DuPage Workers’ Compensation – Wheaton Industrial Commission
If you are injured on the job in DuPage County and you have trouble getting your benefits, you do not file a lawsuit. Instead, you file a claim with the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission in Wheaton.
The commission has many locations throughout the state. Your claim is assigned to the location closest to the site of the injury. If you suffer a work-related injury in DuPage County, your claim will be assigned to an arbitrator at the DuPage County Government Center in Wheaton, located at 421 N. County Farm Road, 1-500A JTK Bldg. If you are injured out of state, your claim will be assigned to the location closest to your home. So if you are injured in Indiana, but you live in DuPage County, your case will still be assigned to the government center in Wheaton.
You should file a claim with the Commission as soon as possible after an injury. There are strict time limits on notifying your employer and filing claims in these cases. It is important not to miss the deadline because you may lose your only chance to file a claim. The time limit for filing a claim is generally three years from the date of the injury, but be sure to check with an experienced attorney.
Your claim will be assigned to an arbitrator in Wheaton. Once every two months your case will be up for review by the arbitrator. These are called status hearings, where both parties and their attorneys appear before the arbitrator to discuss the status of the case. This process goes on until there is either a settlement or a trial. A trial can be requested by either side during a status hearing.
If the case goes on for too long without progress – generally three years – the arbitrator can dismiss the claim. The arbitrators are very busy, with possibly a thousand cases or more, so it is your responsibility, and your attorney’s, to move the case forward and take action when there is a problem.
If the parties reach a settlement, the arbitrator must approve it before it becomes final. If there is a trial, the arbitrator will make a decision within 60 days after the trial ends. The process may take a couple of years. However, emergency hearings are available in certain situations, such as when medical payments or lost time are involved.
The commission is neutral, just like a court, so I recommend hiring an attorney to fight for you. I believe you will get the best results with an attorney who specializes in work injuries, who appears before the DuPage County arbitrators regularly, and who is respected by the insurance companies.
There are attorneys all over the state who take work injury cases. However, the majority of attorneys who specialize exclusively in work injuries are located in Chicago. In fact, if you go to the Workers’ Compensation Commission in Wheaton, approximately 90% of the attorneys you will see are not DuPage work injury lawyers, but rather based out of Chicago. This is unlike other areas of law such as divorce and criminal defense.
Lawyer fees in Illinois work injury cases are limited to 20% of what you recover, but that usually excludes recovery for medical bills or your time off of work. That means that you won’t pay for travel costs for hiring an attorney to represent you.
Facts About a Police Checkpoint and Drivers Under the Influence
An Auto Insurance Notification
Whether it is alcohol or drugs, driving under either influence can be a death sentence for the driver, passengers and the occupants of any other car that is on the same road. DUI checkpoints are also known as sobriety checkpoints. Because of the deadly risks with driving under influence of drugs or alcohol, the checkpoints are sanctioned activity of law enforcers in all states across the country despite characteristics that may be classified as personal and privacy intrusions.
In the State of NJ alone, the Arts Center in the Holmdel Township will host a DUI checkpoint where state troopers will be on duty to conduct vehicular driver checks.
The department of National Highway Safety Transportation cites certain boundaries for the checkpoints. Some of them incorporate the rules noted below.
Six Rules about DUI Checkpoints
• All locations of checkpoints as well as the procedures that law enforcers follow need to have authorization from state and municipal officers.
• Law enforcers are barred from doing arbitrary vehicle checks. Every vehicle that is stopped must be done in a set manner without discrimination.
• Each DUI checkpoint must have detectable signage around the site, indicating the police checking activity.
• Each vehicle check must take the same time and the entire operation should take place over a portion of a scheduled day.
• Individual checkpoint activity needs to be within set time-spans without causing too much of a burden to any driver.
• Necessary safety precautions must be in place to shield the police officers, drivers and passengers.
As recreational and medicinal marijuana becomes an approved product in more and more US states, it’s important for those using the drug to recognize the side-effects. Marijuana, like other drugs can impair your perception, motor-coordination, attentiveness as it reduces your response time. Studies prove that use of marijuana can adversely impact your speed-control as it induces drowsiness; it also makes you more prone to distracted driving techniques, making it more difficult for you to read posted signs. Driving while under the influence of marijuana can lead to accidents resulting in property loss, damages, injury and even death.
If you observe anyone that appears to be under the influence of any drug or alcohol, dial the appropriate hotline at 7-7 to report it. Give any detail you recall about the car that is being driven by someone suspected of impairment, especially the license plate number if you have it. Describe the driver and passengers in the car while noting the place where errant driving occurred and the direction in which the car was headed.
Contents Insurance Quotes – How to Get the Best Premium Rates
Even though the process that is involved in accumulating contents insurance quotes can be quite long and tiring, the fact is that you will not regret it.
