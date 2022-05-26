Finance
EAC Investment Conference Focuses on Integration
They came to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in their numbers, and with only one thing in mind; to market the East African region as a single trading block in a way to foster a strong economy and competitive business environment. With the EAC Secretariat providing the platform through the 2nd EAC Investment Conference, it is what happens in the next one year that will determine the success of the conference.
Reports from the investment promotion agencies in the region indicate that following the 1st Investment Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, a sizable number of inquiries, project proposals and actual investments have been recorded arising from the conference.
Held against the backdrop of a global economic recession, the Nairobi conference rode on the theme, “Invest in EAC where challenges are opportunities.” Kenya’s Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta giving an overview of the conference theme said that it was well selected given the challenges emerging from the global economic and financial crisis, drought and climate changes, which have resulted in high energy costs for the region and reduced economic growth.
Albeit the negative performance of the global economy, the East African countries have had low but above par economic growth for 2009, save for Kenya, which experienced internal shocks at the beginning of last year. Quarter two financial markets review by fund management company AIG Investment indicates that Uganda’s economy grew by 7 per cent last year and is expected to decline to 6 per cent in 2009/10. The Tanzanian Government forecasts GDP growth for 2009 at 5 per cent down from 7.4 per cent last year.
After recording an impressive performance 2007 posting a 7.1 per cent GDP growth, Kenya’s growth last year plummeted to a dismal 1.7 per cent due the post election violence, disruption of the food supply chain and the global recession. Expectations are that Kenya’s GDP will grow by 2.5 per cent this year as effects of the post election violence faded in the previous year.
Uhuru added that after robust growths in the previous years, the economies of Uganda and Tanzania were expected to grow at only 5 per cent in 2009 while Kenya would register an even lower rate of 3 per cent. “However, the growth momentum could be sustained through investment and expenditure in infrastructure and agriculture, sectors that held great stimulus for growth of the regional economy.”
Delivering the key note speech during the official opening, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said that insistence by economic analysts that the economic crisis would not affect Africa significantly because the continent’s institutions were not fully integrated into the global financial markets should sound alarm bells to African countries.
“Not being part of the global economy is a crisis itself. EAC should position itself as part of the global system, and not its victim and actively engage in seeking solutions that leverage the region’s abilities and experiences to innovate and meet high and rising goals.”
And as the Kenyan Finance Minister put it, the secret of the regions success lays with investment and expenditure in infrastructure and agriculture. However, these are some of the areas that have proved difficult for Governments to deliver amply to their citizens. Nature has done no good either with some members of the region facing drought. Referring to the Quarter two report, AIG Investment points out that in Kenya, agriculture, which accounts for 23 per cent of the GDP declined by 5.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.
The Conference noted that while agriculture remains the backbone of the region’s economy and contributes largely to employment levels and exports, EAC region remains food insecure, despite availability of sufficient arable land and a large labour force.
In line with the conference theme, the participants noted that opportunities were available through development of value chains along the agricultural sector; value addition and product diversification. It is important for countries to invest in value addition processes for all agricultural exports so as to increase quality, gain a competitive edge and generate more revenues out of increased sales and competitiveness. Uganda will from next year become the first country in Africa to brand its own coffee selling it into the international market as the finished product.
Kenya’s President Mwai Kibaki urged East African farmers and investors to increase investment in the agricultural sector to alleviate perennial food shortage in the region. Zanzibar’s President Dr Abeid Karume also emphasized the need to increase investment in the agricultural sector through strengthening of agricultural technology and infrastructure. Infrastructure also remains as one of the challenges facing the agricultural sector. Development of the “last-mile infrastructure” has been seen as an avenue of enhancing delivery of inputs to the actual user and catalyze the production process.
