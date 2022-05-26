Finance
Elidel and Protopic? Natural Alternatives to Treat Eczema
As I was couch bound one evening, a ‘cute’ commercial for an eczema drug appeared. It stated that it treated eczema and that there was no cure for eczema. Needless to say, as a naturopathic medical student, I was furious. There is a cure for eczema. It is called prevention. But that is another issue.
The issue I want to address here: Elidel, the ‘cute’ eczema drug, causes cancer in three different animal species. That is not cute. Protopic also causes cancer in the same animal species.
The FDA advised doctors to prescribe Elidel or Protopic only if all else failed for eczema. Do not use long term and do not use on children under 2.
What are the advisories on Elidel and Protopic:
- Do not use on 2 years or younger
- Do not use on people with weak immune systems
- Do not use long term – only intermittently or short term
- Do not use until all other eczema treatments have failed
What harms can Elidel and Protopic create:
- The potential for cancer increases with frequency. Longer the use, the higher the chance.
- The potential for cancer increases with amount. More used, the higher the chance.
- Upper respiratory infections increased in children with Elidel as compared to placebo.
- Unknown issues with developing immune systems in children – harm them or not?
This is what they’ve found so far. The list will grow. Why didn’t they discover this before it went on the market????
Bottom line: Do not use Elidel or Protopic.
A natural eczema treatment is possible:
Seek the advice of a trained naturopathic physician and your eczema will be gone. Yes. Gone. Food allergy is a main cause of eczema. Remove food you are allergic or insensitive to – and your eczema will likely disappear.
Typical food allergens which cause eczema: egg, wheat, or dairy are the biggest players. Which one it is can be determined with a food elimination diet. Eliminate that specific food and its relations (like soy sauce – wheat based) completely for 3 weeks. Then at the end of three weeks, eat a lot of that avoided food. How do you feel? Symptoms come back, aggravate, no change? Obviously, if aggravated, you are sensitive or allergic. Avoid that food for 6 months at least. This allows your immune system to calm down and not react to everything.
There is also a simple technique that I learned this afternoon in lecture. Our professor stated that most people find it difficult to do a food elimination diet. I agree. I know I do. He said he has patients do a 48 hour fast consuming only a quality food supplement powder such as BioCleanse Functional Food. Nothing else is eaten during this time. He states that 6 to 10 servings a day of BioCleanse hold off appetite just fine and allow the body to remove the reacting food antigens. At the end of the 48 hours, the skin is assessed along with energy and overall well-being. If the eczema improved over this time, and yes it can improve this fast as skin regenerates quickly, then he knows the eczema is diet related.
A strong topical herbal cream preparation is also useful in helping treat eczema naturally. Dr Rowan Hamilton of Rowan Botanicals recently released Professional Intensif and Professional Extreme.
The bottom line today though is to avoid these Elidel and Protopic. Treat the cause of eczema – don’t just palliate the surface with a topical steroid. Steroids just push toxins deeper and to a different location. You know what the largest detoxification organ is in the body? Liver? Nope. The skin. Where do toxins appear when the liver is overwhelmed with toxins? The skin. Remove the cause of liver stagnation, do a light cleanse and apply a proven topical to your skin. In a few weeks, you should be much improved.
On a side note: You know what may happen when steroids are given for kids with eczema? Asthma. Time and time again, we see this in the clinic. We take the history of some asthmatic child and find that he/she was given topical steroids to control eczema or some other skin affliction. This goes back to what I stated earlier. Steroids only suppress the immune system and stop the body’s natural healing response to a buildup of unwanted substances. These substances then accumulate in the body elsewhere. It is not advisable to push something deeper into the body. Better out than in. We then address the child’s skin problem naturally and the asthma goes away. Sounds like a bunch of BS doesn’t it? I don’t BS. With a degree in Cell and Molecular Biology, I understand science. My medical school is on the leading edge of natural healing and we are changing the way medicine is done. It is extremely rewarding to see patient after patient improve. You can as well.
Back to the topic at hand: Follow the FDA link [http://www.fda.gov/bbs/topics/ANSWERS/2005/ANS01343.html]to read the statement about Elidel and Protopic.
Stay healthy.
