jerseys with “Berry” on the back. That should cost a few thousand bucks.
“I asked Jordan about it, and he’s a great guy and he gave 3 to me to bring that swagger back that I had in college,” Dantzler said.
Perhaps having No. 3 back also could help with marketing “The Needle” nickname. Early in 2020, before Dantzler was drafted and before rules changed in 2021 allowing NFL defensive backs to wear single-digit numbers, Dantzler had custom T-shirts made featuring his initials and his nickname spelled “Needl3.” Sales of the shirts benefitted the child hunger charity No Kid Hungry, and former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley, who was Dantzler’s college position coach, said he bought several.
Big changes announced for 3 St. Paul libraries, including rebuild of Hamline-Midway branch
Following more than a year of outreach and sometimes pitched debate, the St. Paul Public Library system has unveiled plans for a major renovation of the Hayden Heights Library on White Bear Avenue, a new addition adjoining the Riverview Library on the West Side and a complete rebuild of the Hamline-Midway Library.
The three locations are “well loved, well used and well worn,” said Library Director Catherine Penkert in an interview, and “have not seen significant investment in decades, in more than 30 years, or in the case of Hayden Heights in more than 40 years.”
All 13 library locations can expect some fresh investment in technology and children’s play areas, she said.
The goal for Hayden Heights will be to ring the exterior walls with greenery and glassy new windows, including an all-glass southwest corner intended to reveal the inner-workings of the single-story 1970s structure to passersby on White Bear Avenue. Penkert said surveys showed that residents were interested in seeing the library become more of a “resilience center,” with programming such as a visiting nurse, workforce resources and other community offerings.
At Riverview, which is a Carnegie library built in 1916, a new side addition will add a community room and a single entrance for the able-bodied and the disabled, allowing the existing front stairway to be converted into an outdoor reading patio. The aesthetics of that side addition have yet to be determined, Penkert said, and will require more community conversation. The existing green on the front and side lawn would gain park-like features allowing for outdoor story times and other programs.
HAMLINE-MIDWAY
The deepest and most hotly-debated changes will take place at the Hamline-Midway location on Minnehaha Avenue, where longtime fans of the building’s 1930s-era red-brick façade and tall, arched entryway have called for a historically-sensitive renovation.
Instead, the library will be demolished and rebuilt completely, with brick from the facade incorporated into a new structure on the same site spanning 30 percent more square footage.
That project is likely to go out to construction bid this year, with a groundbreaking in 2023.
The existing Hamline-Midway building effectively stacks a one-level library over basement bathrooms and meeting space in a vertical configuration. Keon Blasingame, a principal with LSE Architects of Minneapolis, noted disability access at the existing structure is limited to a basement side door that connects to a narrow hallway.
“We’ve stepped the building back,” said Blasingame, whose 18-year-old son uses a wheelchair. “All the key functions are on one level, so everything is accessible.”
The new, more efficient horizontal layout is expected to improve sight lines and increase readily-accessible building space by 50 percent, with new staff areas, flexible-use classrooms and meeting space, as well as greater access to modern technology.
‘ACCESSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY’
Emphasizing goals of “accessibility and sustainability,” Penkert said the intention was to erect “a new building that incorporates in some very clear and concrete ways connections to the building of old” and “very much honors the history of the library in that neighborhood. (But) what we use libraries for today were not imagined in 1930.”
As recently as May 14, fans of the Hamline-Midway location organized under the title “Renovate 1558” had staged a rally to preserve it from demolition. Those efforts had won the support of Historic St. Paul, a preservation agency.
“Historic preservation is the very definition of sustainability — a smart, efficient way to reuse a community’s resources and keep its character at the same time,” said the nonprofit, in a recent statement forwarded by executive director Carol Carey.
Each of the designs is still subject to fine-tuning when it comes to details such as simple aesthetics and interior layout, but library officials made clear this week that the three general concepts drawn up by LSE Architects of Minneapolis were final.
DISPARITIES IN TECHNOLOGY
A bruising pandemic has laid bare disparities in technology access among community members of different incomes and ethnic groups, while further elevating the role of remote work, remote schooling and Internet-based education.
Offering computers, classrooms and collaborative work spaces is no longer optional, officials said.
Kim Horton, a spokesperson for the Friends of St. Paul Public Library, forwarded a statement thanking the library system “for leading a remarkable community engagement process across our city and engaging hundreds of residents in imagining libraries that will serve us all for decades to come. We unequivocally support St. Paul Public Library’s proposed vision for systemwide investments that will make all our libraries more welcoming, more accessible, and more prepared to meet whatever challenge comes next.”
The St. Paul Public Library system will host virtual office hours for each library so community members can get more information. The discussions will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on June 1 for the Hayden Heights location, from 4 to 5 p.m. June 2 for the Hamline-Midway location and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the Riverview location. Links will be posted at sppl.org.