Governments in the region, supported by the development partners should mobilize sufficient resources to rapidly develop a bankable pipeline of regional infrastructure projects in particular targeting roads, railways and energy sub sectors. Dr Enos Bukuku, 1st Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Tanzania says that the country does not cut down on infrastructure budgets during tough times. The same sentiments are shared by the Prof. Maggie Kigozi, Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority who says the country is working on improving on the infrastructure to enable the private sector make use of it effectively during, and after the recession.
The matter of regional licensing for infrastructure service providers should be incorporated within the provisions of the Common Market Protocol to ensure that EAC benefits from capacities available in the region for expansion of and access to infrastructure.
The ongoing harmonization of policies in the infrastructure sub-sectors should be fast tracked, and governments should ensure the implementation of these harmonized policies at national levels is expedited. Moving with the global trends and also enhance economic sustenance, participants were in agreement that the region should invest in alternative forms of energy since each of the member sates had their own share of power problems. Over-dependence on hydropower generation, has contributed to power shortages experienced in the region. Although all the EAC Partner States are making efforts to diversify from hydro-generation, hydropower generation will continue to be an important resource in the region’s generation mix.
Rwanda’s Energy Minister Dr Albert Butale said the region’s potential sources of renewable energy such as wind, geothermal and natural gases were largely unexploited. “It is time investors looked beyond the traditional sources of energy.” Marketing the region as one market should nevertheless undermine the intra trade activities that have been ongoing. As the whole world is grappling with containing the economic crisis, most countries in the West have cut down on imports thus drastically reducing revenues from African countries that are derived from exports.
The East Africa Trade Report 2008 shows that overall investment inflows to the EAC region dropped significantly by 11.8 per cent from US$ 8,021.9 million recorded in 2006 to US$ 7,118.5 million in 2007. In intra-EAC investment flows, Uganda and Tanzania benefited most with Kenya being the dominant player. On the other hand, Kenya attracted minimal investment inflows from EAC Partner States in the previous years but virtually recorded no investment inflows in 2006 and 2007.
In the face of these challenges, the EAC is maintaining a strategic posture towards stronger political and economic business environments to weather the storm. The IMF predicts an overall 1.3 per cent decline in global economic activity in 2010 particularly of the economies of the industrialized countries, while some of the EAC countries, and a number of African countries are projected to grow by between 5 per cent and 7 per cent. How the five economies perform and attract investment will be under review at the next investment conference to be held next year.
The parley also focused on energy, telecommunications, tourism and mining. Other areas delved on were infrastructure development, banking and financial services, manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing. There was evidently renewed confidence among international investors on East Africa as a business hub. In the past few months, foreign businesses have been streaming into the region. Banking and financial services, manufacturing and mining, and other sectors are attracting West African and Asian investors, especially.
Currently, the region’s central bank governors are deliberating on an EAC monetary convergence and payments system. If implemented, the region will have a single currency and an instantaneous payment system. The new system will do away with the “abnormally high” transaction costs arising from the multiplicity of banking regimes and foreign exchange fees.
Observers say East Africa could soon be an economic tiger on the continent if the momentum to revitalize the region’s economy is maintained. From this financial year’s budgets, it is apparent that EAC states are determined to improve the business climate among them. The 2005 World Trade Organization appraisal of trading blocs in Africa says EAC is one of the most active on the continent. Since the formulation of the strategic plan in Kigali, major infrastructural works have started. Among them are the EAC Road Network Project, the EAC Transport and Trade Facilitation Project, the Mombasa-Dar es Salaam natural gas pipeline and the Regional ICT Support Program. More than $1.7 billion is expected to be spent on these projects.
To ease cross-border movement of goods, Uganda and Kenya have partnered with the Chinese government to build a second railway line between Mombasa and Kampala. The construction is expected to begin in the last quarter of the next financial year and will cost Kenya more than KShs3 billion ($37.5 million). Observers, however, say there is a need for the Community to cushion itself from rising commodity prices and depreciation of currencies.
Santiago, Chile’s Best Hospitals
Santiago is the capital of Chile and also the largest city of the country. Santiago is the center of finance and trade in Chile and the headquarters of many multinational companies in the country are located here. The city has many well-known shopping centers and high-rise architecture and has become one of the most modern metropolitan areas of Latin America.
