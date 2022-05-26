Finance
Employment Law Is Not Workers’ Compensation Law
Since employment law and workers’ compensation law both relate to people and their workplace it is common, however incorrect, for the two to be used interchangeably in conversation. Here are the key distinctions between these important areas of the law.
Employment Law is:
- ADA Violations – The Americans with Disability Act, ADA, prohibits discrimination in the work place based on disability. Employers anywhere in the country, including Washington State, with 15 or more employees must provide individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from the full range of employment opportunities available to others.
- Discrimination – Employers cannot treat employees differently due to race, color, religion, sex, age, disabilities, genetic information or national origin.
- Employment Contract Disputes – These kinds of disputes involve issues arising from formal employment contracts. These issues typically include non-compete clauses, wages, bonuses, benefits, duration of employment, ownership of intellectual property, and confidentiality.
- FMLA Violations – Employers with over 15 employees must follow the FMLA which entitles individuals to 12 weeks of unpaid leave if the employee is unable to perform his or her job due to a serious medical condition; needs to care for a sick family member (including spouse, child, or parent); or to care for a new family member (by birth or adoption). Following the leave, the employee should be returned to the same or equivalent position.
- Harassment – This includes any behavior intended to disturb or upset an employee at the work place. This can also include threatening disturbing behavior and unwanted sexual advances.
- OSHA – Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations are federal safety violations when an employer knowingly neglects to protect federal employees, military base employees, longshore and offshore employees. (A recent example is the death of the SeaWorld Trainer by the Orca whale. OSHA fined SeaWorld approximately $75,000 in safety violations.)
- WISHA – Washington Industries Safety and Health Act protects all workers in the State of Washington. Violations of the act are handled through L&I (Labor & Industries).
- Retaliation – This occurs when an employer seeks revenge upon an employee for something the employee feels is legally right. In order to fall under retaliation the following must be present: (1) employee was involved in a protected activity (2) the employee performed the job according to the employer’s expectations (3) the employee suffered a materially adverse employment action (4) the employee was treated less favorably than similarly situated employees.
- Wage and Hour Disputes – These disputes include unpaid time, illegal distribution of tips and failure to pay during breaks. Issues involving misclassification of employees and independent contractors also falls within this employment category.
- Wrongful Termination – Being fired from your job illegally!
You can sue your employer for any of the above violations! Awards can include lost wages and monetary awards for pain and suffering. These cases are argued before the Washington State Human Rights Commission, the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the United States Department of Labor.
Employment Law attorneys handle employment law cases.
Workers’ Compensation Law is:
- On the job injuries or occupational diseases.
Workers injured or made sick by their work are eligible for Workers’ Compensation. Benefits include medical care, time loss compensation, permanent partial disability, vocational rehab, pensions, and other payments. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) manages state fund cases and presides over self insured cases. Workers’ Compensation is a no fault system of social insurance which in theory provides sure and certain relief but takes away your ability to sue your employer for all injuries except intentional injuries.
Workers’ Compensation law is what we do. If you need Washington Workers’ Compensation advice click here, if you need a Washington workers’ compensation attorney, call and we’ll do our best to answer your questions and help you.
Can They Overlap?
Yes! Sometimes the issues in employment law cases overlap with the issues in workers’ compensation cases. For example, an individual in Seattle, WA could suffer an injury on the job while at the same time experiencing discrimination due to his or her advanced age. This would result in both a workers’ compensation claim and an age discrimination suit. This individual would therefore have two different cases and two different sets of remedies.
Finance
Social Media Marketing – The Ultimate Need of Modern Marketing
What comes in your mind when you read or hear social media?? fun and entertainment? But when it comes to professionalism there is one more thing attached with social media, and its Marketing-social media marketing- the most reliable and modern day marketing practice.
Marketing through internet is a science and requires a bit patience and research work for successive outputs. Choosing the right social networking website for internet marketing is a tricky job to do. For getting the right one for your online marketing, a deep analysis of websites is required and you’ll get the answer of your question.
The second phase in social media marketing is to design an effective marketing strategy with respect to the selected social networking website, the strategies can be different for different brands and products but as the ultimate goals of marketing over social networking websites of every brand is same therefore the basics of the marketing over social media remain same. The two main aspects of social media marketing are mentioned below.
Effective & Result Oriented Communication: In social media marketing the communication can be done by
- Communicate with the people in such a manner that they should get the right intent/purpose of your message.
- Try to discover the people who can become your potential customers as a result of your internet marketing.
- Make your presence on e-world attractive & eye catching for the deep penetration of your internet marketing strategy
- Try to give more information about yourself and your product on different platforms i.e. blogs, forums etc. It’s also a part of internet marketing because it’s just like referring your services from various mediums.
- Develop the interest of the users, once they will be interested the feedback and response from their side will help you in judging the succession rate of your internet marketing strategy.
Presence over Internet: To be ranked higher by Google is a dream of every online marketer. Social media marketing is one of those ways which can make that dream come true. Google always hunts for quality websites and content to rank them higher for its users. So, if you want your website and content to be valued by Google then you must apply the better search engine optimization & social media marketing techniques to your website.
Create different groups/discussion panels/polls/blogs to engage more people which will help you in polishing your online presence. Encourage the active members to bring more new users and for this you will have to get the trust and loyalty of the people because that’s the only thing which you have to achieve from your virtual presence. Make your customers/groups members feel ‘valued’.