Your first step should be to make a detailed list of everything you own. This list should include the personal items you own in your apartment or flat. Once that is done, calculate how much you will have to pay in case you lost these possessions in the event of a fire, theft or water damage. Your next step should be to log onto the internet and go on reputed and well known websites for insurance quotes.
In case the policy you select does not satisfy your requirements and if the limit is too low on the contents, you also have the option of including high value items like furs, jewelry and computer equipment.
You will have a wide choice when you are looking for an insurance company to deal with. While some companies are well-known and public about their cheap contents insurance, others are less known but just as reliable due to State or governmental regulation. Renters and tenants are always recommended to consider this insurance as it protects their possessions from loss from physical causes and the related legal action that may occur in the case of a liability claim.
Some people get discouraged when they first find out about the cost and option choices of the coverage that usually needs to be considered, but doing a little diligence in reading through the options that are available will usually make it easy for you to make the correct choice.
The best part about this entire process is that the individual can buy tenants contents insurance over the internet or the phone. When you contact a company, you will be given a quote which you should then compare with that given by other companies. It is important that you check with a number of different companies before you make your final decision, especially if you are new to the process. Make sure that you get the best coverage at the lowest rate.
Most insurance companies that offer contents insurance quotes will offer a discount program to their customers if they request to buy a number of policies at the same time. For example- if you have purchased auto insurance from a company and ask them for tenants contents insurance, you will most probably be able to buy the policy at a discount. If you have other lines of coverage that you need, you may be able to get a larger discount.
Watch for limits or restrictions on special items that you own such as fine arts, collectibles, jewelry, furs, guns and other items of this type. If you are in question that the contents insurance quotes you receive include specific items be sure to ask the agent or a company representative.
In conclusion, the peace of mind you will gain when you acquire personal liability insurance and tenants contents insurance is usually well worth the cost. In most cases, these two policies will be found together. If the premium still seems too high, consider changing to a higher deductible which will help lower the price on the various contest insurance quotes you consider. Take the time to find out your options and acquire a good plan at a reasonable price. It is empowering to know you have eliminated the risk of unknown loss, and you’ll sleep better as well!
Moving From Doubt to Self – Esteem As an Entrepreneur
Are you an Entrepreneur who is starting up a new business?
Do you struggle with a persistent sense of self-doubt that you can’t or won’t succeed?
You know you have the knowledge; you know you have the experience; you know you have the ability; yet, on some level you still question your skills and worry about your potential to succeed in a loud and busy entrepreneurial world.
Although these doubts can be confused with low self-esteem, they’re very different in how they factor in to results.
Self-doubt is a normal feeling and tends to creep in when you’re faced with something new or different. Even those who have been in the business long enough to have gathered a reputation of success can have doubts about their abilities to bring their businesses to the next level of success.
Self-esteem comes from knowing and owning your capabilities. It comes from relentlessly using your positive self-talk to brand yourself as a person you can believe in to achieve the outcome you want.
The world of entrepreneurship is all about promotion. It does not matter just how good you are, and whether you are good at what you do, if you are a well-kept secret.
Marketing yourself and your services takes surety and confidence and that is all related to your self-talk.
In the world of entrepreneurship, you have to be ready and willing to put the time and effort behind your ideas. You have to be willing to put yourself out into the world and promote yourself, promote your product, and promote your services.
Yet self-doubt can crush all of that if you focus on your past failures, and compare yourself to other people doing the same thing and give in to those fears. This is when Imposter Syndrome feelings can kick in and take over.
One way to fight self-doubt and let your self-esteem take over is to act. That’s the only way you’ll ever gain the experience you need to reach the goals you’ve set for yourself. You’ll gain confidence as you progress through the smaller goals to reach the larger ones and this will boost your self-esteem and push the self-doubt into the background.
Relying on your self-esteem to push aside your self-doubt when it threatens to paralyze you and ruin your plans for the future is as simple as calling in on past success and accomplishments, along with your mental acumen to get things done. After all, you’ve succeeded with many things in the past and can do it again.
That is why keeping track of success is vital and necessary to propelling achievement. Even calling on successes that you have had in other areas of your life can be helpful, as it reminds you of the mindset habits and steps that you had to have in place in order to get the results you achieved.
If you are able to transfer this process to what you need to do now you have a blueprint at your fingertips that can guide you in your next steps towards success.
Commit to learning, get out of your head and invest in some coaching or mentoring.
Silencing the self-doubt, you may feel when starting a new business venture can be put to rest by taking continuous, focused action; using past success as a validating guideline and blueprint; and investing in continuous learning and support. These simple actions can send you on the way to getting the results you want.
And guess what else it will do?
It will add to and boost your self-esteem.
