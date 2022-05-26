Finance
Contents Insurance Quotes – How to Get the Best Premium Rates
Even though the process that is involved in accumulating contents insurance quotes can be quite long and tiring, the fact is that you will not regret it.
Your first step should be to make a detailed list of everything you own. This list should include the personal items you own in your apartment or flat. Once that is done, calculate how much you will have to pay in case you lost these possessions in the event of a fire, theft or water damage. Your next step should be to log onto the internet and go on reputed and well known websites for insurance quotes.
In case the policy you select does not satisfy your requirements and if the limit is too low on the contents, you also have the option of including high value items like furs, jewelry and computer equipment.
You will have a wide choice when you are looking for an insurance company to deal with. While some companies are well-known and public about their cheap contents insurance, others are less known but just as reliable due to State or governmental regulation. Renters and tenants are always recommended to consider this insurance as it protects their possessions from loss from physical causes and the related legal action that may occur in the case of a liability claim.
Some people get discouraged when they first find out about the cost and option choices of the coverage that usually needs to be considered, but doing a little diligence in reading through the options that are available will usually make it easy for you to make the correct choice.
The best part about this entire process is that the individual can buy tenants contents insurance over the internet or the phone. When you contact a company, you will be given a quote which you should then compare with that given by other companies. It is important that you check with a number of different companies before you make your final decision, especially if you are new to the process. Make sure that you get the best coverage at the lowest rate.
Most insurance companies that offer contents insurance quotes will offer a discount program to their customers if they request to buy a number of policies at the same time. For example- if you have purchased auto insurance from a company and ask them for tenants contents insurance, you will most probably be able to buy the policy at a discount. If you have other lines of coverage that you need, you may be able to get a larger discount.
Watch for limits or restrictions on special items that you own such as fine arts, collectibles, jewelry, furs, guns and other items of this type. If you are in question that the contents insurance quotes you receive include specific items be sure to ask the agent or a company representative.
In conclusion, the peace of mind you will gain when you acquire personal liability insurance and tenants contents insurance is usually well worth the cost. In most cases, these two policies will be found together. If the premium still seems too high, consider changing to a higher deductible which will help lower the price on the various contest insurance quotes you consider. Take the time to find out your options and acquire a good plan at a reasonable price. It is empowering to know you have eliminated the risk of unknown loss, and you’ll sleep better as well!
Finance
Moving From Doubt to Self – Esteem As an Entrepreneur
Are you an Entrepreneur who is starting up a new business?
Do you struggle with a persistent sense of self-doubt that you can’t or won’t succeed?
You know you have the knowledge; you know you have the experience; you know you have the ability; yet, on some level you still question your skills and worry about your potential to succeed in a loud and busy entrepreneurial world.
Although these doubts can be confused with low self-esteem, they’re very different in how they factor in to results.
Self-doubt is a normal feeling and tends to creep in when you’re faced with something new or different. Even those who have been in the business long enough to have gathered a reputation of success can have doubts about their abilities to bring their businesses to the next level of success.
Self-esteem comes from knowing and owning your capabilities. It comes from relentlessly using your positive self-talk to brand yourself as a person you can believe in to achieve the outcome you want.
The world of entrepreneurship is all about promotion. It does not matter just how good you are, and whether you are good at what you do, if you are a well-kept secret.
Marketing yourself and your services takes surety and confidence and that is all related to your self-talk.
In the world of entrepreneurship, you have to be ready and willing to put the time and effort behind your ideas. You have to be willing to put yourself out into the world and promote yourself, promote your product, and promote your services.
Yet self-doubt can crush all of that if you focus on your past failures, and compare yourself to other people doing the same thing and give in to those fears. This is when Imposter Syndrome feelings can kick in and take over.
One way to fight self-doubt and let your self-esteem take over is to act. That’s the only way you’ll ever gain the experience you need to reach the goals you’ve set for yourself. You’ll gain confidence as you progress through the smaller goals to reach the larger ones and this will boost your self-esteem and push the self-doubt into the background.
Relying on your self-esteem to push aside your self-doubt when it threatens to paralyze you and ruin your plans for the future is as simple as calling in on past success and accomplishments, along with your mental acumen to get things done. After all, you’ve succeeded with many things in the past and can do it again.
That is why keeping track of success is vital and necessary to propelling achievement. Even calling on successes that you have had in other areas of your life can be helpful, as it reminds you of the mindset habits and steps that you had to have in place in order to get the results you achieved.
If you are able to transfer this process to what you need to do now you have a blueprint at your fingertips that can guide you in your next steps towards success.
Commit to learning, get out of your head and invest in some coaching or mentoring.
