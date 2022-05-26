News
Dave Beal: Mairs & Power: Made in St. Paul and why that matters
Today, as we find it easier to work, keep in touch with friends and do so many other things online, where we live can seem less important than it once did. Yet place still matters. For St. Paul, this means that despite immense cultural, demographic and technological shifts, some of the people and institutions the city grew up with continue to define its identity and character.
One of most rock-solid of these institutions in St. Paul is Mairs & Power, an investment firm located in the city’s downtown since it was founded in 1931. If you are not familiar with the financial community, perhaps you have never heard of Mairs & Power. Even I didn’t know much about this firm, despite being this newspaper’s business editor and later full-time business columnist from 1981 until 2006.
That changed two years ago, when Mairs & Power decided it wanted someone to unpack its past. I got the job.
The result, published in November by the Ramsey County Historical Society (RCHS), is a 270-page book, “Mairs & Power at 90,” about the history of the firm.
Before I say more about how Mairs & Power and St. Paul have been joined at the hip and why that matters, let me summarize what I learned about this firm and how it differs from the pack.
Always, Mairs & Power has been an independent entity, initially family-owned and more recently owned by its employees. It was built to last. It has, and that’s quite a feat. While the resilient securities markets have survived many harrowing moments, almost all the enterprises in the huge and powerful financial services industry have disappeared since 1931. Typically, they were rolled up, split up, spun out or blown up in a turbulent and unforgiving environment.
Mairs & Power managed $12.5 billion at the end of 2021, three-fifths of it in three mutual funds and the rest in separately managed accounts. Despite some strikingly successful years, the firm’s story has never been about one year, but rather about “focused investing for the long term.” If your parents or grandparents invested $1,000 in the shares of the firm’s Growth Fund at its inception in1958 and the shares stayed in the family, they would be worth about $900,000 today.
In recent years, a soaring stock market came to be dominated by a handful of big technology stocks, investors infatuated with “meme stocks” and cryptocurrency issues and opportunistic traders fixating on short-term profits. This year, a more sobering mood of significant market declines has settled in. But meanwhile, Mairs & Power sticks with the same formula, battle-tested through nine decades of bullish and bearish markets: Scrutinize securities by following the principles of fundamental analysis established long ago by the father of modern securities analysis: Benjamin Graham.
Another special wrinkle: the firm continues to stress investing in Minnesota and nearby states, a practice it began in the late 1960s as the state’s unusually large contingent of Fortune 500 corporations emerged. Once upon a time, several other Twin Cities investment firms also focused on Minnesota stocks; nationally, many regional stock funds flourished. Not anymore. As overall market listings have declined, Mairs & Power’s mutual funds have become just about the only regional funds still standing.
Yet another differentiator: Mairs & Power continues to “buy and hold” most of the stocks it so carefully picks. The Growth Fund’s “turnover rate,” the measure of how frequently stocks trade over a year, has almost always been in single-digit territory going back as far as records are available (1975). That’s virtually unheard of in the mutual fund business. Lower turnover means lower trading costs, part of the reason why the fees Mairs & Power charges investors have always been relatively low.
Then there is Mairs & Power’s colorful history, which features an unusual trio: “The Three Georges.”
Until the earliest years of the 21st Century, the firm was led by one or the other of the Georges: Founder George Mairs Jr. (1901-1983); his son, George III (1928-2010); and George C. Power Jr. (1914-1995). Their portraits hang on a wall overlooking the firm’s main conference room. One of my principal challenges was figuring out how to avoid confusion in referring to them. A search of this book for the word “George” turned up 680 mentions.
Each of the Georges, born and raised in St. Paul, traced his heritage to ancestors who came to the city from the land of the Yankees – a region that covers Canada’s eastern provinces, New England and upstate New York. This migration, more common in Minneapolis than St. Paul, produced many self-made men who built highly successful businesses in the Twin Cities in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.
In St. Paul, the Mairs family’s entrepreneurial predecessors launched two of downtown St. Paul’s most-patronized retailers of that era: The Emporium Department Store and the W.D. Dyer Bros. music store. The Power family’s roots reach back to Edmund Rice, who laid the first railroad tracks in Minnesota.