On a short note, the powerful marketing strategy revolves around two factors, positive communication between brands and consumers & trust based relationship between brand and consumers. For internet marketing “Steady and genuine wins the race”. So, don’t forget this golden principle while desinging the marketing strategy, keeping an eye over it will surely give you the maximum benefit of your strategy.
As a marketer, don’t rely on one medium only, explore different platforms and try to use them in your way i.e. the best way in which it can serve you and your brand.
Finance
You’re a Biased Investor
It never fails. I recently returned from a cruise vacation, and of course, standing out on deck watching whales, glaciers and the coastal terrain of Alaska drift past, the commentary among my little cluster of fellow passengers fell to, what else?
The stock market, of course.
But I noticed something in my chats. Someone would talk about all the usual FANG suspects (Facebook, Amazon and Apple, Netflix, and Google), or perhaps General Electric or IBM. You name it – all of them U.S. companies.
But raise the idea of investing in Europe or Asia, where valuations are lower and stock prices cheaper?
The good-natured silence spoke volumes. My cruise friends were displaying that most human of human investor traits – what financial types call “home country bias.”
An Unsurprising Trend
Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) polled investors in various countries and found an unsurprising trend: Investors in a particular country love stocks within their own borders, allocating the vast majority of their funds to those companies.
But invest their money outside those borders? Meh.
In the IMF’s Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey, U.S. investors put 70% of their funds into U.S. stocks. Canadian and Australian investors showed the same kind of bias.
We all have a natural tendency to want to invest in our home countries. We’re more familiar with them. And when we talk to our friends and relatives (or people on a cruise), they’re familiar with them too, which adds another level of psychological comfort.
Price Paid, Value Received
The heavy allocation to U.S. stocks made sense up until recently. In 2009, the S&P 500 was priced on the cheap, relative to the corporate profits produced by its component companies. The Federal Reserve was all in on engineering a rebound in the economy.
Today, though, with the S&P 500 at new all-time highs, purchasing the same index of stocks is like buying the most expensive house on the nicest street in town. It’ll make you feel good, but you’re paying a heavy premium for the experience.
Meanwhile, the newly remodeled fixer-uppers – with discounts to match – are hiding in plain sight just a few blocks away, waiting to be discovered by a new crop of buyers with an open mind and fresh cash.
For instance, the S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio, which is the price that investors pay relative to the index’s earnings, has only been higher a couple other times in the last century, namely 1929 and 2000. And for that risk, investors watched their stocks rise 8.4% in the last six months.
On the other hand, an investor in any number of international indexes has done much, much better:
- S&P 500: 8.4%
- Mexico (S&P/BMV Index): 9.43%
- Spain (Ibex 35 Index): 12.7%
- Netherlands (AMX Index): 15.7%
- Italy (FTSE MIB Index): 22.7%
Since 2011, most of the offshore world has been in a bear market because of, well, you name it – negative interest rates, troubles over Greece, Britain’s “Brexit” from the EU and a stubbornly tough economic environment. Companies have had to tighten their proverbial belts to stay in business and remain competitive in the global environment. If only investors would shed their home country bias and take notice.
Finance
Law Firm Web Design – Features of an Ideal Law Firm Website
There are some essential features which an ideal law firm website must contain to make it more acceptable and appealing to internet users. The website must be a dynamic website that contain a newsletter section, Client or prospective client registration or sign up page, Polls on legal website section, and the Client Information gathering feature. These features when combines with an ideal content generation feature, the law firm website will not only be attractive to prospective clients but will also enjoy a relatively high search engine rank.
The dynamicity of a law firm website ensures that a prospective client visiting your lawyer website for the first time can interact with you and helps them in getting access to you legal services. Your website should be able to speak with your potential clients and to be able to interact with your clients means you are able to connect with them through newsletters, opinion polls and a registration page. Newsletters for instance is one of the most powerful law firm tools that can be used in generating sales as well as search engine traffics on the internet. A newsletter is a piece of information that you can publish, print or mail to your clients on weekly, monthly or even daily basis. Designing the layout and printing of newsletters will cost you some money especially when you have to buy envelopes, and pay costs for postages and several other over-head costs you will have to make.
Client registration and database region of a law firm website is as important as the newsletter creation aspect of the website. You need to keep a database of your existing and potential future clients, it helps you collect information and you can easily get the location as well as personal datas of your client through a database. With the client database, no information on your client is lost unlike law firm website that does not have a database- such a website can easily lose contacts of prospective clients. Client registration link or page will help you get the most genuine clients on your lawyer website and such are the clients you need to keep track of.
Having opinion polls and client interactive segments on your law firm website will get your potential clients active. Opinion polls will let your empower your website visitor as he or she makes his or her opinions known to the world.
Social Media Marketing – The Ultimate Need of Modern Marketing
Employment Law Is Not Workers’ Compensation Law
Top 3 Web3 Coins to Watch in 2022
You’re a Biased Investor
Big changes announced for 3 St. Paul libraries, including rebuild of Hamline-Midway branch
The DAOificaiton of Games: How and Why
Law Firm Web Design – Features of an Ideal Law Firm Website
St. Paul pain specialist not liable for patient’s alleged opioid addiction, jury finds
Banks Have a Lot of Reasons to Reject Your Small Business Loan
Fade Cream Skin Care Products – Top 3 Natural Skin Care Products For Treating Dark Spots Reviewed!
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online