Ben
PS – The basic premise you will see me state over and over …and over again: treat the cause not the symptoms. Sounds basic but it is far from basic. Imagine finding why someone has high blood pressure? You know what conventional medicine’s term for some causes of hypertension? Essential hypertension [what’s that?] and Idiopathic hypertension [means unknown cause]. Pin it down and you’re set. I look forward to writing about this soon. I’m taking Cardiology currently and learning a ton. It is amazing how successful natural treatments are for hypertension. Don’t misunderstand me – I completely support conventional medicine and work with MD’s all the time. Seattle is a very amazing city as the bridge is solid between conventional and complementary medicine. There is a time for drugs and there is time for natural alternatives – and there is time for both at once.
(c) 2005 Benjamin Lynch of HealthE Goods
Caution – Your Auto Insurance Might Not Protect You
Consumers in today’s economy have become quite accustomed to the ability to find a low cost alternative to virtually any potential purchase or expense. Although it may sometimes be alright to cut corners and accept budget quality products, it is absolutely never advisable to select an auto insurance policy based on premium alone.
In fact, the absence of appropriate coverage levels can even result in significant damage to an individual’s finances. A wise consumer will understand several things before making any decisions regarding car insurance.
In the event of an accident, bodily injury liability coverage will pay the other party for injuries and other damages. Such other damages include pain and suffering awards, medical treatments, and even compensation for lost wages as a result of injuries. This coverage also can help pay for court costs and some legal fees. Drivers that choose exceptionally low limits, such as the minimum requirements, are placing themselves in significant danger of financial trouble. If there is a serious accident and the coverage level is simply too low, the driver at fault will be personally responsible for the remainder. Individuals can potentially lose their homes, their savings, and even their businesses if they are not adequately protected.
Medical payments coverage is designed to pay for charges that are incurred by the driver and any other occupants in their vehicle. Even a minor accident can result in substantial medical bills and the problem is compounded if there are multiple persons involved. Unpaid medical bills are often turned over to collection agencies and a driver’s credit rating can be destroyed very quickly. Poor credit scores lead to higher insurance premiums, higher interest rates, and can even affect potential jobs in the future.
Rental reimbursement levels are often set ridiculously low and an individual should realize that they will be unable to retain a rental car for $15 a day. Unless a driver can pay rental expenses out of pocket, transportation may be very difficult to come by. Changing the limits on rental reimbursement may cost as little as an extra dollar a month, but it could make a huge difference in the event of a loss.
Too many consumers are willing to risk everything in an attempt to save an incredibly small amount when purchasing auto insurance. There is definitely an abundance of different ways to save money, but avoiding necessary coverage is not an appropriate method.
The Trans Fat Time Bomb
What do you know about industrially produced trans fatty acids? Unless you are actually a nutritionist or a doctor, the answer is most likely to be: nothing at all. And why should you? One survey a few years ago found that of the sample asked, 15 per cent thought trans fats were good for your love life.
Trans fats are a closely guarded secret. The food production and catering industries want to keep it that way. A handful of outlets have voluntarily started to cut back on their usage under consumer pressure, but there is no law against them.
Trans fats are a lethal side effect of boiling vegetable oil. Why boil vegetable oil? That all goes back to a pharmacist called Wilhelm Norman in 1903. Mr Norman was trying to find a way of making a substitute for tallow, which was very expensive at the time. Mr Norman discovered that if he boiled cotton seed oil up to 260 degrees Centigrade in the presence of a catalyst such as nickel, that when it cooled, it went hard. He had produced cheap candle wax by ‘hydrogenating vegetable oil’. The thick, greyish-white slabs produced were great candles but Mr Norman didn’t anticipate human beings eating them.
Food giant, Proctor & Gamble, saw the potential and bought the patent from Mr Norman. They were soon producing Crisco in America, a hard vegetable fat that was great for baking and had a long shelf life. Along came a whole series of Crisco cookery books for Japanese, Jewish or Philippine households. Titles included: A Cookery course in 13 Chapters; 24 Pies Men Like; and Crisco Recipes for the Jewish Housewife. That Crisco contained no animal fat made it ideal for vegetarian, Kosher and Halal households.
But there was a problem: this industrial processing of vegetable oil into hydrogenated fat (HVO or PHVO) turned out to be killing people. It wasn’t really until a big clinical trial, The Nurses’ Health Study, which ran for about 10 years in the 1970s and 1980s that the damage really surfaced.
By carefully detailing just what kinds of fat were being consumed, the researchers identified this hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated vegetable oil as the queen of fast food fats that was more of a killer than saturated fats. In fact they discovered that you would need to increase your intake of saturates by about 900 per cent to get the same impact as you would from the same amount of trans fat. Just small amounts of trans fat – say two grams a day – increases your risk of heart disease by 23 per cent.