Silencing the self-doubt, you may feel when starting a new business venture can be put to rest by taking continuous, focused action; using past success as a validating guideline and blueprint; and investing in continuous learning and support. These simple actions can send you on the way to getting the results you want.
And guess what else it will do?
It will add to and boost your self-esteem.
Finance
Why Have Stock Prices, Gone Up, So Much?: 5 Factors
Despite, over a year, from the onset of the first – cases, of this horrific pandemic, and, the impact on the overall, economic conditions, especially, in terms of employment, business closings, and other factors, the price of many stocks, and the overall, related stock exchanges, has risen, significantly! Although, some claim, or, actually, believe, this indicates, the strength of the overall economy, it is important to recognize, there, often, is little – to – no relationship, between stock prices, and the health of the economy (and its impacts, on every – day, people)! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 factors, which might contribute, to what, we’ve witnessed.
1. Low yields: With, the record – low, interest rates, and, the corresponding, low rate – of – return (dividends, and/ or, interest), on bank deposits, U.S. Treasury vehicles, and corporate and municipal bonds, stocks benefit, because, there are far – fewer choices, in terms of, where one can invest, and get any type of return. While, for those, borrowing money, low rates, are desirable, for those, seeking yields, it is not! In addition, it makes it easier, to borrow funds, on – margin, and, creates greater demand (and, often, corresponding, rise – in – prices), for stocks!
2. 2017 Tax Reform: Although, President Trump, and those Republicans, pushing – hardest, for this legislation, claimed, it would mostly benefit the working class, the actual impact, seems – to – be, it favored the wealthiest individuals, and largest corporations, predominantly! This led to, higher corporate profits, because they paid less, in taxes. Doesn’t it make sense, it would create, rising stock prices?
3.Corporate Profits: Many corporations’ corporations rose, significantly, because of the above, two factors! When investors, consider, price – earnings, or, P/E ratios, this makes, many companies’ stocks rise!
4. Increase number/ percentage of investors: Statistically, more individuals, are involved, in investing in stocks, today, than, in the past. The combination of using Mutual Funds, Hedge Funds, day – trading/ traders, and online trading programs, which permit more people, to participate, has created, more demand, and that, often, creates rising prices!
5. Greed: As, we recently, witnessed, when, some took advantage of the Internet, to make a market, for lesser quality stocks, by using some of the hedge funds’ behaviors/ actions, against – them (or, in their interests), this greed, and speculation, has created, higher prices, in some instances.
There are many factors, related, to rising stock prices, but, it would be wise, to realize, stock investing (no matter, how great, one’s strategy, etc) is never – guaranteed! Will you commit to being a wiser investor?
Finance
Cashflow Quadrant – How Do You Earn Your Income?
The Cashflow Quadrant is essentially defining four types of income generation.
As a sequel to Robert Kiyosaki’s book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, he shows that we all have income coming in from one or more of four ways.
The first quadrant is ‘E’ for ‘Employee’. This is where most of us reside. We usually have income from this quadrant only. This is illustrated as a capital ‘E’ in the top left of a diagram of four quadrants.
There is nothing wrong with this quadrant, but time is exchanged for money linearly and you have a limit to the time you have and therefore the salary earned.
Bottom left is ‘S’ for ‘Self employed’. This is deemed to be the next step up from income coming from an employee. Here, you have more control over what you do, but the key point is that your time is basically exchanged for money, so there still is a limit to your income from being in this quadrant.
Top right is ‘B’ for ‘Business owner’. Here, you get other people to work for you and pay them to run your business.
Now your time is leveraged, because you get a good income from a good business without spending too much time there, so you can do something else as well. This is where some of the most wealthy people get their income from.The idea can be scaled up, so that you can start another business and repeat the same procedure adding to your portfolio of businesses.
Bottom right is ‘I’ for ‘Investor’. Here, you invest in shares or funds. Now very little time is used, because you are now making money slowly in the long run and spend very little time on it. You might also invest in real estate that you rent out, or have part shares in another business.
The time and money equation is very important to your wealth. You will never get wealthy as an employee as this is a linear ‘time for money’ equation. If you work twice as long, you will get twice the money. If you are in the ‘S’ part of the quadrant, you may be wealthier than an ’employee’, but you still have a limit to the time you work.
Rich Dad said that the best place for your income is on the right hand side of the Cashflow Quadrant. Building up assets in the form of businesses, or investing in equities or real estate, no matter how small you do it, is the way to go!
Remember that you can still go bankrupt in all four quadrants, so your wealth ultimately depends on the sort of person you are and how you go about things.
