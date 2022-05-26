Connect with us

Blockchain

Elrond Based Cantina Royale Revoltunizes Free-to-Play P2E Gaming Sector

Published

1 min ago

on

Elrond Based Cantina Royale Revoltunizes Free-to-Play P2E Gaming Sector
  • Users will be able to buy NFTs straight via Apple and Google in-app purchases.
  • Verko’s gaming server directly delivers awards to users’ wallets when they win matches.

Cantina Royale, the next addition to the Elrond blockchain ecosystem and a real-time free-to-play and play-to-earn (P2E) shooter metaverse game, will test the limits of GameFi and web3.

The Cantina Royale team will use Elrond’s high-speed, environmentally-friendly blockchain capabilities. While maintaining the interoperability concept of the blockchain, Cantina’s free-to-play model has been developed to remove friction for users on mobile (iOS/Android) and desktop operating systems.

Apple and Google In-app Purchases

Cantina Royale uses Verko’s payment and wallet system to meet Apple and Google store policies. Thanks to this turnkey solution, users will be able to buy NFTs straight via Apple and Google in-app purchases without hosting it on their smartphones. Verko’s gaming server directly delivers awards to users’ wallets when they win matches.

For the first time, Cantina Royale introduces a free play-to-earn blockchain gaming platform. The free-to-play feature makes it possible for newcomers to join in on the fun without spending a fortune. Those who like to play for free can create an account with no wallet requirements, hidden fees, or expenses. They’ll be able to test their talents against other Free-to-Play players in certain game types.

Dan Bojan, Game Designer of Cantina Royale, said:

 “Cantina Royale strives to bring together traditional gamers and the latest technological advances in order to make NFT games accessible for everyone. We are proud to collaborate with Elrond and Verko to fulfill this purpose.”

As a metaverse game, Cantina Royale incorporates fully designed characters and support for third-party NFT collections. Because of this, owners of PFP collections may join the metaverse and play with their favorite NFTs in the Cantina Royale realm. Cantina Royale honors you and your simian companions if you happen to be the proud owner of a Bored Ape.

Elrond and Mechanism Capital provided funding for Cantina Royale in a round of $4.5 million. Additionally, Crypto.com, Morningstar Ventures, Animoca Brands, Skynet EGLD Capital, GBV Capital and others have invested in the company. Thanks to the investment, new and innovative features and game types are expected to be developed.

Elrond Network Co-Founder and COO Lucian Todea said:

“The adoption model put forward by Cantina Royale has very high chances of breaking through the relatively narrow blockchain gaming space and reach global audiences, offering millions of gamers with exciting entertainment experiences and zero added friction from the crypto side of things, thanks to the seamless integration of Elrond’s internet-scale blockchain technology.”

