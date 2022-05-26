News
Darryl Strawberry signs on for Old Timers’ Day fun, Mets announce
If anyone was on the fence about attending the Mets’ Old Timers’ Day, the team is doing its best to convince them to come.
On Thursday, the team announced that Darryl Strawberry would join the fun at Citi Field on Aug. 27.
“Shea was always a wonderful place for me,” Strawberry said in a statement released by the Mets. “The fans were always great. They supported me in the good and bad times.”
Unfortunately for anyone hoping to see Strawberry’s trademark swing in the Old Timers’ game, the 60-year-old doesn’t think his body will cooperate.
“Sorry to say, I don’t think I will be able to play,” Strawberry said. “My knees and shoulder won’t let me swing a bat anymore. It’s the wear and tear and the years catching up with me. I will be there supporting the guys who will be on the field.”
A healthy amount of Mets’ legends are scheduled to attend, including Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, Pedro Martinez, Mookie Wilson, Ed Kranepool, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Cliff Floyd and Ron Swoboda, among others. The team said that over 60 former Mets will be in attendance.
Strawberry, who was selected by the Mets with the first overall pick of the 1980 draft, made seven All-Star appearances with the team. His impact was immediate, as he captured the National League Rookie of the Year in 1983 and was an integral part of the Mets’ 1986 World Series-winning squad. He also won two Silver Sluggers (in 1988 and 1990) and finished in the top three of MVP voting in both of those years.
To this day, he is still the organization’s all-time leader in home runs with 252. In eight years with the Mets — he was just 21 when he debuted — Strawberry batted .263 with a .359 on-base percentage and .520 slugging percentage.
By both FanGraphs’ and Baseball-Reference’s version of Wins Above Replacement, Strawberry is the second-best position player in Mets’ history, trailing David Wright. He ranks second in RBI, third in slugging percentage and runs scored, fourth in OPS, fifth in stolen bases and ninth in hits, doubles and total games played.
Nowadays, Strawberry is a traveling speaker who often speaks to young athletes about the dangers of substance abuse and other demons he faced while playing Major League Baseball.
Old Timers’ Day is scheduled to begin several hours before the Mets’ game against the Rockies at 7:10 p.m.
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a state appeals court ruled Thursday.
A four-judge panel in the appellate division of the state’s trial court upheld Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling enforcing subpoenas for Trump and his two eldest children to give deposition testimony in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe.
Trump had appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling. His lawyers argued that ordering the Trumps to testify violated their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.
“The existence of a criminal investigation does not preclude civil discovery of related facts, at which a party may exercise the privilege against self-incrimination,” the four-judge panel wrote, citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Message seeking comment were left with lawyers for the Trumps and with James’ office. The Trumps could still appeal the ruling to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.
James, a Democrat, has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.
Thursday’s ruling could mean a tough decision for Trump about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Anything Trump says in a civil deposition could be used against him in the criminal probe being overseen by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
At a hearing prior to Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling, Trump’s lawyers argued that having him sit for a civil deposition is an improper attempt to get around a state law barring prosecutors from calling someone to testify before a criminal grand jury without giving them immunity.
A lawyer for the attorney general’s office told Engoron that it wasn’t unusual to have civil and criminal investigations proceeding at the same time, and Engoron rejected a request from lawyers for the Trumps to pause the civil probe until the criminal matter is over.
Last summer, spurred by evidence uncovered in James’ civil investigation, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and its longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud, alleging he collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation. Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty.
Orioles welcome an ‘All Star’ lineup with Birdland Summer Music Series: Smash Mouth, Flo Rida, others
The Orioles are guaranteed an “All Star” this summer at Camden Yards — and it’ll come in the form of a song. As part of the 2022 Birdland Summer Music Series, Smash Mouth and other bands will visit Baltimore, and the band’s biggest hit will surely echo around the ballpark.
The concert series will also include a show from Flo Rida on June 17, with first pitch moved to 6:05 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays. Smash Mouth will be joined on ‘90s night by Dru Hill and Sisqó on Aug. 6, with first pitch moved up to 5:05 p.m. The Struts, an English rock band, will play the postgame concert following a 5:05 p.m. start on Sept. 10 against the Boston Red Sox.
The Birdland Summer Music Series lineup adds more concerts to Camden Yards this summer. Paul McCartney will play at the ballpark June 12 as part of his “Get Back” tour, marking the former Beatle’s first performance in Baltimore since 1964.
Flo Rida, a Grammy-nominated rapper, is perhaps best known for his track “Low” featuring T-Pain, which spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 list. Sisqó, best known for his Grammy Award-nominated “Thong Song,” was born in Baltimore and was part of the Baltimore-based R&B group Dru Hill, which will also perform.
The Struts, meanwhile, have experience providing a backdrop to baseball. The band’s song “Could Have Been Me” was the opening song for “MLB The Show 16.” But Smash Mouth’s appearance is sure to provide a hit — at least for one track.
()
Heat’s only option on brink of elimination vs. Celtics? ‘Make a memory’
There was a time when the Miami Heat were relaxed, confident, with enough leeway to exhale and savor.
That time was Sunday, when coach Erik Spoelstra and players Max Strus and Victor Oladipo met with the media in a ballroom at a swank hotel across from Boston Common.
It all was coming together, the franchise’s sixth visit to the NBA Finals just two victories away.
Now, the Heat have one night to keep it from falling apart.
And then, if that is achieved, will need yet another such night.
From the start of these Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, and even the start of these playoffs, Spoelstra stressed that the postseason is one of multiple acts, few games or series resembling what came before.
There is no greater evidence than these past four days since that serene Sunday.
First, the Heat were finished at the start Monday night in Game 4 at TD Garden, outscored 18-1 at the outset. Then they were finished at the finish in Wednesday night’s Game 5, unable to hold it together from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth, this time a 24-2 Boston run rendering all else moot.
But there also was a common element to those two Heat losses: the Celtics’ defense requires an opponent to be at its best, and to be fully ambulatory.
The Heat limp into Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 6 on the Celtics’ home court dealing with both those realities, needing to find answers to force a decisive Game 7 Sunday at FTX Arena.
When center Robert Williams III is available to anchor Boston’s defense, the Celtics can be impenetrable. He has been the past two games.
And Kyle Lowry, with his balky hamstring, and Jimmy Butler, with his aching knee, hardly have been upwardly mobile in the past two. Lowry is 5 of 23 from the field this series, his hamstring issue lingering since the first round. Butler, after shooting 26 free throws in the series’ first two games, has attempted just six the past three.
Then there is the groin strain that has kept sixth man Tyler Herro out the past two games.
“As disappointing and as frustrating as this game can be,” Spoelstra said, “we get on to Boston and just come together.”
So now, a proud face, even if a knee (Butler), hamstring (Lowry) and groin (Herro) aren’t necessarily willing.
“We’re still alive,” Spoelstra said. “We have an opportunity to play in front of a great crowd and an opportunity to make a memory that you’ll remember for a long time. That’s all we’re thinking about right now.
“And we have the kind of warriors that are going to tape up, brace up, do whatever we’ve got to do to get ready for the next one and just embrace and enjoy that competition.”
The tone was decidedly different Sunday in that hotel ballroom, when the talk was of rejuvenation.
Now it is of survival.
“We’re not making any excuses for any kind of health or anything like that,” Spoelstra said. “We’re just going to figure it out and get on up there to Boston and enjoy that competition.”
To the best of their ambulatory abilities.
“No matter what situation we’re in, I’ve got to play better,” Lowry acknowledged. “I’m playing terrible. It is what it is. I’m out there, so I’ve got to do a better job.”
The verbiage was similar from Butler.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said of his knee. “If I’m out there, I’ve got to do better. I’ve got to find a way to help us win, and I haven’t been doing that. I’m fine. My knee is OK. I’ve just got to do better. It’s no excuse.
“We have to go into a hostile environment and it will be amped up, but I like what our team can do,” Butler said. “I like the opportunity that we have, and we’ve got to go in there and fight. It’s going to have to start in this next game up in Boston. But I just think that we know that we can win.”
Center Bam Adebayo said there is no room for excuses because there is no time for excuses.
“Got to adapt,” he said. “In my opinion, I feel like everybody is hurt at this time of year. We’re all bumped and bruised. We’re still lining up. Still got to play these games. We still want to win.”
