Dane Mizutani: Twins have a plan for Byron Buxton. No matter how much Twitter complains.
Byron Buxton made a spectacular catch on Tuesday night at Target Field. He tracked the ball perfectly off the bat of Jeimer Candelario, covered a gap akin to the Pacific Ocean, and stretched his body to put the finishing touches on a highlight-reel play only he could make.
Those hoping for an encore on Wednesday afternoon never got it as Buxton was the designated hitter for the Twins in a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
This is all part of a plan the Twins have in place to manage the lingering soreness in Buxton’s right knee. He’s going to be in the lineup more often than not with a scheduled day off spliced in here and there to make sure he doesn’t overexert himself.
It’s absolutely the right way to handle the situation, despite what Twitter might suggest.
After looking at some of the hot takes being thrown around on the bird app, you’d think the Twins were forcing the 28-year-old Buxton into early retirement. You’d also have no idea the Twins are currently first in the American League Central with the amount of negativity surrounding the franchise at the moment.
The discourse started roughly a week and a half ago after Twins manager Rocco Baldelli opted against using Buxton as a pinch hitter late in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians. It was a scheduled day off for Buxton.
That made Twitter mad.
Asked about the decision a day later, Buxton noted how the organization is doing everything possible for him to play 100 games this season.
That made Twitter even more mad.
Too many people took Buxton’s comment at face value rather than taking into account the nuance involved. You really think if everything goes according to plan, and Buxton reaches the 100-game mark, the Twins are going to shut him down?
“No,” Baldelli said with a smirk. “I don’t think we’re going to be doing that.”
This isn’t the Twins hiding Buxton from the fan base. This isn’t the Twins babying their star player. This isn’t the Twins making decisions based on analytics. This is the Twins protecting their best asset at all costs. It’s smart business.
Truthfully, there’s nobody that wants Buxton to play more than the Twins do. As he’s proven throughout his career that when he’s healthy, he’s among the best players in baseball, his recent slump at the plate be damned.
Talking to some people around the organization, it sounds like the reason Buxton mentioned 100 games in the first place was because of a projection that took into account his scheduled days off. Essentially, if he sat out once a series the rest of the way, he’d end up right around 100 games.
“We’re actually hoping to ramp him up more as the season goes on,” Baldelli said. “The general hope is of playing many more games than that.”
Could that mean more games at DH are in Buxton’s future? Perhaps.
Though common sense would suggest that keeping him out of the field from time to time would be a good thing, Baldelli noted that Buxton actually feels the pain in his right knee while in the batter’s box as much as anything else.
“This is more of the slight progression to him getting out there a little bit more each week,” Baldelli said. “The thought is to help him in some way and kind of limit the steps, or pounding, or whatever we want to call it. Just the amount of time he’s on his feet and out there running around. How much is it really going to help him on DH days? I’m not sure.”
In other words, the Twins are still going to give Buxton his scheduled days off in the coming days, weeks, and months. No matter how much Twitter complains.
As long as Buxton is available in September or October, a scheduled day off in May or June shouldn’t be an issue.
St. Paul man accused of online sextortion scheme targeting more than 500 girls
A St. Paul man is accused in federal court of carrying out over five years an online sextortion scheme that victimized at least 500 girls across the U.S. and elsewhere.
Yue Vang, 31, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of possession of child pornography and interstate communications with intent to extort. He was charged by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty.
Vang will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court before Judge Eric C. Tostrud at a later date, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Minnesota said Wednesday.
According to court documents, Vang used web and social media apps, including Instagram, Snapchat, Kik and Skype, to communicate with girls from late 2015 through September 2020.
Prosecutors say Vang created fake female profiles to prey on girls he met online in order to entice and coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him. Vang knew the girls were under 16 years of age because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him, the charging document says.
Vang also allegedly threatened to disseminate sexually explicit images of the girls to their family members, friends and classmates unless they created and sent him additional images and videos of themselves nude or engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He told a 15-year-old girl he would “ruin her life” if she did not comply with his requests, the charging document read.
If convicted, Vang faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.
To date, at least 500 minor females have been identified, although law enforcement is attempting to confirm the identity of many other victims, the U.S. attorney’s office of Minnesota said in a Wednesday statement. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Vang’s offenses or who has information about the case is encouraged to go to Justice.gov/usao-mn/child-sextortion-victim-information.
Agencies that investigated the case include the FBI’s Minneapolis field office and multiple FBI field offices, the St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota ICAC Task Force, Chandler (Ariz.) Police Department, Delhi Township (Ohio) Police Department and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse through federal, state and local resources.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns
By ACACIA CORONADO and SARA BURNETT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surrounded by fellow Republicans on a high school stage, Gov. Greg Abbott was wrapping up his opening remarks about the killing of school children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, when Beto O’Rourke strode forward from his seat in the audience.
“Gov. Abbott, I have something to say,” the Democrat challenging Abbott for governor this fall said Wednesday, pointing a finger at his rival. “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.”
