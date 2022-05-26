News
Few students plan to leave St. Paul district when five schools close in fall
Students at the five schools that are closing next fall overwhelmingly intend to stay in the St. Paul school district, according to a report this week to the school board.
With district enrollment well below building capacity, the board in December voted to close Galtier, Jackson and John A. Johnson elementary schools, as well as the lower campus of L’Etoile du Nord French Immersion and Parkway Montessori Middle. Around 1,000 students now attend those schools.
District leaders say 99 percent of the displaced students have indicated they plan to attend St. Paul Public Schools next year. That includes 81 percent who will go to the school recommended by the Envision SPPS plan and 18 percent who have picked some other school in the district.
“I don’t know if surprised is the right word, but we’re really pleased,” Superintendent Joe Gothard said Tuesday.
TRANSITIONS
The smoothest transition will take place at L’Etoile du Nord French Immersion. The school’s lower campus is closing, and 97 percent of its kindergarteners and first-graders plan to stick with French immersion at the upper campus.
At John A. Johnson, 84 percent say they’ll move on to Bruce Vento, where the construction of a new school building starts in 2024.
Jackson has students in two separate programs, a regular community school and the Hmong Dual Language program. Officials say 75 percent have indicated they will go along with the district’s plan to redistribute those students at Maxfield and Phalen Lake.
At Galtier, 69 percent plan to enroll one mile away at Hamline Elementary. That’s far better than the picture painted by Galtier parents in 2016, just before the school board narrowly rejected the first effort to merge the two schools; a PTO survey that year found just 9 percent were willing to go to Hamline and 34 percent would look outside the district.
‘ANGRY FOR A WEEK’
Kari Guida, who has a son in kindergarten at Galtier, spoke out against the planned closure before the board vote in December. But it didn’t take long for her family to commit to Hamline.
“We decided we’re going to be angry for a week and then we’re going to throw our weight behind Hamline,” said Guida, who’s on the transition team for the merging schools. “We’re excited about it.”
It’s a similar story for Antonio Rodriguez, who has kids in kindergarten and third-grade at Galtier.
“We tried to fight, fight, fight but decided to move on,” he said. “It was because the science teacher from Galtier (Peter Ratzloff) is going to Hamline. … Everybody loves him.”
The worry now, Rodriguez said, is that the district won’t fully invest in Hamline. The consolidation was supposed to create economies of scale that allow for all students to get a “well-rounded” education, but Rodriguez said the new school won’t have a full-time social worker.
“They are making the same stupid mistakes they did with Galtier,” he said.
In some ways though, the consolidation does mean more resources.
Andrew Collins, chief of schools for the district, said the increased enrollment at both Hamline and Maxfield means they’ll have more teachers who specialize in areas such as art, science or physical education.
District leaders are counting on the promise of fewer, but better resourced, schools to stabilize enrollment after a decade of losses.
CHEROKEE HEIGHTS
The figures shared with the school board Tuesday come from student placement applications submitted before the March deadline. District spokesman Kevin Burns said 100 percent of displaced students indicated their plans for next year, and only a handful said they’re leaving the district.
It’s not as solid an indicator as enrollment, but district leaders are pleased with the early reports.
“Our belief and our hope is we will see those children show up in the seats in the fall,” said Jackie Turner, the district’s chief operations officer.
Unlike at the other schools, most Cherokee Heights families are not going along with the district’s consolidation plan. One of two West Side schools, Cherokee Heights is converting from a Montessori school to a regular community school in the fall.
The district expected many students would move to JJ Hill Montessori, but only 26 percent say they’ll do so, while 70 percent are staying put.
The district initially projected just 128 students would be at Cherokee Heights this fall. Now they’re expecting over 300.
Turner said most Cherokee Heights families are prioritizing proximity to home and familiarity with staff over the school’s curriculum design.
Their decisions could hamstring the district’s Montessori program. JJ Hill is closing after the 2024-25 school year, and its Montessori program is moving to Obama.
In the meantime, the Obama building will undergo a major renovation in preparation of offering the Montessori model in elementary grades and a Montessori focus in middle school. It now appears enrollment at the reconfigured school will fall well short of expectations.
News
Live updates | Biden says Second Amendment ‘not absolute’
The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “the Second Amendment is not absolute” as he called for new limitations on guns in the wake of this week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.