Santiago has many good hospitals in both public and private sectors. Many of the leading private hospitals offer world-class health care service, which is affordable too. These hospitals are well equipped and accept all major health insurance companies.
This is a brief description of some of the major hospitals in Santiago.
Clinica Las Condes located at Lo Fontecilla 441 – Las Condes, Santiago is a reputed private hospital in Chile and Latin America that has all modern medical facilities to deliver excellent health care. The hospital founded in 1978 by a famous doctor has now achieved the prestigious Joint Commission International accreditation and has affiliation with Johns Hopkins Medicine International for training. This 220-bedded modern hospital has well equipped specialties in every branches of medicine. The hospital’s surgery department is well known and performs most modern laparoscopic surgery for digestive endocrine tumors, breast surgery using advanced technique like mammography, stereotactic biopsy equipment, and trauma surgery. CLC has facilities in blood bank, clinical laboratory, diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine and physiotherapy. The hospital has many special centers like anti smoking center, kidney stone, travel medicine, advanced center for epilepsy and spine center. Its new emergency service with separate laboratory system was built under the guidance of Johns Hopkins Hospital,US. This favorite hospital among the foreign patients offers luxurious accommodation and has agreements with all major insurance companies. Phone: (56-2 ) 210 4000
Clínica Alemana is one of the leading private hospitals in Chile and is situated at Av. Vitacura 5951 – Vitacura – Santiago. This hospital was founded by a well-reputed nonprofit foundation-“Sociedad de Beneficencia Hospital Alemán”- that has established many modern hospitals across the country. This 350-bedded hospital with 18 operating rooms offers best medical service to over 35, 000 patients annually by employing more than 700 eminent doctors and 3000 dedicated staff. This multidisciplinary healthcare facility has full-fledged departments in cardiology, ENT, neurology, pediatrics, gynecology, gastroenterology, psychology, bronchopulmonology, physical therapy and many more. Clínica Alemana has many special centers like comprehensive adolescent care unit, breast care center, center for oral and maxillofacial surgery, round the clock blood bank, radiation therapy center, maternity ward, and five well-equipped ICUs. This hospital possesses an outstanding diagnostic imaging department with service in radiology, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, mammography, MRIs, Computed Tomography and angiography. The hospital staffs some of the best surgeons in the country and its surgery department has five different kinds of operating rooms (OR) including main operating room, cardiology OR, obstetrics/ gyn OR. The hospital has well equipped emergency department with separate general emergency room and pediatric emergency room. Clínica Alemana offers comfortable accommodation in various rooms and suites including rooms for non-paying patients and provides all modern facilities. Phones: (56-2) 210 1111
Hospital San Juan De Dios situated at Huérfanos 3255, Santiago, is another major hospital in the city that offers complete and cost effective medical service. The Western Metropolitan Health Service manages this service-oriented polyclinic, founded in 1954.This is also a premier teaching hospital and has affiliation with the University of Chile. Hospital San Juan De Dios has four large buildings and staffs 332 doctors and 17 dental practitioners. The hospital has lounges and restrooms for users, well-equipped coronary care unit, new custom delivery rooms and modern Surgical ICU. The hospital has adult and children sub specialties in all major departments. The hospital has an emergency sector featuring 3 focus rooms of 19 beds, an observation room, a modern recovery room and a procedures room. Hospital San Juan De Dios has implemented AUGE system to improve care for the sick and included more than 50health problems in this like chronic renal failure, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, advanced palliative care and congenital heart diseases in children. Phone: (0)2 360 1053
Medical Audits – Why You Need One Right Away
Audits are important tools that ensure the proper management of finances with a strict adherence to established rules and regulations why exploring areas where internal process improvements can be implemented.
For physicians and healthcare providers, the importance of audits, particularly for medical claims cannot be overestimated. Generally, there are two major areas where claims audits present better medical operations practices. First, the audits of operations within your practice also termed as self-audit, is used to determine grey areas, areas where mistakes are being made and areas where improvements can be made to drive significant difference. The other is the audit of the claims administrator.
In the absence of proper management, medical claims can be very costly and complicated. It can even go as far as damaging business reputation. Irrespective of the area being explored by the audit, an audit process generally:
• Locates errors made in medical billing
• Proffers solutions for improving recovery opportunities and
• Ensures that a medical establishment and practice is in tune with the latest compliance guides and regulation that govern medical claims
There are also many other benefits of medical audit claims.
The medical administrator audit claims highlighted above is an independent audit that aims to identify discrepancies in both lost monetary opportunities and adherence to regulations. It is an audit that show how your claims are being handled by the claims administrator and a string reiteration of your commitment to being frugal with every penny being spent as well as ensuring that it is being spent as it should.
This audit is very important as the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services has reported that as many as 12.7 percent of Medicare fee-for-service claims have errors. No matter the size of your medical practice and number of employees, audits serve a great purpose.
To remain thorough, audits should also not be done once but slated for a routine check in order to improve the medical claims process over a longer span of time.
Such audits can be a Random Sample Audit, Hybrid or Comprehensive audit. The extended benefits of a self-audit also include:
• Preventing and lowering the chances of improper payments
• Ensuring the accurate submission of claims
• Improving patient care
• Lowering the need for an external audit
• Reiterating the need for corrupt-free practices within the staff and organization as a whole
Self-audits require thorough examinations of the claims process within your organization and your employed medical practices, it also helps you to make the best evaluation of areas of “risk” that are most susceptible to errors.
Building a Better BRIC-Trap
In a 2003 research paper Goldman Sachs argued that the combination of countries Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) has the economic potential to be larger than the G6 in US dollar terms by 2050. The countries are forecast to encompass over 40% of the world’s population and hold a combined GDP of nearly $15 trillion dollars. Goldman predicts China and India will be dominant global suppliers of manufactured goods and services and that Brazil and Russia will be dominant suppliers of raw materials. Brazil and Russia would form logical commodity suppliers to China and India; cooperation amongst the four countries would create a powerful economic block.
Although the relationships are logical, it is not a no-brainer that the potential will be realized. Take a look at these headlines.
- 3/06 Radio Free Europe – Russia/China: ‘Partners’ Struggle With an Unequal Relationship
- 4/05 Economist – Brazil and China: Falling out of love
- 10/05 Wall Street Journal – Brazil Regrets its China Affair
However, these opportunities are too great to not find common ground.
- 7/06 Chinese Gov.cn – Year of Russia in China helps deepen strategic partnership of cooperation
- 9/06 Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the US – Top Chinese legislator hails China-Brazil economic relations. China and Brazil will meet their goal of bringing bilateral trade to 20 billion dollars in 2007.
- 11/06 China Daily- China, India trade to hit US$20b this year. Bilateral trade between China and India is expected to hit US$20 billion this year, fulfilling the target set by both governments two years ahead of schedule
Each country is acutely aware of the potential benefits, so these relationships will be handled with care.
Investors who have recognized this opportunity have profited. An equal-weighted basket of ETFs representing each country – Brazil (EWZ), Russia (TRF), India (IFN) and China (FXI) returned over 45% last year. Significantly outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM, +24%) which includes all of the emerging market countries. This has Wall Street feverishly creating new products to capture this trend. Claymore introduced the first BRIC ETF last fall (EEB) that tracks liquid U.S. exchange-listed ADRs and GDRs. However, is Claymore’s allocation of 49% Brazil, 31% in China, 14% India and 6% the ideal allocation? Last year Claymore’s allocation missed much of Russia’s gains as the Russian ETF (TRF) returned 62%.
Individual investors no longer have to wait on Wall Street’s products. Low cost brokers and basket trading have made it financially feasible and practical to create your own “pseudo-ETF.” Read my article on low cost basket trading for more details.
