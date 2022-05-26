Finance
Forex Trading Robot – Easy Way to Earn Money Automatically
Now when you read the title you must have wondered: Is this even real? I know the title sounds too good to be true. But I really think that it is actually quite befitting to describe how people earn money easily by using this software. Find out more as you continue reading.
First of all you should know that this way of getting money is 100 percent legal and this is no scam. However you should also take note that forex software cannot make you rich overnight but given time it does compound your money and can really provide you nice amount of money regularly. Most importantly, the whole process is automatic so you do not need an extra time to get the result. Forex trading software is relatively new and not many people know what it can provide them. Those who know are profiting from these programs now and earning money easily. What you need is a computer and internet connection to let the forex software work for you.
Forex programs are actually made by forex experts who really understand how the whole forex trading system works and most importantly how to profit from them. The secret lies within their years of trial and failure experience. An attempt to fully learn and become a winning forex trader requires a significant amount of time and money. Most people normally give up because of this hard process. In fact only 5 percent of people who started forex trading are really winning constantly. This learning curve is simply made short by the use of forex software.
WordPress or Joomla?
There are several Content Management Systems on the internet. The most popular ones are WordPress and Joomla.
Installation
Both installers are fast and easy to use. It can take up to a maximum of five minutes. The site is ready to operate after the installation, the system requirements are PHP and MySQL.
Design
Themes can be purchased or downloaded from several sites. CSS and HTML knowledge gives a good opportunity to create custom designs. Responsive designs are available for both CMS.
Content creation
WordPress is easier to use than Joomla, though both of them can be learnt in 30 minutes. Content creation in the two systems requires different approach and thinking
Blogging
Joomla is very good for websites but it lacks several features that WordPress has and which make it much better for blogging. Professional bloggers recommend WordPress because it has the biggest potential to serve the blogging needs. It has built-in comment system and additional comment platforms (Facebook, Google+) can be utilized as well for free, while Joomla has a big disadvantage: it does not have comment system by default.
Website
Joomla is better for a regular website than a blog, and for building complex sites. The speed of a Joomla site seems to be a little bit slower than WordPress ones. There is a popular e-commerce solution for Joomla: Virtuemart.
Plugins
Both systems have hundreds or thousands of plugins. Joomla plugins mainly provide ideas for websites while WordPress plugins provide solutions for blogging problems.
Security
Both systems are open source. This can lead to security issues as anybody can check the source code, though good plugins can solve this. MySQL database is the weakest part of the system, while third party plugins can cause security problems as well.
Backup
Daily backup must be performed as both systems are open source and can be hacked. There are some hosting providers who offer automatic daily backups. It can be done manually if there is no automatic solution.
Content Delivery Network
Both systems can be used with CDN, though some additional configuration is needed.
Page Speed
Fundamentally there is no difference between WordPress or Joomla. The default themes have good Page Speed results but custom themes can be less optimized.
Conclusion
It is hard to say which one is better than the other. WordPress is one of the bests open source platforms for blogging and Joomla is great for complex websites.
Medifast & Diet Pills – Can You Use Weight Loss Medications With the Medifast Program?
Many people wonder if is okay to use weight loss medications such as appetite suppressants with the Medifast program. Here’s an overview of the medications that are okay to use with Medifast and those that aren’t.
First, let’s take a look at what medications are available. There are only a handful of different ones that are approved by the FDA specifically for weight loss. The most well known are Meridia, which suppresses appetite and helps increase your body’s fat-burning ability; Phentermine, which decreases your appetite and stimulates your metabolism; and Orlistat, which partially blocks your body’s ability to digest and absorb the fats you eat.
Both Meridia and Orlistat (also known as Xenical) are approved for long term use. Phentermine is approved only for short term use because it can be potentially addictive. With your doctor’s approval, both Meridia and Phentermine can generally be safely used with the Medifast program. Orlistat, on the other hand, should not be used with Medifast at all because the meals are already very low in fat and you need some fats in your diet for certain vitamins.
All of these are only available from your doctor if you fit certain criteria related to your BMI. If you have obesity and health conditions that are related to it though, you may want to discuss the options with your doctor. Be sure to tell your Doctor about Medifast too so you can discuss the best way to use it along with any medication.
Also, I should mention that there is also an over the counter medication that is similar to Orlistat. This is Alli. You’ve probably heard of it already. Since you shouldn’t take Orlistat while using Medifast, you also shouldn’t take Alli. Because it is a fat blocker, it can mean that you will be getting too little vitamin D and other important fat-soluble vitamins if you use it in conjunction with Medifast.
Before you decide to ask your doctor about a prescription though, you might want to give the Medifast program a try for a few weeks by itself. Because of the way the program works, most people who use it to lose weight find that they don’t really get that hungry after the first three to five days.
Because Medifast is high in protein and provides adequate fiber it works to give you a sense of satiety which should keep you from getting hungry. Also, once you are in the fat-burning state known as ketosis, that tends to suppress your appetite as well. So most dieters do fine without needing an additional appetite suppressant. However, if you do find that you still need to curb your hunger and you’d like extra help, there are definitely weight loss medications you can take with Medifast. You’ll just need to talk to your doctor about them to see if there’s one that is appropriate for you.
5 Tips For Addressing Weight Loss In The Horse
Nothing is more worrisome than watching your horse day after day slowly lose weight and not knowing the reason why. Despite making sure they have plenty of access to good quality feed and mineral/vitamin supplements they continue to lose weight. Here are 5 tips that may get you started on the right track to addressing unexpected weight loss in the horse.
Veterinary Evaluation
First and foremost, ALWAYS have your horse evaluated by your veterinarian if they are encountering any kind of health challenge! I cannot stress that enough. There are so many things that may be affecting your horse’s ability to absorb nutrients, from parasites to cancer. Your veterinarian can rule things out for you and make a proper diagnosis if there is a serious medical condition that’s contributing to a weight loss issue in your horse. I’ve seen too many times people take a wait and see attitude to the detriment of the horse.
Intestinal Parasites
A very common reason for horses to lose weight is due to a heavy parasite load. As parasites develop resistance to many of the commercial dewormers available on the market, you may find that your deworming protocols are no longer effective. Your veterinary clinic can do a fecal egg count for you and let you know what kinds of intestinal parasites (if any) your horse may be harboring. From this information, you can then make more targeted decisions as to what deworming protocols might be most effective for your situation.
There are also alternative protocols that are becoming more and more popular among horse caretakers. Many of these are safe to use in conjunction with traditional dewormers and may help increase the effectiveness of your deworming program.
Some of these include:
- Food-grade diatomaceous earth – it is thought that the diatomaceous earth works similarly as it moves through the animal’s digestive tract as it does when applied externally to insects. The microscopic silica-based diatom fossils that make up the fine powder penetrate the exoskeleton of the insects, causing them to dehydrate and die.
- Essential oils – Animals in the wild will hunt out and eat certain types of plants not normally in their everyday diet to help clear their bodies of parasites. Certain medicinal-grade essential oils are thought to help rid the body of internal parasites based on the historical use of these plants by both ancient cultures and wild animals. Whether these help by boosting the host’s natural immune system or acting directly against the parasite is unclear. Oils that may help most are – Tarragon, Ocotea, Di-Gize and Longevity.
- Immune System Supplementation – an organism that has a compromised immune system is going to be more susceptible to all types of infection, including that of internal and external parasites. Adding supplements that are high in antioxidants may help your horse’s ability to deal with these attacks naturally. Immune support is very important for maintaining the geriatric horse.
Equine Dentistry
I’ve been surprised at the number of people that I’ve encountered over the years that are unaware that horses need routine dentistry. There are many factors that play into the function of the horse’s jaw and how the horse’s teeth erupt and wear continually. The way a horse moves, position it eats, what it eats, etc. all contribute to whether a horse will develop dental imbalance. If the teeth are out of balance and the horse cannot effectively masticate his food, they are less likely to be able to absorb the necessary nutrients from that food. Older horses may have worn out the life of their teeth or have missing teeth, also contributing to problems with properly processing their food. Having your horse checked by a reputable equine dentist at least once or twice per year may save your horse some grief down the road.
Adding Calories
Your horse’s weight loss may just be a simple matter of math… they are burning more calories than they are taking in. Upping your horse’s hay and/or feed may be necessary, particularly for horses in heavy training or working horses. However, adding a high-quality high-calorie fat source may be all that is necessary to turn the corner. Traditionally people have added corn oil to their horses feed as a top dress. However, since corn oil is not fully digestible, you have to give large quantities for it to be effective and many horses don’t find that much oil on their feed palatable. The most popular oils that are highly digestible, palatable and provide added benefits to skin and hair coat are – flax seed, soybean, and wheat germ oils.
Alternative Forages
When dealing with geriatric horses, the ability to chew becomes increasingly problematic, not to mention the aging digestive tract becomes less efficient and able to pull the necessary nutrients from what they can chew. Adding some more easily chewed and digestible forages may help. You will want to make sure and consult with your veterinarian before changing your horse’s diet though. Certain conditions, like liver and kidney dysfunction, require special dietary consideration.
Alfalfa – For all my older broodmares, we provide once daily soaked alfalfa cubes in addition to having access to free choice coastal hay and light grazing. In the cube form, the alfalfa is already chopped and the soaking helps to soften the forage for easy chewing. It also has a higher protein and calcium content which helps to support those aging muscles and bones.
Beet Pulp – Soaked beet pulp is also a very popular forage alternative. It’s very high in calcium and very easily digestible. Most horse’s find it quite tasty and easy to eat, even horses with no teeth at all!
Complete Senior Feeds – There are a number of high-quality complete senior feeds available on the market these days. Many of these can even be soaked for easy digestion for horse’s that are toothless or have problems chewing. When looking for a senior feed, I typically try and avoid those that have a lot of sugars (typically molasses). I prefer feeds that are alfalfa meal based so I know exactly what my horse is getting. I avoid those that have “hay byproduct” as the first ingredient listed. The consistency of the feed cannot be guaranteed when they can pretty much use anything considered a hay. If they list alflafa meal on the label, then I know they MUST use alfalfa, nothing else.