When the amendment was approved, he said, “You couldn’t own a cannon. You couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons. There’s always been limitations.”
Biden was speaking at the White House before signing an executive order on policing on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
He that he would visit Texas with first lady Jill Biden in the coming days to “hopefully bring some little comfort to the community.”
“As a nation, I think we must all be there for them,” he said. “And we must ask, when it god’s name will we do what’s needed to be done.”
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING:
— Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
— Beto O’Rourke disrupts news conference on shooting
— ‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting
— A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
___
IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:
WASHINGTON — The State Department says the school shooting in Texas and other mass casualty incidents are hurting America’s standing abroad and giving comfort to U.S. rivals and adversaries.
Spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday incidents like these not only cause damage to the U.S. global reputation but also upset and confuse friends and allies who don’t understand how they can continue to happen.
“The fact is that what happens in this country is magnified on the world stage,” Price told reporters a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in the Texas school shooting. “And countries around the world, people around the world, are going to fixate on what transpires here — oftentimes out of envy, but again that’s when we’re at our best.”
Price said the shootings “will have implications for our standing” and the U.S. diplomats posted around the world are “very mindful of that.”
He said that despite the State Department’s foreign policy focus, the shootings hit American diplomats as “a real punch to the gut.”
___
A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school were private.
Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.
Gov. Greg Abbott described the messages at a news conference where he said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three social media messages. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
___
UVALDE, Texas — Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”
O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging against Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”
O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger and said: “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”
Abbott says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.
Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.
Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican political officials.
___
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll “deliver an important address to America” at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Texas on Friday.
The Republican leader posted on his social media network Wednesday that “America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship.”
Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, says some people want the city to cancel the NRA meeting, but he says they can’t break the contract.
The greater question, he says, is why politicians still plan to speak there after the shooting in Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are among other Republicans scheduled to address a leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.
“It’s about elected officials at the highest level in our state going and speaking and endorsing those policies and that’s wrong,” Turner said. “And you can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next.”
___
BERLIN — German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sharply condemned the Texas school massacre, saying she’s shocked by the “terrible bloodshed.”
“It is horrific that so many children and a teacher were killed. And it is terrible how powerful the gun lobby still is in the USA — despite so many terrible crimes,” Faeser tweeted on Wednesday.
Germany has a strict weapons law, and its authorities must enforce it decisively, she said.
“Above all, we must disarm extremists very consistently. Where necessary, we will further tighten gun laws,” Faeser said.
However, Germany is not immune from school attacks. Last week, a school employee was seriously wounded in a crossbow attack at a high school in Bremerhaven and a suspect was detained. Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was detained for allegedly plotting an attack on a secondary school in Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said.
___
HARTFORD, Conn. — Schools around the country increased security as a precaution after the killings of 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
In Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting killed 20 first graders and six educators, state police said they were sending extra troopers to schools Wednesday, although no specific threats had been received.
“This assault on the most innocent of our citizens is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking,” Connecticut state police Col. Stavros Mellekas said in a statement. “At this time, our focus will be on protecting all school populations here in our state.”
Schools in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Virginia, Maryland and Florida also were among those increasing security and offering counseling.
___
WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting to call out the Republicans’ decadeslong opposition to gun control legislation.
“Maybe the thought of putting yourself in the shoes of these parents instead of in the arms of the NRA might let you wriggle free from the vise-like grip of the NRA to act on even a simple measure,” the New York Democrat said. “For the sake of these children, these 9-year-olds, these 10-year-olds, these 11-year-olds, these beautiful children, please, damn it.”
The Democrats’ pleas to Republican colleagues reflect a long history of congressional inaction on gun control since a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago. Democratic lawmakers have introduced countless proposals that would have required a background check of the gunman in Texas. All failed to pass, mostly due to the filibuster.
Schumer pledged Wednesday to move forward with or without Republican lawmakers.
___
Instagram has confirmed it’s working with law enforcement to review an account that appears to belong to the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas.
A series of posts appeared on Instagram and TikTok in the days leading up to Tuesday’s shooting. One selfie appears to show the shooter in front of a mirror. Another photo shows a gun magazine in hand. And on Friday, the same day law enforcement officials believe Salvador Ramos bought a second rifle, a picture of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles appeared.
Another Instagram user with many more followers was tagged in that post. That user has since removed her profile, but first she shared parts of what appears to be a chilling exchange with Ramos, asking her to share his gun pictures with her more than 10,000 followers.