Currently, I am using two pseudo-ETFs to invest in the BRIC theme. The first is composed of stocks that provide raw materials and supplies necessary for the industrialization of the BRIC economies. The second is simply an equal-weighted basket of EWZ, TRF, IFN and FXI. I prefer this approach versus the Claymore, since I can control the allocations. So, if you only want broad exposure use the Wall Street products or a variation similar to mine.
That being said, I am in the process of reconstructing the second method. I believe in the long run more upside will be realized by addressing specific problems facing the BRIC countries as opposed to the broad-brush approach. So, the second ETF will be composed of stocks that address two major problems facing the BRICs – pollution management and logistics/transportation. I will address logistics and transportation in a subsequent article.
Pollution Management:
China’s rapid economic growth has had some very costly unintended consequences. Pan Yue, vice minister of China’s State Environmental Protection Administration, summed up the problem, in a November 2006 commentary republished in the Wall Street Journal, that “China is dangerously near a crisis point” with its environment. A third of China’s people drink substandard water and a third breathe badly polluted air, according to Pan. “True, China has made the kind of economic advances in three decades that required 100 years in Western countries. But China has also suffered a century’s worth of environmental damage in 30 years.”
China can no longer neglect this problem as it is costing the country an estimated 10% of GDP every year. That equates to more than US$200 billion a year. Also the impact of pollution on human health has become more obvious and is leading to social unrest of affected citizens. In a report released in June of 2006, Zhu Guangyao, deputy chief of the State Environmental Protection Agency stated that “The Chinese government will mobilize all forces available to solve the pollution problems that are causing serious harm to people’s health.” In other words, serious dollars will be thrown at this problem to the tune of $125 billion. The authorities plan to spend about $125 billion over the next five years to improve water supply and waste water treatment, according to recent reports in the official media. More than $43 billion has been earmarked for sewage treatment plants in urban areas.
China’s problem is much larger than the other BRIC countries, but they are facing similar issues. I believe that the following companies will be major benefactors from this clean-up effort.
Veolia Environment (VE) is world leader in environmental services operating in four complementary segments: water management, waste management, energy management and passenger transportation. In January, it won its 21st contract in China. It operates in 19 of the 34 Chinese provinces serving the water needs of 20.59 million people. The company is also very active in Russia. Since 1991 Veolia Water has had a majority stake in “Saint Petersburg – Pure water”, a company specializing in research into leakage from municipal water supply networks. In 2002 Veolia Water became the leading international water services company operating in Russia from Moscow and currently from St. Petersburg.
SUEZ (SZE) provides equipment and services that protect the environment worldwide. Its activities include drinking water production and distribution, waste water collection and treatment, and waste treatment and recovery. The company operates 20 joint ventures in China. These joint ventures treat or manage water distributed to 13.5 million people in major cities including Shanghai.
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is the Americas’ largest water utility and #3 worldwide. The company provides water and sewage services in the territory of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It distributes water to approximately 22.6 million people and also provides sewage services to approximately 18.3 million people.
Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) is the fourth and final company in the environmental segment of the basket. The company, through its subsidiary, Covanta Energy Corporation, engages in the development, construction, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the conversion of waste-to-energy and independent power production in the United States and internationally. Covanta has a long history in China and just recently announced a joint-venture partnership with Chongqing Iron & Steel to participate in China’s rapidly growing waste-to-energy market.
These four stocks will form the one pillar of the revamped BRIC “pseudo-ETF.” The other pillar will be comprised of stocks in the logistics and transportation sectors. Why those sectors? By some estimates, logistics accounts for 40 per cent of the cost of goods sold and four-fifths of production-cycle time in China. This compares with around 10 per cent of the cost of goods sold in the US. The antiquated logistic approaches combined with the fractured highways / railways and primitive modes of transpiration are tremendous opportunities for efficiency improvements.