Founder George Jr. laid meticulous plans to bullet-proof his enterprise, thus he was able to navigate through the stagnant investment climate of the 1930s. His son, who met frequently with the top leaders of the Minnesota companies the firm invested in, turned out to be a stock-picking genius. George Power, who came from a St. Paul banking family, became widely known in the city’s investment community for the deep personal relationships he nurtured with his clients. Quietly, the Georges became major supporters of some of the city’s leading institutions, most notably the Wilder Foundation and Macalester College.
So what about “place?”
In 2001, Mary Lethert Wingerd, a prodigious researcher, wrote an entire book – Claiming the City: Politics, Faith and the Power of Place in St. Paul — about how much place has counted for in setting the city apart from others, particularly Minneapolis. She noted how the city’s business community grew up with many smaller entrepreneurs, as opposed to the towering flour mills and larger factories that dominated Minneapolis. She singled out as an exception to this pattern the dominant role that James J. Hill and his Great Northern Railway played in the rise of St. Paul as a railroad center.
Wingerd pointed out that in St. Paul, the unions and management worked quietly, behind the scenes, to settle their differences. Not so in Minneapolis. There, labor-management disputes, most of all the violent truckers’ strike in 1934 (which drew minimal support from union members in St. Paul), flared openly.
George Latimer, St. Paul’s mayor from 1976 until 1990, argues that many of St. Paul’s characteristics have shaped the rise of Mairs & Power. In the 1970s, when the firm needed to diversify its account base, it worked out an accommodation with union trustees to land an important pension fund’s business, the firm’s first such account; today, Mairs & Power has 16 union pension fund accounts. Railroad bonds became an important part of the investment mix that enabled George Mairs Jr. to get through the 1930s. Many years later, as once-dominant First Trust Company of St. Paul declined, Mairs & Power picked up much of its talent. George III enhanced ties with clients and the city’s leaders at the Minnesota Club’s Saturday receptions, famous for drawing packed houses of St. Paul’s elites despite sub-zero temperatures.
Today, such face-to-face meetings have often given way to transactional relationships, yet they remain as the foundation for trusted ties and sense of place that fueled the ascent of Mairs & Power. The firm’s rich past bodes well for its future, amid the many uncertainties that lie ahead. In a time when overall trust in virtually all institutions has been falling to unsettlingly new lows, we need more entities built on and enduring because of deep levels of trust developed over many decades.
You can learn more about the Mairs & Power book by going to the Ramsey County Historical Society's site at www.rchs.com.
The Offer Season 1 Episode 7: May 26 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The mini-series, The Offer, is based on the first-hand experience of producer Al Ruddy in creating his movie The Godfather. The movie was released in 1972, and the series is currently available on Voot for streaming.
The series was first aired on Paramount+ on April 28, 2022. Every episode on the screen for varying duration ranging from 45 minutes to 62 minutes. The first 3 episodes will release on April 28, with every Tuesday bringing on new episodes on Voot.
The Offer: Plot and Speculations
The offer has communicated the struggles faced by the production team in making the movie The Godfather. The first episode is a strong show of violence. Every episode further on has witnessed the lengths of trouble created for Al Ruddy during the movie’s production.
Six episodes are available on Voot, with the 7th episode set to be released on May 26, 2022. The series would further show the mafia’s actions during the creation of the movie, Paramount+ support for the movie, and difficulties during the actual shoot. Al Ruddy would most likely return to Paramount+ permanently.
Rating And Reviews
The offer is supposed to be a series of 10 episodes, currently focused on releasing the 7th part of the series on Voot. The series has obtained high praise from critics, with 8.5/10 being the rating on IMDb. As spectacular as the movie was, the struggles behind it can not been oversee.
If you’re a movie enthusiast, this series is unskipable.
The Godfather (1972)
No spoilers, just a general overview of one of the best movies in History.
The Godfather is based on the 1969 bestseller written by Mario Puzo. It is a movie about Vito Corleone, the mafia leader who decides to continue the mafia within the family. He passes on his role to his youngest son Michael.
The movie now focuses on the character development of an outsider, Michael, into a Mafia Boss. Ultimately, Michael being a mafia king results in dangerous development for Vito Corleone’s dearone.
The movie has scored 9.2/10 on IMDb, 97% on rotten tomatoes, and a 100% on Metacritic! The movie’s budget was $6-7.2 Mil, and the box office gain was $250-291 million. The contribution of the Godfather to the movie industry is remarkable. With an amazing storyline and a hard to guess the next move approach, the unpredictability is high in the movie, which results in a wonderful experience for the viewer for 2 hours and 55 minutes.
The movie is available to watch for free with a Prime subscription. It is also available on YouTube, starting at 80 INR, and play store movies at the same price. Few movies can compare to this. It is a definite must-watch.
ASK IRA: Is Jimmy Butler running on fumes at finish again?
Q: Ira, Jimmy Butler went into last year’s playoff saying he was “stupidly locked in” and then was awful aginst the Bucks. Now he can’t do anything. What happened to bubble Jimmy? – Andy.
A: OK, this is taking recency bias to the extreme. What about Jimmy Butler against the Hawks in the first round? What about Jimmy in the second round against the 76ers? What about Jimmy in the opener of this series? This is not for lack of ability or lack of wont, just a bum knee and Payton Pritchard getting in the way and making it worse. Jimmy Butler has shown he is up to plenty this postseason. So let’s reserve judgment until this playoff run is over. And then let’s judge it in its totality. Jimmy Butler had a good season, a very good start of the playoffs and then ran into the NBA’s best defense. He has been part of too much good to paint this overall as something bad.
Q: Ira, what happened to our bench? That was supposed to be the difference in these series. – Bill.
A: First, the Heat’s bench for most of the season basically was Tyler Herro. So remove him from the equation, or at least from making a significant contribution and you are left with a lot of good, but not enough great. The playoffs are about the next level. The Heat’s bench has not yet risen to the level of the Eastern Conference finals, with arguably the exception of Gabe Vincent. And that is troubling, considering Boston entering the series with the superior starting lineup.
Q: When is Pat Riley going to learn he needs some top draft picks to compete with Boston? The Heat’s gang of the undrafted, G-Leaguers and late-round selections are just no match for players taken from the top six picks of the draft. – Liam, South Boston.
A: That will happen the day he accepts languishing at the bottom of the standings for years on end. And that is not happening. He traversed that path once and wound up with Michael Beasley. The real question is opting to continue to plug 36- and 37-year-olds in as answers. That might be the bigger question with the approach. As we’re seeing, when you get 100 games into the season (including preseason, regular season and playoffs), the toll is real. That’s when the older bodies slow down against the recent lottery picks on the other side.
7th Pay Commission: Good News! Central employees will get the benefit of old pension scheme! Know full details
7th Pay Commission: After 2010, the government has appointed employees under the New Pension Scheme. Now employees can get the benefit of old pension scheme. Let us know what the government has prepared for this right here.
7th Pay Commission: There is good news for central government employees. Now employees can soon get the benefit of Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Employees have put this demand in front of the government for a long time.
The Central Government is now considering the demand of the employees. The Center has also sought the opinion of the Ministry of Law for this (Old Pension Scheme). Now waiting for the reply from the ministry.
Know when will the decision be made?
Actually, the Central Government is churning out the old pension scheme (OPS) of the employees. Government employees for whose recruitment advertisements were issued on or before December 31, 2003, will get this benefit. According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision on this issue will be taken after the response of the Law Ministry.
Which employees will get benefit
Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh told in Parliament, ‘After the Supreme Court’s decision, the Central Government had put the matter under the Ministry of Law. The Department of Financial Services,
Department of Pensions and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) may take appropriate decision regarding exclusion of those employees from the purview of NPS for whose recruitment the advertisement was issued on or before January 01, 2004 and they would be eligible to apply for Old Pension Scheme (NPS). OPS). If the matter is resolved, then there can be a big benefit in pension.
Question raised in Parliament
The question was asked to the Union Minister in Parliament whether the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, in keeping with the Supreme Court’s decision, has asked the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Law Ministry to exclude those employees from the NPS and transfer them to the old pension scheme. Ideas have been sought for inclusion, for whose recruitment advertisements were issued on or before 31 December 2003.
how will not get the benefit of old pension
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told in Parliament that the Central Armed Police Force will not get the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme. He said that under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules 1972, paramilitary staff are getting pension and other benefits.
Fewer benefits are available in the new pension scheme
Significantly, agitations are also being run at the state level regarding the Old Pension Scheme. Government employees have started uniting on one platform to implement the old pension scheme. After 2010, the government has appointed employees under the New Pension Scheme. In this scheme, the employees get very less benefits as compared to the old scheme.