There’s no use looking for cartons of trans fat to be avoided on the supermarket shop. What you need to find is hydrogenated-anything, but that will be on the ingredients panel, very possibly in a text size so small that unless you’ve brought your magnifying glass, you’ll be in trouble. On top of that, because in-store bakery food doesn’t need to declare its ingredients, you may still be innocently purchasing dangerous commercially baked produce.
So surely the European Foods Standards Agency would ban it immediately? No. It was far too useful in the catering trade. It gives great ‘mouth feel’- the sort of thing you get with a nice sticky, moist doughnut or a Danish pastry. It lengthens shelf life too. One man lobbying against trans fats in America appears on television with a cup cake made more than 20 years ago. It still looks perfect and has retained the soft springiness associated with such confections.
Like so many of the dangerous substances we consume, trans fats appear in everything from stock cubes to sweets, children’s cereals to vitamin tablets, Danish pastries to doughnuts, deep fried foods in restaurants, lunchtime snacks like sausage rolls and other produce from takeaways everywhere. They were in lots of the Easter eggs we gorged on a few weeks ago such as the Quality Street ones and they are even in some of the so-called ‘energy’ or ‘health’ bars on the supermarket shelves.
It is ironic that so many Danish pastries contain trans fat because Denmark was the first country to ban them in 2000. Nowhere there can hydrogenated vegetable oil be used and that includes within the catering and restaurant industries as well as the food producers. On 1 April this year, Switzerland followed Denmark and introduced similar legislation. Here in the UK and most of the rest of Europe, we continue to gorge our way through mountains of dangerous products.
When I came to write Trans Fat: The Time Bomb in Your Food (Souvenir Press £8.99), it was this deception that really annoyed me. How dare the Food Standards Agency, our elected politicians, the consumer outlets and the catering and restaurant industries not tell us that we are eating candle wax.
All of them have known full well about how trans fats are associated not only with a five-fold increase in heart disease but also with Type 2 diabetes, some cancers, infertility, inflammatory diseases, obesity and insulin resistance.
Eight of the big supermarkets said in January 2007 that they would remove all trans fats from their ‘own brand’ ranges within the year. Some managed it. Others didn’t. There’s nothing the law can do because this was a voluntary agreement. Besides, how much of what you buy in the supermarket is ‘own brand’ produce? If you shop at Sainsbury or Tesco say, then it’s probably no more than 10 per cent.
Professor Steen Stender is the cardiologist in Denmark who became the force behind the decision to ban trans fats there. He says: “Between the introduction of the ban in 2000 and 2005, we saw heart disease rates in this country decline by 20 per cent. What more proof does the EU need before it dispenses with ineffective food labelling ideas and voluntary codes and introduces a level playing field for the food industry throughout the EU where no trans fats are used anywhere?”
Texas Auto Insurance
Lone Star state law requires every driver to have auto liability insurance. In addition, if money is still owed to the car, lenders require drivers to carry collision and comprehensive coverage as well. Texas auto insurance policies covers damages, injuries, and other losses accounted for by your policy. Every now and then, review your policy and check for the exclusions section which details all of the things it doesn’t provide coverage for. Familiarize yourself with the Declarations page (front page of the policy) which lists important information like your policy number and coverage/deductible amounts.
Texas auto insurance is supplemented with an automobile insurance Consumer Bill of Rights. Geico, State Farm, or any other auto insurance carrier in Texas can send you a copy of your policy or policy renewal, which you should read to know how Texas law covers you.
Texas Drivers Bill of Responsibilities
All Texas drivers are required to show proof of financial responsibility when it comes to paying for accidents they’re at fault for. Auto liability insurance holds the key for most Texas drivers. According to Texas law, each injured person falls under a minimum coverage of $20,000 and up to $40,000 for everyone involved in the accident, in addition to $15,000 worth of property damage. In Texas, this form of coverage is dubbed ’20/40/15′ coverage. However, many Texas drivers may find that basic coverage is not adequate enough. Buy more than the basic policy if you feel you will be held liable one day for an accident (poor display of confidence, yet needed!)
Penalties for violations Texas state financial responsibility laws are stiff. A fine between $175 to $350 is the punishment for your first offense. Additional offenses can result in fines from $350 to $1000, a driver’s license suspension, and possess of your vehicle by the state.