“I barely know you and u tag me in a picture with some guns,” she responded, adding, “It’s just scary.”
A response sent from Ramos’s account on Tuesday morning just said: “I’m about to.”
Witnesses said the shooting began around 11:30 a.m.
___
UVALDE, Texas — The man who killed 19 children and two teachers in Texas bought his guns legally days before the attack and soon after his 18th birthday, a law enforcement briefing said.
He bought one AR-style rifle from a federally-licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17, according to a state police briefing given to Sen. John Whitmire. The next day, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and bought a second rifle on May 20.
Officers recovered one of the rifles from Ramos’ truck and the other was found in the school, according to the briefing. It says Ramos dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the school entrance, and that he was wearing a body-armor style vest but that it had no hardened plates inside.
___
Actor Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. He called on Americans to act now to control an “epidemic” of mass shootings.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey posted on his Instagram account. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”
The actor doesn’t describe any specific laws or policies he wants adopted. He doesn’t mention gun control.
“As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate,” he wrote. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground.”
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”
___
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde community members arrived early Wednesday at a civic center where families learned the fate of their loved ones the night before. Volunteers arrived with Bibles and therapy dogs.
A minister says he prayed with families of victims in a hospital waiting room after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Texas.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Pastor Doug Swimmer of the nondenominational Potters House Church told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that Uvalde is a tight-knit community where people know their neighbors and see them every day.
Asked what he said to people whose faith may have been shaken by the mass shooting, Swimmer said “I know that one thing that we as Texans understand is that God is still God … he is able to bring comfort in times of distress.”
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has said he was “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.
Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
___
UKRAINE — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas.”
Zelenskyy, in a tweet, sent his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the U.S. and President Joe Biden after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.
News
Colin Kaepernick scheduled to work out for Las Vegas Raiders: report
Colin Kaepernick is going from being blackballed to working out for the silver and black.
Kaepernick, 34, a Black quarterback exiled from the NFL for his stance against police brutality and racial injustice, is scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, according to ESPN.
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Kaepernick on a visit in 2017 but didn’t sign him. He hasn’t had a single workout with a team until this week’s planned session with the Raiders.
Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl XLVII berth in February 2013.
In 2016, he began protesting racial injustices in society by kneeling on the sideline during the national anthem. He hasn’t played for an NFL team since.
He opted out of his Niners contract in the spring of 2017 when the 49ers told him he would be cut because he didn’t fit the system under new coach Kyle Shanahan.
Developing story, check back for more details.
()
News
Vigil, rally planned for anniversary of George Floyd killing
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd ‘s memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for Wednesday’s second anniversary of the Black man’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Activists planned the vigil, along with a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul, for the two-year anniversary of Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, which ignited protests in Minneapolis and around the world as bystander video quickly spread.
The intersection of 38th and Chicago streets became known informally as George Floyd Square in the wake of his death, with a large sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials. The city planned to unveil a street sign officially dubbing the corner George Perry Floyd Square just ahead of the vigil, with Floyd’s brother Terrence among those attending.
“Today we honor two years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “Each day since, we have remembered George Floyd’s life and legacy as a friend, father, brother, and loved one. His name has been heard in every corner of our world.”
Colten Muth, 32, visited the intersection Wednesday to “make sure I’m paying homage because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”
Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd’s dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner, walking to the convenience store there many times as a kid.
“That could’ve been me facedown in the pavement,” he said. “It shook me to the point like even where I was living I had a sense of fear just walking around my own neighborhood.”
Muth called Chauvin’s conviction a “first step” toward holding police accountable, but said the city has done nothing substantial to improve policing and the conditions that led to Floyd’s killing. And he said the lack of federal policing reforms after two years was disappointing.
On Wednesday in Washington, with Congress deadlocked over how to address racism and excessive use of force, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on policing to mark the second anniversary.
Later events in Minneapolis include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday aimed at raising money to preserve offerings left by protesters and mourners at the intersection where Floyd was killed.
An all-day festival and a concert at the intersection were also planned for Saturday.
Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin is serving 22 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.
Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s killing, months after all three former Officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd’s rights.
“In Minneapolis, we will continue to say his name and honor his spirit,” Frey said. “In these days of reflection and remembrance, we must lead with kindness towards one another – and especially look out for and support our Black friends and neighbors.”
___
Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at:
