Excessive Leverage Caused 1929 Stock Market Crash and 2008 Economic Collapse
Even though many years separate these two painful events the common denominator of what caused both, is the same.
Back in the 1920’s you could put one dollar down and buy ten dollars worth of stock. This kind of leverage is fine when the stock market goes higher causing a wind up in stock prices and also high confidence in investors who felt they couldn’t lose.
As stocks moved higher and higher it seemed as though they were correct.
But when the market stopped going higher stockbrokers started calling their clients to let them know they had to put up more money. Some could sell stocks to cover their accounts but when every brokerage firm got a hold of all their clients with the same message it was like yelling fire in a packed theater. With all these people trying to sell all at once the crash in prices was very fast and severe.
Not only did the stock market crash, people were also fearful about their money in banks and when droves went to withdraw their money the run on the banks caused further economic pain.
Now fast forward around 80 years and substitute the over leverage in stocks with over leveraged banks and many people speculating in the housing market. Also with interest rates at historically low levels collectively these issues conspired to drive house prices up to foolish levels.
In the years prior to 2008 people had been conditioned to believe you couldn’t lose money on real estate. Not only did the average person believe this but it looks like banks believed this as well.
More and more people started to get into the housing market and borrow more money to buy a larger home, some also bought an investment property and some built up a portfolio of investment houses.
Well it’s readily apparent these weren’t investments at all, much more like wagers at the casino, big wagers in fact.
New players in the mortgage business also played an integral role in the run-up in housing prices as it allowed more than just banks to offer mortgages. This added competition started to impact banks earnings and so they tried to figure out other ways to make money.
Some came up with not so brilliant schemes that allowed them to take their money and leverage it up so they could try to make more money.
Unlike in the past when investors were allowed to put 10% down to buy stocks in the 1920’s these bankers only had to put down a few percent.
Why bankers were allowed to get so over leveraged is an important question to ask but what is much more important is preventing them from doing it again.
The combination of bankers leveraging their balance sheets up and consumers doing the same with their personal balance sheets are key reasons for the 2008 economic collapse. Historically low interest rates were also a culprit in the issue so the Federal Reserve policy makers should get some of the credit as well.
Just like the stock market of the 1920’s when stocks kept going higher it wasn’t a problem until they got up to ridiculous prices and the same thing happened to housing prices in the years leading up to 2008. The wind up was joyful as it looked like you couldn’t lose but the following unwind was quick and very painful.
After the big stock market crash of 1929 the government stepped in and tried to change many rules and regulations and started many agencies put in place to try and prevent a repeat in the future.
Some would rightly debate the effectiveness of all these actions but one of the most important was restrictions on leverage. No longer could you put down ten cents to buy a dollars worth of stock and this is a very good thing.
Now politicians and leaders of government institutions are coming up with plans to try and prevent a repeat of 2008. One problem with their efforts is they seem to be throwing out all kinds of ideas that sometimes cause people to lose sight of the biggest problem which is the leveraging up of bankers and consumers that drove housing prices to ridiculous levels. This is the key issue that caused the recent economic collapse that brought back fears of another great depression.
Signs are showing up that suggest we likely averted another depression with the economy well into the bottoming phase and it looks like following that there will be a recovery that leads to a significant economic expansion.
But it wouldn’t be wise to ignore what just happened because it looks like we are headed in a more positive direction. Instead we should stay focused on the fundamental reasons that caused the problems and work on ways to try to prevent them from happening again.
Rules and regulations that prevent bankers and consumers from getting leveraged way over their heads that could take them down as well as almost drown the entire global economy should be the focus of the changes.
Leverage caused the 1929 stock market crash just like it caused the 2008 economic collapse and reducing this risk is the most important problem to fix.
Banks and consumers have been starting to deleverage without any changes to the rules and regulations but even though they are systemic changes are still needed.
There is nothing wrong with leverage until it gets to extreme levels and that applies to banks as well as individuals. New rules and regulations should be very strict to prevent excessive leverage.
Some will say this gets the government too involved with bankers and consumers business. That’s too bad. Excessive leverage is way too important and dangerous to politicize and it’s critical to try and prevent as nobody wants a repeat of the 1929 stock market crash or the 2008 economic collapse.
These two events were way too painful, not to learn from, and the most important lesson they taught us is the ramifications of excessive leverage.
It isn’t possible to totally remove chances of economic calamity in the future but making it more difficult is worth doing. Excessive leverage is the key reason these painful events happened and also the key to reducing the risk of them happening again.
How to Use a Casino Free Spins Bonus
Did you know online casino’s give away money for free? Through free spins bonuses you can (most of the times even with no deposit) play for free on slot machines. The profits you make while playing are then yours to keep. Do you want to know how this works? You can read all about this in this article.
A free spins bonus is a special casino offer on slot machines to get acquainted with the corresponding slot machine and casino. Usually you can only play specially selected new slots games. The offer differs a bit depending on the casino, but the principle is always the same; play for free, and the winnings are then converted into a bonus, which has to be unlocked through a wager; the number of times you will have to play with the money you have won, before you can withdraw the funds. Such a wager is usually between 20x and 30x. If you continue playing with your winnings you can keep the money you have won, including the profits that you make along the way. When you use a no-deposit bonus, the wager will normally be slightly higher than the usual 20-30x. After you have finished clearing the bonus, most casino’s also offer you another bonus on your first deposit, so you will get even more money to play with.
Another possibility to play for free in an online casino is the free play bonus. With this offer you get a set amount of time to play in the online casino for free. After this time has ended, you are allowed to keep your winnings. Mostly these winnings have a maximum of $100 or $200. The amount you have won is then converted into a bonus that has to be wagered, the same as mentioned above.
If you do not want to play for money at all, you do not have to of course. Many slot machines also have a play option where you can just play for fun. You can play without making an account, or downloading anything. For example you can play amazing Netent and Microgaming video slot machines without a time limit, and without risking your money. A great way to get some distraction from your busy work or study.
Please be aware gambling can be lots of fun, but also can be addictive. Be sure to only play for your own entertainment and with money you do not need for other purposes. A good tip I can give you is to set a limit for yourself to play with. This can be a time limit, or a certain amount you have won or lost. And remember; while playing, do not change your limits anymore!
Should You File Your 2007 Income Tax Even If it Is Two Years Late?
Let’s be honest for a moment. No one likes doing income taxes, or any types of taxes for that matter. I had a friend who recently asked me about filing his 2007 income tax late and if he should have even bothered. I told him it is better to do it but more importantly always pay your income taxes, even if they are late. For 2007 income taxes, if he did not pay in the long run it would have been a much more severe consequence than the extra money he had to pay.
- The IRS will come after you!
- If you don’t pay the income tax they will get suspicious and audit you. No taxpayer wants that. When they audit if they see anything hidden, they will take a lot more money.
- Don’t pay your income tax and you can go to jail. That will never leave your record.
Nowadays the good thing is that there are so many great ways to file your income taxes these days whether they are from 2007, this year or five years ago. It’s better to pay some late or back taxes than going to jail. My friend used Prior Tax to fix his 2007 2007 income tax file”. Fortunately, did not have to pay too much to the IRS as a result.
When you are doing your 2007 income taxes, always keep in mind what you should have prepared. Make sure to prepare any financial documents from 2007 describing your income and showing how much you earned in 2007. Be sure that your expenses and income all are as transparent as possible so that way the government cannot see any problems. Also be sure you are also filing the proper tax forms as well. Do you need to fill at a 1040 tax form, a 1099 tax form? Which late forms do you need to file with the IRS as well? It may seem daunting but it can be done online with a tax professional rather cheaply and that way you know your tax payments to the IRS will be accurate and you won’t underpay.
Just because the year 2007 is in the past, don’t think that if you didn’t do your income tax that it’s in the past as well. Don’t delay; file your late income taxes sooner than later to help yourself and your wallet. This way you can also rest soundly knowing that government cannot give you trouble for not doing your taxes.
Indian Credit Card Industry – On the Path of Unbound Growth
Soon you won’t have to carry your plastic money for your payment purposes as your mobile number will act as the credit card number. Recently, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual policy statement informed that it was in the process of formulating the guidelines for a payment system using mobile phones. RBI is discussing with both public and private sector Banks, service providers and industry bodies to develop the payment system. RBI said the draft guidelines would be placed on its official website by June 15, 2008.
In India the usage of mobile is growing rapidly. There are about 250 million mobile phone connections in the country, whereas credit card holders are far lower as compared to number of mobile phone users. Hence, mobile for payments is being considered for quite some time as a progressive step forward.
As reported by The Times of India, RBI said in the policy statement “The rapid expansion of this mode of communication and transaction have thrown up a new delivery channel for banks.” RBI further states, “This channel will definitely facilitate small value payments to merchants, utility service providers and the likes and money transferred at a low cost.”
The credit card market is going to witness some more progressive changes in this year. A joint venture between Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and GE Money is likely to launch its first product by the end of 2008. As reported by Business Standard, the venture is now on cards. But we have sorted out those issues (conflict of interest). Currently, we are looking at human resources-related issues. The two financial giants are planning to launch the card by the end of the calendar year.
Once the credit card is launched it would be offered only to LIC customers and policy holders in the first year. GE Money has a 30 per cent stake in the card venture, while LIC Housing Finance Company, LIC Mutual Fund and Corporation Bank have 5 per cent each in this venture. LIC will have 40 per cent in the company, which is capitalized at near about Rs.150 crore. LIC is yet to take a decision about the remaining 15 per cent stake of the total investment. In another positive development, ABN AMRO with India’s travel portal MakeMyTrip.com launched a distinctive co-branded credit card, ‘Go Card’ recently. The card offers special reward benefits and good range of travel-related promotions and packages.