A mix of boos and cheers rose up from the crowd as the former congressman and 2020 presidential candidate briefly spoke, then was escorted from the room. Sen. Ted Cruz, standing behind Abbott, shook his head and said “sit down!” while one woman in the crowd chanted, “Let him speak.” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin yelled that O’Rourke was a “sick son of a bitch.” Some people cried.
And with that, the briefing transformed into an argument similar to the one happening in many corners of America after yet another school shooting that inflicted a shocking death toll — 19 children and two teachers.
Democrats want to talk about enacting restrictions on who can possess a firearm and what type of weapons should be available, while Republicans say such laws are meaningless and prefer to focus on other issues like school security — or to avoid the discussion at all.
“We need all Texans to in this one moment in time put aside their own agendas, think of somebody other than ourselves, think about the people who are hurt,” Abbott said immediately after O’Rourke exited, his voice rising.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, taking the microphone moments later, insisted it was time now to focus on the victims and their families, adding: “This is not a partisan issue. This is not a political issue.”
But for many — including those in the high school auditorium — the partisanship and the politics are inescapable. Tuesday’s mass shooting in the small town west of San Antonio, was just the latest to occur in Texas in recent years. After a gunman killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack that targeted Hispanics at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas lawmakers loosened gun laws.
Abbott said Wednesday that he considers the steps the Republican-controlled Legislature took in 2019 to be the “most profound” action anywhere in the U.S. to stop school shootings. He and other GOP officials said the proper place to focus is on mental health and “hardening schools,” or making them more secure, rather than on restricting guns.
He called existing gun laws in Chicago, New York and California ineffective.
“I hate to say this, but there are more people who are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas. And we need to realize that people who think that ‘Well, maybe we just implement tougher gun laws’ is going to solve that — Chicago and LA and New York disprove that thesis,” he said.
Meanwhile, O’Rourke stood outside in the parking lot, where he continued calling for gun control.
“If we do nothing, we will continue to see this,” he said, “year after year, school after school, kid after kid.”
Residents of Uvalde also echoed the two sides of the debate.
Ariana Diaz, 17, said she has friends in the close-knit community who lost siblings and mothers. Speaking outside her high school, where the news conference was being held, Diaz said she’d like to see O’Rourke elected governor. She noted that the shooter was 18 and able to buy two guns.
“It’s not OK,” she said. “He’s only 18. He’s not even old enough to purchase an alcoholic beverage. He should not be old enough to purchase a gun.”
Laura Ligocky, 41, said that as a mother the shooting was “gut wrenching” but she does not see restrictions on guns as a solution.
“Everybody wants gun control, and I don’t think it’s helping,” she said, in the parking lot where O’Rourke was calling for restrictions on firearms “I think it’s making matters worse.”
___
Burnett reported from Chicago. Associated Press reporter Jake Bleiberg contributed from Dallas.
Chronic auto thief who skipped March sentencing, stole car in Newport, is sent to prison
Brandon Scott Brose skipped a March 30 court hearing where he was to be sentenced for several crimes, including that he stole a Metro Mobility bus in St. Paul and drove around Ramsey and Washington counties with police in tow.
Four hours after the missed hearing, he crashed a stolen car into a Washington County sheriff’s office squad car in Newport during a pursuit that ended in Roseville with his arrest, according to criminal charges.
On Wednesday, Brose, 31, of Minneapolis, went before Ramsey County District Court Judge Richard Kyle Jr. for the delayed sentencing.
Under a February plea agreement, Brose faced probation. On Wednesday, because he violated conditions of release from jail by leaving a drug treatment center and skipping sentencing, Brose entered straight guilty pleas to motor vehicle theft and third-degree burglary.
Kyle gave Brose to two concurrent prison terms: 19 months for stealing the Metro Mobility bus on Jan. 20, and 18 months for burglarizing the Boys and Girls Club in St. Paul and stealing computers and other property on Nov. 26, 2020.
At the hearing, his attorney, public defender Carole Finneran, told Kyle that Brose has “significant issues” with methamphetamine. She requested a dispositional departure — workhouse and treatment, followed by probation — instead of prison.
Kyle said Brose has proven that he is not amenable to probation and is a public safety concern. Kyle acknowledged his addiction, telling Brose, “I think you have a future once you deal with this drug issue.”
Kyle dismissed three other charges: fleeing police in a motor vehicle and second counts of motor vehicle theft and third-degree burglary.
Brose entered into a plea agreement with Washington County prosecutors on April 20 for the March incident in Newport. In exchange for pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft and fleeing police in a motor vehicle, a 15-month prison term will be stayed and he will receive five years of probation. Sentencing is scheduled for June 6.
In 2020, Brose was convicted of stealing a Ford van in St. Paul. In 2021, he was convicted of stealing a Chrysler van for which he was given three years of probation in lieu of a 13-month prison sentence by Ramsey County Judge David Brown. Brose’s probation for that case ends in August 2024.
Brose is also being investigated in two other Metro Mobility bus thefts, a Metro Transit spokesperson said Wednesday.
